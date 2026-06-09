Culpepper continues to mash, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two homers across five appearances this past week to kick off June. His season line continues to climb, as he's now hitting .265/.371/.491 with 14 homers, nine doubles, 40 RBI, 50 runs and 13 stolen bases across 56 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The shortstop's consistency in both making contact and making hard contact stands out, backed by an 89.3 percent zone-contact rate (86th percentile) and 50.0 percent hard-hit rate (87th percentile). One area in which Culpepper has taken a step forward this season is drawing walks, as his 12.7 percent walk rate (56th percentile) is the best mark of his professional career.

This past week was fairly tame on the call-up front, though such inactivity is more the exception than the norm as teams continue to search for answers entering the summer months. With that in mind, here are 10 prospects to monitor as stash candidates for redraft leagues.

This past week was fairly tame on the call-up front, though such inactivity is more the exception than the norm as teams continue to search for answers entering the summer months. With that in mind, here are 10 prospects to monitor as stash candidates for redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the morning of June 8. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #19 SS, #2 MIN)

Culpepper continues to mash, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two homers across five appearances this past week to kick off June. His season line continues to climb, as he's now hitting .265/.371/.491 with 14 homers, nine doubles, 40 RBI, 50 runs and 13 stolen bases across 56 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The shortstop's consistency in both making contact and making hard contact stands out, backed by an 89.3 percent zone-contact rate (86th percentile) and 50.0 percent hard-hit rate (87th percentile). One area in which Culpepper has taken a step forward this season is drawing walks, as his 12.7 percent walk rate (56th percentile) is the best mark of his professional career.

Royce Lewis was recalled to the big-league roster Saturday and started both contests over the weekend, manning second base and first base. While a two-game sample isn't enough to definitively determine Minnesota's infield plans, it's notable that the Twins didn't immediately plug Lewis in at third base and shift Brooks Lee back to shortstop. With Lee remaining at the hot corner and Lewis now moving around the infield, Minnesota shortstop options are Tristan Gray, Orlando Arcia and Ryan Kreidler. None of the three are indispensable, nor are their defensive capabilities limited to just shortstop. Such a situation, in theory, bodes well for Culpepper, who continues to pound on the door at Triple-A and appears increasingly likely to receive a major-league opportunity in the near future.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#52, #17 OF, #3 MIL)

Lara hasn't played since last Tuesday, which initially raised some injury concerns, though it has since been reported that he's healthy and expected to return to action Tuesday . While the reason for the 21-year-old's absence remains unclear (for now), there's no debating how impressive his performance has been this season. Across 56 games with Triple-A Nashville, the switch hitter is slashing .338/.447/.500 with seven homers, eight doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 49 runs and 18 stolen bases. He may be undersized at 5-foot-7, 169 pounds, and the gap between his .426 wOBA and .323 xwOBA is worth noting, but the outfielder's combination of contact ability and speed is exceptional. Lara owns a 14.6 percent whiff rate (96th percentile), 92.3 percent zone-contact rate (96th percentile) and 12.9 percent strikeout rate (91st percentile) while also maintaining a 15.7 percent walk rate (85th percentile). Once he reaches base, he's a constant threat to run, pairing 89th percentile sprint speed with 144 career stolen bases.

Credit to Garrett Mitchell, who owns an .882 OPS over his past 20 games and has raised his season mark to .755, for improving production in center field of late, though Milwaukee's outfield picture still leaves room for improvement. Mitchell is most effective against right-handed pitching, while potential platoon partner Blake Perkins owns an abysmal .360 OPS and has shown few signs of improvement. Production in right field has also been underwhelming, with Sal Frelick carrying a .607 OPS while receiving regular playing time. Lara may never be a major power threat, but he has proven capable of handling Triple-A pitching, and his contact skills and speed could provide a much-needed boost to the Brewers if and when an opportunity arises.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#5, #2 P, #1 SEA)

Apologies if Anderson's write-up looks similar each week, but the left-hander simply refuses to stop mowing down opposing offenses. In his most recent start Friday, the 21-year-old fired five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out nine. Anderson has now posted three consecutive scoreless outings and owns a 25:2 K:BB across 15 innings during that stretch. Overall, he sports a 1.29 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 76:7 K:BB across 49 innings (10 starts) with Double-A Arkansas. By virtually every measure, Anderson has been the best pitcher in the Texas League and one of the most dominant arms across affiliated baseball this season. A promotion to Triple-A Tacoma could be warranted simply to provide a new challenge, though the Mariners have historically been hesitant to send top pitching prospects to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

If not Triple-A, why not send Anderson directly to Seattle? While his performance certainly warrants consideration, the path to T-Mobile Park isn't quite so clear-cut. The Mariners currently employ a six-man rotation after experimenting with a piggyback arrangement involving Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo, and even Castillo — who struggled for much of the season — has looked far better of late. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo haven't necessarily performed at the level many expected entering the year, but none has struggled enough to jeopardize a rotation spot. As a result, Anderson remains stuck in a holding pattern. The lack of a clear path to a major-league role is frustrating, but his dominance will eventually force the issue, making him too talented to leave unstashed.

River Ryan, SP, Dodgers (#74, #16 P, #6 LAD)

Ryan's most recent start with Triple-A Oklahoma City wasn't his sharpest, as he surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings. The elevated offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League is always worth considering, and the outing did at least mark a second consecutive six-inning effort for the right-hander. Overall, Ryan owns a 2.89 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 28 innings (six starts). The 27-year-old continues to overwhelm Triple-A competition by virtually every measure, particularly with a 33.8 percent called strike-plus-whiff rate (97th percentile) and .241 wOBA allowed (98th percentile). Armed with a 97.6 mph fastball and a sharp slider, Ryan's profile is remarkably well-rounded and leaves little to nitpick.

Tyler Glasnow's (back) move to the 60-day injured list Saturday was an unfortunate development for the Dodgers, and while Blake Snell (elbow) has begun playing catch, he remains ineligible to return until after the All-Star break. Eric Lauer has fared well enough through his first two starts with Los Angeles, though his grip on a rotation spot is far from secure. Emmet Sheehan has struggled to establish consistency and could eventually be in line for some form of reset, which would create another potential avenue for Ryan. One way or another, he remains the most obvious next man up whenever the Dodgers require another starter, and his combination of stuff, command and track record of success suggests Ryan can make an immediate impact when given the opportunity.

Brody Hopkins, SP, Rays (#89, #24 P, #5 TB)

The lone new addition to this week's list, Hopkins entered 2026 with quite a bit of prospect pedigree but has struggled mightily with control at times this season. The right-hander may be turning a corner, though, as he has fired off 10 scoreless innings with just one hit and three walks allowed while striking out 16 over his past two outings, both of which came out of the bullpen. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 3.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 62:45 K:BB across 53 innings (12 appearances) with Triple-A Durham. Wildness has been Hopkins' primary obstacle, as his 19.4 percent walk rate ranks in the third percentile and his 56.1 percent strike rate sits in the second percentile. The raw stuff, however, is undeniable. Hopkins owns a 36.0 percent whiff rate (98th percentile) and 14.3 percent swinging-strike rate (92nd percentile), while his fastball averages 97.2 mph and all five offerings grade as above average in Stuff+, per TJStats .

The front of the rotation has been excellent between Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez for the Rays, but there is considerably less certainty at the back end. Griffin Jax has fared better as a starter than he did in relief but has still dealt with inconsistency throughout the campaign. Steven Matz struggled to the point of being shifted to the bullpen, creating an opening in the rotation that was expected to go to Mason Englert in a bulk-relief role Monday. Instead, supposed opener Ian Seymour handled four innings, leaving Tampa Bay's plans somewhat unclear. Should neither Englert nor Seymour seize the opportunity and Matz fail to do enough to warrant another look as a starter, Hopkins looms as an intriguing candidate to receive a rotation audition later this summer. Given his recent success in a bulk-relief role, Hopkins could break into the majors in a similar capacity. The upside is undeniable, though he'll likely need to demonstrate improved command over a longer stretch before earning a promotion.

Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox (#50, #16 OF, #3 CWS)

Editor's note: between the time this article was written and when it was published, Montgomery was officially called up by the White Sox for his major-league debut.

Montgomery is heating up in a big way, going 10-for-22 (.455) with a homer, a double, eight RBI, 10 runs, a stolen base and seven walks across six contests this past week while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Since moving up to Triple-A Charlotte in early May, the switch hitter is slashing .315/.417/.495 with four homers, eight doubles, 19 RBI, 32 runs and three stolen bases in 22 appearances. The 23-year-old is making hard contact at an astronomical rate, evidenced by a 55.3 percent hard-hit rate (97th percentile), 93.0 mph average exit velocity (97th percentile), 106.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity (87th percentile) and 113.9 mph max exit velocity (95th percentile). The key to unlocking even more power will be elevating the ball more consistently, as his 57.5 percent groundball rate remains extremely high despite trending in the right direction.

In Chicago, Rikuu Nishida's run in right field against right-handed pitching has resulted in just a .482 OPS through 30 plate appearances, while Randal Grichuk has been effective against southpaws. It has been a mixed bag with injury updates, as Austin Hays (calf) was pulled off his rehab assignment while Everson Pereira (pectoral) began one Friday. Continuing to cut down on the groundballs feels like the primary area for Montgomery to improve upon in his pursuit of a promotion. The White Sox don't have an established answer in right field, and if Montgomery continues to mash at Triple-A, the organization may feel compelled to give him a taste of the big leagues as soon as this month.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#109, #7 1B, #3 COL)

Condon went just 3-for-22 (.136) over the past six games, though he still managed to homer, drive in four runs, steal a base and reach safely six additional times via five walks and a hit-by-pitch. It has been an up-and-down season for the Georgia product, but the overall production remains respectable at .249/.383/.454 with a 104 wRC+, nine homers, 13 doubles, a triple, 29 RBI, 46 runs and five stolen bases across 54 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. Whiffs (29.3 percent, 20th percentile) are undoubtedly part of the 23-year-old's game, but few minor leaguers possess his combination of strike-zone awareness and discipline, evidenced by an 18.8 percent chase rate (96th percentile). Even when Condon struggles, it's easy to remain bullish on a player with significant pedigree, strong exit velocities and the ability to pull flyballs at a 16.4 percent clip (71st percentile).

Even with Mickey Moniak (ankle) sidelined, the Rockies still have productive left-handed bats between first base and the outfield in TJ Rumfield, Troy Johnston and Jake McCarthy. Conversely, the club's right-handed hitting options are far less inspiring and would take another hit if Tyler Freeman (head) is forced into a stint on the injured list. There's no shortage of young outfield talent at Triple-A between Condon, Cole Carrigg and Zac Veen, but Condon remains my preferred stash target of the group. His power-hitting profile from the right side would fit nicely with Colorado's current roster construction, and continued success throughout the summer should put him firmly in the mix for a major-league opportunity. It's difficult not to be intrigued by the possibility of that power eventually being unleashed at Coors Field.

Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (#36, #13 OF, #2 STL)

The good times kept rolling for Baez this past week, as he went 11-for-23 (.478) with a homer, five doubles, six RBI and six runs across six contests. The caveat, as has often been the case, is that the outfielder struck out nine times (36.0 percent) during the stretch. Through 56 games with Triple-A Memphis in 2026, the 22-year-old is hitting .276/.349/.587 with 17 homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 45 RBI, 44 runs and 11 stolen bases. The power is undeniable, as he ranks second in the International League in homers while posting a 19.3 percent barrel rate (99th percentile), 55.7 percent hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and 92.8 mph average exit velocity (98th percentile). Pairing that kind of thunder with elite speed (97th percentile) at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds creates a rare profile, but the swing-and-miss concerns remain significant, as reflected by a 32.1 percent strikeout rate (fifth percentile) and 36.5 percent whiff rate (second percentile).

The Cardinals' outfield is getting much healthier, as Lars Nootbaar (heels) made his season debut Friday and Nathan Church (shoulder) is slated to be activated Monday. Nootbaar should see regular playing time in left field (at least against righties), while Church is expected to handle most of the workload in center after Victor Scott was demoted to Triple-A. Baez is likely best suited for a corner-outfield role, though he has seen frequent opportunities in center field and could hold his own there if Church struggles. Given the extent to which he is producing, St. Louis could decide to promote Baez sooner rather than later and find a way to get his bat into the lineup. Continued improvement in the swing-and-miss department, however, will be critical to ensuring the club's No. 2 prospect sticks and succeeds in the big leagues.

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Marlins (#44, #4 P, #1 MIA)

Milbrandt's debut for Triple-A Jacksonville being six scoreless innings wasn't particularly surprising given how dominant he has been this season, though the manner in which he got there was interesting. The right-hander posted a 13.4 K/9 across nine starts with Double-A Pensacola but managed just one strikeout in his first Triple-A appearance. Nonetheless, the overall body of work remains outstanding, as the 22-year-old owns a 1.19 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 71:20 K:BB across 53 innings (10 starts) between the two levels. Milbrandt's fastball sits around 95.2 mph and pairs exceptionally well with a sharp slider, while additional breaking-ball offerings further round out the arsenal. The uptick in strikeouts this season has been encouraging, but his ability to generate groundballs at a 55.5 percent clip remains a critical component of his profile.

Miami's rotation picture remains fluid, to put it nicely. Tyler Phillips has delivered mixed results while stepping in as a starter/bulk reliever, and the club continues to search for reliable sources of innings amid a wave of injuries. Ryan Gusto and Braxton Garrett (currently in Triple-A) could factor into the equation in the near term, while Janson Junk (leg) may not be far from returning based on his initial timeline, though there have been few updates regarding his progress. For now, Milbrandt appears likely to receive additional runway at Triple-A, and it's understandable if the Marlins are reluctant to accelerate his service clock during a non-competitive season. At some point, however, performance tends to force the issue. If Milbrandt continues to dominate upper-level hitters, Miami may decide that evaluating one of its most promising young arms against major-league competition is more valuable than leaving him in the minors, regardless of where the club sits in the standings.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#34, #11 OF, #1 DET)

Clark honed in on some power and patience this past week, going 3-for-16 (.188) with two homers, three RBI, four runs and four walks across four appearances. While it would've been more encouraging to see a few multi-hit performances mixed in, the power display was nonetheless a positive development for the 21-year-old, who hasn't shown much over-the-fence pop this season. Overall, Clark is slashing .257/.341/.390 with four homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 24 RBI, 37 runs and 12 stolen bases in 54 games with Triple-A Toledo. It's important not to lose sight of just how advanced his bat-to-ball skills are for a player his age at the upper levels of the minors, as demonstrated by a 14.0 percent whiff rate (97th percentile) and 92.4 percent zone-contact rate (97th percentile). With that being said, the quality of contact leaves something to be desired, as Clark owns mediocre exit-velocity metrics while producing too many groundballs (46.3 percent) and infield popups (31.0 percent). Speed remains arguably his best tool, but its impact is naturally diminished when he's not producing at the plate at a higher clip.

Center-field production in Detroit has been underwhelming, which remains a driving force behind Clark's inclusion on this list. Matt Vierling has received the bulk of the playing time with little success (.634 OPS), while Wenceel Perez has improved of late but still owns just a .578 OPS and frequently mans right field. Zach McKinstry made his first start in center Friday, though his .469 OPS is even less inspiring. When the Tigers selected Clark with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, they envisioned him patrolling center field at Comerica Park while flashing all five tools. He's not firing on all cylinders at the moment, but the long-term upside remains intact. Detroit isn't going to force a promotion simply for the sake of doing so, particularly in the short term, but the pathway remains clear if Clark can rediscover the form he showed earlier this season and throughout much of his professional career.

Honorable Mentions/Other Names to Consider

Cooper Ingle, C, Guardians (#80, #6 C, #5 CLE)

Cole Carrigg, OF, Rockies (#115, #32 OF, #4 COL)

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (#7, #1 1B, #1 CLE)

Blaze Jordan, 1B, Cardinals (#241, #11 1B, #11 STL)

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays (#114, #32 SP, #9 TB)

Mitch Bratt, SP, Diamondbacks (#296, #106 P, #10 ARI)

Hagen Smith, SP, White Sox (#235, #84 P, #7 CWS)

Nestor German, SP, Orioles (#169, #53 P, #6 BAL)

