It's the lightest week of the season so far with only 91 games.
There are a couple of potential interesting two-start options with Joe Boyle and Braxton Garrett slated to join the Rays' and Marlins' rotations, respectively. That being said, I'm sticking with the notion of finding better one-start selections then forcing double-dippers into your fantasy lineups.
Mother Nature appears to be cooperating this weekend, but that doesn't preclude other pitching changes. We have you covered with the Sunday night refresh.
Week of June 8 - 14
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@TOR, @MIL
|Remember when he was just a solid innings eater?
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|LAD, MIA
|Still learning to be a pitcher, not just a thrower
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@CLE, @TOR
|4
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|PHI
|5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@BAL, @WAS
|Back on track
|6
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS, CHC
|Tough matchups, but looking better lately
|7
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@PIT
|8
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|NYY, DET
|Walks under control
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CWS
|10
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@SD
|11
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@KC, @BOS
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CLE
|Welcome back!
|13
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@CWS
|14
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@CWS
|15
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|BOS
It's the lightest week of the season so far with only 91 games.
There are a couple of potential interesting two-start options with Joe Boyle and Braxton Garrett slated to join the Rays' and Marlins' rotations, respectively. That being said, I'm sticking with the notion of finding better one-start selections then forcing double-dippers into your fantasy lineups.
Mother Nature appears to be cooperating this weekend, but that doesn't preclude other pitching changes. We have you covered with the Sunday night refresh.
Week of June 8 - 14
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@TOR, @MIL
|Remember when he was just a solid innings eater?
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|LAD, MIA
|Still learning to be a pitcher, not just a thrower
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@CLE, @TOR
|4
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|PHI
|5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@BAL, @WAS
|Back on track
|6
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS, CHC
|Tough matchups, but looking better lately
|7
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@PIT
|8
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|NYY, DET
|Walks under control
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CWS
|10
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@SD
|11
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@KC, @BOS
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CLE
|Welcome back!
|13
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@CWS
|14
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@CWS
|15
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|BOS
|16
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|TEX
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TOR
|18
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|ARI, @PIT
|Kid gloves off
|19
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|PHI
|20
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@BAL
|21
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|@TB, TEX
|Fast becoming a fan favorite
|22
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@TOR
|23
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|SEA
|24
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@DET
|25
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|MIN
|26
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@ATH, PHI
|Tough matchups, but approaching ace status
|27
|Michael King
|SD
|CIN
|28
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|MIA
|29
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@TOR
|Coming off another clunker, so frustrating
|30
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY
|31
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|TEX
|32
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|NYY
|33
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@CWS
|Rewarding the patience exhibited by the Dodgers and fantasy managers
|34
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@BOS
|35
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|SD
|36
|Joe Boyle
|TB
|BOS, @LAA
|4%
|12%
|37
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|@LAA
|38
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@NYM
|39
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|HOU
|Conversion back to the rotation a big success
|40
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|STL
|41
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|HOU
|49%
|42
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|HOU, TB
|43
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|SEA, SD
|44
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@CLE
|45
|Stephen Kolek
|KC
|TEX, HOU
|10%
|46
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@BAL, @WAS
|47
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|STL, ATL
|27%
|48
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET
|49
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|ATL
|50
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|ATL
|8%
|51
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|ARI
|52
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|NYY
|53
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|STL
|54
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@KC
|55
|Dustin May
|STL
|@NYM
|56
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@LAA
|57
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|BOS
|58
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@COL, @SF
|59
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@SF
|60
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|@KC
|61
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|ATL, LAD
|62
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|@CIN
|63
|Troy Melton
|DET
|MIN
|64
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|@DET, STL
|65
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@PIT
|3%
|15%
|66
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@PIT
|67
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIL
|68
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@KC
|69
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|TEX
|70
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|TB
|71
|Gage Jump
|ATH
|COL
|72
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@SD, ARI
|73
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@TB
|74
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|MIL, COL
|75
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@BAL
|76
|Mix 12 Reliever
|77
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|PHI
|3%
|22%
|78
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|LAD
|79
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@LAA
|80
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@MIA
|81
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|@CLE
|82
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|SEA
|83
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|ARI
|5%
|10%
|84
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@COL
|85
|Mix 15 Reliever
|86
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@BOS
|87
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|@SF
|88
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|CHC
|89
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|MIL
|10%
|12%
|90
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@CWS, @NYM
|91
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|WAS
|92
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|SEA
|3%
|93
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CLE
|46%
|94
|Max Scherzer
|TOR
|PHI
|2%
|5%
|95
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@MIA, @CIN
|96
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PIT
|97
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@NYM
|98
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@WAS
|99
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@TOR
|100
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|NYY
|3%
|101
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|@ATH
|100%
|100%
|102
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|SEA
|2%
|33%
|103
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|DET
|104
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|@MIN
|1%
|105
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|@LAA
|106
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|TEX
|107
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@CIN
|108
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|MIA
|109
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|@KC
|41%
|110
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@DET
|111
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|LAD
|112
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@MIA
|113
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@NYM
|6%
|114
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@SD
|10%
|18%
|115
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|LAD
|116
|Jake Bennett
|BOS
|@TB
|0%
|100%
|117
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@MIN
|26%
|118
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|CIN, @BAL
|3%
|42%
|119
|Keider Montero
|DET
|@CLE
|36%
|120
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|CHC, @ATH
|0%
|8%
|121
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|STL
|122
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|SEA, SD
|7%
|123
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@KC
|124
|Hunter Dobbins
|STL
|@NYM
|100%
|100%
|125
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|MIL
|126
|Justin Verlander
|DET
|MIN
|100%
|100%
|127
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|@LAA
|128
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|@SF
|1%
|17%
|129
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@CWS
|11%
|130
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@SF
|50%
|131
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|WAS
|0%
|7%
|132
|Trevor McDonald
|SF
|CHC
|133
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|HOU
|0%
|2%
|134
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|@COL
|135
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|HOU
|136
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|CIN
|11%
|137
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|@PIT
|12%
|138
|Ryan Gusto
|MIA
|ARI
|100.00%
|2.00%
|139
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|PHI, NYY
|100.00%
|22.00%
|140
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|ATL
|21%
|141
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@MIN
|142
|Mike Paredes
|MIN
|STL
|100%
|100%
|143
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|ARI
|1%
|33%
|144
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@BAL
|145
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|@BAL
|4%
|43%
|146
|Zach Agnos
|COL
|@ATH
|100%
|100%
|147
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@SF, SEA
|100%
|2%
|148
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|@MIL
|149
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|CHC
|100%
|100%
|150
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@ATH
|25%
|151
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@ATH
|100%
|100%
|152
|David Sandlin
|CWS
|LAD
|153
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|TB
|6%
|15%
|154
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|CHC
|0%
|100%
|155
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|ATL
|1%
|2%
|156
|Kade Morris
|ATH
|COL
|100%
|100%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@TOR, @MIL
|Remember when he was just a solid innings eater?
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|LAD, MIA
|Still learning to be a pitcher, not just a thrower
|3
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|PHI
|4
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS, CHC
|Tough matchups, but looking better lately
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@PIT
|6
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CWS
|7
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@SD
|8
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@CWS
|9
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@CWS
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TOR
|11
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|ARI, @PIT
|Kid gloves off
|12
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@ATH, PHI
|Tough matchups, but approaching ace status
|13
|Michael King
|SD
|CIN
|14
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|MIA
|15
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@TOR
|Coming off another clunker, so frustrating
|16
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@CWS
|Rewarding the patience exhibited by the Dodgers and fantasy managers
|17
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@NYM
|18
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|STL
|19
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|STL, ATL
|20
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|ATL
|21
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|ATL
|22
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|ARI
|23
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|STL
|24
|Dustin May
|STL
|@NYM
|25
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@COL, @SF
|26
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@SF
|27
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|@CIN
|28
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@PIT
|29
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@PIT
|30
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIL
|31
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@SD, ARI
|32
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|PHI
|33
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|LAD
|34
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@MIA
|35
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|SEA
|36
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|ARI
|37
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@COL
|38
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|@SF
|39
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|CHC
|40
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@CWS, @NYM
|41
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|WAS
|42
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@MIA, @CIN
|43
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PIT
|44
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@NYM
|45
|NL Reliever
|46
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|@ATH
|47
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|SEA
|48
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|@MIN
|49
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@CIN
|50
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|MIA
|51
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@MIA
|52
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@NYM
|53
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@SD
|54
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|LAD
|55
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@MIN
|56
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|CIN, @BAL
|57
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|CHC, @ATH
|58
|Hunter Dobbins
|STL
|@NYM
|59
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|@SF
|60
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@CWS
|61
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@SF
|62
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|WAS
|63
|Trevor McDonald
|SF
|CHC
|64
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|@COL
|65
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|CIN
|66
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|@PIT
|67
|Ryan Gusto
|MIA
|ARI
|68
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@MIN
|69
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|ARI
|70
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@BAL
|71
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|@BAL
|72
|Zach Agnos
|COL
|@ATH
|73
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@SF, SEA
|74
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|@MIL
|75
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|CHC
|76
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@ATH
|77
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@ATH
|78
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|CHC