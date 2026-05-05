As a whole, Miami's staff has been serviceable, and credit where it's due with Janson Junk pitching well of late, but Chris Paddack emerged as a clear weak link with a 7.63 ERA across 30.2 innings and has since been designated for assignment. Snelling and Braxton Garrett are viewed as the top candidates

Rinse and repeat for Snelling, who turned in five hitless, scoreless innings with one walk and nine strikeouts in his most recent start Friday. At this point, he's mastered the International League. After posting a 1.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 11 starts (63.2 innings) with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2025, the southpaw owns a 1.86 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through six starts (29 innings) this year. His 44 strikeouts are tied for the International League lead, and he's missing bats at a higher rate than ever with a career-best 13.7 K/9.

Stats updated through the evening of May 4. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

It's May, and clubs are beginning to make moves to bolster struggling big-league rosters, with the Giants finally pulling the trigger on top prospect Bryce Eldridge and standout minor leaguer Jesus Rodriguez . Here are 10 prospects to monitor as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

It's May, and clubs are beginning to make moves to bolster struggling big-league rosters, with the Giants finally pulling the trigger on top prospect Bryce Eldridge and standout minor leaguer Jesus Rodriguez. Here are 10 prospects to monitor as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the evening of May 4. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .



Robby Snelling, SP, Marlins (#30, #5 P, #1 MIA)

Rinse and repeat for Snelling, who turned in five hitless, scoreless innings with one walk and nine strikeouts in his most recent start Friday. At this point, he's mastered the International League. After posting a 1.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 11 starts (63.2 innings) with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2025, the southpaw owns a 1.86 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through six starts (29 innings) this year. His 44 strikeouts are tied for the International League lead, and he's missing bats at a higher rate than ever with a career-best 13.7 K/9.

As a whole, Miami's staff has been serviceable, and credit where it's due with Janson Junk pitching well of late, but Chris Paddack emerged as a clear weak link with a 7.63 ERA across 30.2 innings and has since been designated for assignment. Snelling and Braxton Garrett are viewed as the top candidates to fill his spot if needed. Garrett has been excellent in Triple-A with a 1.71 ERA and brings over 300 MLB innings of experience, but the underlying numbers (4.57 FIP) are less convincing than Snelling's (2.92 FIP). At just 22 years old and one of the most well-regarded pitching prospects in baseball, Snelling also represents a very different situation. The wait is dragging, but he has more than proven himself in the minors and is ready for a big-league opportunity.

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks (#16, #4 OF, #1 ARI)

The numbers aren't quite as gaudy as they were earlier in the season, but Waldschmidt continues to knock on the door of the big leagues. Even after a quieter week, the outfielder is slashing .285/.396/.480 with three homers, nine doubles, three triples, 21 RBI and six stolen bases across 32 games at Triple-A Reno. He isn't the type of prospect to overwhelm with consistently eye-popping exit velocities, but Waldschmidt's elite combination of patience (95th percentile chase rate) and speed (96th percentile) raises his floor while still leaving room for legitimate five-tool upside.

Not much has changed in Arizona, as Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel continue to handle the corner outfield spots, but center field production remains underwhelming. Alek Thomas typically starts against right-handed pitching and has received an extended look in the majors, but he owns just a .535 OPS this season and a .635 career mark. Jorge Barrosa has handled center field against lefties at times, though his limited track record and .663 OPS don't offer much more. While some scouts say that Waldschmidt's best fit is in a corner long-term, he has held his own in center field at Reno and could provide an immediate boost to the Diamondbacks' offense if called upon.

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics (#54, #13 OF, #2 ATH)

Bolte is currently seeing the ball at a different level, going 14-for-29 (.483) across six games this past week. After a slow start, he's been a machine over his past 18 games, bringing his overall line to .305/.385/.519 with seven homers, three doubles, two triples, 19 RBI and 13 stolen bases across 31 games with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 22-year-old has always had the ability to hit the ball hard, but what's stood out this season is his increased aggression on pitches in the zone, with his zone swing rate rising from 64.5 percent (34th percentile) in 2025 to 74.2 percent (86th percentile) in 2026. The elite speed has always been there, but meaningful adjustments in approach and process are starting to unlock more of Bolte's offensive upside.

Bolte has been a mainstay on these stash lists but has typically landed toward the back end (and as always, this isn't a strict ranking). The outfield remains crowded, particularly with the strong start from Carlos Cortes, but injuries and underperformance have at least added an element to consider. Center fielder Denzel Clarke (foot) remains on the injured list without a clear timetable for a return, while Lawrence Butler has struggled to a .558 OPS. Nothing feels imminent, but Bolte is trying to force the issue, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a look sooner than expected for an Athletics club that's sneakily the only team above .500 in the AL West.

Cooper Ingle, C, Guardians (#175, #9 C, #9 CLE)

Ingle was previously on the injured list with right hip inflammation but returned to action Sunday. His hitless showing in the return isn't notable, but his numbers through 16 games with Triple-A Columbus are comically good, as he's slashing .351/.586/.703 with four homers, a double and 16 RBI. The 24-year-old has nearly twice as many walks (20) as strikeouts (11) while posting a 50 percent hard-hit rate (87th percentile). Ingle's patience is borderline absurd, and when he gets a pitch to hit, he rarely misses, as evidenced by a 6.2 percent swinging-strike rate (94th percentile).

The sample size this season is admittedly small for Ingle, but the extended struggles from Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges offensively stand out in Cleveland. Naylor was once viewed as a long-term answer behind the plate, but that hasn't materialized, as he owns a .650 career OPS across 343 MLB games and a ghastly .403 mark in 2026. Cleveland already pulled the trigger on a promotion for Travis Bazzana last week, and it's not hard to see Ingle getting a look in the near future.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#24, #7 OF, #2 DET)

Clark came out firing with an OPS north of 1.000 through his first 12 games with Triple-A Toledo but has since cooled off significantly, most recently going 5-for-39 (.128) with one extra-base hit across his past 10 contests. Overall, RotoWire's No. 24 prospect is hitting .276/.353/.397 with a homer, nine doubles, a triple, 11 RBI and nine stolen bases through 29 games. The surface numbers are no longer eye-popping, but still check in slightly above average (103 wRC+) for one of the youngest players in Triple-A at 21 years old. Clark isn't whiffing (15.1 percent whiff rate) or striking out much (15.4 percent strikeout rate), and his top-tier speed remains intact. He's just not making the same level of consistent hard contact that defined his hot start.

Clark's dip is particularly unfortunate given the situation unfolding in Detroit. With Parker Meadows (arm) already sidelined for months and Javier Baez now dealing with a sprained ankle, there's quite a bit of uncertainty in center field. Matt Vierling, Wenceel Perez and Jahmai Jones are the current options, but none offer much impact with the bat. If Clark were in rhythm, a quick call-up following Baez's injury would have made plenty of sense, but additional seasoning isn't the worst outcome for the top prospect. Provided he gets back on track, Clark should still find his way to Comerica Park this summer, if not sooner.

Jack Wenninger, SP, Mets (#55, #15 P, #4 NYM)

In a Mets organization with several notable young arms, Wenninger has flown a bit under the radar. After posting a 2.92 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 135.2 innings (26 starts) with Double-A Binghamton last year, the right-hander has continued to limit runs effectively this season at Triple-A Syracuse. Through 22.1 innings (five starts), the 24-year-old owns a 1.61 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 26:12 K:BB. The control has been inconsistent at times, though he issued just one walk across 5.2 scoreless innings in his most recent start Thursday. Wenninger's fastball sits at 93.9 mph but grades as an above-average offering, while his changeup has generated a 44.7 percent whiff rate.

It has been a disastrous start to 2026 for the Mets, and the back of the rotation has factored into it. Kodai Senga (back) held a 9.00 ERA before landing on the injured list, while David Peterson has struggled to a 6.29 ERA in both starting and bulk roles. Christian Scott has stepped into the rotation and looked solid in his second start Friday, though his long-term spot remains uncertain. Jonah Tong is another young arm who could get a look, but if Wenninger can continue to string together quality outings at Triple-A, he should put himself firmly in the mix for a promotion in the near future.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#85, #6 1B, #1 COL)

Like Clark, Charlie Condon remains in a slump, going 5-for-37 (.135) with one extra-base hit across his past 11 contests. His slash line now sits at .250/.403/.406 with four homers, three doubles, 17 RBI and three stolen bases across 26 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. The continued struggles at the plate are less than ideal, though the drop in batting average can be viewed as some regression toward the mean for a prospect who projects more as a power-over-hit type (though the power, of course, has also been lacking). The constant for Condon is his plate discipline, as his walk rate (17.7 percent, 87th percentile) and chase rate (17.3 percent, 92nd percentile) remain strong.

There's no urgency to rush Condon to Colorado, both for his development and given the Rockies' current production. TJ Rumfield has provided solid work at first base, while Mickey Moniak and Troy Johnston have turned in strong numbers in the corner outfield spots. When Condon is ready, Colorado, which isn't in the postseason picture, will find regular at-bats for its top prospect, but for now, the 23-year-old needs to snap out of the cold spell and get back on track in Triple-A.

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, Pirates (#105, #24 OF, #5 PIT)

Valdez isn't slowing down, coming off a six-game stretch this past week in which he posted a .950 OPS with four extra-base hits. Across 32 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hitting .255/.399/.464 with five homers, eight doubles and 18 RBI while drawing nearly as many walks (26) as strikeouts (28). There's some swing-and-miss in the 22-year-old's game, but he's done a solid job limiting strikeouts and absolutely hammers the ball when he connects, as evidenced by a 48.8 percent hard-hit rate (83rd percentile) and 14.6 percent barrel rate (90th percentile).

Nothing new to report in the Pittsburgh outfield, as Oneil Cruz avoided an injured list stint with an illness, as expected, keeping the trio of Bryan Reynolds, Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn intact. Depth options Jake Mangum and Billy Cook offer little with the bat, though their roles are already limited and don't carry much weight in Valdez's promotion outlook. All of this points to a lack of immediacy for a call-up, but Valdez remains an intriguing bat to monitor as 2026 progresses and could force his way into a big-league opportunity this summer.

Thomas White, SP, Marlins (#35, #8 P, #2 MIA)

White has been referenced in previous editions and frequently discussed in the comments, and now it's time for his debut as a formal member of the stash list. The southpaw impressed in 2025, beginning at High-A Beloit and working his way to Triple-A Jacksonville, with most of his innings coming at Double-A Pensacola, posting a 2.31 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with an astronomical 14.6 K/9 across 89.2 innings over three levels. His start to 2026 was slowed by a Grade 1 right oblique strain, but he has since returned and produced at Triple-A, posting a 2.13 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 19:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings (three starts). Control has been a concern throughout his MiLB career, though White has done a better job limiting free passes so far this season, which is key to maximizing his ace-caliber arsenal, headlined by a daunting sweeper.

As has been illustrated weekly with Robby Snelling, Miami isn't in a rush to promote its top pitching prospects. White likely sits behind Snelling and Braxton Garrett in the call-up pecking order, so his stash value isn't tied to immediacy. That said, the Marlins could be a seller this summer, and if the club falls out of the playoff picture, there would be a clear incentive to give its top prospects a look at the big-league level. White has the makeup and pedigree of a future impact arm, making him a worthwhile longer-term stash option.

A.J. Ewing, OF, Mets (#46, #11 OF, #2 NYM)

Last but not least, it would be an oversight not to mention Ewing, who has been one of the most dominant hitters in the minors in 2026. The 21-year-old opened at Double-A Binghamton and simply overwhelmed the level, slashing .349/.481/.571 with two homers, six doubles, a triple, seven RBI, 16 runs and 12 stolen bases across 18 games to earn a promotion. Since moving up to Triple-A Syracuse on April 27, he hasn't slowed down, going 11-for-22 (.500) with two extra-base hits, two RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases through six contests. The lack of RBI shouldn't be a concern, as Ewing has thrived in a leadoff role with elite plate discipline, consistent hard contact and blazing speed. Power isn't his calling card, but he has plenty of tools to develop into an impactful big leaguer.

The Mets' struggles this season have been well-documented, and some level of change can't be ruled out. Juan Soto is locked into left field, but center fielder Luis Robert (back) is currently sidelined, Carson Benge has gotten off to a quiet start to his rookie campaign, and the rest of the outfield mix — Tyrone Taylor, Brett Baty and the recently signed Austin Slater — doesn't offer much certainty or inspire confidence, though MJ Melendez has produced in limited opportunities. Ewing also has experience at second base, which only helps his case as he vies for an opportunity. He would likely benefit from some time thriving at Triple-A, but given the state of the roster and the potential for movement, Ewing may not be too far off from a big-league opportunity and is firmly on the stash radar.