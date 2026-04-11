Ten teams play seven games, with the Yankees, Athletics and Phillies leading the game with the septet at home. The Rangers are the only club on the road for all seven.

Much like last season, the MLB schedule makers are doing their best to avoid the dreaded five-game week as everyone else plays six games.

Platoon wonks take note: the Tigers, Twins and Yankees are slated to face four southpaws.

Be sure to check back on Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of April 13-19