It's another busy week with 96 games on the docket. This boosts the number of decent two-start options. And for those still hoping to pick up available double-dippers, it's time to reconsider your approach. Using the data included in the Saturday posting (rosterships aren't included in the Sunday update since FAAB has run), only Braxton Garrett lists two starts while also ranked above the 12 and 15-team reliever. To be honest, he's a risk as he's still finding his groove after missing extended time.
Otherwise, the two-start pitchers rostered in fewer than half of the NFBC Main Event and Rotowire Online Championship teams are Jacob Lopez, Erick Fedde, Jose Quintana, Tanner Gordon, Simeon Woods Richardson and Patrick Corbin. BLECH!
J.T. Ginn, Andrew Painter and Matthew Liberatore are covered in over half of Main Event leagues, but fewer than half in the RW OLC.
It's not like there's a lush crop of available one-start selections, though the inventory is slightly more alluring.
Be sure to pop back late Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh.
Week of May 18-24
Mixed Leagues
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@NYY, PIT
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@TOR
|3
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@SD, @MIL
|May lose second start if someone takes Blake Snell's spot, but LAD off Thursday
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIA
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@SD
|6
It's another busy week with 96 games on the docket. This boosts the number of decent two-start options. And for those still hoping to pick up available double-dippers, it's time to reconsider your approach. Using the data included in the Saturday posting (rosterships aren't included in the Sunday update since FAAB has run), only Braxton Garrett lists two starts while also ranked above the 12 and 15-team reliever. To be honest, he's a risk as he's still finding his groove after missing extended time.
Otherwise, the two-start pitchers rostered in fewer than half of the NFBC Main Event and Rotowire Online Championship teams are Jacob Lopez, Erick Fedde, Jose Quintana, Tanner Gordon, Simeon Woods Richardson and Patrick Corbin. BLECH!
J.T. Ginn, Andrew Painter and Matthew Liberatore are covered in over half of Main Event leagues, but fewer than half in the RW OLC.
It's not like there's a lush crop of available one-start selections, though the inventory is slightly more alluring.
Be sure to pop back late Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh.
Week of May 18-24
Mixed Leagues
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@NYY, PIT
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@TOR
|3
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@SD, @MIL
|May lose second start if someone takes Blake Snell's spot, but LAD off Thursday
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIA
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@SD
|6
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|CWS, @KC
|7
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CLE
|8
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|@WAS, @MIA
|9
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@LAA
|Proving doubters wrong… again
|10
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@PHI
|Innings pace likely to start slowing down
|11
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|@DET, @PHI
|12
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|CLE
|13
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|SEA
|Tentative
|14
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@LAA
|15
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|MIL, HOU
|Exhibiting improved command and control
|16
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|CLE, @BAL
|Generous with the long ball lately
|17
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|TOR
|18
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|@CHC
|19
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@SD
|20
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@KC, MIN
|Back on track
|21
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL, @TOR
|Over his skis, but decent matchups
|22
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@KC
|Appears that 2025 was the outlier
|23
|Michael King
|SD
|LAD, ATH
|24
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY
|25
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|@COL, @LAA
|Walks remain his bugaboo
|26
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|@KC
|27
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BAL, @NYY
|Hasn't given up an ER over his last four outings, spanning 21.2 IP
|28
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF, COL
|Quietly pitching well of late
|29
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@MIA
|Walks high, but rounding into dominant form
|30
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|CIN
|Peripherals implore patience
|31
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|HOU
|32
|Logan Webb
|SF
|CWS
|Good spot to rebound
|33
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@BOS
|34
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|Welcome back!
|35
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|@STL
|36
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|BAL
|Not quite stretched out yet
|44%
|37
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|NYM
|38
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|MIN
|39
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|@KC
|40
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|PIT
|In a rut, but due to bounce back
|41
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TB
|Settling back into a groove
|42
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TB
|43
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@MIA
|44
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|BOS
|45
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|ATH
|46
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|ATH, TEX
|47
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|@ARI
|42%
|48
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|TB
|49
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|LAD
|50
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI, STL
|51
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@SF
|52
|Will Warren
|NYY
|TOR, TB
|53
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|TEX
|17%
|54
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|@SEA, @SF
|55
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|@NYY
|56
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@MIL
|57
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|MIL
|58
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@KC
|59
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@ARI, CWS
|60
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@DET
|61
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|SEA
|42%
|62
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|ATL, NYM
|Still rusty, candidate for solid second half
|13%
|25%
|63
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@TB, DET
|64
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|CIN
|65
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@ARI
|66
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|@STL
|67
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@SD
|68
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@PHI
|69
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@WAS, @MIA
|70
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|NYM, @ATL
|71
|Elmer Rodriguez
|NYY
|TOR
|1%
|2%
|72
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|@CIN
|2%
|73
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|ATL, NYM
|About time MIA took off the kid gloves
|74
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|CWS
|75
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|COL
|76
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|LAD
|77
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|WAS
|40%
|78
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@PHI
|79
|Mix 12 Reliever
|80
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CWS
|81
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|MIL
|82
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|BOS, SEA
|83
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|WAS
|84
|JR Ritchie
|ATL
|@MIA, WAS
|85
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@NYY
|86
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|SF
|87
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SF, COL
|88
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@BAL
|89
|Casey Mize
|DET
|CLE
|90
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@DET
|91
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|COL
|92
|MIX15 Reliever
|93
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@MIN
|94
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@MIL
|95
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@MIN
|96
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|@TB
|97
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|@SEA
|0%
|20%
|98
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@SEA
|99
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|CWS
|100%
|10%
|100
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@LAA, @SD
|6%
|32%
|101
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|BOS
|102
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|@LAA
|8%
|103
|Dustin May
|STL
|PIT
|104
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|PIT
|105
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@ARI
|1%
|20%
|106
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|ATL
|107
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|@LAA
|35%
|108
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@CHC
|109
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|@LAA, @SD
|17%
|110
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|MIN
|12%
|40%
|111
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|HOU
|112
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|DET
|2%
|13%
|113
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@MIA
|3%
|20%
|114
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|NYM
|0%
|3%
|115
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|@CHC
|116
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|@TOR
|117
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@COL
|118
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|STL
|27%
|119
|Zach Thornton
|NYM
|@WAS
|100%
|100%
|120
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|@CHC
|0%
|3%
|121
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|LAD
|122
|Keider Montero
|DET
|CLE, @BAL
|123
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|HOU
|5%
|27%
|124
|Jesse Scholtens
|TB
|BAL
|1%
|37%
|125
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|@ARI
|0%
|3%
|126
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|CIN, CLE
|44%
|127
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@CHC
|128
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|PIT, @CIN
|21%
|129
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@SF
|7%
|47%
|130
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@DET, @PHI
|5%
|131
|Jose Quintana
|COL
|TEX, @ARI
|0%
|10%
|132
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|@MIN
|5%
|35%
|133
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|@BOS
|134
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@WAS
|6%
|27%
|135
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@CIN
|7%
|136
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|TEX, @ARI
|100%
|100%
|137
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|DET
|11%
|138
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@CHC, LAD
|45%
|139
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|ATH, TEX
|8%
|140
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|NYM, @ATL
|5%
|141
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|NYM
|142
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|@NYY
|100%
|100%
|143
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|TEX
|2%
|100%
|144
|Ty Madden
|DET
|CLE
|14%
|145
|Chris Paddack
|CIN
|STL
|0.00%
|2.00%
|146
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|ATL
|147
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|HOU, @BOS
|100.00%
|3.00%
|148
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|HOU
|149
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|ATH
|12%
|150
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|@NYY, PIT
|1%
|37%
|151
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|LAD
|11%
|152
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|@COL
|10%
|153
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|ATH
|3%
|15%
|154
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@ATL
|0%
|5%
|155
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|ATH
|5%
|45%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@NYY, PIT
|2
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|CWS, @KC
|3
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@LAA
|Proving doubters wrong… again
|4
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|@DET, @PHI
|5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|SEA
|Tentative
|6
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@LAA
|7
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|CLE, @BAL
|Generous with the long ball lately
|8
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|TOR
|9
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@KC, MIN
|Back on track
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@KC
|Appears that 2025 was the outlier
|11
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY
|12
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|@COL, @LAA
|Walks remain his bugaboo
|13
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|@KC
|14
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BAL, @NYY
|Hasn't given up an ER over his last four outings, spanning 21.2 IP
|15
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|HOU
|16
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@BOS
|17
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|Welcome back!
|18
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|BAL
|Not quite stretched out yet
|19
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|MIN
|20
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|@KC
|21
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|PIT
|In a rut, but due to bounce back
|22
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TB
|Settling back into a groove
|23
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TB
|24
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|BOS
|25
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|ATH
|26
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|ATH, TEX
|27
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|TB
|28
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@SF
|29
|Will Warren
|NYY
|TOR, TB
|30
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|TEX
|31
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|@SEA, @SF
|32
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|@NYY
|33
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@KC
|34
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@DET
|35
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|SEA
|36
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@TB, DET
|37
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@SD
|38
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@PHI
|39
|Elmer Rodriguez
|NYY
|TOR
|40
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|CWS
|41
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CWS
|42
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|BOS, SEA
|43
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@NYY
|44
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@BAL
|45
|Casey Mize
|DET
|CLE
|46
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@DET
|47
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@MIN
|48
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@MIN
|49
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|@TB
|50
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|@SEA
|51
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@SEA
|52
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@LAA, @SD
|53
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|BOS
|54
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|@LAA
|55
|AL Reliever
|56
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|@LAA
|57
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@CHC
|58
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|@LAA, @SD
|59
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|MIN
|60
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|DET
|61
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|@CHC
|62
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@COL
|63
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|@CHC
|64
|Keider Montero
|DET
|CLE, @BAL
|65
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|HOU
|66
|Jesse Scholtens
|TB
|BAL
|67
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@SF
|68
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@DET, @PHI
|69
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|@MIN
|70
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|@BOS
|71
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|DET
|72
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|ATH, TEX
|73
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|@NYY
|74
|Ty Madden
|DET
|CLE
|75
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|HOU, @BOS
|76
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|ATH
|77
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|@NYY, PIT
|78
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|@COL
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@TOR
|2
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@SD, @MIL
|May lose second start if someone takes Blake Snell's spot, but LAD off Thursday
|3
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIA
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@SD
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CLE
|6
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|@WAS, @MIA
|7
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@PHI
|Innings pace likely to start slowing down
|8
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|CLE
|9
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|MIL, HOU
|Exhibiting improved command and control
|10
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|@CHC
|11
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@SD
|12
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL, @TOR
|Over his skis, but decent matchups
|13
|Michael King
|SD
|LAD, ATH
|14
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF, COL
|Quietly pitching well of late
|15
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@MIA
|Walks high, but rounding into dominant form
|16
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|CIN
|Peripherals implore patience
|17
|Logan Webb
|SF
|CWS
|Good spot to rebound
|18
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|@STL
|19
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|NYM
|20
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@MIA
|21
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|@ARI
|22
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|LAD
|23
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI, STL
|24
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@MIL
|25
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|MIL
|26
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@ARI, CWS
|27
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|ATL, NYM
|Still rusty, candidate for a solid second half
|28
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|CIN
|29
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@ARI
|30
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|@STL
|31
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@WAS, @MIA
|32
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|NYM, @ATL
|33
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|@CIN
|34
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|ATL, NYM
|About time MIA took off the kid gloves
|35
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|COL
|36
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|LAD
|37
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|WAS
|38
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@PHI
|39
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|MIL
|40
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|WAS
|41
|JR Ritchie
|ATL
|@MIA, WAS
|42
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|SF
|43
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SF, COL
|44
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|COL
|45
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@MIL
|46
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|CWS
|47
|Dustin May
|STL
|PIT
|48
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|PIT
|49
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@ARI
|50
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|ATL
|51
|NL Reliever
|52
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|HOU
|53
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@MIA
|54
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|NYM
|55
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|@TOR
|56
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|STL
|57
|Zach Thornton
|NYM
|@WAS
|58
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|LAD
|59
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|@ARI
|60
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|CIN, CLE
|61
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@CHC
|62
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|PIT, @CIN
|63
|Jose Quintana
|COL
|TEX, @ARI
|64
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@WAS
|65
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@CIN
|66
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|TEX, @ARI
|67
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@CHC, LAD
|68
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|NYM, @ATL
|69
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|NYM
|70
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|TEX
|71
|Chris Paddack
|CIN
|STL
|72
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|ATL
|73
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|HOU
|74
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|LAD
|75
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|ATH
|76
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@ATL
|77
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|ATH