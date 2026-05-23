Let's take a look at some of the pitching-related rate stats through the same point of the previous two seasons:
|Year
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR%
|Runs/Game
|BABIP
|wOBA
|SB%
|2026
|4.08
|1.30
|22.1%
|9.3%
|2.8%
|4.40
|0.287
|0.311
|76.2%
|2025
|4.04
|1.29
|21.9%
|8.7%
|2.9%
|4.34
|0.290
|0.311
|78.0%
|2024
|3.95
|1.26
|22.3%
|8.5%
|2.8%
|4.33
|0.287
|0.306
|79.0%
Walks are up, which has inched up scoring. The likely cause is ABS System with the umpires missing most at the top and bottom of the zone. The issue at the bottom is pitches often cross through a blind spot caused by where the umpire sets up. The problem with the top is they're still getting used to the definition based on height.
Some have suggested walks will decrease as umpires get a better feel for ABS. Maybe, but the calls will be same even if they receive fewer challenges. It just means they got it right and a challenge wasn't needed. However, walks could decline if pitchers get a better idea at the top of the zone for each batter. Here's some challenge data through Friday's action:
|Challenges
|Overturned
|% Overturned
|Overall
|1664
|3137
|53.0%
|Batter
|679
|1452
|46.8%
|Catcher
|964
|1623
|59.4%
|Pitcher
|21
|62
|33.9%
Weather is affecting the games during Memorial Day Weekend, which in turn will change next week's schedule. We'll have it all fleshed out Sunday night with the update.
Week of May 25 - May 31
Mixed Leagues
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
Let's take a look at some of the pitching-related rate stats through the same point of the previous two seasons:
|Year
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR%
|Runs/Game
|BABIP
|wOBA
|SB%
|2026
|4.08
|1.30
|22.1%
|9.3%
|2.8%
|4.40
|0.287
|0.311
|76.2%
|2025
|4.04
|1.29
|21.9%
|8.7%
|2.9%
|4.34
|0.290
|0.311
|78.0%
|2024
|3.95
|1.26
|22.3%
|8.5%
|2.8%
|4.33
|0.287
|0.306
|79.0%
Walks are up, which has inched up scoring. The likely cause is ABS System with the umpires missing most at the top and bottom of the zone. The issue at the bottom is pitches often cross through a blind spot caused by where the umpire sets up. The problem with the top is they're still getting used to the definition based on height.
Some have suggested walks will decrease as umpires get a better feel for ABS. Maybe, but the calls will be same even if they receive fewer challenges. It just means they got it right and a challenge wasn't needed. However, walks could decline if pitchers get a better idea at the top of the zone for each batter. Here's some challenge data through Friday's action:
|Challenges
|Overturned
|% Overturned
|Overall
|1664
|3137
|53.0%
|Batter
|679
|1452
|46.8%
|Catcher
|964
|1623
|59.4%
|Pitcher
|21
|62
|33.9%
Weather is affecting the games during Memorial Day Weekend, which in turn will change next week's schedule. We'll have it all fleshed out Sunday night with the update.
Week of May 25 - May 31
Mixed Leagues
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|STL, @HOU
|No one will complain when he's an All-Star this season
|2
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@BOS, @CIN
|Revenge (or maybe a thank you) game in Fenway
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|COL
|4
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CWS, @PIT
|5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CHC
|6
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|CIN, MIA
|7
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|WAS, BOS
|8
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|ARI
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|PHI
|10
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|MIA, @BAL
|11
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@SD
|12
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@SD, @LAD
|13
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@NYM
|14
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|HOU
|15
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|LAA
|16
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@TEX
|17
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@KC
|18
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|HOU
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@LAD
|20
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@ATH
|21
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|COL
|22
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@BAL
|23
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|NYY, @TEX
|Quietly racking up some strikeouts
|24
|George Kirby
|SEA
|ARI
|25
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|MIA
|26
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|ATL, @CLE
|27
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@BOS
|28
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI
|29
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|WAS
|24 K and only 1 BB over last 20 IP
|30
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|MIA
|31
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@CLE
|32
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@ATH
|33
|Casey Mize
|DET
|LAA
|34
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|ATL
|35
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|PHI
|36
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|ATL
|37
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|MIN
|38
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@TOR
|39
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIN
|40
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|@BAL
|41
|Jonah Tong
|NYM
|CIN
|3%
|2%
|42
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|CHC
|43
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@DET
|44
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SF, @SEA
|45
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@BAL, LAA
|46
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|KC
|47
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|@SF
|48
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|LAA
|49
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@NYM, ATL
|Struggling, but upside K potential remains
|50
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|STL
|51
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|BOS
|52
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|MIN
|10%
|32%
|53
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|ARI
|27%
|54
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|@ATH
|55
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TB, TOR
|Seems to have regained form
|56
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|@CWS
|57
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|HOU, KC
|58
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@KC, @ATH
|59
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@ATH, ARI
|60
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|ARI, @COL
|61
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|SD
|62
|Michael King
|SD
|@WAS
|63
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@PIT
|64
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|Sinker may be the long-desired third pitch
|65
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|LAA
|66
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|PHI
|67
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SEA
|68
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|69
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|PHI
|70
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|CHC
|3%
|71
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|STL
|72
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|CHC, MIN
|73
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@TOR
|74
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@STL
|75
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|TOR
|76
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|WAS
|77
|Mix 12 Reliever
|78
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@TEX, MIL
|Worth the speculative pick in shallower formats
|79
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@NYM
|80
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@DET
|81
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|MIA
|82
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|HOU, KC
|9%
|83
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@CWS, @PIT
|84
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|BOS
|8%
|85
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@NYM
|86
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|@CWS
|87
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|MIN, DET
|3%
|42%
|88
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@SD
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@BOS
|91
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|TB
|92
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|@WAS
|7%
|17%
|93
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|@HOU
|100%
|100%
|94
|David Peterson
|NYM
|CIN
|12%
|95
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|DET
|96
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|COL
|1%
|13%
|97
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@TEX
|98
|Steven Matz
|TB
|@BAL
|19%
|99
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@CIN
|45%
|100
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|CHC
|101
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|@CLE
|102
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@TEX
|103
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@TEX
|104
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|TOR
|1%
|10%
|105
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TB
|106
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|NYY
|32%
|107
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|SEA
|31%
|108
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|MIN, DET
|109
|Keider Montero
|DET
|LAA, @CWS
|110
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|MIL
|111
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|@CLE, SD
|0%
|5%
|112
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@SF
|113
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|PHI, @WAS
|4%
|45%
|114
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|TOR
|100%
|100%
|115
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|@TOR, @NYM
|116
|Dustin May
|STL
|@MIL
|117
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|SEA, NYY
|15%
|118
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|NYY
|119
|Dax Fulton
|MIA
|@NYM
|100%
|100%
|120
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|SEA
|121
|Troy Melton
|DET
|@CWS
|3%
|2%
|122
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@COL
|123
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@SEA
|124
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|MIL
|7%
|125
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@CLE
|15%
|25%
|126
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|MIA, @BAL
|2%
|127
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|CHC
|32%
|128
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|TB
|9%
|129
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CHC
|5%
|130
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|ATL
|14%
|48%
|131
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|SD
|3%
|45%
|132
|Hunter Dobbins
|STL
|@MIL
|100%
|2%
|133
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@DET, @TB
|8%
|40%
|134
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@CIN
|3%
|32%
|135
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@HOU
|136
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@ATH
|137
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|@CWS
|138
|Zach Agnos
|COL
|@LAD
|100%
|2%
|139
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@CLE
|0%
|100%
|140
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@MIL
|141
|Jose Quintana
|COL
|SF
|100%
|5%
|142
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|MIN
|2%
|22%
|143
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|PHI
|5.00%
|144
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@KC
|145
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|NYY
|12.00%
|146
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|@COL
|0%
|18%
|147
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@PIT
|148
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|@LAD
|149
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@LAD
|0%
|17%
|150
|Chris Paddack
|CIN
|ATL
|100%
|2%
|151
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD, SF
|0%
|100%
|152
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|SF
|0%
|100%
|153
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|@TB
|38%
|154
|Jason Alexander
|HOU
|@TEX
|100%
|100%
|155
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|@BAL
|100%
|25%
|156
|Bailey Falter
|KC
|NYY
|100%
|100%
|157
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@PIT
|28%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CWS, @PIT
|2
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|WAS, BOS
|3
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|ARI
|4
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|MIA, @BAL
|5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|HOU
|6
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|LAA
|7
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@TEX
|8
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@KC
|9
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|HOU
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@ATH
|11
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@BAL
|12
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|NYY, @TEX
|Quietly racking up some strikeouts
|13
|George Kirby
|SEA
|ARI
|14
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|MIA
|15
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|ATL, @CLE
|16
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|WAS
|24 K and only 1 BB over last 20 IP
|17
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@CLE
|18
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@ATH
|19
|Casey Mize
|DET
|LAA
|20
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|ATL
|21
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|ATL
|22
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|MIN
|23
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|@BAL
|24
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@DET
|25
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@BAL, LAA
|26
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|KC
|27
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|LAA
|28
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|BOS
|29
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|@ATH
|30
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TB, TOR
|Seems to have regained form
|31
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|@CWS
|32
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|HOU, KC
|33
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@KC, @ATH
|34
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@ATH, ARI
|35
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@PIT
|36
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|LAA
|37
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|TOR
|38
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|WAS
|39
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@TEX, MIL
|Worth the speculative pick in shallower formats
|40
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@DET
|41
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|HOU, KC
|42
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@CWS, @PIT
|43
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|BOS
|44
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|@CWS
|45
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|MIN, DET
|46
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|TB
|47
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|DET
|48
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@TEX
|49
|Steven Matz
|TB
|@BAL
|50
|AL Reliever
|51
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@TEX
|52
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@TEX
|53
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|TOR
|54
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TB
|55
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|NYY
|56
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|SEA
|57
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|MIN, DET
|58
|Keider Montero
|DET
|LAA, @CWS
|59
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|MIL
|60
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|TOR
|61
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|SEA, NYY
|62
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|NYY
|63
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|SEA
|64
|Troy Melton
|DET
|@CWS
|65
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|MIL
|66
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@CLE
|67
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|MIA, @BAL
|68
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|TB
|69
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@DET, @TB
|70
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@ATH
|71
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|@CWS
|72
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|MIN
|73
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@KC
|74
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|NYY
|75
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|@TB
|76
|Jason Alexander
|HOU
|@TEX
|77
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|@BAL
|78
|Bailey Falter
|KC
|NYY
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|STL, @HOU
|No one will complain when he's an All-Star this season
|2
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@BOS, @CIN
|Revenge (or maybe a thank you) game in Fenway
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|COL
|4
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CHC
|5
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|CIN, MIA
|6
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|PHI
|7
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@SD
|8
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@SD, @LAD
|9
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@NYM
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@LAD
|11
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|COL
|12
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@BOS
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI
|14
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|MIA
|15
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|PHI
|16
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@TOR
|17
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIN
|18
|Jonah Tong
|NYM
|CIN
|19
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|CHC
|20
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SF, @SEA
|21
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|@SF
|22
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@NYM, ATL
|Struggling, but upside K potential remains
|23
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|STL
|24
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|MIN
|25
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|ARI
|26
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|ARI, @COL
|27
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|SD
|28
|Michael King
|SD
|@WAS
|29
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|Sinker may be the long-desired third pitch
|30
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|PHI
|31
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SEA
|32
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|33
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|PHI
|34
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|CHC
|35
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|STL
|36
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|CHC, MIN
|37
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@TOR
|38
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@STL
|39
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@NYM
|40
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|MIA
|41
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@NYM
|42
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@SD
|43
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@BOS
|44
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|@WAS
|45
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|@HOU
|46
|David Peterson
|NYM
|CIN
|47
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|COL
|48
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@CIN
|49
|NL Reliever
|50
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|CHC
|51
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|@CLE
|52
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|@CLE, SD
|53
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@SF
|54
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|PHI, @WAS
|55
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|@TOR, @NYM
|56
|Dustin May
|STL
|@MIL
|57
|Dax Fulton
|MIA
|@NYM
|58
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@COL
|59
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@SEA
|60
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|CHC
|61
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CHC
|62
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|ATL
|63
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|SD
|64
|Hunter Dobbins
|STL
|@MIL
|65
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@CIN
|66
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@HOU
|67
|Zach Agnos
|COL
|@LAD
|68
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@CLE
|69
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@MIL
|70
|Jose Quintana
|COL
|SF
|71
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|PHI
|72
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|@COL
|73
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@PIT
|74
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|@LAD
|75
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@LAD
|76
|Chris Paddack
|CIN
|ATL
|77
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD, SF
|78
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|SF
|79
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@PIT