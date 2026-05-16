Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Try to avoid weaker two-start selections and stick to the more proven arms.
May 16, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
May 16, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings

It's another busy week with 96 games on the docket. This boosts the number of decent two-start options. And for those still hoping to pick up available double-dippers, it's time to reconsider your approach. Using the data included in the Saturday posting (rosterships aren't included in the Sunday update since FAAB has run), only Braxton Garrett lists two starts while also ranked above the 12 and 15-team reliever. To be honest, he's a risk as he's still finding his groove after missing extended time.

Otherwise, the two-start pitchers rostered in fewer than half of the NFBC Main Event and Rotowire Online Championship teams are Jacob Lopez, Erick Fedde, Jose Quintana, Tanner Gordon, Simeon Woods Richardson and Patrick Corbin. BLECH!

J.T. Ginn, Andrew Painter and Matthew Liberatore are covered in over half of Main Event leagues, but fewer than half in the RW OLC.

It's not like there's a lush crop of available one-start selections, though the inventory is slightly more alluring.

Be sure to pop back late Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 18-24

Mixed Leagues

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Dylan CeaseTOR@NYY, PIT   
2Paul SkenesPIT@TOR   
3Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@SD, @MILMay lose second start if someone takes Blake Snell's spot, but LAD off Thursday  
4Chris SaleATL@MIA   
5Shohei OhtaniLAD@SD   
6

It's another busy week with 96 games on the docket. This boosts the number of decent two-start options. And for those still hoping to pick up available double-dippers, it's time to reconsider your approach. Using the data included in the Saturday posting (rosterships aren't included in the Sunday update since FAAB has run), only Braxton Garrett lists two starts while also ranked above the 12 and 15-team reliever. To be honest, he's a risk as he's still finding his groove after missing extended time.

Otherwise, the two-start pitchers rostered in fewer than half of the NFBC Main Event and Rotowire Online Championship teams are Jacob Lopez, Erick Fedde, Jose Quintana, Tanner Gordon, Simeon Woods Richardson and Patrick Corbin. BLECH!

J.T. Ginn, Andrew Painter and Matthew Liberatore are covered in over half of Main Event leagues, but fewer than half in the RW OLC.

It's not like there's a lush crop of available one-start selections, though the inventory is slightly more alluring.

Be sure to pop back late Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 18-24

Mixed Leagues

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Dylan CeaseTOR@NYY, PIT   
2Paul SkenesPIT@TOR   
3Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@SD, @MILMay lose second start if someone takes Blake Snell's spot, but LAD off Thursday  
4Chris SaleATL@MIA   
5Shohei OhtaniLAD@SD   
6Bryan WooSEACWS, @KC   
7Zack WheelerPHICLE   
8Nolan McLeanNYM@WAS, @MIA   
9Jacob deGromTEX@LAAProving doubters wrong… again  
10Chase BurnsCIN@PHIInnings pace likely to start slowing down  
11Parker MessickCLE@DET, @PHI   
12Cristopher SanchezPHICLE   
13Cole RagansKCSEATentative  
14Nathan EovaldiTEX@LAA   
15Shota ImanagaCHCMIL, HOUExhibiting improved command and control  
16Framber ValdezDETCLE, @BALGenerous with the long ball lately  
17Cam SchlittlerNYYTOR   
18Jacob MisiorowskiMIL@CHC   
19Emmet SheehanLAD@SD   
20Sonny GrayBOS@KC, MINBack on track  
21Mitch KellerPIT@STL, @TOROver his skis, but decent matchups  
22Logan GilbertSEA@KCAppears that 2025 was the outlier  
23Michael KingSDLAD, ATH   
24Drew RasmussenTB@NYY   
25MacKenzie GoreTEX@COL, @LAAWalks remain his bugaboo  
26Connelly EarlyBOS@KC   
27Shane McClanahanTBBAL, @NYYHasn't given up an ER over his last four outings, spanning 21.2 IP  
28Ryne NelsonARISF, COLQuietly pitching well of late  
29Spencer StriderATL@MIAWalks high, but rounding into dominant form  
30Jesus LuzardoPHICINPeripherals implore patience  
31Joe RyanMINHOU   
32Logan WebbSFCWSGood spot to rebound  
33Bailey OberMIN@BOS   
34Gerrit ColeNYYTORWelcome back!  
35Braxton AshcraftPIT@STL   
36Griffin JaxTBBALNot quite stretched out yet44% 
37Eury PerezMIANYM   
38Payton TolleBOSMIN   
39Ranger SuarezBOS@KC   
40Kevin GausmanTORPITIn a rut, but due to bounce back  
41Kyle BradishBAL@TBSettling back into a groove  
42Carlos RodonNYYTB   
43Freddy PeraltaNYM@MIA   
44Kris BubicKCBOS   
45Jose SorianoLAAATH   
46Reid DetmersLAAATH, TEX   
47Tyler MahleSF@ARI 42% 
48Ryan WeathersNYYTB   
49Brandon WoodruffMILLAD   
50Nick LodoloCIN@PHI, STL   
51Davis MartinCWS@SF   
52Will WarrenNYYTOR, TB   
53Grayson RodriguezLAATEX 17% 
54Noah SchultzCWS@SEA, @SF   
55Nick MartinezTB@NYY   
56Justin WrobleskiLAD@MIL   
57Ben BrownCHCMIL   
58George KirbySEA@KC   
59Robbie RaySF@ARI, CWS   
60Tanner BibeeCLE@DET   
61Noah CameronKCSEA 42% 
62Braxton GarrettMIAATL, NYMStill rusty, candidate for solid second half13%25%
63Trevor RogersBAL@TB, DET   
64Aaron NolaPHICIN   
65Landen RouppSF@ARI   
66Carmen MlodzinskiPIT@STL   
67Jeffrey SpringsATH@SD   
68Gavin WilliamsCLE@PHI   
69Christian ScottNYM@WAS, @MIA   
70Foster GriffinWASNYM, @ATL   
71Elmer RodriguezNYYTOR 1%2%
72Kyle LeahySTL@CIN 2% 
73Max MeyerMIAATL, NYMAbout time MIA took off the kid gloves  
74Emerson HancockSEACWS   
75Michael SorokaARICOL   
76Logan HendersonMILLAD   
77Grant HolmesATLWAS 40% 
78Andrew AbbottCIN@PHI   
79Mix 12 Reliever     
80Luis CastilloSEACWS   
81Edward CabreraCHCMIL   
82Seth LugoKCBOS, SEA   
83Bryce ElderATLWAS   
84JR RitchieATL@MIA, WAS   
85Trey YesavageTOR@NYY   
86Merrill KellyARISF   
87Zac GallenARISF, COL   
88Jack FlahertyDET@BAL   
89Casey MizeDETCLE   
90Joey CantilloCLE@DET   
91Eduardo RodriguezARICOL   
92MIX15 Reliever     
93Tatsuya ImaiHOU@MIN   
94Roki SasakiLAD@MIL   
95Mike BurrowsHOU@MIN   
96Shane BazBAL@TB   
97Anthony KayCWS@SEA 0%20%
98Sean BurkeCWS@SEA   
99Adrian HouserSFCWS 100%10%
100Jacob LopezATH@LAA, @SD 6%32%
101Michael WachaKCBOS   
102Aaron CivaleATH@LAA 8% 
103Dustin MaySTLPIT   
104Michael McGreevySTLPIT   
105Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@ARI 1%20%
106Sandy AlcantaraMIAATL   
107Luis SeverinoATH@LAA 35% 
108Spencer ArrighettiHOU@CHC   
109J.T. GinnATH@LAA, @SD 17% 
110Brayan BelloBOSMIN 12%40%
111Jameson TaillonCHCHOU   
112Brandon YoungBALDET 2%13%
113Martin PerezATL@MIA 3%20%
114Zack LittellWASNYM 0%3%
115Peter LambertHOU@CHC   
116Bubba ChandlerPIT@TOR   
117Jack LeiterTEX@COL   
118Brady SingerCINSTL 27% 
119Zach ThorntonNYM@WAS 100%100%
120Kai-Wei TengHOU@CHC 0%3%
121Randy VasquezSDLAD   
122Keider MonteroDETCLE, @BAL   
123Zebby MatthewsMINHOU 5%27%
124Jesse ScholtensTBBAL 1%37%
125Michael LorenzenCOL@ARI 0%3%
126Andrew PainterPHICIN, CLE 44% 
127Kyle HarrisonMIL@CHC   
128Matthew LiberatoreSTLPIT, @CIN 21% 
129Erick FeddeCWS@SF 7%47%
130Slade CecconiCLE@DET, @PHI 5% 
131Jose QuintanaCOLTEX, @ARI 0%10%
132Lance McCullersHOU@MIN 5%35%
133Connor PrielippMIN@BOS   
134David PetersonNYM@WAS 6%27%
135Andre PallanteSTL@CIN 7% 
136Tanner GordonCOLTEX, @ARI 100%100%
137Chris BassittBALDET 11% 
138Brandon SproatMIL@CHC, LAD 45% 
139Walbert UrenaLAAATH, TEX 8% 
140Jake IrvinWASNYM, @ATL 5% 
141Cade CavalliWASNYM   
142Spencer MilesTOR@NYY 100%100%
143Kyle FreelandCOLTEX 2%100%
144Ty MaddenDETCLE 14% 
145Chris PaddackCINSTL 0.00%2.00%
146Janson JunkMIAATL   
147Simeon Woods RichardsonMINHOU, @BOS 100.00%3.00%
148Colin ReaCHCHOU   
149Jack KochanowiczLAAATH 12% 
150Patrick CorbinTOR@NYY, PIT 1%37%
151Griffin CanningSDLAD 11% 
152Kumar RockerTEX@COL 10% 
153Lucas GiolitoSDATH 3%15%
154Miles MikolasWAS@ATL 0%5%
155Walker BuehlerSDATH 5%45%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Dylan CeaseTOR@NYY, PIT 
2Bryan WooSEACWS, @KC 
3Jacob deGromTEX@LAAProving doubters wrong… again
4Parker MessickCLE@DET, @PHI 
5Cole RagansKCSEATentative
6Nathan EovaldiTEX@LAA 
7Framber ValdezDETCLE, @BALGenerous with the long ball lately
8Cam SchlittlerNYYTOR 
9Sonny GrayBOS@KC, MINBack on track
10Logan GilbertSEA@KCAppears that 2025 was the outlier
11Drew RasmussenTB@NYY 
12MacKenzie GoreTEX@COL, @LAAWalks remain his bugaboo
13Connelly EarlyBOS@KC 
14Shane McClanahanTBBAL, @NYYHasn't given up an ER over his last four outings, spanning 21.2 IP
15Joe RyanMINHOU 
16Bailey OberMIN@BOS 
17Gerrit ColeNYYTORWelcome back!
18Griffin JaxTBBALNot quite stretched out yet
19Payton TolleBOSMIN 
20Ranger SuarezBOS@KC 
21Kevin GausmanTORPITIn a rut, but due to bounce back
22Kyle BradishBAL@TBSettling back into a groove
23Carlos RodonNYYTB 
24Kris BubicKCBOS 
25Jose SorianoLAAATH 
26Reid DetmersLAAATH, TEX 
27Ryan WeathersNYYTB 
28Davis MartinCWS@SF 
29Will WarrenNYYTOR, TB 
30Grayson RodriguezLAATEX 
31Noah SchultzCWS@SEA, @SF 
32Nick MartinezTB@NYY 
33George KirbySEA@KC 
34Tanner BibeeCLE@DET 
35Noah CameronKCSEA 
36Trevor RogersBAL@TB, DET 
37Jeffrey SpringsATH@SD 
38Gavin WilliamsCLE@PHI 
39Elmer RodriguezNYYTOR 
40Emerson HancockSEACWS 
41Luis CastilloSEACWS 
42Seth LugoKCBOS, SEA 
43Trey YesavageTOR@NYY 
44Jack FlahertyDET@BAL 
45Casey MizeDETCLE 
46Joey CantilloCLE@DET 
47Tatsuya ImaiHOU@MIN 
48Mike BurrowsHOU@MIN 
49Shane BazBAL@TB 
50Anthony KayCWS@SEA 
51Sean BurkeCWS@SEA 
52Jacob LopezATH@LAA, @SD 
53Michael WachaKCBOS 
54Aaron CivaleATH@LAA 
55AL Reliever   
56Luis SeverinoATH@LAA 
57Spencer ArrighettiHOU@CHC 
58J.T. GinnATH@LAA, @SD 
59Brayan BelloBOSMIN 
60Brandon YoungBALDET 
61Peter LambertHOU@CHC 
62Jack LeiterTEX@COL 
63Kai-Wei TengHOU@CHC 
64Keider MonteroDETCLE, @BAL 
65Zebby MatthewsMINHOU 
66Jesse ScholtensTBBAL 
67Erick FeddeCWS@SF 
68Slade CecconiCLE@DET, @PHI 
69Lance McCullersHOU@MIN 
70Connor PrielippMIN@BOS 
71Chris BassittBALDET 
72Walbert UrenaLAAATH, TEX 
73Spencer MilesTOR@NYY 
74Ty MaddenDETCLE 
75Simeon Woods RichardsonMINHOU, @BOS 
76Jack KochanowiczLAAATH 
77Patrick CorbinTOR@NYY, PIT 
78Kumar RockerTEX@COL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Paul SkenesPIT@TOR 
2Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@SD, @MILMay lose second start if someone takes Blake Snell's spot, but LAD off Thursday
3Chris SaleATL@MIA 
4Shohei OhtaniLAD@SD 
5Zack WheelerPHICLE 
6Nolan McLeanNYM@WAS, @MIA 
7Chase BurnsCIN@PHIInnings pace likely to start slowing down
8Cristopher SanchezPHICLE 
9Shota ImanagaCHCMIL, HOUExhibiting improved command and control
10Jacob MisiorowskiMIL@CHC 
11Emmet SheehanLAD@SD 
12Mitch KellerPIT@STL, @TOROver his skis, but decent matchups
13Michael KingSDLAD, ATH 
14Ryne NelsonARISF, COLQuietly pitching well of late
15Spencer StriderATL@MIAWalks high, but rounding into dominant form
16Jesus LuzardoPHICINPeripherals implore patience
17Logan WebbSFCWSGood spot to rebound
18Braxton AshcraftPIT@STL 
19Eury PerezMIANYM 
20Freddy PeraltaNYM@MIA 
21Tyler MahleSF@ARI 
22Brandon WoodruffMILLAD 
23Nick LodoloCIN@PHI, STL 
24Justin WrobleskiLAD@MIL 
25Ben BrownCHCMIL 
26Robbie RaySF@ARI, CWS 
27Braxton GarrettMIAATL, NYMStill rusty, candidate for a solid second half
28Aaron NolaPHICIN 
29Landen RouppSF@ARI 
30Carmen MlodzinskiPIT@STL 
31Christian ScottNYM@WAS, @MIA 
32Foster GriffinWASNYM, @ATL 
33Kyle LeahySTL@CIN 
34Max MeyerMIAATL, NYMAbout time MIA took off the kid gloves
35Michael SorokaARICOL 
36Logan HendersonMILLAD 
37Grant HolmesATLWAS 
38Andrew AbbottCIN@PHI 
39Edward CabreraCHCMIL 
40Bryce ElderATLWAS 
41JR RitchieATL@MIA, WAS 
42Merrill KellyARISF 
43Zac GallenARISF, COL 
44Eduardo RodriguezARICOL 
45Roki SasakiLAD@MIL 
46Adrian HouserSFCWS 
47Dustin MaySTLPIT 
48Michael McGreevySTLPIT 
49Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@ARI 
50Sandy AlcantaraMIAATL 
51NL Reliever   
52Jameson TaillonCHCHOU 
53Martin PerezATL@MIA 
54Zack LittellWASNYM 
55Bubba ChandlerPIT@TOR 
56Brady SingerCINSTL 
57Zach ThorntonNYM@WAS 
58Randy VasquezSDLAD 
59Michael LorenzenCOL@ARI 
60Andrew PainterPHICIN, CLE 
61Kyle HarrisonMIL@CHC 
62Matthew LiberatoreSTLPIT, @CIN 
63Jose QuintanaCOLTEX, @ARI 
64David PetersonNYM@WAS 
65Andre PallanteSTL@CIN 
66Tanner GordonCOLTEX, @ARI 
67Brandon SproatMIL@CHC, LAD 
68Jake IrvinWASNYM, @ATL 
69Cade CavalliWASNYM 
70Kyle FreelandCOLTEX 
71Chris PaddackCINSTL 
72Janson JunkMIAATL 
73Colin ReaCHCHOU 
74Griffin CanningSDLAD 
75Lucas GiolitoSDATH 
76Miles MikolasWAS@ATL 
77Walker BuehlerSDATH 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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