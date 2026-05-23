Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

A couple indicators have been affecting pitching stats.
May 23, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
May 23, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings

Let's take a look at some of the pitching-related rate stats through the same point of the previous two seasons:

YearERAWHIPK%BB%HR%Runs/GameBABIPwOBASB%
20264.081.3022.1%9.3%2.8%4.400.2870.31176.2%
20254.041.2921.9%8.7%2.9%4.340.2900.31178.0%
20243.951.2622.3%8.5%2.8%4.330.2870.30679.0%

Walks are up, which has inched up scoring. The likely cause is ABS System with the umpires missing most at the top and bottom of the zone. The issue at the bottom is pitches often cross through a blind spot caused by where the umpire sets up. The problem with the top is they're still getting used to the definition based on height. 

Some have suggested walks will decrease as umpires get a better feel for ABS. Maybe, but the calls will be same even if they receive fewer challenges. It just means they got it right and a challenge wasn't needed. However, walks could decline if pitchers get a better idea at the top of the zone for each batter. Here's some challenge data through Friday's action:

 ChallengesOverturned% Overturned
Overall1664313753.0%
Batter679145246.8%
Catcher964162359.4%
Pitcher216233.9%

Weather is affecting the games during Memorial Day Weekend, which in turn will change next week's schedule. We'll have it all fleshed out Sunday night with the update.

Week of May 25 - May 31

Mixed Leagues

RankPitcherTMOPP

Let's take a look at some of the pitching-related rate stats through the same point of the previous two seasons:

YearERAWHIPK%BB%HR%Runs/GameBABIPwOBASB%
20264.081.3022.1%9.3%2.8%4.400.2870.31176.2%
20254.041.2921.9%8.7%2.9%4.340.2900.31178.0%
20243.951.2622.3%8.5%2.8%4.330.2870.30679.0%

Walks are up, which has inched up scoring. The likely cause is ABS System with the umpires missing most at the top and bottom of the zone. The issue at the bottom is pitches often cross through a blind spot caused by where the umpire sets up. The problem with the top is they're still getting used to the definition based on height. 

Some have suggested walks will decrease as umpires get a better feel for ABS. Maybe, but the calls will be same even if they receive fewer challenges. It just means they got it right and a challenge wasn't needed. However, walks could decline if pitchers get a better idea at the top of the zone for each batter. Here's some challenge data through Friday's action:

 ChallengesOverturned% Overturned
Overall1664313753.0%
Batter679145246.8%
Catcher964162359.4%
Pitcher216233.9%

Weather is affecting the games during Memorial Day Weekend, which in turn will change next week's schedule. We'll have it all fleshed out Sunday night with the update.

Week of May 25 - May 31

Mixed Leagues

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Jacob MisiorowskiMILSTL, @HOUNo one will complain when he's an All-Star this season  
2Chris SaleATL@BOS, @CINRevenge (or maybe a thank you) game in Fenway  
3Shohei OhtaniLADCOL   
4Joe RyanMIN@CWS, @PIT   
5Paul SkenesPITCHC   
6Nolan McLeanNYMCIN, MIA   
7Tanner BibeeCLEWAS, BOS   
8Bryan WooSEAARI   
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLADPHI   
10Trey YesavageTORMIA, @BAL   
11Cristopher SanchezPHI@SD   
12Jesus LuzardoPHI@SD, @LAD   
13Chase BurnsCIN@NYM   
14Nathan EovaldiTEXHOU   
15Drew RasmussenTBLAA   
16Cole RagansKC@TEX   
17Cam SchlittlerNYY@KC   
18Jacob deGromTEXHOU   
19Zack WheelerPHI@LAD   
20Logan GilbertSEA@ATH   
21Emmet SheehanLADCOL   
22Dylan CeaseTOR@BAL   
23Michael WachaKCNYY, @TEXQuietly racking up some strikeouts  
24George KirbySEAARI   
25Kevin GausmanTORMIA   
26Ranger SuarezBOSATL, @CLE   
27Spencer StriderATL@BOS   
28Logan WebbSFARI   
29Gavin WilliamsCLEWAS24 K and only 1 BB over last 20 IP  
30Freddy PeraltaNYMMIA   
31Sonny GrayBOS@CLE   
32Gerrit ColeNYY@ATH   
33Casey MizeDETLAA   
34Payton TolleBOSATL   
35Roki SasakiLADPHI   
36Connelly EarlyBOSATL   
37Davis MartinCWSMIN   
38Eury PerezMIA@TOR   
39Mitch KellerPITMIN   
40Griffin JaxTB@BAL   
41Jonah TongNYMCIN 3%2%
42Braxton AshcraftPITCHC   
43Jose SorianoLAA@DET   
44Merrill KellyARI@SF, @SEA   
45Shane McClanahanTB@BAL, LAA   
46MacKenzie GoreTEXKC   
47Michael SorokaARI@SF   
48Nick MartinezTBLAA   
49Nick LodoloCIN@NYM, ATLStruggling, but upside K potential remains  
50Logan HendersonMILSTL   
51Parker MessickCLEBOS   
52Jared JonesPITMIN 10%32%
53Tyler MahleSFARI 27% 
54Ryan WeathersNYY@ATH   
55Kyle BradishBALTB, TORSeems to have regained form  
56Framber ValdezDET@CWS   
57Jack LeiterTEXHOU, KC   
58Will WarrenNYY@KC, @ATH   
59Bryce MillerSEA@ATH, ARI   
60Landen RouppSFARI, @COL   
61Foster GriffinWASSD   
62Michael KingSD@WAS   
63Bailey OberMIN@PIT   
64Ben BrownCHC@PIT, @STLSinker may be the long-desired third pitch  
65Jack FlahertyDETLAA   
66Justin WrobleskiLADPHI   
67Zac GallenARI@SEA   
68Edward CabreraCHC@PIT, @STL   
69Randy VasquezSDPHI   
70Kyle LeahySTLCHC 3% 
71Kyle HarrisonMILSTL   
72Carmen MlodzinskiPITCHC, MIN   
73Sandy AlcantaraMIA@TOR   
74Shota ImanagaCHC@STL   
75Trevor RogersBALTOR   
76Joey CantilloCLEWAS   
77Mix 12 Reliever     
78Tatsuya ImaiHOU@TEX, MILWorth the speculative pick in shallower formats  
79Max MeyerMIA@NYM   
80Grayson RodriguezLAA@DET   
81Christian ScottNYMMIA   
82Kumar RockerTEXHOU, KC 9% 
83Zebby MatthewsMIN@CWS, @PIT   
84Slade CecconiCLEBOS 8% 
85Andrew AbbottCIN@NYM   
86Taj BradleyMIN@CWS   
87Anthony KayCWSMIN, DET 3%42%
88Aaron NolaPHI@SD   
89Mix 15 Reliever     
90Bryce ElderATL@BOS   
91Shane BazBALTB   
92Lucas GiolitoSD@WAS 7%17%
93Robert GasserMIL@HOU 100%100%
94David PetersonNYMCIN 12% 
95Noah SchultzCWSDET   
96Eric LauerLADCOL 1%13%
97Seth LugoKC@TEX   
98Steven MatzTB@BAL 19% 
99Grant HolmesATL@CIN 45% 
100Bubba ChandlerPITCHC   
101Cade CavalliWAS@CLE   
102Mike BurrowsHOU@TEX   
103Spencer ArrighettiHOU@TEX   
104Brandon YoungBALTOR 1%10%
105Reid DetmersLAA@TB   
106Noah CameronKCNYY 32% 
107Luis SeverinoATHSEA 31% 
108Sean BurkeCWSMIN, DET   
109Keider MonteroDETLAA, @CWS   
110Peter LambertHOUMIL   
111Zack LittellWAS@CLE, SD 0%5%
112Eduardo RodriguezARI@SF   
113Griffin CanningSDPHI, @WAS 4%45%
114Albert SuarezBALTOR 100%100%
115Janson JunkMIA@TOR, @NYM   
116Dustin MaySTL@MIL   
117Aaron CivaleATHSEA, NYY 15% 
118J.T. GinnATHNYY   
119Dax FultonMIA@NYM 100%100%
120Jeffrey SpringsATHSEA   
121Troy MeltonDET@CWS 3%2%
122Robbie RaySF@COL   
123Ryne NelsonARI@SEA   
124Kai-Wei TengHOUMIL 7% 
125Brayan BelloBOS@CLE 15%25%
126Spencer MilesTORMIA, @BAL 2% 
127Matthew LiberatoreSTLCHC 32% 
128Chris BassittBALTB 9% 
129Andre PallanteSTLCHC 5% 
130Brady SingerCINATL 14%48%
131Jake IrvinWASSD 3%45%
132Hunter DobbinsSTL@MIL 100%2%
133Jack KochanowiczLAA@DET, @TB 8%40%
134Martin PerezATL@CIN 3%32%
135Brandon SproatMIL@HOU   
136Emerson HancockSEA@ATH   
137Connor PrielippMIN@CWS   
138Zach AgnosCOL@LAD 100%2%
139Miles MikolasWAS@CLE 0%100%
140Michael McGreevySTL@MIL   
141Jose QuintanaCOLSF 100%5%
142Erick FeddeCWSMIN 2%22%
143Walker BuehlerSDPHI 5.00% 
144Carlos RodonNYY@KC   
145Jacob LopezATHNYY 12.00% 
146Adrian HouserSF@COL 0%18%
147Jameson TaillonCHC@PIT   
148Andrew PainterPHI@LAD   
149Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@LAD 0%17%
150Chris PaddackCINATL 100%2%
151Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD, SF 0%100%
152Michael LorenzenCOLSF 0%100%
153Walbert UrenaLAA@TB 38% 
154Jason AlexanderHOU@TEX 100%100%
155Patrick CorbinTOR@BAL 100%25%
156Bailey FalterKCNYY 100%100%
157Colin ReaCHC@PIT 28% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Joe RyanMIN@CWS, @PIT 
2Tanner BibeeCLEWAS, BOS 
3Bryan WooSEAARI 
4Trey YesavageTORMIA, @BAL 
5Nathan EovaldiTEXHOU 
6Drew RasmussenTBLAA 
7Cole RagansKC@TEX 
8Cam SchlittlerNYY@KC 
9Jacob deGromTEXHOU 
10Logan GilbertSEA@ATH 
11Dylan CeaseTOR@BAL 
12Michael WachaKCNYY, @TEXQuietly racking up some strikeouts
13George KirbySEAARI 
14Kevin GausmanTORMIA 
15Ranger SuarezBOSATL, @CLE 
16Gavin WilliamsCLEWAS24 K and only 1 BB over last 20 IP
17Sonny GrayBOS@CLE 
18Gerrit ColeNYY@ATH 
19Casey MizeDETLAA 
20Payton TolleBOSATL 
21Connelly EarlyBOSATL 
22Davis MartinCWSMIN 
23Griffin JaxTB@BAL 
24Jose SorianoLAA@DET 
25Shane McClanahanTB@BAL, LAA 
26MacKenzie GoreTEXKC 
27Nick MartinezTBLAA 
28Parker MessickCLEBOS 
29Ryan WeathersNYY@ATH 
30Kyle BradishBALTB, TORSeems to have regained form
31Framber ValdezDET@CWS 
32Jack LeiterTEXHOU, KC 
33Will WarrenNYY@KC, @ATH 
34Bryce MillerSEA@ATH, ARI 
35Bailey OberMIN@PIT 
36Jack FlahertyDETLAA 
37Trevor RogersBALTOR 
38Joey CantilloCLEWAS 
39Tatsuya ImaiHOU@TEX, MILWorth the speculative pick in shallower formats
40Grayson RodriguezLAA@DET 
41Kumar RockerTEXHOU, KC 
42Zebby MatthewsMIN@CWS, @PIT 
43Slade CecconiCLEBOS 
44Taj BradleyMIN@CWS 
45Anthony KayCWSMIN, DET 
46Shane BazBALTB 
47Noah SchultzCWSDET 
48Seth LugoKC@TEX 
49Steven MatzTB@BAL 
50AL Reliever   
51Mike BurrowsHOU@TEX 
52Spencer ArrighettiHOU@TEX 
53Brandon YoungBALTOR 
54Reid DetmersLAA@TB 
55Noah CameronKCNYY 
56Luis SeverinoATHSEA 
57Sean BurkeCWSMIN, DET 
58Keider MonteroDETLAA, @CWS 
59Peter LambertHOUMIL 
60Albert SuarezBALTOR 
61Aaron CivaleATHSEA, NYY 
62J.T. GinnATHNYY 
63Jeffrey SpringsATHSEA 
64Troy MeltonDET@CWS 
65Kai-Wei TengHOUMIL 
66Brayan BelloBOS@CLE 
67Spencer MilesTORMIA, @BAL 
68Chris BassittBALTB 
69Jack KochanowiczLAA@DET, @TB 
70Emerson HancockSEA@ATH 
71Connor PrielippMIN@CWS 
72Erick FeddeCWSMIN 
73Carlos RodonNYY@KC 
74Jacob LopezATHNYY 
75Walbert UrenaLAA@TB 
76Jason AlexanderHOU@TEX 
77Patrick CorbinTOR@BAL 
78Bailey FalterKCNYY 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Jacob MisiorowskiMILSTL, @HOUNo one will complain when he's an All-Star this season
2Chris SaleATL@BOS, @CINRevenge (or maybe a thank you) game in Fenway
3Shohei OhtaniLADCOL 
4Paul SkenesPITCHC 
5Nolan McLeanNYMCIN, MIA 
6Yoshinobu YamamotoLADPHI 
7Cristopher SanchezPHI@SD 
8Jesus LuzardoPHI@SD, @LAD 
9Chase BurnsCIN@NYM 
10Zack WheelerPHI@LAD 
11Emmet SheehanLADCOL 
12Spencer StriderATL@BOS 
13Logan WebbSFARI 
14Freddy PeraltaNYMMIA 
15Roki SasakiLADPHI 
16Eury PerezMIA@TOR 
17Mitch KellerPITMIN 
18Jonah TongNYMCIN 
19Braxton AshcraftPITCHC 
20Merrill KellyARI@SF, @SEA 
21Michael SorokaARI@SF 
22Nick LodoloCIN@NYM, ATLStruggling, but upside K potential remains
23Logan HendersonMILSTL 
24Jared JonesPITMIN 
25Tyler MahleSFARI 
26Landen RouppSFARI, @COL 
27Foster GriffinWASSD 
28Michael KingSD@WAS 
29Ben BrownCHC@PIT, @STLSinker may be the long-desired third pitch
30Justin WrobleskiLADPHI 
31Zac GallenARI@SEA 
32Edward CabreraCHC@PIT, @STL 
33Randy VasquezSDPHI 
34Kyle LeahySTLCHC 
35Kyle HarrisonMILSTL 
36Carmen MlodzinskiPITCHC, MIN 
37Sandy AlcantaraMIA@TOR 
38Shota ImanagaCHC@STL 
39Max MeyerMIA@NYM 
40Christian ScottNYMMIA 
41Andrew AbbottCIN@NYM 
42Aaron NolaPHI@SD 
43Bryce ElderATL@BOS 
44Lucas GiolitoSD@WAS 
45Robert GasserMIL@HOU 
46David PetersonNYMCIN 
47Eric LauerLADCOL 
48Grant HolmesATL@CIN 
49NL Reliever   
50Bubba ChandlerPITCHC 
51Cade CavalliWAS@CLE 
52Zack LittellWAS@CLE, SD 
53Eduardo RodriguezARI@SF 
54Griffin CanningSDPHI, @WAS 
55Janson JunkMIA@TOR, @NYM 
56Dustin MaySTL@MIL 
57Dax FultonMIA@NYM 
58Robbie RaySF@COL 
59Ryne NelsonARI@SEA 
60Matthew LiberatoreSTLCHC 
61Andre PallanteSTLCHC 
62Brady SingerCINATL 
63Jake IrvinWASSD 
64Hunter DobbinsSTL@MIL 
65Martin PerezATL@CIN 
66Brandon SproatMIL@HOU 
67Zach AgnosCOL@LAD 
68Miles MikolasWAS@CLE 
69Michael McGreevySTL@MIL 
70Jose QuintanaCOLSF 
71Walker BuehlerSDPHI 
72Adrian HouserSF@COL 
73Jameson TaillonCHC@PIT 
74Andrew PainterPHI@LAD 
75Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@LAD 
76Chris PaddackCINATL 
77Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD, SF 
78Michael LorenzenCOLSF 
79Colin ReaCHC@PIT 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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