It wasn't a monster week for Culpepper, though he did stand out with a leadoff homer Saturday against the rehabbing Cole Ragans . The shortstop's OPS remains north of .800 on the year with Triple-A St. Paul, as he's slashing .247/.347/.462 with 10 homers, nine doubles, 33 RBI, 38 runs and 11 stolen bases across 45 games. He continues to make loud contact with a 52.1 percent hard-hit rate (89th percentile) while keeping the punchouts in check with a respectable 19.2 percent strikeout rate (70th percentile). The 23-year-old's 81st percentile sprint speed isn't quite elite, but it's more than enough to project him as a factor on the basepaths, as demonstrated by his 36 stolen bases over the

While the promotions never stop, with Esmerlyn Valdez becoming the latest stash-list graduate to reach the big leagues last week, the prospect landscape received a different kind of shakeup Thursday when RotoWire's lead prospect analyst James Anderson released his updated Top 400 MLB Prospects rankings. With fresh risers, fallers and new names forcing their way into the conversation, this week's article will feature 12 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

While the promotions never stop, with Esmerlyn Valdez becoming the latest stash-list graduate to reach the big leagues last week, the prospect landscape received a different kind of shakeup Thursday when RotoWire's lead prospect analyst James Anderson released his updated Top 400 MLB Prospects rankings. With fresh risers, fallers and new names forcing their way into the conversation, this week's article will feature 12 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of May 25. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

It wasn't a monster week for Culpepper, though he did stand out with a leadoff homer Saturday against the rehabbing Cole Ragans. The shortstop's OPS remains north of .800 on the year with Triple-A St. Paul, as he's slashing .247/.347/.462 with 10 homers, nine doubles, 33 RBI, 38 runs and 11 stolen bases across 45 games. He continues to make loud contact with a 52.1 percent hard-hit rate (89th percentile) while keeping the punchouts in check with a respectable 19.2 percent strikeout rate (70th percentile). The 23-year-old's 81st percentile sprint speed isn't quite elite, but it's more than enough to project him as a factor on the basepaths, as demonstrated by his 36 stolen bases over the past two seasons.

Culpepper's path to the big leagues became much clearer when third baseman Royce Lewis was demoted to Triple-A last Tuesday. Orlando Arcia had his contract selected as the corresponding move and has hit well in a small sample size while seeing most of his action at second base, but he profiles more as temporary veteran depth than a long-term solution. A somewhat similar sentiment applies to Ryan Kreidler, who has recently seen action at shortstop with Brooks Lee sliding over to third base. While Kreidler owns a .906 OPS across 45 plate appearances this season, he also carries a career .475 OPS across parts of five big-league campaigns. Add in that the younger infielders who figure to hold more long-term intrigue for Minnesota, such as Lee and Luke Keaschall, have been inconsistent and struggled at times, particularly Keaschall at the keystone, and the opportunity for Culpepper to earn a promotion becomes increasingly apparent. Where Minnesota chooses to deploy him defensively remains to be seen, but the lackluster production throughout the infield makes it likely that Culpepper's promotion will come in the very near future.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#52, #17 OF, #3 MIL)

Lara really isn't slowing down from his electric start to the season, as he owns a .942 OPS across 20 games in May. Overall, the 21-year-old is slashing .333/.445/.494 with seven homers, six doubles, a triple, 25 RBI, 46 runs and 18 stolen bases through 49 games with Triple-A Nashville. His power production has begun to taper off, which isn't entirely surprising given his 5-foot-7, 169-pound frame, but that hasn't slowed the center fielder's overall productivity. Lara's lack of swing and miss — evidenced by a 14.3 percent whiff rate (94th percentile) and 12.8 percent strikeout rate (91st percentile) — pairs nicely with a 43.8 percent hard-hit rate (68th percentile), 16.0 percent walk rate (83rd percentile) and 86th percentile sprint speed.

Garrett Mitchell returned to action Sunday after missing two games due to back tightness, a notable development since a stint on the injured list certainly would've increased the likelihood of a Lara promotion. Also worth noting: the Brewers deployed Jackson Chourio in center field during those two contests, allowing Jake Bauers' bat to enter the lineup in left field while keeping Blake Perkins on the bench. Perkins, who has managed just a .350 OPS across 67 plate appearances, hasn't hit well enough to feel secure in his roster spot with Lara waiting in the wings at Triple-A. An immediate everyday role in Milwaukee still seems unlikely given the organization's belief in Mitchell, but opportunities against left-handed pitching in place of Mitchell or potentially in right field ahead of the struggling Sal Frelick make sense for Lara, who has little left to prove in Nashville.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

After surrendering five runs in his first poor outing of the year, Anderson got right back on track by tossing 4.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts Friday. As a result, the southpaw's overall numbers remain dazzling, with a 1.63 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 58:7 K:BB across 38.2 innings (eight starts) with Double-A Arkansas. He simply checks every box evaluators look for in a pitcher, generating strikeouts at a 40.8 percent rate (95th percentile) while commanding the zone masterfully with a 68.4 percent strike rate (93rd percentile) and a minuscule 4.9 percent walk rate (87th percentile). The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft hasn't logged more than 5.2 innings in an outing this season, though that can almost entirely be attributed to the Mariners being intentional and cautious with his workload. In a similar vein, his remaining in Double-A rather than being promoted to Triple-A Tacoma means very little, as the organization regularly shields its top pitching prospects from the perils of the Pacific Coast League.

While the 21-year-old continues to dominate in the minors, Seattle is currently at full strength in the rotation and toying with a piggyback setup involving Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo, though Castillo's continued struggles could eventually result in a formal move to the bullpen. Such a development would be notable for Anderson, as it could position him as the next man up in the event of an injury or continued ineffectiveness elsewhere in the rotation. Pinning down a timeline for his debut remains difficult because of the Mariners' established and currently healthy group of arms, but Anderson, as illustrated by his rise to No. 5 in RotoWire's updated Top 400 MLB Prospects list, is an elite talent who feels too good to keep away from the majors much longer.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

One of four new additions to this week's extended list, Velazquez is the best of the bunch, landing inside the top 10 of RotoWire's updated Top 400 MLB Prospects rankings. The 2023 first-round pick dominated at Double-A Akron to the tune of a .317/.414/.566 slash line with seven homers, nine doubles, three triples, 30 RBI, 24 runs and a stolen base across 36 games. His stellar production at the plate prompted a promotion to Triple-A Columbus, where he's gone 4-for-14 (.286) with two doubles, two runs and two walks through four contests. Still 20 years old for a few more days, Velazquez possesses 30-homer upside without the massive swing-and-miss concerns that often accompany power-hitting prospects, as illustrated by his respectable 17.3 percent strikeout rate this season. He has a smooth left-handed swing and hasn't been overmatched by southpaws, with his OPS against lefties actually exceeding his mark against righties over the past two campaigns.

First baseman Kyle Manzardo entered 2026 as a potential breakout candidate but has scuffled to a .670 OPS so far. Rhys Hoskins has fared a bit better with a .708 OPS, though neither mark is particularly impressive considering the league-average OPS for first basemen sits in the upper .700s. Both players are serviceable enough in the short term and still possess plenty of room for improvement, but Velazquez's immense upside is difficult to ignore. The Guardians won't rush their top prospect before he's ready and are likely to give him time to settle in at Triple-A, but his youth shouldn't be mistaken for being far away from the majors, as Velazquez appears to be on a relatively fast track to The Show.

River Ryan, SP, Dodgers (#74, #16 P, #6 LAD)

Another new addition to the list, Ryan isn't your typical prospect, given that he's already 27 years old and posted a 1.33 ERA across 20.1 big-league innings in 2024. He underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after making his MLB debut and missed the entire 2025 season, but he has looked sharp again in 2026 with Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across 16 innings (four starts). Ryan missed just over a month due to a hamstring injury but has returned in strong form, allowing one earned run across nine innings with 11 strikeouts in his two starts since being reinstated. He features several solid offerings but relies primarily on a fastball averaging 97.9 mph that pairs nicely with a sharp slider. The right-hander's workload has steadily increased, with Thursday's outing marking the first time he completed five frames this season.

The Dodgers always boast impressive pitching depth, though that depth is regularly tested by injuries, with Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) both currently sidelined. Glasnow could return sometime in mid-June, while an optimistic timetable for Snell would likely place him back sometime in July. In the meantime, Eric Lauer is slated to make his Los Angeles debut Tuesday after struggling to a 6.69 ERA with Toronto before being designated for assignment and traded. If Lauer's struggles continue in Dodger blue, Ryan is a viable candidate to join the MLB rotation. His upside may be somewhat capped given how difficult it'll be to carve out a permanent starting role with the big-league club, but Ryan is a polished and experienced pitching prospect who appears well-equipped to succeed once promoted.

Gage Jump, SP, Athletics (#65, #11 P, #3 ATH)

Editor's note: between when this article was written and when it was published, it was announced that Jump would be called up to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Mariners.

Sticking with the newcomers, Jump enters the mix on the heels of 11 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts and just one walk across his past two starts. After posting a 6.87 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through his first five outings, the southpaw has lowered those marks to a 4.50 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 56:20 K:BB across 38 innings (nine starts) with Triple-A Las Vegas. While those aren't conventionally dominant numbers, his recent improvement is the key takeaway, and the treacherous nature of the Pacific Coast League for pitchers is important to consider, as the 23-year-old's 4.31 FIP ranks as the third-best mark among pitchers with at least 30 innings. Jump's fastball and slider currently account for 88.8 percent of his pitch usage, with the heater averaging 95.7 mph, though he also features an intriguing curveball that he deploys 6.0 percent of the time and could potentially utilize more often given its whiff potential.

The Athletics currently find themselves atop the weak AL West, though there's still plenty of room for improvement. The starting rotation's 4.29 ERA ranks 19th in MLB, with Aaron Civale and J.T. Ginn standing as the only starters with ERAs below 4.00. Jacob Lopez and his 5.73 ERA stick out as the weakest link in the rotation, with few underlying metrics suggesting substantial improvement is on the horizon. Jump is trending in the right direction and profiles as an exciting young option for the Athletics to test against major-league competition.

Edwin Arroyo, SS, Reds (#118, #32 SS, #4 CIN)

As expected, Arroyo took a massive leap in James Anderson's updated Top 400 MLB Prospects list Thursday, jumping from unranked and outside the Reds' top 10 to No. 118 overall and inside the organization's top five. He's coming off another strong week at the plate, going 7-for-21 (.333) with three extra-base hits (one homer), three RBI and three runs over the past five contests. The 22-year-old's season numbers now sit at .344/.402/.595 with 10 homers, nine doubles, five triples, 33 RBI, 39 runs and five stolen bases across 48 games with Triple-A Louisville. There's quite a bit to like in Arroyo's profile, as while he's aggressive with a 53.8 percent swing rate (89th percentile), he rarely whiffs (19.6 percent) or strikes out (15.6 percent), with both marks ranking above the 80th percentile. The exit velocities aren't jaw-dropping, but the infielder does a tremendous job of maximizing his hard contact by pulling 21.4 percent of his balls in the air (88th percentile).

In Cincinnati, Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) landed on the injured list around the same time Eugenio Suarez returned from an oblique injury, though Suarez figures to see most of his action at designated hitter. Sal Stewart has manned more third base and heated back up at the plate, while Matt McLain's brief stretch of improved play at second base has cooled off, leaving him with a .634 OPS on the season. Elly De La Cruz is entrenched at shortstop, but McLain's struggles at the keystone and the less-than-ideal defensive profiles of Stewart and, of course, Suarez at the hot corner make Arroyo an intriguing option to be added to the big-league roster.

Jack Wenninger, SP, Mets (#45, #5 P, #2 NYM)

Wenninger got off to a superb start with a 1.08 ERA through his first seven appearances spanning 33.1 innings, but he has looked shaky of late. In his most recent start Sunday, the right-hander was tagged for six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings, including two homers surrendered. His overall 2.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 41 innings (nine starts) are still solid, but a 4.37 FIP is probably more indicative of the quality of his pitching. The 24-year-old has recorded 44 strikeouts alongside a respectable 25.3 percent strikeout rate (64th percentile), though a 5.3 BB/9 and 13.8 percent walk rate (35th percentile) stand out negatively. He can still be effective as a groundball pitcher with a 48.5 percent groundball rate, but the looming issue is a 49.5 percent hard-hit rate (17th percentile), which makes line drives and flyballs dangerous and places elevated reliance on the defense. Wenninger boasts a solid arsenal of up to six pitches and has the tools to succeed, but he'll need to hone in on his command to get back on track.

Despite the concerns surrounding Wenninger, he remains on the radar for a big-league call-up. He was originally passed over in favor of Zach Thornton to fill Clay Holmes' (leg) spot in the rotation last week, though Thornton was sent down after making just one start. Jonah Tong was recalled Friday and excelled across three innings of relief, setting him up for another appearance Wednesday, though whether that outing comes as a starter or reliever — and the intended workload — is currently unclear. How Tong fares in that appearance will certainly affect Wenninger's short-term outlook. Kodai Senga (back) has begun a rehab assignment and could rejoin the rotation as soon as the first week of June, though he struggled to a 9.00 ERA prior to being shelved. Of course, Wenninger first needs to regain his footing in Triple-A, but the many moving parts within the Mets' pitching staff keep a promotion within the realm of possibility.

Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox (#50, #16 OF, #3 CWS)

In what has otherwise been a great 2026 campaign, Montgomery finally hit a patch of adversity by going 1-for-15 (.067) across five games this past week. After hitting .313 with a 1.035 OPS in 27 games with Double-A Birmingham, he's slashing .243/.321/.400 with two homers, five doubles, seven RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base across 18 games with Triple-A Charlotte. Struggles at a new level aren't unusual, and the 23-year-old is still hitting the ball hard with a 53.5 percent hard-hit rate (91st percentile), which is encouraging. The concern stems from an elevated 63.8 percent groundball rate and a hefty 35.9 percent whiff rate (13th percentile) to go along with a 27.0 percent strikeout rate. Swing and miss has long been part of the switch-hitter's profile and doesn't disqualify him from becoming a productive big leaguer, but improvement in that department and getting back to lifting the ball like he was in Double-A would benefit both his short-term and long-term outlook.

In an outfield full of platoons in Chicago, Sam Antonacci, Derek Hill and Randal Grichuk have stood out as a productive trio, while few others in the mix have done much. Rikuu Nishida was called up Monday after posting an .833 OPS across 44 games between Double-A and Triple-A and figures to see extended opportunities against right-handed pitching in right field with Jarred Kelenic being designated for assignment. Montgomery still has plenty of development ahead of him in Triple-A, so a promotion shouldn't be considered imminent, but the White Sox outfield is far from loaded with established talent, and the switch-hitting slugger possesses enough upside to warrant consideration as a stash candidate, or at the very least a prospect worth monitoring closely.

Jett Williams, SS, Brewers (#69, #23 SS, #5 MIL)

The last of the new additions to the list, Williams was a key piece in the trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the Mets this offseason. Assigned to Triple-A Nashville, the infielder posted a sluggish .665 OPS with six extra-base hits across 29 games through April before turning the corner in May, producing a .911 OPS with nine extra-base hits over his past 20 contests. Overall, the 22-year-old is slashing .247/.365/.398 with five homers, seven doubles, three triples, 24 RBI, 38 runs and 11 stolen bases across 49 appearances. While the batted-ball data hasn't been especially consistent or as strong as he'd like, Williams has maintained a steady approach at the plate, backed by a 14.0 percent walk rate (74th percentile) and 21.6 percent chase rate (82nd percentile). Speed is where he truly stands out, however, as he ranks in the 97th percentile in sprint speed and has accumulated 45 stolen bases across 179 games dating back to the start of the 2025 season.

The Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with plenty of positives to report, but offensive production on the left side of the infield is certainly not one of them. Between Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo, none owns an OPS above .600. Ortiz at least provides strong defense at shortstop, but the collective offensive production has been difficult to overlook. Williams isn't exactly forcing the issue with eye-popping numbers in Nashville, though it'd be difficult for Milwaukee to receive much less production than it currently has from those spots. The potential opportunity, paired with his elite speed and immediate stolen-base appeal, makes Williams an intriguing infield prospect worth monitoring closely.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

Is Clark finally getting back on track? Mired in a lengthy slump, the center fielder went 6-for-20 (.300) with four extra-base hits (one homer), four RBI, four runs and a stolen base across five games this past week. The flurry of extra-base hits is a major development, as the 21-year-old had logged just one multi-bagger over his previous 14 contests. On the year, Clark is slashing .272/.342/.400 with two homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 20 RBI, 31 runs and 11 stolen bases across 44 games with Triple-A Toledo. RotoWire's No. 34 prospect now owns a 99 wRC+ while remaining one of the youngest players at the level. The significant dip in walk rate to 5.1 percent across 17 May games isn't ideal, but his plus contact ability hasn't disappeared, evidenced by an overall 14.1 percent whiff rate (94th percentile) and 15.3 percent strikeout rate (85th percentile).

While there's hope Clark is beginning to turn the corner, the same optimism has yet to emerge for the Tigers, who sit in the cellar of the AL Central while being ravaged by both injuries and underperformance. Matt Vierling continues to operate as the club's primary center fielder with Javier Baez (ankle) still sidelined and has been more productive at the plate of late, though he's still hitting just .216 with a .658 OPS overall. This recent stretch of success from Clark won't necessitate an immediate promotion, but the path to playing time in center field in Detroit remains easy to envision later in the summer if he can fully move beyond the struggles and rediscover his rhythm at Triple-A.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Following suit with Clark, Condon showed signs of breaking out of his rut by going 8-for-24 (.333) with five extra-base hits (one homer), two RBI, five runs, two walks and a stolen base across his past six games. That raised his season marks with Triple-A Albuquerque to .247/.374/.404 with five homers, nine doubles, a triple, 19 RBI, 35 runs and four stolen bases across 43 contests. Connecting on his first homer Saturday since April 12 is a notable development for a prospect lauded for his raw power, backed by a 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (86th percentile) and 112.6 mph max exit velocity (91st percentile). Pair that with an 18.1 percent pulled air rate (77th percentile), and the ingredients are there for the 23-year-old's home-run production to begin trending upward, which pairs nicely with a 14.2 percent walk rate (75th percentile).

In Colorado, TJ Rumfield continues to perform well at first base, but there has been plenty of movement throughout the outfield and at designated hitter with Mickey Moniak (ankle) landing on the injured list Friday. Troy Johnston has been excellent with an .837 OPS and has manned left field of late in Moniak's absence, though Johnston struggles against left-handed pitching, as does the aforementioned Rumfield. Tyler Freeman has started to receive extended opportunities in right field but hasn't done much with them, posting a .649 OPS, while the Rockies' No. 6 prospect, Sterlin Thompson, slotted in at designated hitter over the weekend with little to show for it. Condon still has things to iron out in Triple-A, such as cutting down on the ground balls and rediscovering a consistent power stroke, but carving out regular playing time for him in the majors shouldn't be difficult once the organization decides the time is right.