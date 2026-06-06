Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Some of the more reliable pitchers may be useful in the coming week.
June 6, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
June 6, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings

It's the lightest week of the season so far with only 91 games. 

There are a couple of potential interesting two-start options with Joe Boyle and Braxton Garrett slated to join the Rays' and Marlins' rotations, respectively. That being said, I'm sticking with the notion of finding better one-start selections then forcing double-dippers into your fantasy lineups.

Mother Nature appears to be cooperating this weekend, but that doesn't preclude other pitching changes. We have you covered with the Sunday night refresh.

Week of June 8 - 14

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Cristopher SanchezPHI@TOR, @MILRemember when he was just a solid innings eater?  
2Paul SkenesPITLAD, MIAStill learning to be a pitcher, not just a thrower  
3Gerrit ColeNYY@CLE, @TOR   
4Jacob MisiorowskiMILPHI   
5Logan GilbertSEA@BAL, @WASBack on track  
6Logan WebbSFWAS, CHCTough matchups, but looking better lately  
7Shohei OhtaniLAD@PIT   
8Gavin WilliamsCLENYY, DETWalks under control  
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CWS   
10Chase BurnsCIN@SD   
11Nathan EovaldiTEX@KC, @BOS   
12Tarik SkubalDET@CLEWelcome back!  
13Emmet SheehanLAD@CWS   
14Chris SaleATL@CWS   
15Drew RasmussenTBBOS   

It's the lightest week of the season so far with only 91 games. 

There are a couple of potential interesting two-start options with Joe Boyle and Braxton Garrett slated to join the Rays' and Marlins' rotations, respectively. That being said, I'm sticking with the notion of finding better one-start selections then forcing double-dippers into your fantasy lineups.

Mother Nature appears to be cooperating this weekend, but that doesn't preclude other pitching changes. We have you covered with the Sunday night refresh.

Week of June 8 - 14

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Cristopher SanchezPHI@TOR, @MILRemember when he was just a solid innings eater?  
2Paul SkenesPITLAD, MIAStill learning to be a pitcher, not just a thrower  
3Gerrit ColeNYY@CLE, @TOR   
4Jacob MisiorowskiMILPHI   
5Logan GilbertSEA@BAL, @WASBack on track  
6Logan WebbSFWAS, CHCTough matchups, but looking better lately  
7Shohei OhtaniLAD@PIT   
8Gavin WilliamsCLENYY, DETWalks under control  
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CWS   
10Chase BurnsCIN@SD   
11Nathan EovaldiTEX@KC, @BOS   
12Tarik SkubalDET@CLEWelcome back!  
13Emmet SheehanLAD@CWS   
14Chris SaleATL@CWS   
15Drew RasmussenTBBOS   
16Connelly EarlyBOSTEX   
17Zack WheelerPHI@TOR   
18Max MeyerMIAARI, @PITKid gloves off  
19Dylan CeaseTORPHI   
20Bryan WooSEA@BAL   
21Payton TolleBOS@TB, TEXFast becoming a fan favorite  
22Cam SchlittlerNYY@TOR   
23Kyle BradishBALSEA   
24Joe RyanMIN@DET   
25Framber ValdezDETMIN   
26Kyle HarrisonMIL@ATH, PHITough matchups, but approaching ace status  
27Michael KingSDCIN   
28Braxton AshcraftPITMIA   
29Jesus LuzardoPHI@TORComing off another clunker, so frustrating  
30Kevin GausmanTORNYY   
31Ranger SuarezBOSTEX   
32Trey YesavageTORNYY   
33Roki SasakiLAD@CWSRewarding the patience exhibited by the Dodgers and fantasy managers 
34Jacob deGromTEX@BOS   
35Shane BazBALSD   
36Joe BoyleTBBOS, @LAA 4%12%
37Griffin JaxTB@LAA   
38Spencer StriderATL@NYM   
39Reid DetmersLAAHOUConversion back to the rotation a big success  
40Freddy PeraltaNYMSTL   
41Noah CameronKCHOU 49% 
42Grayson RodriguezLAAHOU, TB   
43Trevor RogersBALSEA, SD   
44Carlos RodonNYY@CLE   
45Stephen KolekKCTEX, HOU 10% 
46George KirbySEA@BAL, @WAS   
47Kodai SengaNYMSTL, ATL 27% 
48Tanner BibeeCLEDET   
49Nolan McLeanNYMATL   
50Sean ManaeaNYMATL 8% 
51Nick LodoloCINARI   
52Parker MessickCLENYY   
53Christian ScottNYMSTL   
54Hunter BrownHOU@KC   
55Dustin MaySTL@NYM   
56Shane McClanahanTB@LAA   
57Nick MartinezTBBOS   
58Shota ImanagaCHC@COL, @SF   
59Matthew BoydCHC@SF   
60MacKenzie GoreTEX@KC   
61Davis MartinCWSATL, LAD   
62Michael SorokaARI@CIN   
63Troy MeltonDETMIN   
64Taj BradleyMIN@DET, STL   
65Braxton GarrettMIA@PIT 3%15%
66Justin WrobleskiLAD@PIT   
67Aaron NolaPHI@MIL   
68Tatsuya ImaiHOU@KC   
69Seth LugoKCTEX   
70Jose SorianoLAATB   
71Gage JumpATHCOL   
72Andrew AbbottCIN@SD, ARI   
73Sonny GrayBOS@TB   
74Jeffrey SpringsATHMIL, COL   
75Bryce MillerSEA@BAL   
76Mix 12 Reliever     
77Shane DrohanMILPHI 3%22%
78Jared JonesPITLAD   
79Spencer ArrighettiHOU@LAA   
80Ryne NelsonARI@MIA   
81Ryan WeathersNYY@CLE   
82Cade CavalliWASSEA   
83Rhett LowderCINARI 5%10%
84Ben BrownCHC@COL   
85Mix 15 Reliever     
86Jack LeiterTEX@BOS   
87Foster GriffinWAS@SF   
88Landen RouppSFCHC   
89Jack PerkinsATHMIL 10%12%
90Grant HolmesATL@CWS, @NYM   
91Robbie RaySFWAS   
92Brandon YoungBALSEA 3% 
93Jack FlahertyDET@CLE 46% 
94Max ScherzerTORPHI 2%5%
95Zac GallenARI@MIA, @CIN   
96Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PIT   
97Bryce ElderATL@NYM   
98Emerson HancockSEA@WAS   
99Will WarrenNYY@TOR   
100Slade CecconiCLENYY 3% 
101Robert GasserMIL@ATH 100%100%
102Zack LittellWASSEA 2%33%
103Joey CantilloCLEDET   
104Kyle LeahySTL@MIN 1% 
105Kai-Wei TengHOU@LAA   
106Michael WachaKCTEX   
107Eduardo RodriguezARI@CIN   
108Bubba ChandlerPITMIA   
109Kumar RockerTEX@KC 41% 
110Zebby MatthewsMIN@DET   
111Sean BurkeCWSLAD   
112Merrill KellyARI@MIA   
113Andre PallanteSTL@NYM 6% 
114Brady SingerCIN@SD 10%18%
115Mitch KellerPITLAD   
116Jake BennettBOS@TB 0%100%
117Matthew LiberatoreSTL@MIN 26% 
118Walker BuehlerSDCIN, @BAL 3%42%
119Keider MonteroDET@CLE 36% 
120Tomoyuki SuganoCOLCHC, @ATH 0%8%
121Connor PrielippMINSTL   
122Chris BassittBALSEA, SD 7% 
123Mike BurrowsHOU@KC   
124Hunter DobbinsSTL@NYM 100%100%
125J.T. GinnATHMIL   
126Justin VerlanderDETMIN 100%100%
127Peter LambertHOU@LAA   
128Andrew AlvarezWAS@SF 1%17%
129Martin PerezATL@CWS 11% 
130Jameson TaillonCHC@SF 50% 
131Adrian HouserSFWAS 0%7%
132Trevor McDonaldSFCHC   
133Luinder AvilaKCHOU 0%2%
134Edward CabreraCHC@COL   
135Walbert UrenaLAAHOU   
136Lucas GiolitoSDCIN 11% 
137Eric LauerLAD@PIT 12% 
138Ryan GustoMIAARI 100.00%2.00%
139Patrick CorbinTORPHI, NYY 100.00%22.00%
140Anthony KayCWSATL 21% 
141Michael McGreevySTL@MIN   
142Mike ParedesMINSTL 100%100%
143Tyler PhillipsMIAARI 1%33%
144Randy VasquezSD@BAL   
145Griffin CanningSD@BAL 4%43%
146Zach AgnosCOL@ATH 100%100%
147Miles MikolasWAS@SF, SEA 100%2%
148Andrew PainterPHI@MIL   
149Ryan FeltnerCOLCHC 100%100%
150Brandon SproatMIL@ATH 25% 
151Kyle FreelandCOL@ATH 100%100%
152David SandlinCWSLAD   
153Jack KochanowiczLAATB 6%15%
154Michael LorenzenCOLCHC 0%100%
155Erick FeddeCWSATL 1%2%
156Kade MorrisATHCOL 100%100%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Gerrit ColeNYY@CLE, @TOR 
2Logan GilbertSEA@BAL, @WASBack on track
3Gavin WilliamsCLENYY, DETWalks under control
4Nathan EovaldiTEX@KC, @BOS 
5Tarik SkubalDET@CLEWelcome back!
6Drew RasmussenTBBOS 
7Connelly EarlyBOSTEX 
8Dylan CeaseTORPHI 
9Bryan WooSEA@BAL 
10Payton TolleBOS@TB, TEXFast becoming a fan favorite
11Cam SchlittlerNYY@TOR 
12Kyle BradishBALSEA 
13Joe RyanMIN@DET 
14Framber ValdezDETMIN 
15Kevin GausmanTORNYY 
16Ranger SuarezBOSTEX 
17Trey YesavageTORNYY 
18Jacob deGromTEX@BOS 
19Shane BazBALSD 
20Joe BoyleTBBOS, @LAA 
21Griffin JaxTB@LAA 
22Reid DetmersLAAHOUConversion back to the rotation a big success
23Noah CameronKCHOU 
24Grayson RodriguezLAAHOU, TB 
25Trevor RogersBALSEA, SD 
26Carlos RodonNYY@CLE 
27Stephen KolekKCTEX, HOU 
28George KirbySEA@BAL, @WAS
29Tanner BibeeCLEDET 
30Parker MessickCLENYY 
31Hunter BrownHOU@KC 
32Shane McClanahanTB@LAA 
33Nick MartinezTBBOS 
34MacKenzie GoreTEX@KC 
35Davis MartinCWSATL, LAD 
36Troy MeltonDETMIN 
37Taj BradleyMIN@DET, STL 
38Tatsuya ImaiHOU@KC 
39Seth LugoKCTEX 
40Jose SorianoLAATB 
41Gage JumpATHCOL 
42Sonny GrayBOS@TB 
43Jeffrey SpringsATHMIL, COL 
44Bryce MillerSEA@BAL 
45Spencer ArrighettiHOU@LAA 
46Ryan WeathersNYY@CLE 
47Jack LeiterTEX@BOS 
48Jack PerkinsATHMIL 
49Brandon YoungBALSEA 
50Jack FlahertyDET@CLE 
51Max ScherzerTORPHI 
52Emerson HancockSEA@WAS 
53AL Reliever   
54Will WarrenNYY@TOR 
55Slade CecconiCLENYY 
56Joey CantilloCLEDET 
57Kai-Wei TengHOU@LAA 
58Michael WachaKCTEX 
59Kumar RockerTEX@KC 
60Zebby MatthewsMIN@DET 
61Sean BurkeCWSLAD 
62Jake BennettBOS@TB 
63Keider MonteroDET@CLE 
64Connor PrielippMINSTL 
65Chris BassittBALSEA, SD 
66Mike BurrowsHOU@KC 
67J.T. GinnATHMIL 
68Justin VerlanderDETMIN 
69Peter LambertHOU@LAA 
70Luinder AvilaKCHOU 
71Walbert UrenaLAAHOU 
72Patrick CorbinTORPHI, NYY 
73Anthony KayCWSATL 
74Mike ParedesMINSTL 
75David SandlinCWSLAD 
76Jack KochanowiczLAATB 
77Erick FeddeCWSATL 
78Kade MorrisATHCOL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Cristopher SanchezPHI@TOR, @MILRemember when he was just a solid innings eater?
2Paul SkenesPITLAD, MIAStill learning to be a pitcher, not just a thrower
3Jacob MisiorowskiMILPHI 
4Logan WebbSFWAS, CHCTough matchups, but looking better lately
5Shohei OhtaniLAD@PIT 
6Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CWS 
7Chase BurnsCIN@SD 
8Emmet SheehanLAD@CWS 
9Chris SaleATL@CWS 
10Zack WheelerPHI@TOR 
11Max MeyerMIAARI, @PITKid gloves off
12Kyle HarrisonMIL@ATH, PHITough matchups, but approaching ace status
13Michael KingSDCIN 
14Braxton AshcraftPITMIA 
15Jesus LuzardoPHI@TORComing off another clunker, so frustrating
16Roki SasakiLAD@CWSRewarding the patience exhibited by the Dodgers and fantasy managers
17Spencer StriderATL@NYM 
18Freddy PeraltaNYMSTL 
19Kodai SengaNYMSTL, ATL 
20Nolan McLeanNYMATL 
21Sean ManaeaNYMATL 
22Nick LodoloCINARI 
23Christian ScottNYMSTL 
24Dustin MaySTL@NYM 
25Shota ImanagaCHC@COL, @SF 
26Matthew BoydCHC@SF 
27Michael SorokaARI@CIN 
28Braxton GarrettMIA@PIT 
29Justin WrobleskiLAD@PIT 
30Aaron NolaPHI@MIL 
31Andrew AbbottCIN@SD, ARI 
32Shane DrohanMILPHI 
33Jared JonesPITLAD 
34Ryne NelsonARI@MIA 
35Cade CavalliWASSEA 
36Rhett LowderCINARI 
37Ben BrownCHC@COL 
38Foster GriffinWAS@SF 
39Landen RouppSFCHC 
40Grant HolmesATL@CWS, @NYM 
41Robbie RaySFWAS 
42Zac GallenARI@MIA, @CIN 
43Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PIT 
44Bryce ElderATL@NYM 
45NL Reliever   
46Robert GasserMIL@ATH 
47Zack LittellWASSEA 
48Kyle LeahySTL@MIN 
49Eduardo RodriguezARI@CIN 
50Bubba ChandlerPITMIA 
51Merrill KellyARI@MIA 
52Andre PallanteSTL@NYM 
53Brady SingerCIN@SD 
54Mitch KellerPITLAD 
55Matthew LiberatoreSTL@MIN 
56Walker BuehlerSDCIN, @BAL 
57Tomoyuki SuganoCOLCHC, @ATH 
58Hunter DobbinsSTL@NYM 
59Andrew AlvarezWAS@SF 
60Martin PerezATL@CWS 
61Jameson TaillonCHC@SF 
62Adrian HouserSFWAS 
63Trevor McDonaldSFCHC 
64Edward CabreraCHC@COL 
65Lucas GiolitoSDCIN 
66Eric LauerLAD@PIT 
67Ryan GustoMIAARI 
68Michael McGreevySTL@MIN 
69Tyler PhillipsMIAARI 
70Randy VasquezSD@BAL 
71Griffin CanningSD@BAL 
72Zach AgnosCOL@ATH 
73Miles MikolasWAS@SF, SEA 
74Andrew PainterPHI@MIL 
75Ryan FeltnerCOLCHC 
76Brandon SproatMIL@ATH 
77Kyle FreelandCOL@ATH 
78Michael LorenzenCOLCHC 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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