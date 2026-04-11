Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

The Astros play seven games this week with some easy matchups, making them the top lineup to target.
April 11, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
April 11, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Ten teams play seven games, with the Yankees, Athletics and Phillies leading the game with the septet at home. The Rangers are the only club on the road for all seven.

Much like last season, the MLB schedule makers are doing their best to avoid the dreaded five-game week as everyone else plays six games.

Platoon wonks take note: the Tigers, Twins and Yankees are slated to face four southpaws.

Be sure to check back on Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of April 13-19

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62433105839510010294939292
2ATL6153310510610510199100959494
3BAL734341169611097102106112112112
4BOS624331019884939598909090
5CHC633331031057710010092929292
6CHW633331091001079910197949494
7CIN615331171078210110087939292
8CLE734439799110101103113113114114
9COL60633111119119101999095

Ten teams play seven games, with the Yankees, Athletics and Phillies leading the game with the septet at home. The Rangers are the only club on the road for all seven.

Much like last season, the MLB schedule makers are doing their best to avoid the dreaded five-game week as everyone else plays six games.

Platoon wonks take note: the Tigers, Twins and Yankees are slated to face four southpaws.

Be sure to check back on Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of April 13-19

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62433105839510010294939292
2ATL6153310510610510199100959494
3BAL734341169611097102106112112112
4BOS624331019884939598909090
5CHC633331031057710010092929292
6CHW633331091001079910197949494
7CIN615331171078210110087939292
8CLE734439799110101103113113114114
9COL606331111191191019990959595
10DET64233899770969486888888
11HOU71661110111101102103121116117117
12KC624069896849710195909191
13LAA725341201041119699109113112112
14LAD6243311312879103103114969897
15MIA6153399961041029893949292
16MIL615331039810110110393939494
17MIN64260105881031009691959194
18NYM62406107114989910187919392
19NYY7437011210187102104118116116116
20ATH716708683122104101114115114114
21PHI62460108111104969795949494
22PIT725709683117101100116115113114
23SD6243311210195979990929292
24SF60606121120104105101108979696
25SEA716439510011610198107113112112
26STL615339710210410010286929393
27TB615061151009610410393949393
28TEX7250789931139592107107106106
29TOR6060697938710310498929292
30WAS71634104961141029995112110110

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Rogers L@Bradish R@Baz R Lauer LScherzer RGausman R
ATHEovaldi RGore LRocker RLeiter RFedde RCannon RBurke R
ATLPerez RMeyer RPaddack R @Walker R@Sanchez L@Wheeler R
BALNelson RRodriguez LKelly R@Messick L@Bibee R@Williams R@Cantillo L
BOS@Ober R@Abel R@Woods Richardson R Mize RSkubal LValdez L
CHC@Sanchez L@Nola R@Luzardo L Senga RPeralta RPeterson L
CHW McClanahan LScholtens RMatz L@Civale R@Severino R@Springs L
CIN Ray LMahle RRoupp R@Ryan R@Bradley R@Ober R
CLE@Liberatore L@McGreevy R@May RBassitt RPovich LRogers LBradish R
COL @Blubaugh R@Arrighetti R@Imai RGlasnow RSheehan RSasaki R
DET Ragans LLugo RBubic L@Suarez L@Bello R@Crochet L
HOU@Kirby RLorenzen RDollander RSugano RLeahy RPallante RLiberatore L
KC @Valdez L@Flaherty R@Verlander R@Schlittler R@Warren R@Weathers L
LAA@Warren R@Weathers L@Gil R@Fried LMarquez RPivetta RKing R
LADPeterson LMcLean RHolmes R @Feltner R@Freeland L@Lorenzen R
MIA@Holmes R@Lopez R@Elder R Harrison LWoodruff RSproatR
MIL Gausman RCease RCorbin L@Junk R@Alcantara R@Perez R
MINCrochet LGray REarly L Williamson LAbbott LSinger R
NYM@Wrobleski L@Yamamoto R@Ohtani R @Cabrera R@Taillon R@Boyd L
NYYKikuchi LDetmers LKochanowicz RKlassen RWacha RCameron LRagans L
PHIAssad RRea RImanaga L Sale LHolmes RLopez R
PITCavalli RMikolas RIrvin RGriffin LMartinez RRasmussen RMcClanahan L
SD Woo RHancock RCastillo R@Soriano R@Kikuchi L@Detmers L
SEABurrows R@King R@Vasquez R@Buehler RdeGrom REovaldi RGore L
SF @Singer R@Lowder R@Burns R@Littell R@Cavalli R@Mikolas R
STLWilliams RCantillo LCecconi R @McCullers Jr. R@Bolton R@Burrows R
TB @Burke R@Kay L@Martin R@Chandler R@Skenes R@Keller R
TEX@Severino R@Springs L@Ginn R@Lopez L@Gilbert R@Kirby R@Woo R
TOR @SproatR@Misiorowski R@Patrick R@Soroka R@Gallen R@Nelson R
WSH@Skenes R@Keller R@Mlodzinski R@Ashcraft RWebb RHouser RRay L

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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