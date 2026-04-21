Simply put, Snelling has more than proven himself at the Triple-A level, and the Marlins' current rotation does not present a strong case for keeping the 22-year-old in the minors. Neither Chris Paddack (5.59 ERA) nor Janson Junk (4.50 ERA) have delivered the results or possess the long-term profile to

Atop this week's list is a name that has consistently stood out if you've been following these articles dating back to last season. Snelling continues to dominate at Triple-A Jacksonville, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in his most recent start against Charlotte. After posting a 1.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 11 starts (63.2 innings) to close last season at Triple-A, the southpaw owns a 1.89 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through four starts (19 innings) in 2026. He has leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball (50.2 percent usage), which has averaged 94.2 mph and carries a 112 Stuff+ grade , while his curveball has generated a 34.1 percent whiff rate.

Stats updated through the afternoon of April 20. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Another week, another stash list! Here are 10 prospects to keep on your stash radar in redraft leagues this season.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the afternoon of April 20. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Robby Snelling, SP, Marlins (#30, #5 P, #1 MIA)

Atop this week's list is a name that has consistently stood out if you've been following these articles dating back to last season. Snelling continues to dominate at Triple-A Jacksonville, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in his most recent start against Charlotte. After posting a 1.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 11 starts (63.2 innings) to close last season at Triple-A, the southpaw owns a 1.89 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through four starts (19 innings) in 2026. He has leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball (50.2 percent usage), which has averaged 94.2 mph and carries a 112 Stuff+ grade , while his curveball has generated a 34.1 percent whiff rate.

Simply put, Snelling has more than proven himself at the Triple-A level, and the Marlins' current rotation does not present a strong case for keeping the 22-year-old in the minors. Neither Chris Paddack (5.59 ERA) nor Janson Junk (4.50 ERA) have delivered the results or possess the long-term profile to justify blocking a potential promotion. There's no guarantee RotoWire's No. 30 prospect will find immediate success in the majors, but he has mastered Triple-A and has earned the opportunity to compete at the next level.

Didier Fuentes, SP, Braves (#66, #19 P, #1 ATL)

Fuentes remains in the upper echelon of stash candidates thanks to his blend of upside and opportunity. After opening with two scoreless starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, the right-hander allowed four runs in his most recent outing, though all came in the first inning before he settled in to complete seven frames. Three of his five strikeouts in that start came via the slider, which generated seven total whiffs. Overall, the 20-year-old owns a 2.16 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with a 20:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings at Gwinnett this season after opening the year with four innings of one-run ball in relief for the Braves on March 29 before being sent down to work as a starter.

Fuentes was originally scheduled to start Sunday but was skipped, and there has been no indication of an injury. It could simply be a case of managing the workload of a young arm, though it may also hint at a potential return to the big leagues with Atlanta in the midst of a 10-game, 10-day stretch. With Spencer Strider (oblique) ramping up his rehab and likely nearing activation, along with Martin Perez back in the fold and pitching well, a clear opening for a full-time rotation role may not be available. That said, Fuentes' electric arm should earn him another opportunity in the majors this season — it's just a matter of when and in what role.

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks (#16, #4 OF, #1 ARI)

Waldschmidt continues to swing a red-hot bat, posting a 1.022 OPS across six games this past week. He has reached base in all but two of his 21 appearances with Triple-A Reno this season, slashing .338/.448/.563 with two homers, six doubles, three triples, 14 RBI and four stolen bases. The 23-year-old continues to demonstrate an advanced feel for the zone, chasing just 15.4 percent of pitches while doing damage on offerings in the zone.

The big-league situation remains fluid, with Lourdes Gurriel returning from the injured list Saturday and immediately seeing action in left field after initial expectations of a designated hitter role. If Gurriel settles into regular playing time in left field, it could affect Waldschmidt's promotion chances. That said, Corbin Carroll is dealing with a back issue that is not expected to sideline him but remains worth monitoring. Beyond that, Alek Thomas continues to struggle with a .482 OPS as the primary center fielder. Tim Tawa has also scuffled across the diamond and seen his playing time decrease, while Jorge Barrosa has flashed some power in a platoon role but carries a limited track record. Simply put, if Waldschmidt continues to dominate at Reno, the Diamondbacks will have little choice but to promote him to Arizona.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#24, #7 OF, #2 DET)

Clark enjoyed another productive week at the plate, highlighted by a four-hit performance Friday that included his first homer of the campaign. He has been excellent through 21 games with Triple-A Toledo, slashing .351/.416/.519 with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, six stolen bases and an even 10:10 K:BB. While a .351 average may be difficult to sustain, a .292 expected batting average (90th percentile), a 92.6 percent zone contact rate and a 40.3 percent hard-hit rate underscore just how impressive the 21-year-old's start has been. Power remains the weakest element of Clark's profile, but all five tools are evident in the top prospect's skill set.

Much of Detroit's outfield situation remains unchanged, with Riley Greene entrenched in left field and Kerry Carpenter handling right field against right-handed pitching, while Javier Baez (who also sees frequent time at shortstop), Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez continue to rotate through center field. Baez has been solid (.754 OPS), while Vierling has been mediocre (.645) and Perez has struggled mightily (.251). A learning curve should be expected, but there's a reasonable path for Clark to take over as the Tigers' primary center fielder this spring or early in the summer.

Bryce Eldridge, 1B/DH, Giants (#19, #1 DH, #1 SF)

It remains a bit of a wait-and-see situation with Eldridge, who hit just .217 across six games this past week but did connect on his second homer of the season during that stretch. Through 21 games with Triple-A Sacramento, the 21-year-old is slashing .315/.425/.479 with two homers, six doubles and 11 RBI, good for a 147 wRC+ in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. While the power numbers have yet to fully pop, he continues to make elite contact, posting a 58.7 percent hard-hit rate alongside an 85th percentile pulled air rate, suggesting more extra-base damage is on the horizon. Strikeouts remain part of his profile at a 31 percent clip, but that alone does not preclude him from finding success.

In San Francisco, Casey Schmitt has stayed hot with an .878 OPS to open the season, while Rafael Devers has scuffled to a .581 mark. Devers remains a fixture in the lineup, but the same cannot be said for Jerar Encarnacion, who offers outfield flexibility but has struggled to handle big-league pitching and has seen his playing time decrease. The club may prefer to see Eldridge heat up further and tap into more game power at Triple-A, but he has little left to prove in the minors and could provide a spark for a team currently sitting at the bottom of the NL West.

JR Ritchie, SP, Braves (#80, #26 P, #2 ATL)

Ritchie continues to roll, firing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in his lone start this past week. The headline numbers have been excellent through five starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, as he leads the International League with 27.1 innings and ranks second with a 0.99 ERA to go along with a 1.02 WHIP. His ERA estimators aren't quite as good, as he has walked three batters in four of his five outings and has also hit four batters, but that does little to diminish the 22-year-old's strong start. Ritchie isn't overpowering but uses a deep six-pitch mix to neutralize hitters.

While Ritchie continues to dominate at Triple-A, the immediacy of a call-up appears limited, with Martin Perez back on the roster and pitching well and with Spencer Strider expected to return within the next couple of weeks. The Braves are currently in the midst of a 10-game, 10-day stretch, but fellow prospect Didier Fuentes is more likely to be called upon as a reinforcement (if needed) given his brief big-league experience and his spot on the 40-man roster, something Ritchie doesn't have. While those roster factors play a role, the key for Ritchie will be maintaining his current form. Given the likelihood of attrition over a 162-game season, particularly within Atlanta's often injury-prone rotation, Ritchie is likely to be called upon at some point in 2026.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#85, #6 1B, #1 COL)

Eat, sleep, rake — that's been Condon's routine, as he's riding an 11-game on-base streak and performing as well as any prospect in the Pacific Coast League. The Georgia product is slashing .322/.452/.559 with four homers, two doubles and 12 RBI through 15 games. Everything about the 23-year-old's profile in 2026 has been excellent, including his plate discipline metrics, highlighted by a 94th percentile chase rate (16.1 percent), 79th percentile walk rate (16.4 percent) and 78th percentile strikeout rate (17.8 percent). There is little to nitpick in Condon's current performance, as he's produced both contact and power at the plate.

In Colorado, TJ Rumfield's hot start at first base has cooled, a development worth noting given that Condon's best fit in the majors is likely at that position. That said, he has also seen action in the outfield, and with Jordan Beck struggling and both Mickey Moniak and Troy Johnston hitting from the left side, Condon's right-handed bat could factor into that mix. Translating success from Triple-A to the majors is never a guarantee, even at Coors Field, but Condon is making a strong case for a promotion and an opportunity to earn regular playing time with a rebuilding Rockies club.

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, Pirates (#105, #24 OF, #5 PIT)

Valdez continued to showcase his power upside and improved discipline this past week, posting an .847 OPS with three extra-base hits and six walks over his past six games. Through 20 games at Triple-A Indianapolis, the outfielder is slashing .246/.437/.492 with four homers, four doubles and nine RBI. The batting average isn't eye-catching, but a .286 expected batting average (89th percentile) and a massive .591 expected slugging percentage (98th percentile) point to even stronger underlying performance. Fully unlocking that power will hinge on pulling more fly balls, as Valdez ranks in just the second percentile in pulled air rate so far in 2026.

The outfield trio of Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn have all been productive, each sporting an OPS north of .800. Marcell Ozuna's overall numbers at designated hitter remain underwhelming with a .557 OPS, though he's currently riding a seven-game hitting streak with a 1.020 OPS during that stretch. As a result, there's no immediate path to regular playing time for Valdez, though that's not necessarily a concern, as the 22-year-old could benefit from continued seasoning at Triple-A. Stashing Valdez may require patience, but the potential payoff upon promotion is exciting.

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Reds (#141, #35 OF, #4 CIN)

The lone new addition to this week's list, Rodriguez has turned heads with his strong early-season production. The outfielder excelled at Double-A Charlotte before earning a promotion to Triple-A Louisville late in 2025, where he was less effective, slashing .260/.304/.405 with seven homers, eight doubles, 20 RBI and nine stolen bases across 53 games. Back at Louisville to begin 2026, Rodriguez has looked more comfortable at the plate, hitting .275/.398/.475 with three homers, five doubles, a triple and 10 RBI through 21 contests. An aggressive hitter by nature, his 16.3 percent walk rate is an encouraging sign of improved discipline. He possesses slightly above-average speed, though it's unlikely to be a major part of the 22-year-old's profile at the big-league level compared to his bat.

The Reds are off to a strong start, but production from the outfield has been lacking. Spencer Steer owns a .639 OPS as the primary left fielder, while TJ Friedl has struggled to a .434 mark in center field and has been platooned with Dane Myers against left-handers. Opening Day right fielder Noelvi Marte was demoted to Triple-A, and replacements Rece Hinds (2-for-17) and Will Benson (.597 OPS) have provided little impact. Simply put, the outfield production at Great American Ballpark has been underwhelming, making Rodriguez an intriguing candidate to provide a spark. Marte could be recalled or veteran JJ Bleday, who owns an OPS north of 1.000 at Triple-A, may get the first look if a move is made, but if Rodriguez continues to produce and the struggles persist in Cincinnati, a big-league opportunity later this summer appears well within reach.

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics (#54, #13 OF, #2 ATH)

Bolte put together his strongest week of the young season, posting a .993 OPS with two homers, three stolen bases and a six-game hitting streak that remains active. The 22-year-old is slashing .240/.352/.467 with four homers, a double, two triples, 10 RBI and nine stolen bases through 19 games at Triple-A Las Vegas. The numbers are more good than great given the hitter-friendly nature of the Pacific Coast League, but Bolte's plate approach and speed can translate in any environment. Skepticism surrounding his hit tool is fair, but there's no denying his elite speed, which led to a combined 90 stolen bases across 2024 and 2025 and gives him the upside of being a plus defender.

The Athletics appear content with their current outfield mix of Tyler Soderstrom, Denzel Clarke and Lawrence Butler, along with Carlos Cortes, who has performed well with increased opportunities following Brent Rooker's (oblique) placement on the injured list. Based on both opportunity and development, a call-up does not appear imminent for Bolte, though the possibility of him earning a look in center field later in 2026 is intriguing if Clarke continues to be an overwhelming negative at the plate.