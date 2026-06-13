Scoring appeared to increase at the end of June, but then dipped the next week. Perhaps boosted by a week in Las Vegas, offense is back on the upswing. Chances are, this uptick is here to stay and the runs will continue heading north as the thermometer rises.

Hopefully, your ratios are in a favorable spot as it's going to get more challenging to keep them at this level.

It's another quiet week with only 91 games.

As always, the rankings will be refreshed by the time you wake up Monday morning.

Week of June 15-21

Mixed League