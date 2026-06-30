My Drops: Jared Kelenic, Max Clark . Clark was a bitter pill to swallow - I thought he was a sharp pickup when I grabbed him in April. But not only did Clark not get a relatively quick promotion when Parker Meadows suffered his horrific injury, he was passed over by multiple Tigers minor leaguers, and then his production at Triple-A flagged and a promotion appears nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, one of the players I dropped during that April

I got Corey Seager and Chase DeLauter back from the IL this week, so much like a cheap small-market owner, they were my big free agent pick ups! But seriously, the available market was pretty grim, so I didn't bid on any hitters, and my pitcher pickup was a $0 player in Camilo Doval , whose xFIP ERA is a run and a half lower than his actual ERA. On the off chance that something happens to David Bednar , it wouldn't be bad to have Doval. We'll see how he gets used during Bednar's paternity leave.

Week 13 was pretty quiet across all of my leagues, and I think it's mostly attribuatable to the collective whole of my leagues finding the free agent pool to be uninspiring. We didn't have that massive prospect addition, nor a big-name veteran returning from injury. Next week we'll likey have Hunter Greene on our bid list in NFBC leagues where he wasn't originally drafted, so I'll be singing a different tune.

Week 13 was pretty quiet across all of my leagues, and I think it's mostly attribuatable to the collective whole of my leagues finding the free agent pool to be uninspiring. We didn't have that massive prospect addition, nor a big-name veteran returning from injury. Next week we'll likey have Hunter Greene on our bid list in NFBC leagues where he wasn't originally drafted, so I'll be singing a different tune.

AL Tout Wars

I got Corey Seager and Chase DeLauter back from the IL this week, so much like a cheap small-market owner, they were my big free agent pick ups! But seriously, the available market was pretty grim, so I didn't bid on any hitters, and my pitcher pickup was a $0 player in Camilo Doval, whose xFIP ERA is a run and a half lower than his actual ERA. On the off chance that something happens to David Bednar, it wouldn't be bad to have Doval. We'll see how he gets used during Bednar's paternity leave.

My Drops: Jared Kelenic, Max Clark. Clark was a bitter pill to swallow - I thought he was a sharp pickup when I grabbed him in April. But not only did Clark not get a relatively quick promotion when Parker Meadows suffered his horrific injury, he was passed over by multiple Tigers minor leaguers, and then his production at Triple-A flagged and a promotion appears nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, one of the players I dropped during that April FAAB run was Ian Seymour, who is now gained a rotation spot for the Rays. Skills over roles, people. Maybe one day I'll listen.

NFBC Main Event

Losing Tony Santillan here and elsewhere due to a significant oblique strain was a bitter pill to swallow, and it might have been preventable. Santillan picked up a two-inning save on Sunday against the Yankees - nothing to see here. But then he was pressed into duty again in extra-inning against the Brewers on Monday, and labored in the loss. He went on the IL a couple of days later. With Emilio Pagan returning this week, the save chances are gone here.

We added Cooper Ingle here to replace Austin Wells as our second catcher. I'm encouraged by Ingle's spot in the order (5th and 6th in his first two games), and some of his hard hit data at Triple-A Columbus. We also added Evan Carter, with the thought that the Rangers would have to play him a lot due to Wyatt Langford's IL trip. Finally, Luinder Avila is there to build team morale.

Our Drops: Tony Santillan, Austin Wells, Gus Varland.

NFBC Auction Championship

Another league where I went with Ingle, to try to capitalize on his potential upside. I always like getting catcher-eligible players who are getting extra playing time elsewhere.

My Drop: Christian Vazquez. With Yainer Diaz back, Vazquez's playing time had melted away.

Beat Jeff Erickson1

I got shut out here, with a minimal bid on Ian Seymour. I should have been after those Marlins hitters here, and benched Christian Yelich this week, or at least the first four games.

Beat Jeff Erickson2

I still am surprised whenever I see Curtis Mead available in a league - I guess it's the low batting average scaring people away. But he's batting either second or third most days in one of the highest scoring lineups in the league. Plus, I wasn't sure if Eugenio Suarez and/or Willy Adames would be able to play to begin the week - as it turns out, both weren't. So I was happy to add a bat for the first half of the week, at least, and perhaps for the season.

My Drops: Tony Santillan, Christian Vazquez.

TGFBI

I overpaid for Jack Flaherty for a little bit, especially accounting for the league. I was encouraged by many of his outings before he got hurt, and his nine-strikeout start last week.

My Drop: Elvis Alvarado. Alvarado might still find himself as part of the ninth-inning picture for the A's, but after three outings with homers allowed in the ninth in the last two weeks, I'm out.

SCARF

We had friend of the program Kev Mahserejian (aka RotoSurgeon) on the SiriusXM show on Sunday morning. Not only is he leading SCARF, but he's currently the king of all of the EARTH fantasy leagues with this team. He talked about he needs to be more aggressive while protecting his lead, and I agree with that sentiment. His aggressive pickup of Dominic Canzone and his low-cost gamble to grab Garrett Crochet both fit that bill capably.

I've spent significantly already in FAAB in this league, so I kept it small this week, grabbing an extra middle infielder in case Elly De La Cruz's ankle kept him out of the lineup, with Jeff McNeil. I also added Mitch Keller to have an extra starter in a "break glass in case of emergency" basis.

My Drops: Jared Triolo, Elvis Alvarado.

LABR

This tweet was inspired by my LABR team:

Both @ToutWars and #LABR have a rule that requires you to start anyone you pick up in FAAB for a given week. That rule really tempered my bids this week, and generally speaking my bids in all of my leagues have been small, and fewer in number. — Jeff Erickson (@Jeff_Erickson) June 29, 2026

I already have two borderline Brewers starters (Robert Gasser and Shane Drohan) that I had to choose between this week, so I didn't bid on a third in Brandon Sproat. And my catchers are Dillon Dingler and Carter Jensen in this league, so I let Ingle go by as well.

My Drop: Luis Rengifo. Yes! I finally purged myself of Rengifo, due to the return of Corey Seager from the concussion IL.

RotoWire Staff Keeper League

I'm annoyed that I missed seeing Jack Flaherty available, but it's probably for the best that I don't spend precious FAAB dollars chasing starting pitching. My weakness is saves and a few hitting spots, not starting pitching. Hey, here's another league where I lost Tony Santillan! Just a week after losing Daniel Palencia no less.

I did get Alejandro Osuna from the Rangers, another outfielder who will get more playing time with Wyatt Langford out.

My Drops: Elvis Alvarado and Brandon Valenzuela. I dropped Valenzuela, while activating Joe Mack from my minor league roster, in advance of this great Marlins road trip to Colorado and Sacramento. We've seen a couple instances already where this is becoming a combo - who can forget Milwaukee doing the Coors/Vegas trip? I think once the A's permanently move to Vegas, this will become even more common.