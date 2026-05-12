It was reported by Martin Gallegos of MLB.com early Monday that Bolte is being promoted to the MLB roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, hence the asterisk. While such a move takes away a bit of the novelty of a "stash" list, I'd be remiss not to highlight the absurd production the outfielder has put together at Triple-A Las Vegas of late. After posting a .779 OPS through the first 15 games of the season — a fairly ordinary mark in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League — Bolte has gone nuclear over his past 22 contests, slashing .429/.477/.786 with nine homers, six doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, 28 runs and 11 stolen bases to raise his overall OPS to 1.076 through 37 games. Over just the past week, the 22-year-old went 15-for-27 (.556) with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI and four stolen bases in six

Stats updated through the evening of May 11. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

Promotions! Promotions! Promotions! Last week, stash-list stalwarts Robby Snelling and Ryan Waldschmidt got the call to The Show, joined by Snelling's batterymate Joe Mack and slugger Spencer Jones. Here are 10* prospects to monitor as stash candidates in redraft leagues.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to reach out in the comments or on X (@jerschneid14) with any questions or thoughts!

Stats updated through the evening of May 11. For more prospect coverage, check out our Top 400 MLB Prospects as well as our Top 20 prospects for each team .

*Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics (#54, #13 OF, #2 ATH)

It was reported by Martin Gallegos of MLB.com early Monday that Bolte is being promoted to the MLB roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, hence the asterisk. While such a move takes away a bit of the novelty of a "stash" list, I'd be remiss not to highlight the absurd production the outfielder has put together at Triple-A Las Vegas of late. After posting a .779 OPS through the first 15 games of the season — a fairly ordinary mark in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League — Bolte has gone nuclear over his past 22 contests, slashing .429/.477/.786 with nine homers, six doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, 28 runs and 11 stolen bases to raise his overall OPS to 1.076 through 37 games. Over just the past week, the 22-year-old went 15-for-27 (.556) with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI and four stolen bases in six appearances. If the loud numbers don't illustrate it enough, Bolte has fully tapped into his immense toolset at the plate while continuing to pair it with elite speed.

With the Athletics, Bolte should push for immediate playing time, particularly at the expense of Lawrence Butler, who has primarily handled center field in Denzel Clarke's (foot) absence but has struggled mightily at the plate, and Colby Thomas. Bolte will need to keep swinging a hot bat to stick, but manager Mark Kotsay should give him every opportunity to succeed at the big-league level.

*A.J. Ewing, OF, Mets (#46, #11 OF, #2 NYM)

Matching his production from Double-A Binghamton (1.052 OPS in 18 games) was always going to be a tall task, but Ewing has nonetheless performed well through his first two weeks with Triple-A Syracuse. In 12 games since earning the promotion, the outfielder is slashing .326/.392/.435 with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, nine runs and five stolen bases. Power is not the 21-year-old's calling card, but he has shades of the prototypical old-school leadoff hitter with spectacular bat-to-ball skills, an advanced feel for the strike zone and blazing speed.

As I'm writing this Monday night, Will Salmon of The Athletic reports that the Mets plan to call up Ewing ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. It's a quick jump to the majors, but the move makes sense for a New York club searching for a spark to jumpstart a dormant offense. With Luis Robert (back) on the injured list without a timetable for return, Ewing could quickly slide into regular duties in center field, though he's capable of handling the corners as well. Like Bolte, the "stash" element loses some relevance here, but Ewing is an exciting, red-hot prospect who should receive ample opportunities and is well worth consideration for a fantasy roster spot.

Jack Wenninger, SP, Mets (#55, #15 P, #4 NYM)

Wenninger has garnered more attention of late, landing on James Anderson's most recent "Smokin' Sixteen" after tossing 11.2 scoreless innings with a 0.86 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over his past two starts. The right-hander has been difficult to score on throughout 2026, posting a 1.27 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 31:15 K:BB across 28.1 innings (six starts) with Triple-A Syracuse. A 3.83 FIP and elevated walk rate (4.76 BB/9) are worth noting, but Wenninger has done a strong job managing contact, evidenced by a 49.3 percent groundball rate. The recent stretch of success has also come with more whiffs, an encouraging development highlighted by a changeup generating a 41.3 percent whiff rate. His fastball could still take another step forward as well if the 6-foot-4 hurler can tap into more velocity beyond its current 93.9 mph average.

Little has changed in New York's rotation picture since last week's installment. Kodai Senga (back) remains sidelined, while Christian Scott has made three starts and posted a respectable 3.27 ERA across 11 innings. David Peterson, meanwhile, has continued operating in a bulk relief role behind openers and fared slightly better of late, though his overall 5.49 ERA across 39.1 innings remains uninspiring. Wenninger is far from a guarantee to find immediate success if promoted, but he has been rolling at Triple-A and continues to push his way into the conversation for a Mets club still trying to right the ship after a disastrous start to the season. Jonah Tong is another pitcher worth monitoring in the organization, but the results at Triple-A this season have been disappointing, as he owns a 4.46 ERA and 5.2 BB/9 across 36.1 innings.

Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners (#6, #5 SS, #1 SEA)

Emerson is one of the most prominent prospects in baseball, both because of his elite pedigree and the eight-year, $95 million extension he signed in March before ever playing an MLB game. The 20-year-old has been heating up recently, posting a .971 OPS with two homers over his past six games. Through 33 contests with Triple-A Tacoma, he's slashing .254/.345/.468 with six homers, seven doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, 22 runs and eight stolen bases. Emerson's strikeout rate (28.1 percent) remains elevated and his batting average sits below his career norms, but he has still produced at an above-average clip while being one of the youngest players at the level.

With Brendan Donovan back from the injured list, there isn't quite as obvious of a hole in Seattle's infield, though Cole Young has cooled off at second base in May and J.P. Crawford is hitting below the Mendoza Line while also seeing defensive regression at shortstop. While Emerson's big extension may have some clamoring for an immediate promotion, Seattle can still afford to be patient and allow RotoWire's No. 6 prospect to continue developing at Triple-A before pulling the trigger on a call-up. When the time comes, however, Emerson should see regular playing time across the infield and has the tools to make an immediate impact offensively.

Luis Lara, OF, Brewers (#333, #89 OF, #21 MIL)

In a loaded Brewers farm system that includes six top-100 prospects, it has been the lesser-discussed Lara who has emerged as one of the organization's hottest hitters in 2026. After posting a .712 OPS across 136 games with Double-A Biloxi last season, the outfielder opened this year at Triple-A Nashville and has raked from the get-go, slashing .317/.417/.511 with seven homers, four doubles, a triple, 19 RBI, 34 runs and 13 stolen bases across 37 contests. The 21-year-old has long been praised for his speed and defense, but he had never shown much power professionally until now. Even if maintaining this level of slugging proves difficult, Lara's 14.5 percent whiff rate (94th percentile) and 12.1 percent strikeout rate (93rd percentile) showcase his ability to consistently make contact, which pairs nicely with a 90th percentile sprint-speed mark.

Milwaukee has been playing strong baseball of late with much of the roster getting healthier, though center field has remained a weak spot. With Brandon Lockridge (knee) on the injured list awaiting MRI results, the Brewers' current center-field options are Garrett Mitchell, who owns a .554 OPS over his past 25 games, and Blake Perkins, who hasn't fared much better with a .402 OPS across 21 big-league appearances. Questions about the sustainability of Lara's breakout are certainly fair, but there is no denying how productive he has been at Triple-A. Given the lack of production in center field at the big-league level, a promotion is at least worth considering for the Brewers and should be monitored closely by fantasy managers.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (#36, #9 P, #3 SEA)

If you search the term "dominant" in the dictionary, you might just find a photo of Anderson next to the definition given how unhittable he has been to begin his professional career. After being selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, the LSU product opened the 2026 campaign at Double-A Arkansas and has looked like a man among boys, posting a microscopic 0.60 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with a staggering 47:5 K:BB across 30 innings (six starts). The 21-year-old has yet to allow multiple runs in an outing and has recorded eight or more strikeouts four times. Anderson pounds the zone and misses bats with a four-pitch mix featuring a low-to-mid-90s fastball, changeup, slider and curveball, all of which project as potential plus offerings, though pitch-tracking data remains limited at the Double-A level.

In my opinion, Anderson could step onto a big-league mound today and hold his own. The problem is that Seattle boasts one of the deepest and most well-rounded rotations in baseball and is expected to welcome Bryce Miller (oblique) back this week after he opened the season on the injured list. None of the Mariners' current starters are left-handed like Anderson, but simply put, there isn't a clear opening in the rotation at the moment. A promotion to Triple-A Tacoma remains possible, though Seattle could just as easily opt to keep him away from the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League for now. One way or another, if Anderson continues dominating, the Mariners will eventually have to find a spot for him on the 26-man roster because he has the tools to make a major impact both in the short and long term.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (#43, #14 SS, #2 MIN)

Another new addition to the list, Culpepper has raked to the tune of a 1.017 OPS with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI through his first eight games of May. Overall, the shortstop is slashing .250/.335/.465 with eight homers, seven doubles, 28 RBI, 26 runs and seven stolen bases across 34 games with Triple-A St. Paul. The batting average isn't especially flashy, but the 23-year-old has excelled at making loud contact, posting a 51.4 percent hard-hit rate (90th percentile) while also limiting whiffs with a 21.9 percent whiff rate (76th percentile) and 89.2 percent zone-contact rate (88th percentile). Culpepper doesn't possess elite speed (75th percentile), but he's certainly capable of swiping bags.

The Twins technically remain in the hunt in a weak AL Central, but the organization appears to be in more of a transition and development phase than true contention mode at the moment. Brooks Lee has taken a step forward and been solid at shortstop this season, while Royce Lewis (.574 OPS) has scuffled at third base and Luke Keaschall (.612 OPS) is enduring a sophomore slump. There likely isn't much urgency to promote Culpepper, who is not currently on Minnesota's 40-man roster and has played just 34 games at Triple-A. Still, if he continues swinging a hot bat in nearby St. Paul, a major-league opportunity should arrive sooner rather than later for the 2024 first-round pick.

Thomas White, SP, Marlins (#35, #8 P, #2 MIA)

With Robby Snelling getting the long-awaited call to the big leagues, White now stands as the clear top pitching prospect in the Marlins organization. The 21-year-old's most recent outing Thursday was far from his sharpest, as he lasted just two innings while allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Despite the lackluster start, there is still plenty to like with the southpaw, who owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 22:7 K:BB across 14.2 innings (four starts) with Triple-A Jacksonville. The tools are all there for White, who pairs a 94.9 mph fastball with a devastating sweeper (40 percent whiff rate) and a solid slider. That sort of strikeout profile gives him ace-level upside, though limiting walks will be key to fully tapping into that potential.

While Snelling's promotion technically moves White up the organizational totem pole, a call-up still feels a ways away. Braxton Garrett remains in the fold as the likely next man up if Miami needs another arm, though that would probably come as a result of injury rather than performance with the Marlins' current five-man rotation looking fairly stable (for now). White has logged just 74.2 innings above High-A, so additional seasoning at Triple-A makes sense and makes an imminent promotion unlikely. With that said, if he dominates the International League and the Marlins find themselves selling pieces around the trade deadline, White could absolutely get a shot in The Show later this summer.

Max Clark, OF, Tigers (#24, #7 OF, #2 DET)

Clark tallied two RBI and reached base three times Sunday, but he has otherwise continued to struggle of late. The center fielder came out blazing with a 1.010 OPS through his first 17 games before cratering to a .437 OPS since. Overall, he's hitting .272/.348/.382 with a homer, 10 doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, 22 runs and nine stolen bases across 34 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 21-year-old isn't having trouble making contact, as evidenced by a 15.4 percent whiff rate and 6.4 percent swinging-strike rate (both 93rd percentile). Instead, he has struggled to consistently drive the ball with authority and find holes.

Clark's prolonged slump is particularly unfortunate given Detroit's mounting injury issues. Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) recently joined Javier Baez (ankle) and Parker Meadows (arm) on the injured list, positioning Matt Vierling to handle most of the work in center field despite his pedestrian .662 OPS and fairly average defense. Clark's recent struggles have certainly altered the timeline for a promotion, but make no mistake, his long-term ceiling remains extremely high and the path to playing time is still very much there once he starts clicking again.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies (#85, #6 1B, #1 COL)

Misery loves company, as like Clark, Condon continues to slump. After posting a 1.011 OPS across the first 15 games of the season, the Georgia product has scuffled to a .516 OPS over his past 16 contests. Overall, the big righty is slashing .242/.376/.383 with four homers, five doubles, 17 RBI, 27 runs and three stolen bases through 31 appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque. His feel for the strike zone remains strong, as evidenced by the lofty on-base percentage and an 18.3 percent chase rate (89th percentile). A lower batting average isn't entirely surprising, but the disappearing power — he hasn't homered since April 12 — is shocking and more concerning. The struggles certainly ding the 23-year-old's stock in the short term, but the sample size remains too small to meaningfully alter Condon's long-term outlook.

In Colorado, TJ Rumfield has been solid at first base, though a .443 OPS against left-handed pitching suggests he's better suited for a platoon role than everyday duties. As mentioned in previous editions, Condon also has outfield experience, which boosts his versatility and ability to carve out regular at-bats in different spots. The top prospect is in a major funk right now, but the path to playing time with the Rockies remains favorable once he regains his footing, keeping him stash relevant despite the current struggles.