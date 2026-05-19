Wenninger's streak of three consecutive scoreless outings (spanning 16.2 innings) was snapped in his second start of the week Sunday. The right-hander struggled with control, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one across 2.1 innings. His overall numbers sit at a 1.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 39:21 K:BB across 35.2 innings (seven starts). The elevated walk rate (14.7 percent, 31st percentile) is a notable departure from Wenninger's marks in previous years, and honing in on command will be imperative to his success at the big-league level. The 24-year-old isn't overpowering but is more than capable of generating strikeouts and thrives by inducing groundballs, evidenced by a 47.6 percent groundball rate.

The stash list carousel keeps spinning, as Henry Bolte , A.J. Ewing and Colt Emerson all earned promotions and made their MLB debuts this past week. As always, here are 10 prospects to consider as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

The stash list carousel keeps spinning, as Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing and Colt Emerson all earned promotions and made their MLB debuts this past week. As always, here are 10 prospects to consider as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the afternoon of May 18. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Jack Wenninger, SP, Mets (#55, #15 P, #4 NYM)

Wenninger's streak of three consecutive scoreless outings (spanning 16.2 innings) was snapped in his second start of the week Sunday. The right-hander struggled with control, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one across 2.1 innings. His overall numbers sit at a 1.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 39:21 K:BB across 35.2 innings (seven starts). The elevated walk rate (14.7 percent, 31st percentile) is a notable departure from Wenninger's marks in previous years, and honing in on command will be imperative to his success at the big-league level. The 24-year-old isn't overpowering but is more than capable of generating strikeouts and thrives by inducing groundballs, evidenced by a 47.6 percent groundball rate.

An already struggling Mets squad received brutal news Friday when Clay Holmes (leg) was struck by a comebacker and shut down for an expected six to eight weeks before beginning a rehab program. For now, the club will turn to Zach Thornton to fill Holmes' spot in the rotation. Thornton has been fairly effective across six starts between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season, though he lacks significant prospect pedigree and will likely need to pitch well to stick in the majors. The eventual return of Kodai Senga (back) is also worth noting, though that still appears to be a few weeks away, and he struggled to a 9.00 ERA across 20 innings before being sidelined. Wenninger still needs to clean up the free passes, but the situation the Mets suddenly find themselves in could necessitate a call-up for the 24-year-old in the very near future.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#333, #89 OF, #21 MIL)

Plain and simple, Lara continues to rake, going 9-for-20 (.450) with three RBI, five runs and three stolen bases across six games this past week. The 21-year-old has fired on all cylinders in 2026 to the tune of a .333/.445/.503 slash line with seven homers, four doubles, a triple, 22 RBI, 39 runs and 16 stolen bases across 43 games with Triple-A Nashville. His 5-foot-7, 169-pound frame doesn't suggest much power, but Lara has been able to tally extra-base hits to go along with standout contact (14.6 percent whiff rate, 94th percentile) and discipline (14.8 percent walk rate, 77th percentile) marks. Speed will always be the outfielder's chief calling card, as he has racked up 142 career stolen bases in the minors, including 44 swipes last season.

The plan in center field for manager Pat Murphy has been a platoon featuring Garrett Mitchell against righties and Blake Perkins against lefties, though the results remain lackluster. Mitchell's .700 OPS is roughly league average and far superior to Perkins' ghastly .380 mark, though the former is striking out at a 37.0 percent clip and has struggled to maintain the high-level play he displayed during the season's opening week. With Brandon Lockridge (knee) sidelined until, optimistically, mid-to-late June and far from a lock to reclaim regular playing time, Lara could inject the Brewers' lineup with a much-needed spark as Milwaukee attempts to climb the NL Central standings as the defending division champions. A 40-man roster move would be required for Lara, but the upside and opportunity to improve upon the club's current center-field production should make a promotion very appealing.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #14 SS, #2 MIN)

Culpepper kept producing steadily this past week, going 5-for-18 (.278) with two extra-base hits, two RBI, five runs, two stolen bases and two walks across five games. The 23-year-old has now reached base safely in 13 consecutive contests, contributing to an overall slash line of .253/.346/.469 with nine homers, eight doubles, 30 RBI, 31 runs and nine stolen bases across 39 games with Triple-A St. Paul. Culpepper's batted-ball profile stands out for a shortstop, highlighted by a 91.9 mph average exit velocity (88th percentile) and 51.6 percent hard-hit rate (91st percentile). He expands the zone a bit (30.3 percent chase rate) but doesn't strike out a ton (19.8 percent strikeout rate) thanks to plus contact skills.

Infield production has been subpar for the Twins, as Brooks Lee (.680 OPS) has cooled off considerably at shortstop, Luke Keaschall has played better recently but still owns a disappointing .627 OPS at second base and Royce Lewis has been mired in a brutal funk (.540 OPS) at third base. Expecting Culpepper to immediately translate an OPS north of .800 in Triple-A to the majors would be unrealistic, but Minnesota could benefit from an injection of youth and energy. Where exactly he slots in defensively remains a question — he could rotate around multiple infield spots — but Culpepper is knocking on the door of a promotion and could very well kick it down before the end of May, if not early June.

Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox (#38, #10 OF, #2 CWS)

One of the prized prospects acquired in the return package that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox prior to the 2025 season, Montgomery has certainly lived up to the hype so far in 2026. The outfielder opened the year with Double-A Birmingham and demolished the level, slashing .313/.429/.606 with six homers, five doubles, three triples, 22 RBI, 20 runs and two stolen bases across 27 games, prompting a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Since moving up a level, the 23-year-old hasn't missed a beat, hitting .300/.375/.480 with two homers, three doubles, six RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base through 12 contests. Montgomery consistently crushes the baseball, posting a 51.5 percent hard-hit rate (90th percentile) with a 92.3 mph average exit velocity (90th percentile) while maxing out at 113.9 mph (97th percentile) so far in Triple-A. There's some swing-and-miss in his game, but not enough to overshadow the plus power and strong overall presence in the batter's box.

The White Sox have pleasantly found themselves above .500 despite a lowly regarded and youthful roster. In the outfield, Sam Antonacci has seized control of left field duties against right-handed pitching, while Derek Hill has quietly excelled against lefties. Little offense has come from center field, where Tristan Peters (.665 OPS) and Luisangel Acuna (.429 OPS) have formed an ineffective platoon. With Everson Pereira (pectoral) and Austin Hays (calf) sidelined, Jarred Kelenic and Randal Grichuk have handled most of the work in right field, though Kelenic has provided little offensive production (.651 OPS) despite regular opportunities of late. Montgomery's best fit is likely in right field thanks to his rocket arm, though he's capable of handling any outfield spot as needed. There isn't necessarily a rush for Chicago to promote its No. 2 prospect, but if Montgomery continues to rake in Charlotte, extending the club's youth movement with a taste of the majors could soon be on the horizon.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#36, #9 P, #3 SEA)

Anderson finally proved he was human, surrendering five runs across four innings in his lone start for Double-A Arkansas this past week. Despite the rough outing, his overall numbers remain superb, as he owns a 1.85 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 51:5 K:BB across 34 innings (seven starts). The southpaw's fastball doesn't overpower hitters with velocity, typically sitting between 92 and 94 mph, but strong carry and shape help it play up alongside an effective trio of secondary offerings in his changeup, slider and curveball. While many young arms struggle with command early in their professional careers, Anderson has been masterful at executing pitches and locating consistently without surrendering free passes, evidenced by the fact that he leads the Texas League in both strikeouts and fewest walks issued among qualified pitchers.

In some organizations, the 21-year-old would already be in the big leagues, but with the depth and strength of Seattle's rotation, that's not the case here. Bryce Miller returned Wednesday from an oblique injury, giving the Mariners six healthy starters on the big-league roster and potentially pushing Luis Castillo into more of a hybrid relief role, though nothing on that front has been finalized. The primary takeaway is that there are a lot of cooks in Seattle's pitching kitchen, but there's no denying Anderson's frontline upside. The immediate path to the majors for the 2025 first-round pick remains clogged, though his pedigree and continued success should eventually force the organization's hand, making Anderson one of the more enticing high-upside stash candidates.

Edwin Arroyo, SS, Reds (NR, #11 CIN)

Another new addition to the list, Arroyo wasn't included in RotoWire's Top 400 MLB Prospects list released in March, though he's likely to crack Thursday's updated rankings thanks to a resurgent start to the season. After missing all of 2024 due to a shoulder injury and showing limited power (.371 slugging percentage) across 120 games with Double-A Chattanooga in 2025, the infielder has flipped a switch in 2026 with Triple-A Louisville. Through 43 games, the 22-year-old is slashing .345/.409/.592 with nine homers, eight doubles, four triples, 30 RBI, 36 runs and eight stolen bases. Arroyo has a tendency to chase and doesn't walk much (8.8 percent walk rate), but the rest of the offensive profile is highly impressive, as the aggressive swinger makes consistent contact (18.6 percent whiff rate, 85th percentile) and does damage with it. His 25.2 percent pulled air rate (85th percentile) has been a major catalyst behind the power surge. To top it off, Arroyo has the potential to be a major factor on the bases with 96th percentile sprint speed.

The Reds are fading in a competitive NL Central, and offensive inconsistency has certainly played a role. Elly De La Cruz is posting the best rate stats of his career at shortstop, but Ke'Bryan Hayes has been pitiful offensively (.446 OPS) while manning the hot corner. Matt McLain has been much more productive in May but still owns a sub-.700 OPS at the keystone, while Sal Stewart — who has primarily played first base but also seen reps at third and second base — has cooled off following an explosive start to the campaign. There are plenty of moving pieces throughout Cincinnati's infield, but Arroyo is red hot in Louisville and capable of playing multiple spots across the diamond, setting him up for a potential promotion to the big leagues in the near future.

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, Pirates (#105, #24 OF, #5 PIT)

Featured in previous installments, Valdez finds himself back on the stash list following an impressive week in which he went 9-for-25 (.360) with three homers and two doubles across six games. He is slashing .250/.380/.474 with eight homers, 10 doubles, 26 RBI and 23 runs through 44 games this season with Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old has developed into a patient hitter who isn't afraid to draw walks but also hits the ball with authority when he makes contact, posting a 13.3 percent barrel rate (87th percentile) alongside a monstrous 114.0 mph max exit velocity (98th percentile). One of my earlier knocks on Valdez was his low rate of pulled flyballs, but he has gradually improved those marks and the recent power surge has followed.

The Pirates' outfield had steadily emerged as one of the better units in baseball with Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn, but that group took a significant hit with O'Hearn expected to miss roughly a month due to a right quadriceps strain. Reserve outfielders Jake Mangum and Billy Cook aren't ideally suited for everyday roles, prompting Pittsburgh to recall Jhostynxon Garcia from Triple-A. Garcia is likely to receive frequent opportunities and has been hot since returning from a back injury, though his overall minor-league numbers this season (.754 OPS in 25 games) aren't especially eye-popping. A promotion in the immediate future is far from guaranteed, but if Garcia struggles and Valdez, who is already on the 40-man roster, continues to thrive, a move to the majors shouldn't be ruled out.

Thomas White, SP, Marlins (#35, #8 P, #2 MIA)

White remains one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, though he hasn't been at his sharpest of late. The 21-year-old coughed up four runs across four innings Thursday, bringing his season numbers with Triple-A Jacksonville to a 4.34 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 18.2 innings (five starts). The big lefty is still tallying punchouts at a strong clip (12.4 K/9), and while the walks remain somewhat elevated, they are improved from last season (4.34 BB/9). The bigger issue early on has been the amount of hard contact White is allowing, as his 12.2 percent barrel rate ranks in the 13th percentile, to go along with three homers surrendered at Triple-A. After posting a minuscule 0.20 HR/9 across three levels in 2025, home runs haven't historically been an issue for White and should stabilize over time, though getting back to limiting barrels and hard contact will be integral to his success.

After making just one start, Robby Snelling landed on the injured list with a left elbow UCL sprain, and while further imaging is expected this week, the injury is obviously concerning for Miami. Braxton Garrett was recalled to take Snelling's place in the big-league rotation and proceeded to surrender five runs without completing two innings. Garrett should receive a longer runway than just one outing, of course, but Snelling's injury and questions surrounding Garrett's effectiveness could alter the path to the big leagues for White. He still needs to get back on track at Triple-A, and Miami is unlikely to operate with much urgency given White's youth and limited upper-level workload, but a path to a summer debut certainly exists if he can regain top form.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#24, #7 OF, #2 DET)

The good news? Clark is riding a seven-game hitting streak. The bad news? Only two of those contests have featured multiple hits, and he has posted just a .648 OPS during the stretch. The center fielder is slashing .269/.339/.369 with a homer, 11 doubles, a triple, 16 RBI, 27 runs and 10 stolen bases across 39 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 21-year-old's OPS is dangerously close to dipping below .700 as he has struggled to square the ball up, backed by a 2.3 percent barrel rate (25th percentile). He still isn't whiffing much, sporting a 14.4 percent whiff rate (94th percentile), and of course the elite speed remains intact, but the aforementioned lack of quality contact mixed with a decreased walk rate (5.4 percent across 12 games in May) has the top prospect struggling mightily at the moment.

In addition to his significant pedigree and track record, Clark remains highly appealing as a stash candidate because the Tigers have been ravaged by injuries, particularly in the outfield. Matt Vierling has settled into regular work in center field with Javier Baez (ankle) sidelined and still without a clear return timeline, but Vierling is better suited for a utility role, while Wenceel Perez hasn't looked like a viable everyday option after hitting just .168 with a .471 OPS across 31 games. The opportunity to seize the everyday center-field role remains there for Clark, though he'll need to get back on track offensively first. The struggles make it difficult to project a timeline for a promotion, but I'd wait on hitting the panic button on such a talented young player just yet.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#85, #6 1B, #1 COL)

More of the same for Condon, which isn't a good thing considering he owns a .553 OPS across 14 contests in May. After a blazing start to 2026, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft is slashing .232/.369/.366 with four homers, five doubles, a triple, 17 RBI, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 37 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 23-year-old's power has largely disappeared, with his last homer coming more than a month ago April 14. The contact metrics are still respectable — for example, his 41.2 percent hard-hit rate ranks in the 61st percentile — but Condon's whiff and strikeout marks continue to trend in the wrong direction. Through the struggles, however, he continues to control the zone and draw walks, evidenced by a 19.7 percent chase rate (88th percentile) and 15.3 percent walk rate (79th percentile).

At this point, the personnel situation in Colorado is largely irrelevant to Condon's promotion case. He's best suited for first base, though his ability to play the outfield could help him carve out a role eventually. The reality is that RotoWire's No. 85 prospect simply needs to perform better before garnering serious consideration for a call-up. A rough month isn't enough to completely diminish the intrigue surrounding Condon, but he'll need to turn things around quickly to remain a viable stash candidate.