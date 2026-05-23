Let's take a look at some of the pitching-related rate stats through the same point of the previous two seasons:

Year ERA WHIP K% BB% HR% Runs/Game BABIP wOBA SB% 2026 4.08 1.30 22.1% 9.3% 2.8% 4.40 0.287 0.311 76.2% 2025 4.04 1.29 21.9% 8.7% 2.9% 4.34 0.290 0.311 78.0% 2024 3.95 1.26 22.3% 8.5% 2.8% 4.33 0.287 0.306 79.0%

Walks are up, which has inched up scoring. The likely cause is ABS System with the umpires missing most at the top and bottom of the zone. The issue at the bottom is pitches often cross through a blind spot caused by where the umpire sets up. The problem with the top is they're still getting used to the definition based on height.

Some have suggested walks will decrease as umpires get a better feel for ABS. Maybe, but the calls will be same even if they receive fewer challenges. It just means they got it right and a challenge wasn't needed. However, walks could decline if pitchers get a better idea at the top of the zone for each batter. Here's some challenge data through Friday's action:

Challenges Overturned % Overturned Overall 1664 3137 53.0% Batter 679 1452 46.8% Catcher 964 1623 59.4% Pitcher 21 62 33.9%

Weather is affecting the games during Memorial Day Weekend, which in turn will change next week's schedule. We'll have it all fleshed out Sunday night with the update.

Week of May 25 - May 31

Mixed Leagues