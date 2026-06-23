I extended this week's list to 11 because I didn't want to exclude Culpepper, who had consistently ranked near the top of these articles before being placed on the minor-league injured list with a left hip strain last Tuesday. Prior to hitting the shelf, the shortstop was slashing .273/.377/.498 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 43 RBI, 53 runs and 15 stolen bases across 61 games with Triple-A St. Paul, including a 1.098 OPS in 10 contests during June. There doesn't appear to be any long-term concern surrounding the injury, and the 23-year-old shouldn't be sidelined for too long, but the setback does push back the timeline for a promotion to Minnesota.

Approaching the midway point of the 2026 season, teams are shuffling around in the standings while front offices gain a clearer picture of where their organizations stand. With opportunities continuing to emerge across the league, here are 11 prospects to stash in redraft leagues.

Approaching the midway point of the 2026 season, teams are shuffling around in the standings while front offices gain a clearer picture of where their organizations stand. With opportunities continuing to emerge across the league, here are 11 prospects to stash in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of June 23. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

I extended this week's list to 11 because I didn't want to exclude Culpepper, who had consistently ranked near the top of these articles before being placed on the minor-league injured list with a left hip strain last Tuesday. Prior to hitting the shelf, the shortstop was slashing .273/.377/.498 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 43 RBI, 53 runs and 15 stolen bases across 61 games with Triple-A St. Paul, including a 1.098 OPS in 10 contests during June. There doesn't appear to be any long-term concern surrounding the injury, and the 23-year-old shouldn't be sidelined for too long, but the setback does push back the timeline for a promotion to Minnesota.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson's untouchable stretch continued Friday, as he recorded eight strikeouts across six shutout innings to extend his scoreless streak to five starts (27.2 innings). Pure dominance is the only way to describe what the 21-year-old is doing, as he owns a 1.02 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 90:8 K:BB across 61.2 innings (12 starts) with Double-A Arkansas. His ERA, WHIP and K-BB rate (37.4 percent) not only lead the Texas League but also rank first across all of MiLB among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched. The southpaw is the total package, boasting a well-rounded four-pitch mix capable of missing bats and generating weak contact. One would be hard-pressed to identify a meaningful flaw in Anderson's 2026 campaign, as he has delivered a masterclass nearly every time he has taken the mound this season.

Seattle's pitching situation has taken another unusual turn, as the club is no longer operating with a traditional six-man rotation. Instead, the Mariners plan to rotate six starters through a piggyback arrangement leading into the All-Star break. Exactly how the setup will function and whether it proves effective remains to be seen, but it makes a pre-break promotion for Anderson, barring injury, appear unlikely. Beyond that, however, all bets are off. Luis Castillo's brief resurgence has faded, leaving him with a 5.22 ERA, while Emerson Hancock has surrendered 11 runs across his past two starts. Anderson looks ready for the majors and could make an immediate impact in Seattle. At this point, it's simply a matter of when the organization decides to pull the trigger and how it chooses to deploy its top prospect once he arrives.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Condon continues to trend upward at the plate, as he's slashing .262/.416/.639 with six homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs across 17 appearances in June. Overall, the 2024 first-round pick is hitting .262/.397/.512 with a 119 wRC+, 14 homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 46 RBI, 58 runs and five stolen bases in 65 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. His discipline and feel for the strike zone are exceptional, as his 18.5 percent chase rate ranks in the 100th percentile to go along with a 15.2 percent walk rate (82nd percentile). The power production lagged a bit early in the season, but it has begun to emerge as expected, with the 23-year-old pairing 76th percentile barrel (9.9 percent) and hard-hit (47.1 percent) rates with a 15.9 percent pulled-air rate (65th percentile). There's a fair amount of swing and miss in Condon's game, evidenced by a 23.1 percent strikeout rate (24th percentile) and 28.6 percent whiff rate (18th percentile), but the strikeout rate has come down recently, dipping below 20 percent in June.

Colorado's outfield features several productive contributors, as recent call-up Cole Carrigg (.900 OPS) has thrived while taking hold of center field, Jake McCarthy (.806 OPS) is enjoying a career year, Troy Johnston (.809 OPS) has been a steady contributor and Mickey Moniak (.948 OPS) just returned from the injured list Monday. A key theme among those players is that, except for switch hitter Carrigg, they all bat from the left side. There is also a notable lack of right-handed thump in the mix, as Tyler Freeman (.717 OPS) has been serviceable but nothing special. Condon fits nicely as a right-handed power bat who could factor into the mix in a corner-outfield spot and/or at first base alongside the left-handed-hitting TJ Rumfield (.842 OPS). There are a number of moving parts at play, but the bottom line is that Condon is finding his form and beginning to bang on the door of a major-league promotion.

River Ryan, SP, Dodgers (#74, #16 P, #6 LAD)

Ryan was shelled in his most recent start, allowing eight runs on 10 hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch while striking out three across 4.1 innings Wednesday. The outing ballooned his season marks to a 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB through 36.1 innings (eight starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City. While that ERA is considerably less attractive than the 2.81 mark he carried into the outing, context is important, as his season figure still translates to an 85 ERA- in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League to go along with a 2.89 FIP. One poor start shouldn't overshadow the broader picture, which is that of a high-velocity (97.1 mph), strike-throwing (65.9 percent, 89th percentile), strikeout-producing (27.2 percent, 88th percentile), barrel-avoiding (2.0 percent, 98th percentile) right-hander.

The front of the Dodgers' rotation featuring Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Justin Wrobleski has been stellar, but there are questions in the back half. Eric Lauer has gotten the job done with a 2.54 ERA across five starts with Los Angeles, but the veteran owns a 5.22 FIP during that stretch after posting a miserable 6.69 ERA and 6.93 FIP in eight appearances with Toronto to begin the year, leaving his spot far from secure. In addition, Emmet Sheehan has struggled to a 5.32 ERA across 14 starts and could be a candidate for some sort of reset, as the club remains bullish on him long term despite his poor results this season. Ryan remains the clear next man up when a rotation spot opens and is well worth a stash for when that opportunity arrives.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#36, #13 OF, #2 STL)

The dingers just keep coming for Baez, who launched four homers in last Tuesday's game alone as part of a six-homer week. On the year, he's hitting .274/.343/.626 with 25 homers, 14 doubles, three triples, 64 RBI, 56 runs and 12 stolen bases across 67 games with Triple-A Memphis. The 22-year-old's 25 long balls are already the most he has hit in a single season and lead all of Triple-A. The big outfielder swings hard and tears the cover off the ball, logging a 20.3 percent barrel rate, 57.6 percent hard-hit rate and 114.1 mph max exit velocity, all of which rank in the 94th percentile. The holes in Baez's game are clear, as he's registered just a 6.9 percent walk rate (first percentile) to go along with a 34.5 percent whiff rate and 30.0 percent strikeout rate (sixth percentiles). The degree to which he destroys the ball can offset those concerns in the minor leagues, but they remain important to consider when projecting his major-league outlook.

The Cardinals' primary outfield is looking solid, as Jordan Walker (.865 OPS) has put together a breakout campaign in right field, while left fielder Lars Nootbaar (.813 OPS) and center fielder Nathan Church (.727 OPS) have been productive since returning from injury earlier this month. The current situation doesn't provide a clear everyday role for Baez, but his 1.099 OPS against left-handed pitching could help him carve out opportunities against southpaws early on, particularly with both Nootbaar and Church being left-handed hitters. How playing time ultimately shakes out remains to be seen, but the consistent and overwhelming power production Baez is putting together in Triple-A is likely to force the club's hand and earn him a promotion to St. Louis in the near future.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#52, #17 OF, #3 MIL)

Lara has been mired in a slump since receiving his seven-year extension, going 7-for-39 (.179) with no extra-base hits over his past 10 games. Despite the recent struggles, the 21-year-old's season numbers remain impressive at .313/.426/.447 with seven homers, eight doubles, two triples, 30 RBI, 56 runs and 20 stolen bases across 67 games with Triple-A Nashville. Much of the switch hitter's power production came early, as his most recent homer was May 6. At 5-foot-7, 169 pounds, Lara is more of a contact and speed threat, posting a 90.6 percent zone-contact rate (94th percentile) to pair with 86th percentile speed and 146 career stolen bases. Unlike many contact-oriented hitters, however, he also controls the strike zone at a high level, as his 15.5 percent walk rate (85th percentile) ranks among the top 20 qualified hitters in the International League.

In Milwaukee, Garrett Mitchell (.754 OPS) has largely solidified himself in center field after turning a corner in mid-May, though he remains vulnerable to left-handed pitching and owns a .545 OPS in those matchups this season. Blake Perkins (.500 OPS) has also shown signs of life of late and has been seeing action in right field against southpaws ahead of Sal Frelick (.620 OPS), but the Brewers are still lacking against left-handed pitching in the outfield. Lara could help fill that void, as he owns a 1.008 OPS against southpaws this season while bringing plus speed and defensive value. A true everyday role may not be available immediately, but the organization signaled its belief in Lara by signing him to a long-term extension, and once he regains his footing in Nashville, a debut in Milwaukee shouldn't be far behind.

Mitch Bratt, SP, Diamondbacks (#296, #106 P, #10 ARI)

Recently listed as an honorable mention but not appearing on the main list since the season's first installment, Bratt is back in action after missing just under three weeks due to a back injury. Despite pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, the southpaw has posted a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB across 44.1 innings (11 starts) with Triple-A Reno. The 22-year-old is a soft tosser with a fastball that averages just 90.9 mph, but he's a smart pitcher with excellent command and has still managed to generate strikeouts throughout his minor-league career, including a 24.7 percent strikeout rate (78th percentile) this season. Limiting hard contact is a major strength of Bratt's profile, as he's holding hitters to a 4.3 percent barrel rate (81st percentile) and 33.0 percent hard-hit rate (88th percentile) while producing a .245 wOBA against (98th percentile). The stuff won't blow you away, but RotoWire's No. 296 prospect has produced at a level worthy of attention.

The Diamondbacks' rotation had been fairly settled, but recent injuries to Michael Soroka (lower body) and Ryne Nelson (elbow) have created openings. Jose Cabrera had his contract selected to fill one spot and performed well in his debut Sunday, while Kohl Drake was added to the roster and is a candidate to start Wednesday despite carrying a 7.83 ERA in Triple-A. Brandon Pfaadt has pitched well as a starter in Reno but is still building up and has a limited track record of success in the majors. Bratt himself may need some time to settle back in after the injury — he threw 48 pitches across four innings in his first start back — but the crafty lefty is already on the 40-man roster and sits within striking distance of an MLB opportunity.

Seaver King, SS, Nationals (#99, #29 SS, #4 WSH)

Another player making the jump from honorable mention to the main list, King has started to click in 2026. The 2024 first-round pick dominated Double-A Harrisburg to the tune of a .336/.427/.562 slash line with five homers, 10 doubles, three triples, 27 RBI, 33 runs and five stolen bases across 35 games, earning a promotion to Triple-A Rochester in mid-May. The 23-year-old has continued to produce at the next level, slashing .290/.336/.495 with five homers, five doubles, a triple, 22 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases across 26 contests. A notable drop in walk rate between levels (13.3 percent to 3.4 percent) is an undesirable development, but the shortstop's batted-ball profile remains impressive. He's posting a 53.6 percent hard-hit rate (96th percentile) and 9.5 percent barrel rate (79th percentile) to go along with a 105.1 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (74th percentile). After producing groundball rates north of 50 percent in each of the past two seasons, King has lowered that mark to 43.2 percent between Double-A and Triple-A this year. Continuing to reduce those groundball tendencies and pairing his hard contact with more pulled flyballs (5.9 percent in Triple-A, sixth percentile) would help maximize his offensive upside.

The Nationals currently sit above .500 and remain in the playoff picture, but I remain skeptical that they're ready to make a serious postseason push. CJ Abrams (.896 OPS) is enjoying the best season of his career and appears firmly entrenched at shortstop unless Washington receives an overwhelming offer at the trade deadline. Second baseman Nasim Nunez (.609 OPS) hasn't provided much offense this season, though his strong defense and baserunning have helped keep him in the lineup, and he has performed much better at the plate in June. If Nunez's offensive production slips again, King is positioning himself well to make the jump and seize an opportunity at the keystone. The Nationals aren't in a rush to promote RotoWire's No. 99 prospect, but a call-up later this summer will become increasingly likely if he continues producing at this level.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

Clark is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 13-for-35 (.371) with two homers, six RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. This recent stretch is an undeniable positive for the center fielder, who's hitting .264/.348/.400 with six homers, 14 doubles, two triples, 30 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases across 65 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 21-year-old stands out as a hitter due to his contact ability and understanding of the strike zone, whiffing at just a 14.0 percent clip (98th percentile), producing a 91.8 percent zone-contact rate (98th percentile) and logging a 21.0 percent chase rate (92nd percentile). Clark's quality of contact has fluctuated throughout the season, but it's trending in the right direction of late and remains respectable, with a 40.7 percent hard-hit rate (60th percentile) and 105.3 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (70th percentile). Standout athleticism and speed are a major part of why the 2023 first-round pick is so highly touted, as he's a threat on the basepaths and well-regarded defensively.

Detroit has played much better baseball in June, but improved production from center field hasn't been a driving force behind that success. James Outman (.514 OPS) has been slightly better in eight games with the Tigers than he was with the Twins before being cut loose earlier this month, but the overall results have still been underwhelming, while Matt Vierling (.599 OPS) simply can't hit right-handed pitching. Clark isn't exactly kicking down the door for a promotion with his Triple-A production, but he's beginning to find a groove. If he can sustain that momentum and continue producing at the plate over an extended stretch, the talented outfielder could find himself in the big leagues as soon as July.

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Marlins (#44, #4 P, #1 MIA)

Milbrandt's most recent start was a mixed bag, as he struck out seven batters across four innings of one-run ball, but control issues were evident with five walks. Through three starts with Triple-A Jacksonville, the big right-hander is sporting a 1.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 15 innings. Combined with his stellar work at Double-A Pensacola to begin the season, the 22-year-old's overall marks in 2026 sit at a 1.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB across 62 innings (12 starts). Despite the lowered ERA, Milbrandt is definitely going through an adjustment period at the new level with more hard contact allowed, as reflected in a 6.1 percent barrel rate and 39.4 percent hard-hit rate, both of which land in the 48th percentile. His pure stuff remains stellar, however, as he features as many as five offerings headlined by a 94.8 mph fastball that plays well off a nasty sweeper and well-graded slider. Too much stock, good or bad, shouldn't be placed into such a small sample in Jacksonville, but the biggest thing to monitor is his wildness, as Milbrandt kept the free passes reasonably in check in Pensacola despite a history of elevated walk rates at earlier stops in the minor leagues.

The Marlins find themselves around the .500 mark and competitive in the NL East despite a depleted pitching staff. Sandy Alcantara (4.18 ERA) and Max Meyer (2.80 ERA) have been the only consistently healthy starters, as Eury Perez (thigh) and Janson Junk (leg) have been sidelined since the end of May, though both are nearing a return. To fill those holes, Tyler Phillips (3.09 ERA) has shifted from the bullpen into the rotation and struggled to a 5.84 ERA across his past five outings, while Ryan Gusto (6.00 ERA) has stepped in to provide some coverage with inconsistent-at-best results. Milbrandt still has work to do down on the farm, but injuries have played a major role for Miami, and should they continue to plague the club – or should the Marlins opt to move a starter closer to the trade deadline – there could be an opening for the organization's top prospect to receive an opportunity in the big leagues before 2026 concludes. That's far from a foregone conclusion, however, and how Milbrandt settles into Triple-A will be worth monitoring as part of his stash candidacy.

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#240, #9 1B, #10 WSH)

Morales is coming off a fairly quiet week in what has been a more modest June following an incredible April and May, as he owns a .774 OPS across 14 appearances this month. Overall, the corner infielder is slashing .320/.391/.560 with 16 homers, 12 doubles, 47 RBI, 53 runs and three stolen bases across 66 games with Triple-A Rochester. His power production stands out, as the 24-year-old is sporting a 56.8 percent hard-hit rate (98th percentile), 107.1 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (94th percentile) and an 11.4 percent barrel rate (87th percentile). Morales is an aggressive hitter who doesn't walk much and is prone to swing and miss, as reflected by a 25.6 percent strikeout rate (27th percentile), 32.5 percent whiff rate (13th percentile) and 72.8 percent zone-contact rate (first percentile). The profile carries plenty of volatility, but the raw power is significant enough to make him an intriguing prospect.

Looking at the fit in Washington, Curtis Mead (.797 OPS) has cooled off a bit but continues to provide solid production at third base, while first baseman Luis Garcia (.751 OPS) has been on a notable power tear in June, though the left-handed hitter sees limited action against same-handed pitching. His current platoon partner, Andres Chaparro, owns an unimpressive .664 OPS against lefties and could eventually give way to Morales, who has posted a 1.077 OPS against southpaws in Triple-A. A short-side platoon role may represent the clearest or most immediate path to the majors for Morales, but he possesses enough power upside to earn an expanded role if he finds early success against big-league pitching.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Cooper Ingle, C, Guardians (#80, #6 C, #5 CLE)

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Reds (#91, #26 OF, #3 CIN)

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#35, #12 OF, #1 MIN)

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays (#114, #32 P, #9 TB)

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (#169, #53 P, #6 BAL)

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Cubs (#164, #48 P, #6 CHC)

