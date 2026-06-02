Culpepper is riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes three homers during the stretch to close a standout May. Across 25 games in the month, he hit .280/.407/.540 with seven homers, five doubles, 21 RBI, 26 runs and seven stolen bases. In total, the shortstop is slashing .256/.361/.473 with 12 homers, nine doubles, 37 RBI, 44 runs and 12 stolen bases across 51 contests with Triple-A St. Paul. Standing 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Culpepper packs a punch, as evidenced by a 51.2 percent hard-hit rate (90th percentile), 91.3 mph average exit velocity (84th percentile) and 6.9 percent barrel rate (63rd percentile). The 23-year-old pairs hard contact with manageable swing-and-miss tendencies, posting an 89.1 percent zone-contact rate (86th percentile), 19.6 percent strikeout rate (67th percentile) and 22.5 percent whiff rate (61st percentile). He isn't considered a "can't miss" prospect, but Culpepper checks a lot of boxes and possesses plenty of intrigue.

June is here, and of course the promotions haven't stopped, with Edwin Arroyo becoming the latest stash candidate to get the call to the big leagues. So, let's get into 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

June is here, and of course the promotions haven't stopped, with Edwin Arroyo becoming the latest stash candidate to get the call to the big leagues. So, let's get into 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of June 1. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

Culpepper is riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes three homers during the stretch to close a standout May. Across 25 games in the month, he hit .280/.407/.540 with seven homers, five doubles, 21 RBI, 26 runs and seven stolen bases. In total, the shortstop is slashing .256/.361/.473 with 12 homers, nine doubles, 37 RBI, 44 runs and 12 stolen bases across 51 contests with Triple-A St. Paul. Standing 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Culpepper packs a punch, as evidenced by a 51.2 percent hard-hit rate (90th percentile), 91.3 mph average exit velocity (84th percentile) and 6.9 percent barrel rate (63rd percentile). The 23-year-old pairs hard contact with manageable swing-and-miss tendencies, posting an 89.1 percent zone-contact rate (86th percentile), 19.6 percent strikeout rate (67th percentile) and 22.5 percent whiff rate (61st percentile). He isn't considered a "can't miss" prospect, but Culpepper checks a lot of boxes and possesses plenty of intrigue.

The demotion of Royce Lewis on May 19 shook up the infield picture in Minnesota, though roles are starting to take shape. Brooks Lee has shifted over to see the lion's share of work at third base, while Tristan Gray has seen extended run at shortstop with Orlando Arcia filling in as needed across the diamond. Gray is a 30-year-old journeyman with just a .653 OPS on the season, so while he currently occupies a regular role, his grip on the job is far from firm. With Culpepper continuing to mash in Triple-A, it feels like a matter of when, not if, he gets the call, and that call could come as early as this week.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#52, #17 OF, #3 MIL)

Lara went 9-for-20 (.450) across six games this past week to close May hitting .370/.491/.500 with two homers, four doubles, a triple, 14 RBI, 21 runs and six stolen bases in 26 contests during the month. It has been nothing short of a breakout campaign for the 21-year-old, who is slashing .345/.452/.510 with seven homers, eight doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 49 runs and 18 stolen bases through 55 games with Triple-A Nashville. His power projections are modest given his small frame and fairly pedestrian exit velocities, but Lara's .432 wOBA ranks fifth in the International League, and he excels at making contact with a 92.0 percent zone-contact rate (96th percentile), 14.8 percent whiff rate (96th percentile) and 12.8 percent strikeout rate (92nd percentile). Don't mistake his plus-contact tool for poor discipline, though, as he walks at a 15.7 percent rate (82nd percentile) and is an immediate threat on the bases with the fourth-most steals in the league.

In Milwaukee, Garrett Mitchell has hit better of late with a .946 OPS across his past 12 games, raising his season mark to .715, but Blake Perkins (.329 OPS) hasn't hit nearly enough to serve as an adequate platoon partner in center field. That's not to mention the struggles of Sal Frelick in right field, who enjoyed a career year in 2025 but has stumbled to a .579 OPS in 2026. Brandon Lockridge (knee) is progressing in his rehab and could return in mid-June, but he's far from a proven commodity and shouldn't significantly affect Lara's status. The switch hitter can hardly do much more to prove himself in Nashville and could provide a jolt to the Brewers' outfield if given the opportunity.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson's dominance continued Friday, as he twirled 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts. The southpaw owns a 1.43 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 67 strikeouts and seven walks across 44 innings (nine starts) with Double-A Arkansas, with all four marks leading qualified pitchers in the Texas League. The results speak for themselves, as the 21-year-old has produced six scoreless outings and has surrendered multiple runs just once all season. To say he has mastered Double-A would be an understatement, though the Mariners may opt to keep him there rather than promote him to Triple-A Tacoma given the treacherous offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League. Some scouts question Anderson's ace upside in part due to a fastball that regularly sits in the low 90s, but it's difficult for me to put a ceiling on a young pitcher dominating the minors to this extent.

Much of the same remains true in Seattle, as the rotation is healthy and the club continues to deploy the unconventional Bryce Miller-Luis Castillo piggyback arrangement. Considering both pitchers have performed well of late, the setup could remain in place until the results dictate otherwise. All of that means Anderson's path to the majors remains somewhat murky despite his continued excellence. It's difficult to project exactly when the promotion will come, particularly if the big-league staff remains healthy, but Anderson checks every box and is a must-stash prospect. Whenever he gets the call, Anderson has the tools to make an immediate impact after establishing himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in affiliated baseball this season.

River Ryan, SP, Dodgers (#74, #16 P, #6 LAD)

Ryan continues to demonstrate that he's too advanced for the minors, tossing six innings while allowing one unearned run on four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts in his most recent start Thursday. The outing marked a season high in innings and another notable step forward in his workload progression. Across 22 innings (five starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect owns a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB. Ryan isn't your average prospect at 27 years old, but that's also evident in the way he's pitching. He has looked like a man amongst boys at Triple-A, ranking north of the 90th percentile in a host of categories, including xwOBA, wOBA, fastball velocity, strikeout rate, chase rate, swinging-strike rate, walk rate and hard-hit rate.

Los Angeles isn't short on quality arms, though several remain sidelined, most notably Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow). Glasnow could return as soon as mid-June, but his throwing progression has stalled, while Snell was transferred to the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to return until the second half of July. Eric Lauer, recently acquired from Toronto, impressed in his Dodgers debut with six innings of one-run ball, but after posting a 6.69 ERA with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment, it's fair to question how sustainable that success will be. Injuries are always a possibility, particularly for a Dodgers organization that routinely cycles through pitching depth, and Ryan appears well positioned to capitalize if an opportunity opens. Carving out a permanent spot in the rotation may prove difficult once the staff returns to full strength, but Ryan is a stash-worthy arm capable of making an immediate impact whenever he gets the call.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Condon is, and please excuse my lackluster diction, SO back. The power has finally re-emerged, as he went yard three times and tallied three doubles across five games this past week. The 23-year-old is currently riding a 12-game hitting streak during which he owns a 1.231 OPS. After going ice cold for roughly 20 games, Condon has heated right back up, bringing his season line to .262/.391/.470 with a 110 wRC+, eight homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 25 RBI, 43 runs and four stolen bases across 48 appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque. He lays off pitches outside the zone – as reflected in a 19.9 percent outside-swing rate (95th percentile) and 15.1 percent walk rate (80th percentile) – and crushes the ball when he makes contact, as illustrated by a 9.5 percent barrel rate (80th percentile) and 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (84th percentile). Whiffs (30.9 percent, 18th percentile) remain a blemish on his profile, but they aren't a major concern if Condon continues to tap into his extraordinary power potential.

Now that Condon is back on track, it feels notable that primary first baseman TJ Rumfield is day-to-day with right shoulder inflammation. Should Rumfield land on the injured list, that would create a clear path for Condon, but it's not necessarily the only route to the big leagues. Much of Colorado's thump at first base and in the outfield comes from the left side, including Rumfield, Troy Johnston and the currently shelved Mickey Moniak (ankle). Condon, meanwhile, is a right-handed hitter who has posted an OPS north of .900 against southpaws over the past two seasons. As has been reiterated in previous installments, the Rockies don't have much urgency to rush a promotion for the Georgia product, but with him back in a groove and playing time in Colorado not difficult to envision, Condon should reach the majors this summer and could arrive as soon as this month.

Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox (#50, #16 OF, #3 CWS)

Montgomery bounced back at the plate after going 2-for-20 (.100) the previous week, hitting .421 (8-for-19) with a grand slam, two doubles, four walks and a stolen base across his past five games. Replicating the 1.035 OPS he posted in 27 games with Double-A Birmingham to begin the season has proven difficult, but the outfielder has more than held his own since moving up to Triple-A Charlotte. Through 23 contests at the level, the 23-year-old is slashing .281/.366/.461 with three homers, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases. The switch hitter has done more of his damage against right-handed pitching, posting a 1.007 OPS compared to a .683 mark against southpaws. Montgomery remains one of the more exciting power prospects in the minors, backed by a 113.9 mph max exit velocity (95th percentile) and 51.7 percent hard-hit rate (91st percentile). The key is maximizing that power more consistently, as a 31.3 percent whiff rate (22nd percentile) and elevated 60.9 percent groundball rate can limit his offensive impact. That groundball mark is particularly noteworthy given that it sat at just 39.4 percent during his time at Double-A, though it's not exactly a new issue.

With no recent updates on Everson Pereira (pectoral) and Austin Hays (calf) being pulled off his rehab assignment, Rikuu Nishida has received an extended opportunity as the primary right fielder against right-handed pitching, with Randal Grichuk garnering looks versus lefties. Nishida hit well in the minors but has yet to look comfortable offensively in the majors, albeit across just 18 plate appearances. Montgomery still has areas to refine in Triple-A, particularly when it comes to making more consistent contact and getting the ball in the air more often, so a promotion doesn't appear imminent. That said, the current state of the White Sox outfield shouldn't be viewed as much of an obstacle on his path to The Show.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#36, #13 OF, #2 STL)

Baez is back on the list for the first time since the second installment of the season on the heels of a massive May that concluded with a 1.406 OPS, five homers and two triples over his final six contests. The 22-year-old is hitting .249/.332/.557 with 16 homers, eight doubles, three triples, 39 RBI, 38 runs and 11 stolen bases across 50 games with Triple-A Memphis. His contact quality is off the charts, as evidenced by a 19.2 percent barrel rate (97th percentile) and 55.2 percent hard-hit rate (95th percentile), while a 26.4 percent pulled-air rate (99th percentile) helps explain the abundance of home-run power. The pitfall and primary cause for concern with Baez is the massive amount of swing and miss in his game, as he owns a 36.8 percent whiff rate (fourth percentile), 31.9 percent strikeout rate (fourth percentile) and 36.4 percent chase rate (fifth percentile). That tantalizing power potential, not to mention 98th percentile sprint speed, can have evaluators dreaming on stardom, but such poor contact consistency makes the prospect of sustained big-league success more difficult to envision.

It's a bit of a logjam in the St. Louis outfield, headlined by Jordan Walker's breakout campaign in right field. The unheralded duo of Bryan Torres and Nelson Velazquez have performed well in a small sample size in left field, while Victor Scott has managed just a .503 OPS in center field. Lars Nootbaar (heel) could take reps away from Scott upon activation later this week, and Nathan Church (shoulder) is progressing in his rehab. Such an abundance of outfielders doesn't eliminate the possibility of a Baez promotion, particularly since the current group is hardly an established collection of stars, but it does illustrate that the path isn't entirely clear. Continuing to rake in Triple-A will strengthen RotoWire's No. 36 prospect's case for a promotion, though improvements to his whiff rates would go a long way toward boosting his long-term outlook once he reaches the majors.

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Marlins (#44, #4 P, #1 MIA)

The lone new addition to the list, Milbrandt earned a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville after carving up Double-A Pensacola to begin the season. Across nine starts at the level, the right-hander posted a 1.34 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB over 47 innings, with his ERA and strikeout total leading all qualified Southern League pitchers. When he's not racking up strikeouts, the 22-year-old is generating groundballs at an excellent clip (57.4 percent) while doing a strong job of limiting hard contact. He boasts a deep arsenal headlined by a ferocious fastball-slider combination. There's little doubt Milbrandt was ready for a new challenge.

The Marlins' rotation has been dropping like flies. Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (leg) recently landed on the injured list, joining Robby Snelling (elbow), who underwent season-ending surgery shortly following his MLB debut. Fellow top prospect Thomas White, who had been floated as a potential option for the big-league staff despite some struggles at Triple-A, is now dealing with a shoulder injury of his own and resides on the minor-league injured list. Braxton Garrett and Ryan Gusto can help absorb innings in the short term, but neither are particularly exciting nor offer much long-term intrigue. Milbrandt won't be rushed, as Miami has consistently shown patience with its top pitching prospects, but if he's able to replicate his Double-A success at Triple-A, both merit and opportunity could align to earn him an MLB look later this summer.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Velazquez has gotten off to a slow start on the stat sheet since being promoted to Triple-A Columbus. Through nine games at the level, the first baseman is slashing .235/.316/.324 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs across 38 plate appearances. Struggles from a player who just moved up a level and recently turned 21 years old are neither uncommon nor cause for concern. He's finding barrels (7.7 percent barrel rate, 70th percentile) and hitting the ball hard regularly (91.6 mph average exit velocity, 89th percentile), two indicators that help explain why his xwOBA (.353) significantly exceeds his actual wOBA (.301). The results should come for Velazquez as he continues to adjust to Triple-A pitching.

Kyle Manzardo remains one of the biggest disappointments for the Guardians this season with a .658 OPS, while free-agent acquisition Rhys Hoskins has been better with a .724 OPS, though his .192 batting average leaves plenty to be desired. A quick trigger on a move involving either player seems unlikely, but their production remains subpar relative to the rest of the league at first base. Velazquez still needs to get things rolling at Triple-A before truly entering the call-up conversation, and that may not happen until later in the summer, if at all. As a result, he may not remain a weekly fixture on this list as other prospects with more immediate paths to promotion emerge. That said, Velazquez's prospect pedigree and advanced offensive skills at such a young age make him an appealing stash candidate if he gets a big-league opportunity in 2026.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

Right as it looked like Clark may be finding his footing again at the plate, he went 4-for-22 (.182) across six games this past week. Overall, the center fielder is slashing .262/.341/.376 with two homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 21 RBI, 33 runs and 12 stolen bases across 50 contests with Triple-A Toledo. There's no denying the 21-year-old has been spectacular at making contact, as he owns a 13.8 percent whiff rate (97th percentile) and 92.6 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile), but the elephant in the room is the quality of that contact. With a 3.0 percent barrel rate (10th percentile) and 39.0 percent hard-hit rate (43rd percentile), the abundance of contact simply hasn't translated to much damage. Clark's 91st percentile speed shouldn't be overlooked, and his effectiveness on the bases hasn't waned, but his struggles at the plate continue to overshadow that aspect of his game.

Center field remains ripe for the taking in Detroit, as current top option Matt Vierling owns a .630 OPS, while Wenceel Perez hasn't fared much better with a .532 OPS and has spent more time in right field of late. Javier Baez (ankle) remains on the shelf with his recovery progressing slowly, leaving his timetable for a return uncertain. Promoting Clark before he's ready won't solve the Tigers' issues, but the wide-open path to playing time in center field keeps him relevant from a stash perspective despite his ongoing struggles. Clark still has plenty to clean up before emerging as a realistic call-up candidate in the near future, but his pedigree and opportunity keep him on the stash list… for now.

