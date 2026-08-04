That "having the hammer" dilemma persisted again this week, and it was magnified by me on the road (and being the family driver for most of the day). The Freddy Peralta trade occurred early enough for me to bid on him on my phone, but Luis Garcia wasn't showing up yet on my list of available free agents. Unfortunately, by the time he was added I was in the middle of a difficult driving stretch and didn't have a chance to put him in above Peralta. I like Peralta's landing spot, but obviously Kyle Snyder and company have a lot of work to do to fix Peralta's fastball. Still, it was either spend a big chunk on Peralta, or wait

Last week I discussed the Curtis Mead dilemma I had in this league, and the resulting loss to Jason Collette in bidding. Jason caught a terrible break, as did Mead in the Red Sox, when a Jack Perkins pitch broke Mead's wrist in his first game with the Red Sox.

I highly recommend family vacations. I do not recommend family vacations on the MLB trade deadline. That's doubly true when the FAAB deadline is on Monday night, after a FAAB run, but when there's a ton of trades before that Sunday night FAAB run. My priorities in life are straight, but they could bear to be a little more crooked next year.

I'm on vacation with the family right now, so this will be quick this week.

I'm on vacation with the family right now, so this will be quick this week.

I highly recommend family vacations. I do not recommend family vacations on the MLB trade deadline. That's doubly true when the FAAB deadline is on Monday night, after a FAAB run, but when there's a ton of trades before that Sunday night FAAB run. My priorities in life are straight, but they could bear to be a little more crooked next year.

AL Tout Wars

Last week I discussed the Curtis Mead dilemma I had in this league, and the resulting loss to Jason Collette in bidding. Jason caught a terrible break, as did Mead in the Red Sox, when a Jack Perkins pitch broke Mead's wrist in his first game with the Red Sox.

That "having the hammer" dilemma persisted again this week, and it was magnified by me on the road (and being the family driver for most of the day). The Freddy Peralta trade occurred early enough for me to bid on him on my phone, but Luis Garcia wasn't showing up yet on my list of available free agents. Unfortunately, by the time he was added I was in the middle of a difficult driving stretch and didn't have a chance to put him in above Peralta. I like Peralta's landing spot, but obviously Kyle Snyder and company have a lot of work to do to fix Peralta's fastball. Still, it was either spend a big chunk on Peralta, or wait yet another week to find an impact player. I don't hate the result for me, even though I vastly outbid everyone else. I still have more than 30 percent of my budget, so chances are I still will get one reasonably impactful player next week, even if it's not my first choice.

My Drop: Yohendrick Pinango.

NFBC Main Event

Brandyn Garcia is our latest attempt at adding a second closer. He picked up two last week, as Paul Sewald was moved out of the role, and then dropped a stink bomb over the weekend on the way out of the role. Garcia is going to have to fight the anti-lefty bias, but I'm impressed with his talent at least. Garcia pitched the ninth again on Monday night, but it ended up being a non-save situation because the Diamondbacks scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Our Drops: Luinder Avila, Marcus Semien.

NFBC Auction Championship

A common theme to my week was falling painfully, woefully short on bids for Max Clark. Here I bid $25, which wasn't even within sniffing distance of the winning bid.

Beat Jeff Erickson1

It was tough seeing the sad drops here and elsewhere of Casey Schmitt and Curtis Mead, two players that were either inspired draft picks or FAAB purchases this year.

Beat Jeff Erickson2

This was one of those "sad drops," bidding adieu to Shea Langeliers. At least Carson Kelly homered on Monday - albeit against Justin Wrobleski, who I have a lot of exposure to in my various leagues.

TGFBI

Paul Sporer was the big winner of Max Clark here. You can hear Paul talk about Clark and many more on this week's Sunday RotoWire podcast, as he covered for me (improved over me) along with Scott Jenstad.

SCARF

I'll be watching the Twins closely this week to see if Jeff Hoffman closes for them after their trade. I would presume that will be the case. It's been nice having Yoendrys Gomez and his 14 saves.

LABR

This week was all about Fred Zinkie, who added Max Clark ($30 out of $100), Quinn Mathews ($6), Brandyn Garcia ($6) and Hao-Yu Lee ($1).

RotoWire Staff Keeper League

It'll be interesting to see if my two trade acquisitions, Edwin Diaz and Kenley Jansen, will get more saves than this week's big closer pickup, Brandyn Garcia. Or for that matter, more than my previous pickup, Mason Montgomery, who picked up another save on Monday night.