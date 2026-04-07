After a strong 2025 campaign that began in High-A Rome and ended in Triple-A Gwinnett — in which he posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 26 starts and 140 innings spanning three levels — Ritchie finds himself knocking on the door of a major-league debut. Following a stellar spring training, the right-hander has allowed two runs on nine hits and six walks with eight strikeouts across 8.2 innings through his first two Triple-A outings. Limiting the free passes will be key for the 22-year-old, who relies on a deep repertoire to generate weak contact as a groundball pitcher (50.2 percent groundball rate last

With a bit of regular-season action already underway, welcome to the first edition of the 2026 weekly stash list. We've already seen a wave of promising prospects make their big-league debuts this season, including Kevin McGonigle , JJ Wetherholt and most recently Konnor Griffin , and they won't be the only talented youngsters to get MLB opportunities. This article highlights 10 prospects who could make an impact over the remainder of the 2026 season and are worth monitoring as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

With a bit of regular-season action already underway, welcome to the first edition of the 2026 weekly stash list. We've already seen a wave of promising prospects make their big-league debuts this season, including Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt and most recently Konnor Griffin, and they won't be the only talented youngsters to get MLB opportunities. This article highlights 10 prospects who could make an impact over the remainder of the 2026 season and are worth monitoring as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the afternoon of April 6. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

JR Ritchie, SP, Braves (#80, #26 P, #2 ATL)

After a strong 2025 campaign that began in High-A Rome and ended in Triple-A Gwinnett — in which he posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 26 starts and 140 innings spanning three levels — Ritchie finds himself knocking on the door of a major-league debut. Following a stellar spring training, the right-hander has allowed two runs on nine hits and six walks with eight strikeouts across 8.2 innings through his first two Triple-A outings. Limiting the free passes will be key for the 22-year-old, who relies on a deep repertoire to generate weak contact as a groundball pitcher (50.2 percent groundball rate last season) rather than overpowering hitters with swing-and-miss stuff.

Atlanta entered the spring with respectable starting pitching depth, but with a full rotation — Spencer Strider (oblique), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) and Joey Wentz (knee) — currently sidelined, the club has been forced to turn to veteran journeyman options such as Martin Perez and Jose Suarez to make starts early on. Neither offers the long-term upside of Ritchie or Didier Fuentes (see below), and based on both merit and necessity, a call to the big leagues could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

Didier Fuentes, SP, Braves (#66, #19 P, #1 ATL)

After debuting in the majors at age 20 last season and struggling to the tune of 20 runs allowed across 13 innings, Fuentes has shown more legitimate appeal and is off to a strong start in 2026. Following a dominant spring training in which he posted an 18:1 K:BB with just one earned run across 13.2 Grapefruit League innings, he forced his way onto the Braves' Opening Day roster as a long reliever and delivered four strong innings against the Royals on March 29, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four. The right-hander was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to be stretched out as a starter and responded with 3.2 scoreless innings and seven punchouts in Friday's outing.

Fuentes is a power pitcher who relies heavily on his fastball, which averages around 96 mph and is deployed more than 50 percent of the time. The pure stuff is exciting, though Atlanta likely wants to see him gain more confidence in his secondary offerings while in Triple-A. Between Fuentes and Ritchie, who boast quite different pitching styles, the Braves have a pair of intriguing young arms that are making strong cases to factor into the big-league rotation in the near future and in the long term.

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks (#16, #4 OF, #1 ARI)

Waldschmidt emerged as a candidate to make the Opening Day roster, and though he fell short, his arrival in Arizona appears to be approaching quickly. The outfielder dominated MiLB last season, slashing .289/.419/.473 with 18 homers, 27 doubles, 78 RBI and 29 stolen bases across 134 games between High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo. In a small nine-game sample to open 2026, he's gone 9-for-35 (.257) with four doubles, seven RBI and eight walks at Triple-A Reno. The 23-year-old is a well-rounded prospect with no glaring weaknesses at the plate, demonstrating the ability to hit for both contact and power while also providing plus speed on the bases.

At the big-league level, star right fielder Corbin Carroll is locked in as a starter, but the other two outfield spots are far less settled for the Diamondbacks. The club experimented with Jordan Lawlar in left field, but he has since fractured his wrist, leaving Tim Tawa and Jorge Barrosa as the primary options — neither of whom has an established track record at the dish. Alek Thomas has been a regular in center field in recent seasons due to his stellar defense, though his limited offensive impact is worth noting. Waldschmidt projects more as a corner outfielder but has experience in center field and can hold his own defensively there, while offering significantly more excitement and upside at the plate than the current alternatives. Arizona may prefer to see their top prospect produce at the Triple-A level for a bit longer before making a move, but a promotion doesn't appear far off, and there's plenty of reason to believe Waldschmidt can make an immediate impact.

Bryce Eldridge, 1B/DH, Giants (#19, #1 DH, #1 SF)

Eldridge is lauded as one of the top power prospects in the sport, and for good reason. Between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento last season, he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 homers, 21 doubles and 84 RBI in 102 games. This production earned him a late-season call-up to San Francisco, where the 2023 first-round pick went just 3-for-28 with two doubles, four RBI, seven walks and 13 strikeouts in 10 appearances. Opening 2026 in Triple-A, the 21-year-old has yet to find his home run stroke through nine contests but has steadily gotten on base, going 9-for-32 (.281) with three doubles, three RBI, nine walks and 13 strikeouts.

The primary concern with Eldridge is swing-and-miss, as he posted a 29.3 percent strikeout rate in the minors and a 35.1 percent mark during his brief MLB stint in 2025. Consistently making contact remains a work in progress, though the quality of contact when he connects is undeniable. Early on, the Giants have primarily used Rafael Devers at designated hitter while giving opportunities to Jerar Encarnacion and Casey Schmitt at first base. Schmitt has been sidelined the past few days with a sore back but has yet to be placed on the injured list. Devers, of course, is a fixture, but the other options are far from entrenched and shouldn't block Eldridge for long. A call-up may not be imminent in early April, but there's little doubt he'll get an opportunity to showcase his light-tower power in San Francisco at some point in 2026.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#85, #6 1B, #1 COL)

After losing some of his hype following a disappointing 25-game sample in 2024 after being selected No. 3 overall out of Georgia, Condon has re-emerged as a top prospect on the heels of a strong 2025 campaign. Between three levels, with most of the action at Double-A Hartford, he hit .268/.376/.444 with 14 homers, 16 doubles and 58 RBI across 99 games. The 22-year-old is off to a hot start with Triple-A Albuquerque this season, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two homers, a double, five RBI and three walks through five games. Condon recently had an unidentified cyst removed that has kept him out of action for the past few days, though he's not expected to be sidelined much longer.

Condon's hit tool may wane at the big-league level, but it's his raw power that has scouts enamored, particularly in a hitter-friendly environment like Colorado. At the MLB level, there's little proven production at first base, though rookie TJ Rumfield is off to a strong start. Condon is likely to stick at first base, though he has also seen time at third base and in the outfield in the minors. If Rumfield continues to produce, there's a path for both players to coexist, with Condon potentially slotting into a platoon role against left-handed pitching after posting a .991 OPS against southpaws last season. The Rockies have no urgency to promote him and may prefer to let him settle in at Triple-A until regular at-bats are available, but Condon's arrival at Coors Field should come at some point in 2026.

Robby Snelling, SP, Marlins (#30, #5 P, #1 MIA)

A staple of last year's lists, Snelling is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. Last season, he posted a combined 2.51 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with an 11.0 K/9 across 25 starts and 136 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, including a dominant finish at Triple-A where he logged a 1.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 11 starts and 63.2 innings. The southpaw hasn't been as sharp in his first two starts of 2026 in Jacksonville, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out 10 over eight innings. His strikeout ability has ticked up in recent years thanks to a solid repertoire highlighted by a mid-90s fastball with strong vertical movement and an improved curveball that generates whiffs at around a 40 percent clip.

As was the case last season, Miami's rotation lacks both impact and depth. Sandy Alcantara is off to a fantastic start and is a hot trade candidate prior to the deadline, while Eury Perez remains a high-upside arm with tantalizing stuff. Beyond that, there are more questions than answers. Max Meyer, once a highly-regarded prospect, is now 27 years old and has yet to put together a healthy or consistent big-league campaign, while Chris Paddack and Janson Junk profile more as short-term stopgaps than long-term solutions. It may not happen immediately, but Snelling earning a spot in the Marlins' rotation feels like a matter of time, making him a worthwhile stash candidate.

Harry Ford, C, Nationals (#198, #11 C, #9 WSH)

Once regarded as the future backstop in Seattle, Ford's path was blocked by the meteoric rise of Cal Raleigh, ultimately leading to his trade to Washington this past offseason. He spent the majority of 2025 with Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .283/.408/.460 with 16 homers, 18 doubles and 74 RBI across 97 contests. Ford made his big-league debut in September, hitting just .167 in a brief seven-game sample. The Nationals opted to open 2026 with the 23-year-old at Triple-A Rochester, where he's off to a slow start, going 3-for-23 (.130) with two doubles, two RBI and five walks through seven games.

Despite the recent struggles, Ford is regarded as a well-rounded prospect capable of getting on base at a high rate and delivering some power while also adding intrigue on the basepaths, as he swiped a combined 82 bags from 2022-24 before totaling just seven steals last year. While he didn't make the Opening Day roster, there remains a viable path to meaningful playing time in Washington. Keibert Ruiz is locked into a long-term deal but has struggled to produce for years, while Drew Millas has seen limited action (and success) at the big-league level. Ford will need to find his rhythm in Triple-A, but given the current lack of production behind the plate, a big-league opportunity could materialize in the coming weeks or months.

Noah Schultz, SP, White Sox (#107, #39 P, #6 CWS)

It'd be blasphemous to compare anyone to the legendary Randy Johnson, but in today's game you'd be hard pressed to find someone with a more similar frame to "The Big Unit" than the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Schultz. It was a mixed bag for the towering left-hander in 2025, as he posted a 3.34 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 12 starts and 56.2 innings with Double-A Birmingham before being promoted to Triple-A Charlotte in June, where he struggled to a 9.37 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in five starts (16.1 innings) while battling lingering knee discomfort. Now healthy in 2026, the 22-year-old looked strong in spring training and has allowed just one run on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts through his first two Triple-A outings.

After his K/9 dropped below 10 and BB/9 spiked to 5.55 last season, Schultz has shown improvement with his potent six-pitch mix, led by a fastball averaging 96.7 mph and a wipeout slider that generates whiffs both in and out of the zone. Maintaining command — both to limit free passes and avoid barrels — will be key to reaching his potential. Shane Smith quietly turned in a strong rookie campaign in 2025, and there's some intrigue with Sean Burke and Anthony Kay following his return from NPB, but the White Sox's rotation as a whole lacks consistent quality. The organization also has several well-regarded arms beyond Schultz, including Tanner McDougal and Hagen Smith, creating added competition for a call-up. That said, if Schultz continues to refine his command, an opportunity at the big-league level is well within reach in 2026.

Mitch Bratt, SP, Diamondbacks (#278, #107 P, #9 ARI)

Bratt is a lesser-known name in the prospect world, but one who has consistently been effective in the minor leagues. Last season, he made 18 appearances (90.2 innings) with Double-A Frisco, the Rangers' affiliate, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP before being traded to the Diamondbacks at the deadline as part of the Merrill Kelly deal. The 22-year-old then made six starts for Double-A Amarillo and produced similar numbers, finishing with a 3.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 10.9 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9 across 24 outings and 122.1 innings between both stops. In his first start with Triple-A Reno this season, Bratt tossed four scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three.

The southpaw won't overwhelm hitters with a fastball that sits in the low 90s, which may limit his strikeout upside at higher levels, but he pairs pinpoint control with a deceptive delivery that has regularly produced strong results. Arizona is expected to have Merrill Kelly, who returned to the club in the offseason, back from a back injury in the near future, so there isn't a clear or imminent opening for Bratt, though that could change as the season unfolds. Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Soroka are off to positive starts, but between them and Brandon Pfaadt, the back-end options for the Diamondbacks have plenty to prove after inconsistent and poor results in recent seasons. With the benefit of being on the 40-man roster, Bratt is an under-the-radar arm who could find himself on a big-league mound at some point in 2026.

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics (#54, #13 OF, #2 ATH)

Bolte has steadily climbed through the Athletics' system and has now emerged as the club's second-best prospect, trailing only teenage phenom Leo De Vries. In 114 games between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last season, Bolte hit .284/.385/.427 with nine homers, 20 doubles, six triples, 56 RBI and 44 stolen bases. To open 2026 with Las Vegas, he's 9-for-34 (.265) with two homers, a triple, six RBI, nine walks and five stolen bases in nine contests. Seeing some of his raw power translate into home runs early this season is an encouraging sign for the 22-year-old's outlook, as pairing more consistent game power with already elite speed could send his stock soaring.