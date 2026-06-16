Culpepper exited Saturday's game due to glute tightness, though it seems to be precautionary, with the Twins planning to keep him sidelined for a few days rather than place him on the injured list. This is certainly a sigh of relief for the 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a strong 2026 campaign to date, hitting .273/.377/.498 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, one triple, 43 RBI, 53 runs and 15 stolen bases across 61 games with Triple-A St. Paul. He's a very well-rounded player, as he hits the ball hard (49.5 percent hard-hit rate, 87th percentile) without sacrificing consistency of contact (89.6 percent zone-contact rate, 89th percentile). This pairs well with a strong defensive profile and solid speed (83rd percentile).

Several notable prospects got the call last week, as outfielders Braden Montgomery and Cole Carrigg made their major-league debuts while infielders Blaze Jordan and Cooper Pratt also earned promotions. Looking forward, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of June 16. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

Culpepper exited Saturday's game due to glute tightness, though it seems to be precautionary, with the Twins planning to keep him sidelined for a few days rather than place him on the injured list. This is certainly a sigh of relief for the 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a strong 2026 campaign to date, hitting .273/.377/.498 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, one triple, 43 RBI, 53 runs and 15 stolen bases across 61 games with Triple-A St. Paul. He's a very well-rounded player, as he hits the ball hard (49.5 percent hard-hit rate, 87th percentile) without sacrificing consistency of contact (89.6 percent zone-contact rate, 89th percentile). This pairs well with a strong defensive profile and solid speed (83rd percentile).

The return of Royce Lewis has been a positive for the Minnesota lineup, though it hasn't negatively impacted Culpepper's outlook. Instead of returning to third base and pushing Brooks Lee back to shortstop, Lewis has seen most of his reps at first base, with Lee sticking at the hot corner. Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment Sunday, leaving the duo of Tristan Gray and Ryan Kreidler to factor into the shortstop equation. While those two have been statistically serviceable this season, both are veterans with a limited track record of big-league success and shouldn't be viewed as significant obstacles to Culpepper. The Twins likely want to see him prove his health in Triple-A following the glute injury, but assuming no setbacks, Culpepper is in line for a promotion before the end of the month.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#52, #17 OF, #3 MIL)

Lara's absence at the start of June proved to be tied to great news, as he inked a seven-year, $31 million extension with a maximum value of $79 million and club options that could keep him under team control through 2035. The outfielder has cooled off a bit of late, but his overall stats of .329/.443/.476 with seven homers, eight doubles, two triples, 29 RBI, 53 runs and 20 stolen bases across 62 games with Triple-A Nashville explain why the Brewers pursued a pre-debut extension. The 21-year-old hasn't homered since May 6 and doesn't offer much power upside, but his contact skills (89.8 percent zone-contact rate, 91st percentile), plate discipline (16.4 percent walk rate, 91st percentile) and speed (89th percentile) stand out and fit the organization well.

Garrett Mitchell's .926 OPS in center field over his past 22 games has earned him more opportunities against left-handed pitching, though his .571 OPS against southpaws this season still suggests he's best utilized in a strong-side platoon role. Blake Perkins (.462 OPS) isn't the answer, and while Brandon Lockridge (knee) could factor into the equation upon his return, the timeline for that remains unclear and he also lacks an extensive track record of big-league success. Sal Frelick has shown signs of improvement in June, but he still owns just a .614 OPS in right field this season. With Lara now locked up for the long haul, there's little reason for Milwaukee to keep him in Triple-A much longer. The switch hitter can provide an immediate spark, particularly given his 1.097 OPS against left-handed pitching in Nashville.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Condon put together a stellar six-game stretch this past week, blasting four homers and highlighted by a 4-for-4, two-homer, five-RBI performance Friday. There have been frustrating stretches for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, no doubt, but his overall numbers remain strong. Across 60 appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque, the 23-year-old is slashing .260/.391/.498 with 13 homers, 13 doubles, a triple, 39 RBI, 52 runs and five stolen bases. His strong feel for the zone, as evidenced by an 18.7 percent chase rate (97th percentile) and 15.4 percent walk rate (85th percentile), has been a constant all season, and his top-tier power potential is beginning to show through. Condon's 28.9 percent whiff rate (27th percentile) and 23.9 percent strikeout rate (37th percentile) aren't ideal and illustrate a weakness in his profile, but those marks aren't concerning enough to significantly diminish his overall outlook as a big leaguer, especially considering his advanced feel for the zone and willingness to take walks.

Cole Carrigg, RotoWire's No. 115 prospect, got the call-up last week and has performed well early on in center field, while fellow outfielders Tyler Freeman (concussion) and Jake McCarthy (illness) are back to health. Condon has been seeing reps in right field and could factor into the outfield mix in Colorado, though his best long-term fit is likely at first base, where TJ Rumfield has been excellent but could use a platoon partner against left-handed pitching. However you slice it, the Rockies could greatly benefit from the sort of right-handed thump that Condon provides. The call might not come before the end of June, but provided he avoids a prolonged slump, Condon looks well positioned to make Coors Field his home before the end of July.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson's monstrous season somehow took another step forward in Saturday's start, as he logged a season-high 6.2 innings while allowing just three hits and no runs with six strikeouts to extend his scoreless streak to 21.2 frames. There aren't many ways left to describe the southpaw's brilliance at Double-A Arkansas this season, as he owns a 1.13 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 82:7 K:BB, all of which lead the Texas League, across 55.2 innings (11 starts). The 21-year-old's fastball isn't overpowering from a velocity standpoint, typically sitting in the 92-to-95 mph range, but it's one of the most effective pitches in the minors and is complemented by a strong trio of secondary offerings in his slider, changeup and curveball. Plain and simple, Anderson is putting together one of the most dominant minor-league seasons by a pitching prospect in recent memory.

In Seattle, the rotation has remained healthy, but recent performance has varied. While Bryce Miller has been stellar and Luis Castillo has been improving, Emerson Hancock gave up six runs in his last start, Bryan Woo has allowed 12 runs over his past two outings and George Kirby owns a 5.31 ERA in seven starts since the beginning of May. There's ample reason to believe Woo and Kirby will get back on track, but the Mariners are a club with postseason aspirations and a desire to put their best roster on the field. Anderson has done everything possible to put himself in that conversation, and at some point the club will need to find major-league innings for him. There are never guarantees when it comes to pitching prospects, but Anderson has positioned himself to make a significant impact when his opportunity arrives.

River Ryan, SP, Dodgers (#74, #16 P, #6 LAD)

Ryan turned in a solid outing Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven across four innings. The start served as a nice rebound after he was tagged for four runs in his previous outing and continued what has been an impressive season overall. Across 32 innings (seven starts), the right-hander owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB despite pitching in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. The 27-year-old checks a lot of boxes, leading with a 97.7 mph fastball and a hard slider that drive a 29.8 percent strikeout rate (88th percentile) and 33.2 percent called strike-plus-whiff rate (95th percentile). Ryan also does a strong job of limiting damage when hitters make contact, generating a 51.8 percent groundball rate (85th percentile) while allowing just a 2.4 percent barrel rate (93rd percentile).

The rotation situation for the Dodgers remains largely unchanged, as Justin Wrobleski was cleared medically following a comebacker off his leg in his most recent start. Eric Lauer has posted a 3.22 ERA across four starts with Los Angeles, but he has also surrendered five homers during that stretch and continues to carry underwhelming underlying metrics. Barring an injury elsewhere in the rotation, Ryan's path to the majors appears to hinge largely on Lauer's performance and when the Dodgers decide to pull the plug on the veteran lefty. When that opportunity arrives, Ryan has done plenty to suggest he can be an effective major-league starter.

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays (#114, #32 SP, #9 TB)

Taking the place of teammate Brody Hopkins, Johnson could very well be on the cusp of making the big leagues. After not making his first start with Triple-A Durham until May 7 due to a lower-back strain, the 24-year-old has impressed to the tune of a 1.85 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 34 innings (seven starts). The right-hander has successfully missed bats with a 31.3 percent whiff rate (85th percentile) and 16.1 percent swinging-strike rate (96th percentile) while limiting quality contact, as reflected by a 30.1 percent hard-hit rate (93rd percentile) and 2.4 percent barrel rate (93rd percentile). There's a good bit to like about Johnson, but I have two primary concerns about his viability as a successful pitcher at the next level: his pitch mix and lack of groundballs. His fastball and slider account for 99.1 percent of his pitch usage, with the fastball sitting at just 91.9 mph. While that two-pitch mix has undoubtedly been effective in MiLB, the lack of a reliable third offering could become a much bigger issue against MLB hitters. To add, the Ball State product has posted just a 32.5 percent groundball rate (seventh percentile) this season, and carrying a flyball rate north of 40.0 percent in the big leagues (42.7 percent in Triple-A) with below-average fastball velocity could prove problematic against much better competition.

With those concerns noted, Johnson could get his chance in The Show very soon given the state of the Rays' rotation. Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez have formed a strong trio, and Griffin Jax has shown improvement since transitioning into a starting role, but the fifth spot remains very much up in the air. Steven Matz was moved to the bullpen due to his struggles (5.84 ERA), with Ian Seymour shifting into the rotation, though he isn't stretched out enough to handle a traditional starter's workload at the moment. Considering Mason Englert was sent down Saturday, Joe Boyle has struggled and the aforementioned Hopkins continues to battle control issues, Johnson stands out as the clearest candidate for a promotion and insertion into the big-league rotation. Expectations should be tempered for some of the reasons outlined above, but Tampa Bay is as lauded as any organization for getting the most out of its pitchers, and Johnson's proximity to a promotion makes him someone worth considering as a stash.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#36, #13 OF, #2 STL)

It was a two-homer week for Baez, who now leads the International League in long balls among players still at the level. The 22-year-old is hitting .271/.337/.579 with 19 homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 51 RBI, 48 runs and 12 stolen bases across 61 games with Triple-A Memphis. Everything in the big outfielder's batted-ball profile is exceptional, as he owns a 92.9 mph average exit velocity (98th percentile), 108.9 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (99th percentile), 114.1 mph max exit velocity (96th percentile), 56.3 percent hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and 19.0 percent barrel rate (99th percentile). The chief concern with Baez is his tendency to swing and miss, as he has posted a lowly 35.0 percent whiff rate (sixth percentile) and 31.5 percent strikeout rate (eighth percentile) this season. Such tantalizing power and elite speed (97th percentile) position him as one of the highest-upside prospects in the sport. Still, those contact concerns also introduce considerable risk when projecting his future success.

The Cardinals' outfield is currently healthy with Lars Nootbaar, Nathan Church and Jordan Walker going left to right. Baez is probably best suited for a corner spot, but he has experience in center field and could push Church, who has a limited big-league track record, for playing time in general or at the very least against left-handed pitching. Spelling Nootbaar in left field against southpaws instead of unheralded veteran Nelson Velazquez could also provide an avenue to at-bats. Even if there isn't a crystal-clear everyday opening, there are plenty of ways for St. Louis to work Baez's bat into the lineup regularly, which would be important for a player of his profile as he adjusts to major-league pitching. The Cardinals may want to see further improvement in the contact department before making a move, but the simpler and perhaps more likely outcome is that Baez continues to mash to the point that the organization feels compelled to give him a look in the majors. That opportunity could come as early as this month.

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Marlins (#44, #4 P, #1 MIA)

Milbrandt's second start with Triple-A Jacksonville featured more of the swing-and-miss ability he displayed with Double-A Pensacola, as he tossed five innings of one-run ball on three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Between the two levels, the 22-year-old owns a 1.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 78:23 K:BB across 58 innings (11 starts) in 2026. All four of his pitches grade out above average by TJStats' Stuff+ model , with the right-hander's tertiary sweeper leading the way at 109. Control isn't always Milbrandt's strongest suit, and six walks through two starts in Jacksonville isn't ideal, but it's also not a glaring concern. We regularly see highly regarded pitching prospects struggle with free passes to a much greater extent, and Milbrandt's overall command profile remains solid.

Miami's banged-up rotation may have help on the way, with Janson Junk (leg) projected to return before the end of the month and Eury Perez (hamstring) seemingly ahead of schedule and slated for a rehab assignment. Reinforcements are badly needed, as Ryan Gusto has been ineffective and Lake Bachar has been used to open bullpen games rather than the Marlins employing a traditional fifth starter. Milbrandt isn't quite on the doorstep of the majors and still needs to prove himself over a longer stretch in Triple-A, but that doesn't mean a promotion this season should be ruled out. If Miami ships off Sandy Alcantara and/or other arms around the trade deadline and Milbrandt continues to thrive in Jacksonville, the organization could lean into its youth movement and give him his first taste of the big leagues later in the summer.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

The pendulum swung in a more positive direction this past week in what has been an up-and-down campaign for Clark, as he went 7-for-25 (.280) with a homer, three RBI, three runs, a stolen base and four walks across six games. In 60 total games with Triple-A Toledo, the center fielder is slashing .259/.345/.391 with five homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 41 runs and 13 stolen bases. The 21-year-old has little trouble putting bat to ball, posting a 14.0 percent whiff rate (98th percentile) and 91.6 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile), nor does he expand the zone often with a 20.4 percent chase rate (94th percentile). The issue is that too much of his contact has been ineffective, as evidenced by a 3.5 percent barrel rate (16th percentile) and 33.8 percent infield flyball rate. Clark's contact ability, speed and defense provide a strong foundation, but he'll need to hit the ball harder and access his power more consistently to continue progressing as a hitter at higher levels.

With Javier Baez (ankle) being moved to the 60-day injured list, the Tigers claimed James Outman from the Twins on Thursday and have quickly inserted him into center field against right-handed pitching. The move is a reasonable short-term gamble considering Matt Vierling's .606 OPS and struggles against right-handed pitching, but Outman has posted an OPS below .600 in each of the past three seasons and is far removed from his standout 2023 with the Dodgers. Detroit's plan has always been for Clark to emerge as the franchise center fielder, and that remains the case today. His uneven 2026 season has kept him in Triple-A despite a clear opening on the major-league roster, but the pedigree and upside remain. The tools that make him RotoWire's No. 34 prospect haven't gone anywhere, and a strong stretch at the plate could quickly put him back on the radar for a promotion. Given the organization's need in center field and for a spark in general, the opportunity should be there this summer if Clark earns it.

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#240, #9 1B, #10 WSH)

The last name this week is newcomer Morales, who has done nothing but tear the cover off the ball with Triple-A Rochester in 2026. The 24-year-old has thrived to the tune of a .336/.411/.587 slash line with 15 homers, 11 doubles, 42 RBI, 51 runs and three stolen bases across 60 contests. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, the ball consistently comes off his bat with authority, as evidenced by a 55.6 percent hard-hit rate (97th percentile) and 11.9 percent barrel rate (89th percentile). The elephant in the room with Morales is his tendency to swing and miss. While his 24.1 percent strikeout rate (37th percentile) and 31.5 percent whiff rate (17th percentile) are improvements from last year, they remain poor marks and are accompanied by a ghastly 73.6 percent zone-contact rate (first percentile). The gaudy batted-ball profile cannot be disputed, but his contact ability remains a significant red flag that suppresses some of the excitement.

Morales has split time between the corner infield spots and possesses a strong arm at third base, though first base may be his better long-term fit. At the hot corner, Curtis Mead has cooled off a bit in June but still owns an .803 OPS in what looks like a breakout season, while Luis Garcia has posted a .743 OPS at first base. Barring an injury that creates a clearer opportunity, the most logical path for Morales to get his feet wet could be in a platoon role at first base, given that he owns a 1.080 OPS against left-handed pitching in Triple-A and Garcia's current short-side platoon partner, Andres Chaparro, has managed just a .644 OPS versus southpaws this season. The level at which Morales has dominated offensively in Rochester makes a move to Washington feel increasingly likely at some point this summer, with improvement in the whiff department serving as a key factor in determining whether he succeeds and sticks in the big leagues.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Seaver King, SS, Nationals (#99, #29 SS, #4 WSH)

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#35, #12 OF, #1 MIN)

Hagen Smith, SP, White Sox (#235, #84 P, #7 CWS)

Brody Hopkins, SP, Rays (#89, #24 P, #5 TB)

Mitch Bratt, SP, Diamondbacks (#296, #106 P, #10 ARI)

