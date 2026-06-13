Scoring appeared to increase at the end of June, but then dipped the next week. Perhaps boosted by a week in Las Vegas, offense is back on the upswing. Chances are, this uptick is here to stay and the runs will continue heading north as the thermometer rises.
Hopefully, your ratios are in a favorable spot as it's going to get more challenging to keep them at this level.
It's another quiet week with only 91 games.
As always, the rankings will be refreshed by the time you wake up Monday morning.
Week of June 15-21
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|MIA, NYM
|2
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@BOS, @CHC
|Having a Cy Young-caliber season
|3
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|NYM, @NYY
|No signs of slowing down
|4
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|CLE
|Last start was one of the highest Bill James Game Scores in history
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CWS, CIN
|K-rate down, but climbing
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|CWS
|7
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|BAL
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|TB
|9
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|NYM
|10
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|CIN
|11
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@COL
|12
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|TOR, @SEA
|13
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|BAL
|14
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|SD
|15
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|BAL
Scoring appeared to increase at the end of June, but then dipped the next week. Perhaps boosted by a week in Las Vegas, offense is back on the upswing. Chances are, this uptick is here to stay and the runs will continue heading north as the thermometer rises.
Hopefully, your ratios are in a favorable spot as it's going to get more challenging to keep them at this level.
It's another quiet week with only 91 games.
As always, the rankings will be refreshed by the time you wake up Monday morning.
Week of June 15-21
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|MIA, NYM
|2
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@BOS, @CHC
|Having a Cy Young-caliber season
|3
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|NYM, @NYY
|No signs of slowing down
|4
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|CLE
|Last start was one of the highest Bill James Game Scores in history
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CWS, CIN
|K-rate down, but climbing
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|CWS
|7
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|BAL
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|TB
|9
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|NYM
|10
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|CIN
|11
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@COL
|12
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|TOR, @SEA
|13
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|BAL
|14
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|SD
|15
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|BAL
|16
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|SD
|17
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|DET
|18
|Dustin May
|STL
|SD, @KC
|Finally realized walking batters is a bad thing
|19
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|@SEA
|20
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|SF
|21
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|COL, TOR
|22
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|MIN, SD
|23
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|BOS
|Could be the best stretch of his career
|24
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@TEX
|25
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|MIN
|26
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|@SEA
|27
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|MIA
|One of the most frustrating pitchers in the league: Cy Young skills, Matt Young ratios
|28
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@MIA
|29
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@CHC
|30
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CWS
|31
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|STL
|32
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|TOR
|33
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|BOS
|49%
|34
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|WAS
|35
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|BAL
|36
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@LAD
|22.7% K-BB% is the seventh best among qualified pitchers
|37
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|BAL
|Let's see how he responds to struggling last time out
|38
|Michael King
|SD
|@STL
|39
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI
|40
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@ARI, @ATH
|May have innings monitored over the second half
|41
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|@LAD, WAS
|Regression creeping in, and now facing two high-scoring lineups
|42
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|@MIL
|43
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|@CIN
|44
|George Kirby
|SEA
|BAL
|45
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|@HOU
|46
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|LAA, MIN
|47
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|TOR
|48
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYM
|49
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|PIT, LAA
|Great matchups, but Sutter Health is like Coors Light
|10%
|50
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@HOU
|51
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|NYM
|52
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@ATL
|53
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@PHI
|54
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|TB
|55
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@SEA
|56
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|BOS
|57
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@BOS
|58
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|WAS
|1%
|2%
|59
|Will Warren
|NYY
|CIN
|60
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|@ATH
|61
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@WAS
|62
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@PHI
|12%
|63
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|CWS
|64
|Casey Mize
|DET
|CWS
|65
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|CLE
|66
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|SF
|67
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|COL
|68
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|KC
|69
|Gage Jump
|ATH
|LAA
|70
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIL
|71
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|SD
|2%
|37%
|72
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@ATH, @COL
|73
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|MIN
|46%
|74
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|@SEA, @LAD
|11%
|75
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|MIN
|76
|Hagen Smith
|CWS
|@NYY, @DET
|100%
|100%
|77
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|@SEA
|78
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|@ATL
|25%
|79
|Mix 12 Reliever
|80
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|STL
|81
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|CLE
|82
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|LAA
|83
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@CIN, @PHI
|84
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|SF, MIL
|85
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@ATH
|86
|Stephen Kolek
|KC
|STL
|38%
|87
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|PIT, LAA
|88
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAA
|89
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|TB
|9%
|90
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|NYM
|9%
|20%
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|@MIA
|5%
|15%
|93
|JR Ritchie
|ATL
|SF
|8%
|2%
|94
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|@ARI
|95
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|CLE
|38%
|96
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@NYY
|97
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|CLE
|100%
|15%
|98
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIL
|99
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|SD
|11%
|100
|Jake Bennett
|BOS
|TOR
|2%
|101
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@ATL
|102
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@LAD
|103
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|COL
|0%
|100%
|104
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|DET
|105
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|KC
|11%
|106
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@MIL, @HOU
|5%
|107
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@LAD
|108
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ATH
|109
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|CWS
|110
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|MIL
|17%
|111
|Troy Melton
|DET
|@HOU
|112
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@TEX
|113
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|LAA
|114
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|CLE
|14%
|42%
|115
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|DET
|116
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@DET
|117
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@ATL
|118
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@ATL
|119
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|KC, @TB
|3%
|120
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@TEX
|121
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@KC
|122
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@HOU
|123
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@NYY
|124
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|TOR
|24%
|125
|Max Scherzer
|TOR
|@BOS
|3%
|15%
|126
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@KC
|24%
|127
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|@ARI, @ATH
|128
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIN
|129
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|PIT
|2%
|15%
|130
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@CHC
|100%
|100%
|131
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@ATH
|132
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@CIN
|5%
|30%
|133
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|@STL
|3%
|43%
|134
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|MIA
|33%
|135
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|@ARI
|136
|Mike Paredes
|MIN
|@TEX, @ARI
|100.00%
|100.00%
|137
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|@STL, @TEX
|9.00%
|138
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|@PHI, SF
|0%
|17%
|139
|Justin Verlander
|DET
|@HOU
|100%
|5%
|140
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|@CHC, PIT
|0%
|100%
|141
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|@NYY
|6%
|28%
|142
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|@COL
|143
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@CHC
|100%
|100%
|144
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|PIT
|100%
|100%
|145
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|@ATL, @MIA
|0%
|7%
|146
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|@WAS
|1%
|5%
|147
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|@TB
|148
|Mitch Spence
|KC
|@WAS
|100%
|100%
|149
|Ryan Gusto
|MIA
|@PHI, SF
|100%
|100%
|150
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|@CHC
|1%
|22%
|151
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|@NYY
|13%
|152
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@TB
|0%
|2%
|153
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@DET
|0%
|100%
|154
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|PIT
|0%
|10%
|155
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|@TEX
|19%
|156
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|@LAD
|5%
|157
|Sam Aldegheri
|LAA
|@ARI
|100%
|100%
American League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@BOS, @CHC
|Having a Cy Young-caliber season
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CWS, CIN
|K-rate down, but climbing
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|CWS
|4
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|CIN
|5
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|TOR, @SEA
|6
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|BAL
|7
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|SD
|8
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|BAL
|9
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|SD
|10
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|DET
|11
|Connelly Early
|BOS
|@SEA
|12
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|MIN, SD
|13
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|BOS
|Could be the best stretch of his career
|14
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@TEX
|15
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|@SEA
|16
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@CHC
|17
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CWS
|18
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|STL
|19
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|BOS
|20
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|WAS
|21
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@LAD
|22.7% K-BB% is the seventh best among qualified pitchers
|22
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@ARI, @ATH
|May have innings monitored over the second half
|23
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|@LAD, WAS
|Regression creeping in, and now facing two high-scoring lineups
|24
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|@MIL
|25
|George Kirby
|SEA
|BAL
|26
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|@HOU
|27
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|TOR
|28
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|PIT, LAA
|Great matchups, but Sutter Health is like Coors Light
|29
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@HOU
|30
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@SEA
|31
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|BOS
|32
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@BOS
|33
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|WAS
|34
|Will Warren
|NYY
|CIN
|35
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@WAS
|36
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|CWS
|37
|Casey Mize
|DET
|CWS
|38
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|CLE
|39
|Gage Jump
|ATH
|LAA
|40
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIL
|41
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|MIN
|42
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|@SEA, @LAD
|43
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|MIN
|44
|Hagen Smith
|CWS
|@NYY, @DET
|45
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|@SEA
|46
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|STL
|47
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|CLE
|48
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@ATH
|49
|Stephen Kolek
|KC
|STL
|50
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|PIT, LAA
|51
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|@ARI
|52
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|CLE
|53
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@NYY
|54
|Jake Bennett
|BOS
|TOR
|55
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@LAD
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|DET
|58
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@MIL, @HOU
|59
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@LAD
|60
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ATH
|61
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|CWS
|62
|Troy Melton
|DET
|@HOU
|63
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@TEX
|64
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|LAA
|65
|Kai-Wei Teng
|HOU
|DET
|66
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@DET
|67
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@HOU
|68
|Max Scherzer
|TOR
|@BOS
|69
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|@ARI, @ATH
|70
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|PIT
|71
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|@ARI
|72
|Mike Paredes
|MIN
|@TEX, @ARI
|73
|Justin Verlander
|DET
|@HOU
|74
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|@WAS
|75
|Mitch Spence
|KC
|@WAS
|76
|Patrick Corbin
|TOR
|@CHC
|77
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|@NYY
|78
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@DET
|79
|Chris Bassitt
|BAL
|@LAD
|80
|Sam Aldegheri
|LAA
|@ARI
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|MIA, NYM
|2
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|NYM, @NYY
|No signs of slowing down
|3
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|CLE
|Last start was one of the highest Bill James Game Scores in history
|4
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|BAL
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|TB
|6
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|NYM
|7
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@COL
|8
|Dustin May
|STL
|SD, @KC
|Finally realized walking batters is a bad thing
|9
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|SF
|10
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|COL, TOR
|11
|Michael Soroka
|ARI
|MIN
|12
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|MIA
|One of the most frustrating pitchers in the league: Cy Young skills, Matt Young ratios
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@MIA
|14
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|TOR
|15
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|BAL
|16
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|BAL
|Let's see how he responds to struggling last time out
|17
|Michael King
|SD
|@STL
|18
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI
|19
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|@CIN
|20
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|LAA, MIN
|21
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYM
|22
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|NYM
|23
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@ATL
|24
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@PHI
|25
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|TB
|26
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|@ATH
|27
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@PHI
|28
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|SF
|29
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|COL
|30
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|KC
|31
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|SD
|32
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@ATH, @COL
|33
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|@ATL
|34
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|LAA
|35
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@CIN, @PHI
|36
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|SF, MIL
|37
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAA
|38
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|TB
|39
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|NYM
|40
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|@MIA
|41
|JR Ritchie
|ATL
|SF
|42
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|CLE
|43
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIL
|44
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|SD
|45
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@ATL
|46
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|COL
|47
|NL Reliever
|48
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|KC
|49
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|MIL
|50
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|CLE
|51
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@ATL
|52
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@ATL
|53
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|KC, @TB
|54
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@TEX
|55
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@KC
|56
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@NYY
|57
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|TOR
|58
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@KC
|59
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIN
|60
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@CHC
|61
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@ATH
|62
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@CIN
|63
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|@STL
|64
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|MIA
|65
|Lucas Giolito
|SD
|@STL, @TEX
|66
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|@PHI, SF
|67
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|@CHC, PIT
|68
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|@NYY
|69
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|@COL
|70
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@CHC
|71
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|PIT
|72
|Adrian Houser
|SF
|@ATL, @MIA
|73
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|@TB
|74
|Ryan Gusto
|MIA
|@PHI, SF
|75
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@TB
|76
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|PIT
|77
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|@TEX