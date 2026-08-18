Just because the Mariners haven't made a move doesn't mean anything has changed with Anderson, who has now strung together four consecutive scoreless outings spanning 20.2 innings since the All-Star break. On the year, the southpaw owns a microscopic 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 135:13 K:BB across 93.1 innings (18 starts) with Double-A Arkansas. A 40.5 percent strikeout rate, 3.5 percent walk rate and 35.4 percent chase rate only add to the 22-year-old's overwhelming case as MiLB's top pitcher in 2026. Anderson's fastball doesn't light up the radar gun, generally sitting in the 92-to-95 mph range, but his heater is incredibly effective as part of a well-rounded four-pitch repertoire that includes a slider, curveball and changeup.

Stats updated through the morning of Aug. 18. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

The dog days of summer are upon us, but that didn't stop Joshua Baez from delivering arguably the best offensive debut in MLB history with his three-homer performance at Wrigley Field on Saturday. An instant impact of that magnitude from a prospect is virtually unheard of, but here are 10 stash candidates who could provide a late-season boost for fantasy managers in redraft leagues.

The dog days of summer are upon us, but that didn't stop Joshua Baez from delivering arguably the best offensive debut in MLB history with his three-homer performance at Wrigley Field on Saturday. An instant impact of that magnitude from a prospect is virtually unheard of, but here are 10 stash candidates who could provide a late-season boost for fantasy managers in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of Aug. 18. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#7, #1 P, #1 SEA)

Just because the Mariners haven't made a move doesn't mean anything has changed with Anderson, who has now strung together four consecutive scoreless outings spanning 20.2 innings since the All-Star break. On the year, the southpaw owns a microscopic 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 135:13 K:BB across 93.1 innings (18 starts) with Double-A Arkansas. A 40.5 percent strikeout rate, 3.5 percent walk rate and 35.4 percent chase rate only add to the 22-year-old's overwhelming case as MiLB's top pitcher in 2026. Anderson's fastball doesn't light up the radar gun, generally sitting in the 92-to-95 mph range, but his heater is incredibly effective as part of a well-rounded four-pitch repertoire that includes a slider, curveball and changeup.

Seattle is scuffling and has ground to gain in its quest for a playoff berth, and while the starting rotation (3.85 ERA, ninth in MLB) might not be the primary reason for the club's struggles this season, adding Anderson could provide a significant boost. The Mariners could revert to the six-man rotation they employed before trading Luis Castillo, or Anderson could slot in for Bryan Woo (4.10 ERA) should he need an IL stint after exiting his start early Sunday due to right shoulder stiffness. Bryce Miller (3.39 ERA) could also be vulnerable after struggling mightily of late following a stellar start to his year. However you slice it, Seattle is a better team with Anderson on its 26-man roster, and it's getting increasingly difficult to justify keeping RotoWire's No. 1 pitching prospect down on the farm with the club needing a serious push to claim a spot in the postseason.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (#12, #4 OF, #1 MIN)

Jenkins continues to trend upward in terms of production, running a 1.107 OPS with six extra-base hits, including three homers, through 11 games in August. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .289/.388/.477 with seven homers, 17 doubles, three triples, 20 RBI, 42 runs and 13 stolen bases across 62 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The 21-year-old possesses great bat-to-ball skills and patience at the plate, posting a 15.8 percent strikeout rate (86th percentile) versus a 13.2 percent walk rate (72nd percentile) in addition to a 17.6 percent whiff rate (90th percentile) and 92.3 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile). While Jenkins still has room to improve his long-ball production, he's not devoid of power, posting a 45.3 percent hard-hit rate (77th percentile) and 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (89th percentile). With 88th percentile sprint speed, the 2023 first-round pick can also be a factor on the bases as part of an all-around profile.

Fortunately for the Twins, Byron Buxton (.849 OPS) returned from a nagging hip injury Thursday as the club looks to sneak into the playoffs amid a weak American League field. Buxton's return in center field muddies Jenkins' path to the big leagues a bit, though he could logically slot into right field over Luke Keaschall (.737 OPS), who has turned things around offensively but has been a major defensive liability since shifting into an outfield role. It remains a real possibility that Minnesota is content with letting Jenkins play the remainder of 2026 in Triple-A to set up a 2027 debut, but his performance has warranted strong consideration for a call-up, and he could make a quick impact in the club's chase for the postseason.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#46, #2 1B, #2 COL)

Condon has gone ice cold at the dish, going just 1-for-22 (.091) across six games this past week with a .639 OPS through 12 August tilts. Despite this cold spell, the 23-year-old's season marks remain strong at .271/.387/.522 with 22 homers, 18 doubles, seven triples, 74 RBI, 85 runs and seven stolen bases in 102 contests with Triple-A Albuquerque. He benefits from the hitter-friendly confines of the Pacific Coast League, but the Georgia product has legitimate pop with a 10.3 percent barrel rate (89th percentile), 46.7 percent hard-hit rate (84th percentile) and 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (89th percentile). Condon has a great feel for the zone, boasting a 19.1 percent chase rate (98th percentile) and 13.0 percent walk rate (70th percentile), though his poor contact rates — a 25.7 percent strikeout rate (22nd percentile), 29.8 percent whiff rate (22nd percentile) and 78.7 percent zone-contact rate (14th percentile) — raise some concerns.

The Rockies promoted one of their young standouts at Triple-A last week, though it was Zac Veen who got the nod over Condon. Veen will presumably occupy right field every day against right-handed pitching, and Colorado already has an abundance of left-handed hitters between outfielders Mickey Moniak (.839 OPS) and Jake McCarthy (.824 OPS) and first baseman TJ Rumfield (.817 OPS). However, Connor Norby (.636 OPS) and Jordan Beck (.554 OPS) don't provide much from the right side of the plate. The right-handed-hitting Condon needs to snap out of his funk, but it still appears more likely than not that he'll get a chance in the big leagues in 2026.

Ethan Salas, C, Padres (#36, #4 C, #1 SD)

Salas is thriving in the Pacific Coast League, posting a monstrous .377/.453/.698 slash line with three homers, six doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base through 14 games with Triple-A El Paso. Having spent much of 2026 with Double-A San Antonio, the 21-year-old is hitting .301/.377/.465 with 10 homers, 19 doubles, a triple, 57 RBI, 51 runs and 15 stolen bases across 86 total contests. Salas has flashed both contact and power in a small sample with El Paso, ranking in the 100th percentile with an 8.2 percent whiff rate and 95.7 percent zone-contact rate while posting a 50.0 percent hard-hit rate (91st percentile) and 47.8 percent launch-angle sweet-spot rate (98th percentile). RotoWire's No. 36 prospect isn't a speedster, but his willingness to run on the basepaths is a positive from the catcher position.

The Padres have seen Luis Campusano (.909 OPS) take a major step at the plate, though he grades out poorly behind the plate and may be better suited at designated hitter. Freddy Fermin (.578 OPS) is a solid defensive option but is a pedestrian offensive contributor, with Salas undoubtedly possessing more upside with the bat. General manager A.J. Preller is known to be aggressive, and while Salas hasn't been in Triple-A for long, San Diego is in the middle of an intense playoff push and could make a bold move by promoting its prized prospect, potentially by the end of August to ensure he's eligible for the postseason roster.

Franklin Arias, SS, Red Sox (#16, #6 SS, #1 BOS)

Arias continues to look the part, slashing .297/.365/.514 with four homers, four doubles, 19 RBI and 12 runs in 18 games since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Between Worcester and Double-A Portland, the 20-year-old is hitting .314/.398/.571 with 23 homers, 21 doubles, a triple, 71 RBI, 62 runs and five stolen bases this season. His batted-ball data at Triple-A has been promising, highlighted by an 8.6 percent barrel rate (79th percentile) and 44.8 percent hard-hit rate (76th percentile) to go along with a 21.9 percent whiff rate (72nd percentile) and 89.4 percent zone-contact rate (83rd percentile). Arias isn't the fleetest of foot and won't make much of an impact on the bases, but he projects as a high-level hitter in the big leagues.

Arias is among the top prospects in baseball for good reason, but his case for a roster spot this season is tricky. Andruw Monasterio (.751 OPS) has filled in admirably at shortstop while Trevor Story (abdomen) has been sidelined, though Story is expected back this week. The second-base duo of Nick Sogard (.688 OPS) and Anthony Seigler (.724 OPS) isn't anything special, but Boston might be content riding that pair with the hope that Curtis Mead (wrist) will be able to return in September. As such, a debut next season may be more likely, but if the Red Sox believe Arias can contribute to this year's team, a promotion remains a possibility and he'd be an exciting fantasy option.

Seaver King, SS, Nationals (#86, #28 SS, #3 WSH)

King has been scorching hot at the plate, owning an active eight-game hitting streak during which he has gone 15-for-32 (.469) with four homers. In 47 games since being moved from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester, the 23-year-old is slashing .301/.376/.505 with nine homers, nine doubles, a triple, 32 RBI, 33 runs and six stolen bases. It's been a total breakout campaign for King, who has crushed the ball in Rochester with a 10.6 percent barrel rate (88th percentile) and 49.6 percent hard-hit rate (92nd percentile). He's aggressive, running a 51.5 percent swing rate (86th percentile), but his swing-and-miss metrics aren't particularly concerning, as evidenced by a 25.4 percent whiff rate (53rd percentile), 21.3 percent strikeout rate (55th percentile) and 84.3 percent zone-contact rate (59th percentile).

The Nationals' decision to move CJ Abrams (.883 OPS) to second base seemingly opened up a direct path for King to step in at shortstop, though that might not be the case. While he could be an offensive upgrade over Nasim Nunez (.578 OPS), Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports that Washington is "reluctant to rush King up to the majors" and believes he "can still benefit from more at-bats and defensive reps in Triple A." Nusbaum's reporting certainly casts doubt on King debuting in 2026, though with a relatively obvious path to playing time remaining, the Nationals' No. 2 prospect still has reasonable stash appeal.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#25, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Velazquez is back on the stash list on the heels of a major power surge since the calendar flipped to August, hitting .341/.420/.886 with eight homers through 11 games this month. Since being promoted to Triple-A Columbus in late May, the 2023 first-rounder is slashing .264/.348/.494 with 14 homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 38 RBI, 36 runs and a stolen base across 63 contests. The 21-year-old is trending upward, which is reflected in his batted-ball data, as he owns a 13.2 percent barrel rate (96th percentile), 40.1 percent hard-hit rate (59th percentile) and 105.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (80th percentile) to pair with a 20.8 percent pulled-air rate (91st percentile). Velazquez has shown some swing-and-miss with a 32.7 percent whiff rate (12th percentile) and 78.8 percent zone-contact rate (19th percentile), though his strikeout rate has remained palatable at 21.3 percent (56th percentile).

Nathaniel Lowe (.823 OPS) has provided increased production at the cold corner since being acquired at the trade deadline, which naturally blocks the left-handed-hitting Velazquez's path to playing time. With that being said, RotoWire's No. 1 first base prospect has gotten some reps in left field. While he's not an ideal defensive fit in the outfield, Cleveland may be willing to make that sacrifice if Velazquez is able to make an impact offensively, as the club ranks 24th in MLB with a 94 wRC+. The roster construction is an important element to consider, but Velazquez is a big-time prospect who could be a real asset if given a major-league opportunity in 2026.

Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners (#67, #25 OF, #3 SEA)

After highlighting teammate Michael Arroyo last week, it's Montes' turn to enter the spotlight. In 111 games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, the 21-year-old is hitting .251/.368/.566 with 35 homers, 22 doubles, a triple, 87 RBI, 92 runs and six stolen bases. Since moving up to Tacoma in early July, the outfielder has continued to smash the ball, running a 14.1 percent barrel rate (96th percentile), 54.1 percent hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and 107.6 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (95th percentile). Montes' clear weakness is his contact tool, evidenced by a 39.6 percent whiff rate (first percentile), 31.8 percent strikeout rate (fifth percentile) and 63.2 percent zone-contact rate (first percentile). Such a heavy swing-and-miss profile presents plenty of risk, though it's hard not to be excited about the potential of a player with such immense power.

The Mariners are seemingly set in the outfield with a primary trio (left to right) of Randy Arozarena (.828 OPS), Julio Rodriguez (.750 OPS) and Taylor Ward (.707 OPS), though the latter has sat out four straight games due to quadriceps tightness. Should Ward require a stint on the injured list, Montes could be an option to fill his spot. Seattle might be reluctant to make the move given his hefty strikeout background, but for a team that's fighting for a playoff spot, all options should be on the table, and Montes has tantalizing upside and spark-plug potential.

Parks Harber, 3B, Giants (#236, #13 3B, #9 SF)

Another new addition, Harber has mashed in 26 games since being promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento in mid-July, slashing .317/.407/.510 with five homers, five doubles, 22 RBI, 16 runs and two stolen bases. Overall, he's hitting .294/.380/.510 with 17 homers, 25 doubles, a triple, 69 RBI, 57 runs and four stolen bases in 92 games between the two levels. The 24-year-old doesn't stand out in one area but has a well-rounded skill set, logging a 43.2 percent hard-hit rate (73rd percentile) and 86.0 percent zone-contact rate (72nd percentile) in Sacramento. Harber is patient at the plate, posting a 39.1 percent swing rate (11th percentile) while chasing at a 24.2 percent clip (70th percentile).

With Matt Chapman (abdomen) and Casey Schmitt (knee) done for the year, the hot corner is ripe for the taking, as Christian Koss (.461 OPS) and Buddy Kennedy (.332 OPS) aren't overly intriguing options. Harber has also seen action in the outfield this season, giving the right-handed hitter enough versatility for the Giants to find a spot for him in the lineup. While he isn't a household name or highly touted prospect, Harber has performed well in MiLB this season and could garner a look in The Show as San Francisco winds down a disappointing campaign.

River Ryan, SP, Tigers (#142, #31 P, #5 DET)

Ryan sticks at the bottom of this list because, health permitting, I feel confident he can succeed quickly at the big-league level. Unfortunately, the right-hander has been shelved since June 17 due to a hamstring strain. The 28-year-old has progressed to throwing bullpens and has drawn positive reviews from those sessions, but Tigers manager AJ Hinch also said it's too early to project Ryan's fit down the stretch, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. A 2.86 FIP, 22.2 percent K-BB rate, 31.4 percent CSW rate (93rd percentile) and 2.0 percent barrel rate (95th percentile) across 36.1 innings (eight starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City before being injured and traded paint a much more intriguing picture than his surface-level 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in the Pacific Coast League. Time is starting to run out on the 2026 regular season, though, and if there isn't more positive progress soon, Ryan's stash candidacy will drop significantly.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Michael Arroyo, OF, Mariners (#113, #37 OF, #6 SEA)

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Nationals (#295, #15 1B, #13 WSH)

Jonathon Long, 1B, Marlins (NR)

Cam Cannarella, OF, Marlins (#26, #9 OF, #1 MIA)

Kemp Alderman, OF, Marlins (#126, #43 OF, #7 MIA)

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (NR)

