Anderson has yet to give up a run in three starts after the All-Star break, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out nine Friday. His video game-esque numbers somehow keep getting even better, as the 22-year-old owns a 1.13 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and 128:12 K:BB across 87.2 innings (17 starts) with Double-A Arkansas this season. There are truly no statistical flaws in the southpaw's profile, as his 40.9 percent strikeout rate and 3.8 percent walk rate have culminated in an absurd (and MiLB-best) 37.1 percent K-BB rate. The Mariners have been cautious with Anderson's workload, but the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft isn't just putting together the best pitching season in minor-league baseball this year, but one of the best minor-league campaigns on the mound in

Last week, infielders George Lombard , Kaelen Culpepper and Angel Genao got their calls to The Show, and more promotions could be on the horizon with teams soon able to bring up top prospects without burning their rookie eligibility for 2027. With that in mind, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Last week, infielders George Lombard, Kaelen Culpepper and Angel Genao got their calls to The Show, and more promotions could be on the horizon with teams soon able to bring up top prospects without burning their rookie eligibility for 2027. With that in mind, here are 10 prospects to consider stashing in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of Aug. 11. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#7, #1 P, #1 SEA)

Anderson has yet to give up a run in three starts after the All-Star break, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out nine Friday. His video game-esque numbers somehow keep getting even better, as the 22-year-old owns a 1.13 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and 128:12 K:BB across 87.2 innings (17 starts) with Double-A Arkansas this season. There are truly no statistical flaws in the southpaw's profile, as his 40.9 percent strikeout rate and 3.8 percent walk rate have culminated in an absurd (and MiLB-best) 37.1 percent K-BB rate. The Mariners have been cautious with Anderson's workload, but the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft isn't just putting together the best pitching season in minor-league baseball this year, but one of the best minor-league campaigns on the mound in recent memory.

After trading Luis Castillo around the trade deadline, Seattle has opted to stick with a traditional five-man rotation for the time being. How long that lasts remains to be seen, but it's worth noting that in an interview last week with Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times , Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto emphasized that Anderson will not be used in a bullpen role and will be a starter when his promotion comes. The wait for his call-up has taken an infuriatingly long time, and it may continue for a few more weeks, but as long as Anderson isn't on the big-league club, he's the clear top prospect to stash.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#11, #3 OF, #2 STL)

Baez is off to a solid start in August, slashing .269/.345/.500 with four extra-base hits (one homer) and two stolen bases across seven contests. Overall, the big outfielder is hitting .252/.324/.572 with 33 homers, 22 doubles, three triples, 87 RBI, 76 runs and 18 stolen bases across 100 games with Triple-A Memphis. His homer total leads the International League and trails only Andrew Fischer (35) across all of MiLB, while Baez's 18.9 percent barrel rate (97th percentile), 54.0 percent hard-hit rate (93rd percentile), 108.6 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (97th percentile) and 115.4 mph max exit velocity (99th percentile) further illustrate his immense power. The 23-year-old also boasts 91st percentile sprint speed, though there are legitimate concerns about how Baez's poor contact metrics — a 34.1 percent whiff rate (14th percentile), 29.3 percent strikeout rate (18th percentile) and 75.5 percent zone-contact rate (14th percentile) — will translate to MLB.

Having already traded Lars Nootbaar to Arizona at the deadline, St. Louis designated Nelson Velazquez for assignment Saturday after claiming Everson Pereira (.720 OPS) off waivers Thursday. Pereira is a serviceable player who should see opportunities, particularly against lefties, but he's far from a world-beater, and the same can be said for fellow outfielders Nathan Church (.645 OPS) and Bryan Torres (.671 OPS). With Baez swinging the bat better after a cold July, RotoWire's No. 11 prospect is well-positioned for a promotion in the very near future.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#46, #2 1B, #2 COL)

Condon has plated seven runs to start August, blasting a pair of homers during his first six games of the month. Through 96 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this season, the Georgia product is slashing .282/.397/.542 with 22 homers, 18 doubles, six triples, 72 RBI, 84 runs and six stolen bases. He blends solid quality of contact metrics — a 9.8 percent barrel rate (84th percentile), 46.9 percent hard-hit rate (85th percentile) and 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (90th percentile) — with high-level plate discipline, evidenced by an 18.7 percent chase rate (99th percentile) and 12.9 percent walk rate (68th percentile). The primary drawback in the 23-year-old's profile is his tendency to swing and miss, reflected in a 29.2 percent whiff rate (29th percentile), 25.3 percent strikeout rate (25th percentile) and 79.0 percent zone-contact rate (19th percentile).

The Rockies did Condon no favors by keeping Mickey Moniak (.878 OPS) and Jake McCarthy (.859 OPS) beyond the trade deadline, and Triple-A teammate Zac Veen (1.037 OPS) is also knocking on the door for a promotion (a solid stash option in his own right, though I generally don't list hitters who have already made their big-league debut). TJ Rumfield having first base locked down, likely Condon's best long-term position, is another bump in the road, but the recently recalled Jordan Beck (.570 OPS) might not have a lengthy leash, while Troy Johnston (.736 OPS) is hitting .198 over his past 30 games with the two serving as Colorado's primary options in right field. The path isn't laid out perfectly for Condon, but he has little left to prove in Albuquerque and remains a high-upside power bat worth stashing.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#12, #4 OF, #1 MIN)

Jenkins has gone 10-for-28 (.357) through six games in August, including a two-homer performance Thursday. Since returning from a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder June 23, the 21-year-old is slashing .297/.357/.516 across 32 games, bringing his season line to .280/.375/.463 with six homers, 16 doubles, three triples, 17 RBI, 40 runs and 11 stolen bases in 57 contests with Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins consistently puts the bat on the ball, posting a 17.9 percent whiff rate (88th percentile), 16.3 percent strikeout rate (83rd percentile) and 92.3 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile). His over-the-fence production hasn't fully caught up to his raw power, as evidenced by a 45.4 percent hard-hit rate (77th percentile) and 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (89th percentile), though his 6.3 percent barrel rate (55th percentile) has been fairly average. He hasn't been especially aggressive on the bases throughout his minor-league career, but Jenkins' 91st percentile sprint speed suggests he can still provide value there.

Although they're under .500, the Twins remain within striking distance in the AL Central race. Byron Buxton's (hip) absence has left Minnesota without a true everyday center fielder, and while Luke Keaschall (.715 OPS) has been swinging the bat well, he's better suited for right field than center. That could push Alan Roden (.527 OPS) out of the lineup in favor of Jenkins. The Twins already promoted one of their top prospects last week in Kaelen Culpepper, and they could continue turning to their young talent by giving Jenkins his first taste of the big leagues, especially if Buxton's absence lingers.

Seaver King, SS, Nationals (#86, #28 SS, #3 WSH)

After missing nearly a month due to a left oblique strain, King returned to action July 30 and has slashed .323/.447/.581 with two homers and two doubles in eight games since. After dominating Double-A Harrisburg with a 1.035 OPS in 36 games, the infielder was promoted to Triple-A Rochester in mid-May and is hitting .284/.361/.469 with seven homers, seven doubles, a triple, 29 RBI, 27 runs and four stolen bases through 23 tilts at the higher level. The 23-year-old is capable of making loud contact, sporting an 8.9 percent barrel rate (78th percentile), 48.8 percent hard-hit rate (90th percentile) and 104.6 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (69th percentile) while maintaining a manageable 21.3 percent strikeout rate (57th percentile). King has enough juice to hit for power in the big leagues, but continuing to keep his 48.0 percent groundball rate in check and elevating his 4.8 percent pulled-air rate (second percentile) will be key to maximizing his offensive potential.

The Nationals are set at King's primary position of shortstop with CJ Abrams (.903 OPS), but that doesn't necessarily disqualify him from earning a promotion. Nasim Nunez (.584 OPS) provides value with his defense and baserunning at second base but is a major liability at the plate, while the third-base pairing of Jorbit Vivas (.656 OPS) and Brady House (.673 OPS) hasn't inspired much confidence, though King has yet to play the hot corner in the minors. With Washington fading from the playoff race, it wouldn't be far-fetched for the club to give one of its top prospects a taste of the majors, though King's debut not coming until 2027 remains a real possibility.

Michael Arroyo, OF, Mariners (#113, #37 OF, #6 SEA)

Arroyo is a new addition to the list after thriving in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Since being promoted to Triple-A Tacoma in early July, the 21-year-old is slashing .327/.395/.582 with six homers, eight doubles, a triple, 26 RBI, 25 runs and two stolen bases in 26 contests, contributing to a full-season slash line of .299/.373/.493 with 16 homers, 20 doubles, two triples, 66 RBI, 71 runs and 15 stolen bases across 91 games between Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas. His exit velocities aren't gaudy from a 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame, but Arroyo maximizes his frequent contact with a 7.7 percent barrel rate (70th percentile), 15.4 percent pulled-air rate (63rd percentile) and 46.2 percent launch-angle sweet-spot rate (98th percentile). RotoWire's No. 113 prospect is a true free swinger, posting a 55.0 percent swing rate (95th percentile), which isn't necessarily a bad thing, though a 36.3 percent chase rate (sixth percentile) may be more difficult to sustain against major-league pitching.

There isn't an obvious path to regular playing time for Arroyo, who has split time between second base and left field this season with those spots occupied in Seattle by Cole Young (.734 OPS) and Randy Arozarena (.812 OPS), respectively. He could earn an initial role as the short-side platoon partner with Young, though it's also possible the organization wouldn't want to promote Arroyo for such a limited role. It may ultimately take an injury to open the door for a promotion, but Arroyo has been swinging the bat well and could provide a spark for a Mariners team that has been a major disappointment.

Franklin Arias, SS, Red Sox (#16, #6 SS, #1 BOS)

Arias has emerged as one of the top prospects in all of baseball, making it tough to leave him off this list even if a 2026 debut isn't especially likely. After slashing .318/.407/.587 with 19 homers, 17 doubles, a triple, 52 RBI, 50 runs and five stolen bases in 75 games at Double-A Portland, the 20-year-old was recently promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In 12 games since the move, he hasn't looked overmatched, hitting .288/.356/.519 with three homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and six runs. Arias has a plus hit tool with plenty of strength behind his swing, posting a 9.8 percent barrel rate (82nd percentile) and 48.8 percent hard-hit rate (86th percentile) so far in Worcester. If there's one area to nitpick in the shortstop's profile, it's his below-average speed, which likely prevents him from developing into a true five-category contributor, but Arias is too advanced at the plate to be concerned about his overall fantasy outlook.

The Red Sox have pulled a complete 180 on their season despite battling injuries. With Trevor Story (abdomen) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) sidelined, Andruw Monasterio (.776 OPS) has stepped up at shortstop and performed well. The second-base duo of Nick Sogard (.708 OPS) and Anthony Seigler (.713 OPS) has been serviceable but was expected to be upgraded after Boston traded for Curtis Mead (.851 OPS), who fractured his left wrist in his first game with the club July 27 and won't be re-evaluated until the end of the month. The Red Sox may opt to exercise caution with their top prospect and ride with their current group for the remainder of the campaign, but Arias' long-term upside and the potential for him to make an immediate impact if promoted make him a compelling stash option.

Ethan Salas, C, Padres (#36, #4 C, #1 SD)

In a similar situation to Arias, Salas is a high-profile prospect who could force his way to The Show sooner rather than later. Split between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso, the backstop is slashing .292/.368/.447 with nine homers, 17 doubles, a triple, 49 RBI, 47 runs and 14 stolen bases across 81 contests. The 20-year-old has thrived in a small nine-game sample at Triple-A, pairing a 10.7 percent barrel rate (87th percentile) and 46.4 percent hard-hit rate (81st percentile) with a 9.6 percent whiff rate (99th percentile), 16.3 percent strikeout rate (83rd percentile) and 94.3 percent zone-contact rate (98th percentile). His lauded plate discipline and patience might not directly translate to fantasy value, and it may take some time for the bat to settle in at the MLB level, but Salas is notably active on the bases, which can be valuable at the catcher position.

Offensive production from behind the plate has picked up in San Diego with Luis Campusano (.874 OPS) getting healthy and Freddy Fermin (.590 OPS) hitting .350 over his past 15 games. That said, Campusano is a poor defender who's likely better suited for designated hitter, while Fermin's overall numbers remain underwhelming. For a Padres team fighting for a playoff spot, Salas could provide a spark with his advanced defense and offensive upside during the final stretch of the regular season. Calling up the club's top prospect would be an ultra-aggressive move, but general manager A.J. Preller is one of the most unpredictable executives in the sport, and I wouldn't put it past him to bring Salas to Petco Park in 2026.

Jonathon Long, 1B, Marlins (NR)

Long is a new addition after being traded from the Cubs to the Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Braxton Garrett at the trade deadline. Across 104 games split between Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Jacksonville, he's hitting .286/.370/.452 with 12 homers, 30 doubles, a triple, 64 RBI, 74 runs and two stolen bases this season. The first baseman has been particularly hot since the start of July, slashing .355/.441/.609 with five homers, 13 doubles, 17 RBI, 28 runs and a stolen base over his past 29 contests. A right-handed hitter, Long owns a 46.4 percent hard-hit rate (82nd percentile), 106.2 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (87th percentile) and 90.7 mph average exit velocity (89th percentile), but an average 6.2 percent barrel rate (51st percentile) and just an 8.3 percent pulled-air rate (ninth percentile) have kept his home-run output relatively modest. The 24-year-old doesn't chase much, posting a 25.1 percent chase rate (66th percentile) while keeping the swing and miss generally in check with a 23.3 percent whiff rate (61st percentile) and 21.3 percent strikeout rate (50th percentile), though an 81.5 percent zone-contact rate (35th percentile) is less encouraging.

Although Long isn't ranked in the RotoWire Top 400 or among the Marlins' top 20 prospects, he's worth monitoring based on proximity alone. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reported Thursday that Long could be called up before the end of the season to play first base and left field primarily against left-handed pitching. Since then, first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers (hamstring) was forced out of Sunday's contest and could be headed for the injured list, potentially opening a spot on the 26-man roster. Long's prospect pedigree has faded, and his fantasy appeal would be limited if he's strictly deployed in a short-side platoon, but he appears to be on the doorstep of a promotion and carries at least some intrigue.

River Ryan, SP, Tigers (#142, #31 P, #5 DET)

There hasn't been much news regarding Ryan's recovery from the hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined since June 17, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the right-hander as a viable stash option. Don't be fooled by the 27-year-old's surface numbers of a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 36.1 innings (eight starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City, as a 2.90 FIP, 22.2 percent K-BB rate, 31.4 percent CSW rate (93rd percentile) and 2.0 percent barrel rate (96th percentile) are far more indicative of why he was a coveted piece in the Tarik Skubal trade. Ryan's stash candidacy could wane quickly if he doesn't begin making progress from the hamstring injury, but once healthy, the Tigers shouldn't have much trouble finding a spot for him at the back of the rotation.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#295, #15 1B, #13 WSH)

Luke Adams, 1B, Brewers (#112, #5 1B, #8 MIL)

Cam Cannarella, OF, Marlins (#26, #9 OF, #1 MIA)

Kemp Alderman, OF, Marlins (#126, #43 OF, #7 MIA)

Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners (#67, #25 OF, #3 SEA)

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#25, #1 1B, #1 CLE)