It's another busy week with 96 games on the docket. This boosts the number of decent two-start options. And for those still hoping to pick up available double-dippers, it's time to reconsider your approach. Using the data included in the Saturday posting (rosterships aren't included in the Sunday update since FAAB has run), only Braxton Garrett lists two starts while also ranked above the 12 and 15-team reliever. To be honest, he's a risk as he's still finding his groove after missing extended time.

Otherwise, the two-start pitchers rostered in fewer than half of the NFBC Main Event and Rotowire Online Championship teams are Jacob Lopez, Erick Fedde, Jose Quintana, Tanner Gordon, Simeon Woods Richardson and Patrick Corbin. BLECH!

J.T. Ginn, Andrew Painter and Matthew Liberatore are covered in over half of Main Event leagues, but fewer than half in the RW OLC.

It's not like there's a lush crop of available one-start selections, though the inventory is slightly more alluring.

Be sure to pop back late Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 18-24

Mixed Leagues