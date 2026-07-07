Anderson's * steep decline * continued Friday, as he allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers while striking out nine across six innings. To put that "decline" into perspective (yes, tongue firmly in cheek), having allowed two runs in each of his past two starts marks the first time this season the southpaw has surrendered multiple runs in consecutive outings and just the second time he has allowed runs in back-to-back starts. Through 14 starts with Double-A Arkansas, the 22-year-old owns a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 108:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings. Anderson hasn't just been the best pitcher in the Texas League, but arguably the top arm in all of MiLB this season. His fastball generally sits in the low-to-mid-90s and won't overwhelm hitters

Much of the focus in the prospect world right now is on the 2026 MLB Draft, which is set to begin Saturday. While a new wave of talent will enter professional baseball over the weekend, plenty of prospects are already making their case for a call-up to the big leagues. As always, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Much of the focus in the prospect world right now is on the 2026 MLB Draft, which is set to begin Saturday. While a new wave of talent will enter professional baseball over the weekend, plenty of prospects are already making their case for a call-up to the big leagues. As always, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of July 7. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson's *steep decline* continued Friday, as he allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers while striking out nine across six innings. To put that "decline" into perspective (yes, tongue firmly in cheek), having allowed two runs in each of his past two starts marks the first time this season the southpaw has surrendered multiple runs in consecutive outings and just the second time he has allowed runs in back-to-back starts. Through 14 starts with Double-A Arkansas, the 22-year-old owns a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 108:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings. Anderson hasn't just been the best pitcher in the Texas League, but arguably the top arm in all of MiLB this season. His fastball generally sits in the low-to-mid-90s and won't overwhelm hitters with velocity, but it plays up thanks to his command and a lethal four-pitch mix that generates plenty of swing-and-miss. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft ranks in the 99th percentile in strikeout rate (41.4 percent) and swinging-strike rate (19.9 percent), in addition to the 97th percentile in whiff rate (39.2 percent). Anderson is polished, well-rounded and, if it somehow still needs to be said, utterly dominant.

So what's the holdup? Seattle's pitching staff remains both healthy and deep, with six established starters currently occupying rotation spots. The Mariners have experimented with scheduled piggyback outings but seem to have shifted back to a traditional six-man rotation. Luis Castillo (4.79 ERA) still appears to be the weakest link, though he's also the rotation's highest-paid veteran and has quietly posted a 3.29 ERA over his past five outings. The roster construction doesn't create an obvious opening for Anderson, but it's difficult to justify keeping him in the minors. Whether his first opportunity comes as a starter or in a multi-inning relief role, which would naturally limit his immediate fantasy appeal, something has to give soon for RotoWire's top left-handed pitching prospect.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Condon's torrid run is showing no signs of slowing down, as he went 10-for-22 (.455) with five extra-base hits, including three homers, across five games this past week. The 23-year-old has been a different beast over his past 30 games, slashing .357/.464/.861 with 14 homers, six doubles, five triples, 40 RBI and 35 runs during that span. Overall, he's hitting .294/.415/.601 with 20 homers, 16 doubles, six triples, 60 RBI, 73 runs and five stolen bases across 75 contests with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. Condon possesses the coveted combination of power and patience, crushing the ball with an 11.4 percent barrel rate (83rd percentile) and 47.5 percent hard-hit rate (81st percentile) while rarely expanding the zone, as evidenced by a 17.7 percent chase rate (98th percentile) and 14.3 percent walk rate (81st percentile). There are some swing-and-miss concerns with a season-long 28.2 percent whiff rate (23rd percentile) and 23.4 percent strikeout rate (26th percentile), but those marks have improved to 23.7 percent (62nd percentile) and 21.0 percent (59th percentile), respectively, over his past 30 games.

Colorado's outfield remains crowded with Mickey Moniak (.934 OPS), Cole Carrigg (.978 OPS), Jake McCarthy (.861 OPS), Troy Johnston (.809 OPS) and Tyler Freeman (.715 OPS) all vying for playing time, not to mention Zac Veen and his 1.005 OPS at Triple-A lurking behind them. Condon has split time between right field and first base this season, with the latter perhaps being a more natural long-term fit, though TJ Rumfield has been excellent at the cold corner. The current roster makeup makes carving out consistent playing time a bit tricky for Condon, but with the trade deadline just a few weeks away and the Rockies positioned to be sellers, a clearer opportunity for the club's budding slugger could emerge.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#36, #13 OF, #2 STL)

Baez clubbed two more homers this past week and is now tied with Andrew Fischer for the most long balls across all of MiLB this season. Across 77 games with Triple-A Memphis, Baez is slashing .263/.330/.607 with 28 homers, 16 doubles, three triples, 69 RBI, 61 runs and 14 stolen bases. The 23-year-old possesses an enticing power-speed profile, highlighted by a 108.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (98th percentile), 19.1 percent barrel rate (98th percentile), 56.9 percent hard-hit rate (96th percentile) and 96th percentile sprint speed. The biggest concern is his contact ability, as his 33.6 percent whiff rate, 29.6 percent strikeout rate and 75.2 percent zone-contact rate all rank below the 10th percentile.

Baez is lighting up Triple-A, but the Cardinals' solid outfield of Lars Nootbaar (.769 OPS), Nathan Church (.714 OPS) and Jordan Walker (.879 OPS) leaves RotoWire's No. 36 prospect without an obvious path to everyday playing time. He could initially settle into a platoon role against left-handed pitching, as Nootbaar and Church both bat from the left side while Baez owns a 1.017 OPS against southpaws this season. At the same time, St. Louis may prefer to let him continue playing every day in Triple-A rather than risk slowing his development in a part-time role. The lack of a clear opening is far from ideal, but Baez continues to force the issue with his production on the farm, making him a worthy stash candidate.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#52, #17 OF, #3 MIL)

Editor's note: Between the time this article was written and when it was published, Lara has been called up for his big-league debut.

Lara showcased some rare power this past week, launching a pair of homers to snap a long-ball drought that dated back to May 6. In 78 games, the 21-year-old is slashing .321/.432/.470 with nine homers, 10 doubles, three triples, 42 RBI, 67 runs and 24 stolen bases at Triple-A Nashville. The switch hitter doesn't consistently produce loud contact, posting a 3.0 percent barrel rate (18th percentile) and 37.8 percent hard-hit rate (41st percentile), with a .359 BABIP and .317 xwOBA compared to a .408 wOBA factoring into his lofty slash line. While the batted-ball metrics don't stand out, Lara makes consistent contact, illustrated by a 15.5 percent whiff rate (94th percentile), 13.7 percent strikeout rate (91st percentile) and 90.6 percent zone-contact rate (94th percentile), while also posting an excellent 15.6 percent walk rate (87th percentile). His 90th percentile speed adds another dimension to his game and makes him a significant threat on the bases.

In Milwaukee, center fielder Garrett Mitchell (.825 OPS) has stayed healthy and been terrific since mid-May, while right fielder Sal Frelick (.643 OPS) has shown signs of improvement lately but has largely struggled at the plate this season. In the short term, Lara profiles as an upgrade over Blake Perkins (.508 OPS) as a platoon option against left-handed pitching, with both Mitchell and Frelick batting from the left side and posting weaker numbers in same-handed matchups. If Lara performs well in a limited role, there's room for him to gradually eat into Frelick's playing time and carve out a more regular spot in the lineup. The Brewers are one of baseball's smartest organizations, and after signing Lara to a seven-year extension in early June, which required adding him to the 40-man roster, they've indicated that they think quite highly of him.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

Shortly after returning from a left hip strain, Culpepper was removed from last Tuesday's game after being hit on the left hand and hasn't played since. He landed on the injured list today, though the injury cited was a glute issue rather than anything to do with his hand. The recent string of injuries has put a damper on what has otherwise been a strong season for the shortstop, who is slashing .272/.376/.492 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 43 RBI, 54 runs and 15 stolen bases across 63 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The 23-year-old offers some thump at the plate, backed by a 49.0 percent hard-hit rate (89th percentile), while also making consistent contact, illustrated by a 21.1 percent whiff rate (79th percentile), 17.3 percent strikeout rate (79th percentile) and 89.2 percent zone-contact rate (89th percentile). Culpepper doesn't possess one truly elite tool, but he's an incredibly well-rounded prospect.

For now, the Twins are rolling with Ryan Kreidler (.770 OPS) and Tristan Gray (.600 OPS) at shortstop, two veterans who lack much of a track record of sustained success in the majors and don't appear to be long-term contributors for the organization. Kreidler has admittedly produced respectable numbers this season, but the current arrangement feels like a clear stopgap until Culpepper is ready to take over. Exactly when that will be remains unclear, particularly with little known about his current hand injury, but Minnesota appears to have an everyday role waiting for him once he's promoted.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Velazquez is back on the primary list as he continues to get acclimated to Triple-A. Since being promoted to Triple-A Columbus on May 18, the first baseman is slashing .273/.357/.410 with three homers, eight doubles, a triple, 12 RBI and 18 runs across 36 games. A 105 wRC+ puts him slightly above league average, which is already an encouraging mark for the 21-year-old, but more importantly, he's clearly trending in the right direction. Over his past 15 contests, Velazquez has gone 19-for-56 (.339) with a 13.3 percent barrel rate (94th percentile), 44.4 percent hard-hit rate (73rd percentile) and 10:10 K:BB. The extra-base production, particularly the home-run output, hasn't fully materialized yet, but with a knack for hitting the ball hard and elevating it, evidenced by an 18.4 percent pulled-air rate (83rd percentile), I have little concern that the power will emerge soon with the 2023 first-round pick.

Cleveland has gotten lackluster production at the cold corner, with both Kyle Manzardo (.700 OPS) and Rhys Hoskins (.664 OPS) underperforming. With the Guardians battling for the top spot in the AL Central behind young contributors like Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana, could the club once again turn to its farm system and promote Velazquez? The front office will likely want to see its top prospect catch fire while showing more of that underlying power in Columbus, but there's a distinct possibility that happens over the next few weeks. If it does, Velazquez could become a major internal addition around the trade deadline with a promotion to Cleveland.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#35, #12 OF, #1 MIN)

Jenkins has been excellent since returning from a left shoulder injury, posting a .314/.351/.571 slash line with a homer, two doubles, two triples, four RBI, six runs and two stolen bases across nine games. With Triple-A St. Paul this season, RotoWire's No. 35 prospect is slashing .272/.385/.440 with three homers, eight doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 21 runs and seven stolen bases in 34 appearances. The outfielder makes consistently loud contact — posting a 7.1 percent barrel rate (64th percentile) and 50.5 percent hard-hit rate (91st percentile) — without sacrificing contact frequency, illustrated by a 92.9 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile), 17.9 percent whiff rate (89th percentile) and 15.5 percent strikeout rate (86th percentile). Add in 92nd percentile speed, and it's easy to see why Jenkins is so highly regarded. His frequent injuries have been particularly frustrating because of the immense upside, but healthy once again, he's beginning to find his rhythm.

Health is always a concern for Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (.903 OPS), who has avoided the injured list so far this season but is currently day-to-day with a right hip injury. If Buxton's injury proves serious enough to cost him time, it would create a clear opening for Jenkins. Whether Minnesota would actually pull the trigger on moving up the 21-year-old is another question. The organization may prefer to see him go on an extended heater in Triple-A before making a move later this season or simply keep him in the minors until the start of 2027. Still, with a promotion in the realm of possibilities in 2026, Jenkins is too talented and exciting not to consider stashing.

Max Anderson, 2B, Tigers (#243, #9 2B, #5 DET)

Anderson continues to thrive at the plate, riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he has gone 20-for-44 (.455) with two homers, five doubles, a triple, seven RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases. The infielder is slashing .309/.356/.512 with nine homers, 13 doubles, a triple, 32 RBI, 35 runs and three stolen bases through 50 contests with Triple-A Toledo. The 24-year-old is an aggressive hitter with a tendency to chase (32.4 percent, 17th percentile), but he strikes out at a more than respectable 12.9 percent clip (93rd percentile) while doing damage with the bat behind a 7.2 percent barrel rate (64th percentile). Anderson doesn't boast much pedigree or eye-popping underlying metrics, but there's no denying the success he has found at the plate in 2026.

With Gleyber Torres (oblique) sidelined and seemingly not making much progress in his rehab, second base has been without a full-time occupant. Zach McKinstry (.565 OPS) and Hao-Yu Lee (.684 OPS) have each seen time at the keystone with limited offensive success. Anderson's aggressive approach could translate as a spark for the Tigers, with limited downside if he doesn't immediately pan out given the lack of production from the club's current options and the possibility that Detroit shifts into seller mode by the trade deadline. Based on his proximity to a promotion, Anderson is an under-the-radar prospect to stash.

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Reds (#91, #26 OF, #3 CIN)

Rodriguez hasn't done much of note to begin July, but he remains firmly on the stash radar based on his overall body of work in 2026. The 22-year-old is slashing .285/.362/.528 with 19 homers, 14 doubles, four triples, 53 RBI, 61 runs and six stolen bases across 83 games with Triple-A Louisville. Rodriguez does an excellent job maximizing his hard contact, pairing a 9.4 percent barrel rate (77th percentile) and 43.9 percent hard-hit rate (60th percentile) with a 17.1 percent pulled-air rate (83rd percentile). Plate discipline remains the biggest area for improvement, however. While the outfielder's 10.3 percent walk rate (26th percentile) represents progress from previous seasons, his 35.3 percent chase rate (sixth percentile) continues to stand out as a concern. Rodriguez has shown enough offensively to be an intriguing prospect, but improving his strike-zone awareness and swing decisions will be key to unlocking his full potential.

The Reds have been one of baseball's least productive offenses, particularly with left fielder JJ Bleday (.811 OPS) crashing back to earth by posting a .585 OPS since the start of June after a torrid first 30 games. Bleday will likely continue to receive regular at-bats (for the time being) based on his overall body of work this season, but Rodriguez could challenge Noelvi Marte (.616 OPS) for playing time in right field. Although Rodriguez is limited to the corner outfield spots, injuries to center fielders Blake Dunn (elbow) and Dane Myers (shoulder) have opened additional roster opportunities that could indirectly pave the way for Cincinnati's No. 3 prospect. With the Reds sitting in the basement of the NL Central, a roster shakeup and youth movement featuring Rodriguez appears to be a realistic possibility in the near future.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

Closing out the list, we're still waiting to see Clark rediscover the form he showed during the first two weeks of the season. The 21-year-old is slashing .265/.350/.392 with six homers, 17 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 54 runs and 19 stolen bases across 75 games with Triple-A Toledo. Those numbers are certainly respectable for a player his age, but given the lofty expectations that come with going No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft and ascending toward the top of prospect rankings, there's still another level for him to reach. The center fielder has an advanced feel for the strike zone with a 20.9 percent chase rate (89th percentile) and excels at making contact, evidenced by a 91.5 percent zone-contact rate (91st percentile), but the quality of that contact has been lacking. A 104.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (53rd percentile) and 111.3 mph max exit velocity (60th percentile) hint that Clark has more power than he has shown, but it hasn't translated enough, as illustrated by a 3.2 percent barrel rate (13th percentile) and 38.5 percent hard-hit rate (40th percentile). His 88th percentile speed and well-regarded defensive acumen shouldn't be overlooked, but Clark will need to take more steps offensively to fully live up to the hype.

The glaring hole in center field at Comerica Park continues to do the heavy lifting in keeping Clark in these articles each week. With Javier Baez (ankle) and Parker Meadows (arm) shelved on the 60-day injured list, James Outman (.526 OPS) has received an extended look in center field, while Matt Vierling (.594 OPS) has seen his playing time become less consistent. Detroit's current options aren't providing much offensively or representing long-term solutions, while Clark is viewed as a potential cornerstone for years to come. His lack of dominant production in Triple-A could ultimately push his MLB debut into 2027, but I'm far from ready to sell all of my Clark stock. How the Tigers' top prospect performs as the summer moves along will be worth monitoring closely.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Luke Adams, 1B, Brewers (NR)

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#240, #9 1B, #10 WSH)

Seaver King, SS, Nationals (#99, #29 SS, #4 WSH)

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Cubs (#164, #48 P, #6 CHC)

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Marlins (#44, #4 P, #1 MIA)

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays (#114, #32 P, #9 TB)

River Ryan, SP, Dodgers (#74, #16 P, #6 LAD)

