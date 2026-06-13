Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

A few top pitchers have recently been able to succeed despite increasing offensive numbers.
June 13, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
June 13, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings

Scoring appeared to increase at the end of June, but then dipped the next week. Perhaps boosted by a week in Las Vegas, offense is back on the upswing. Chances are, this uptick is here to stay and the runs will continue heading north as the thermometer rises. 

Hopefully, your ratios are in a favorable spot as it's going to get more challenging to keep them at this level.

It's another quiet week with only 91 games.

As always, the rankings will be refreshed by the time you wake up Monday morning.

Week of June 15-21

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHIMIA, NYM   
2Dylan CeaseTOR@BOS, @CHCHaving a Cy Young-caliber season  
3Chase BurnsCINNYM, @NYYNo signs of slowing down  
4Jacob MisiorowskiMILCLELast start was one of the highest Bill James Game Scores in history  
5Gerrit ColeNYYCWS, CINK-rate down, but climbing  
6Tarik SkubalDETCWS   
7Yoshinobu YamamotoLADBAL   
8Shohei OhtaniLADTB   
9Cristopher SanchezPHINYM   
10Cam SchlittlerNYYCIN   
11Paul SkenesPIT@COL   
12Payton TolleBOSTOR, @SEA   
13Bryan WooSEABAL   
14Jacob deGromTEXSD   
15Logan GilbertSEABAL

Scoring appeared to increase at the end of June, but then dipped the next week. Perhaps boosted by a week in Las Vegas, offense is back on the upswing. Chances are, this uptick is here to stay and the runs will continue heading north as the thermometer rises. 

Hopefully, your ratios are in a favorable spot as it's going to get more challenging to keep them at this level.

It's another quiet week with only 91 games.

As always, the rankings will be refreshed by the time you wake up Monday morning.

Week of June 15-21

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHIMIA, NYM   
2Dylan CeaseTOR@BOS, @CHCHaving a Cy Young-caliber season  
3Chase BurnsCINNYM, @NYYNo signs of slowing down  
4Jacob MisiorowskiMILCLELast start was one of the highest Bill James Game Scores in history  
5Gerrit ColeNYYCWS, CINK-rate down, but climbing  
6Tarik SkubalDETCWS   
7Yoshinobu YamamotoLADBAL   
8Shohei OhtaniLADTB   
9Cristopher SanchezPHINYM   
10Cam SchlittlerNYYCIN   
11Paul SkenesPIT@COL   
12Payton TolleBOSTOR, @SEA   
13Bryan WooSEABAL   
14Jacob deGromTEXSD   
15Logan GilbertSEABAL   
16Nathan EovaldiTEXSD   
17Hunter BrownHOUDET   
18Dustin MaySTLSD, @KCFinally realized walking batters is a bad thing  
19Connelly EarlyBOS@SEA   
20Chris SaleATLSF   
21Shota ImanagaCHCCOL, TOR   
22MacKenzie GoreTEXMIN, SD   
23Bryce MillerSEABOSCould be the best stretch of his career  
24Joe RyanMIN@TEX   
25Michael SorokaARIMIN   
26Ranger SuarezBOS@SEA   
27Jesus LuzardoPHIMIAOne of the most frustrating pitchers in the league: Cy Young skills, Matt Young ratios
28Logan WebbSF@MIA   
29Kevin GausmanTOR@CHC   
30Carlos RodonNYYCWS   
31Noah CameronKCSTL   
32Ben BrownCHCTOR   
33Luis CastilloSEABOS 49% 
34Griffin JaxTBWAS   
35Emmet SheehanLADBAL   
36Drew RasmussenTB@LAD22.7% K-BB% is the seventh best among qualified pitchers  
37Roki SasakiLADBALLet's see how he responds to struggling last time out  
38Michael KingSD@STL   
39Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI   
40Reid DetmersLAA@ARI, @ATHMay have innings monitored over the second half  
41Nick MartinezTB@LAD, WASRegression creeping in, and now facing two high-scoring lineups  
42Parker MessickCLE@MIL   
43Nolan McLeanNYM@CIN   
44George KirbySEABAL   
45Framber ValdezDET@HOU   
46Ryne NelsonARILAA, MIN   
47Sonny GrayBOSTOR   
48Nick LodoloCINNYM   
49Jack PerkinsATHPIT, LAAGreat matchups, but Sutter Health is like Coors Light10% 
50Gavin WilliamsCLE@HOU   
51Aaron NolaPHINYM   
52Brandon WoodruffMIL@ATL   
53Freddy PeraltaNYM@PHI   
54Justin WrobleskiLADTB   
55Kyle BradishBAL@SEA   
56Emerson HancockSEABOS   
57Trey YesavageTOR@BOS   
58Ian SeymourTBWAS 1%2%
59Will WarrenNYYCIN   
60Braxton AshcraftPIT@ATH   
61Michael WachaKC@WAS   
62Sean ManaeaNYM@PHI 12% 
63Ryan WeathersNYYCWS   
64Casey MizeDETCWS   
65Tatsuya ImaiHOUCLE   
66Max MeyerMIASF   
67Edward CabreraCHCCOL   
68Foster GriffinWASKC   
69Gage JumpATHLAA   
70Tanner BibeeCLE@MIL   
71Kyle LeahySTLSD 2%37%
72Jared JonesPIT@ATH, @COL   
73Kumar RockerTEXMIN 46% 
74Brandon YoungBAL@SEA, @LAD 11% 
75Jack LeiterTEXMIN   
76Hagen SmithCWS@NYY, @DET 100%100%
77Shane BazBAL@SEA   
78Shane DrohanMIL@ATL 25% 
79Mix 12 Reliever     
80Seth LugoKCSTL   
81Spencer ArrighettiHOUCLE   
82Eduardo RodriguezARILAA   
83Christian ScottNYM@CIN, @PHI   
84Grant HolmesATLSF, MIL   
85Grayson RodriguezLAA@ATH   
86Stephen KolekKCSTL 38% 
87J.T. GinnATHPIT, LAA   
88Merrill KellyARILAA   
89Eric LauerLADTB 9% 
90Brady SingerCINNYM 9%20%
91Mix 15 Reliever     
92Tyler MahleSF@MIA 5%15%
93JR RitchieATLSF 8%2%
94Taj BradleyMIN@ARI   
95Mike BurrowsHOUCLE 38% 
96Davis MartinCWS@NYY   
97Robert GasserMILCLE 100%15%
98Bryce ElderATLMIL   
99Andre PallanteSTLSD 11% 
100Jake BennettBOSTOR 2% 
101Landen RouppSF@ATL   
102Trevor RogersBAL@LAD   
103Javier AssadCHCCOL 0%100%
104Peter LambertHOUDET   
105Zack LittellWASKC 11% 
106Slade CecconiCLE@MIL, @HOU 5% 
107Shane McClanahanTB@LAD   
108Jose SorianoLAA@ATH   
109Jack FlahertyDETCWS   
110Martin PerezATLMIL 17% 
111Troy MeltonDET@HOU   
112Zebby MatthewsMIN@TEX   
113Jeffrey SpringsATHLAA   
114Brandon SproatMILCLE 14%42%
115Kai-Wei TengHOUDET   
116Sean BurkeCWS@DET   
117Robbie RaySF@ATL   
118Kyle HarrisonMIL@ATL   
119Andrew AlvarezWASKC, @TB 3% 
120Randy VasquezSD@TEX   
121Michael McGreevySTL@KC   
122Joey CantilloCLE@HOU   
123Andrew AbbottCIN@NYY   
124Colin ReaCHCTOR 24% 
125Max ScherzerTOR@BOS 3%15%
126Matthew LiberatoreSTL@KC 24% 
127Walbert UrenaLAA@ARI, @ATH   
128Zac GallenARIMIN   
129Aaron CivaleATHPIT 2%15%
130Ryan FeltnerCOL@CHC 100%100%
131Mitch KellerPIT@ATH   
132David PetersonNYM@CIN 5%30%
133Griffin CanningSD@STL 3%43%
134Andrew PainterPHIMIA 33% 
135Connor PrielippMIN@ARI   
136Mike ParedesMIN@TEX, @ARI 100.00%100.00%
137Lucas GiolitoSD@STL, @TEX 9.00% 
138Tyler PhillipsMIA@PHI, SF 0%17%
139Justin VerlanderDET@HOU 100%5%
140Michael LorenzenCOL@CHC, PIT 0%100%
141Rhett LowderCIN@NYY 6%28%
142Bubba ChandlerPIT@COL   
143Tanner GordonCOL@CHC 100%100%
144Kyle FreelandCOLPIT 100%100%
145Adrian HouserSF@ATL, @MIA 0%7%
146Luinder AvilaKC@WAS 1%5%
147Cade CavalliWAS@TB   
148Mitch SpenceKC@WAS 100%100%
149Ryan GustoMIA@PHI, SF 100%100%
150Patrick CorbinTOR@CHC 1%22%
151Anthony KayCWS@NYY 13% 
152Miles MikolasWAS@TB 0%2%
153Erick FeddeCWS@DET 0%100%
154Tomoyuki SuganoCOLPIT 0%10%
155Walker BuehlerSD@TEX 19% 
156Chris BassittBAL@LAD 5% 
157Sam AldegheriLAA@ARI 100%100%

American League

RKPitcherTMOPPComment
1Dylan CeaseTOR@BOS, @CHCHaving a Cy Young-caliber season
2Gerrit ColeNYYCWS, CINK-rate down, but climbing
3Tarik SkubalDETCWS 
4Cam SchlittlerNYYCIN 
5Payton TolleBOSTOR, @SEA 
6Bryan WooSEABAL 
7Jacob deGromTEXSD 
8Logan GilbertSEABAL 
9Nathan EovaldiTEXSD 
10Hunter BrownHOUDET 
11Connelly EarlyBOS@SEA 
12MacKenzie GoreTEXMIN, SD 
13Bryce MillerSEABOSCould be the best stretch of his career
14Joe RyanMIN@TEX 
15Ranger SuarezBOS@SEA 
16Kevin GausmanTOR@CHC 
17Carlos RodonNYYCWS 
18Noah CameronKCSTL 
19Luis CastilloSEABOS 
20Griffin JaxTBWAS 
21Drew RasmussenTB@LAD22.7% K-BB% is the seventh best among qualified pitchers
22Reid DetmersLAA@ARI, @ATHMay have innings monitored over the second half
23Nick MartinezTB@LAD, WASRegression creeping in, and now facing two high-scoring lineups
24Parker MessickCLE@MIL 
25George KirbySEABAL 
26Framber ValdezDET@HOU 
27Sonny GrayBOSTOR 
28Jack PerkinsATHPIT, LAAGreat matchups, but Sutter Health is like Coors Light
29Gavin WilliamsCLE@HOU 
30Kyle BradishBAL@SEA 
31Emerson HancockSEABOS 
32Trey YesavageTOR@BOS 
33Ian SeymourTBWAS 
34Will WarrenNYYCIN 
35Michael WachaKC@WAS 
36Ryan WeathersNYYCWS 
37Casey MizeDETCWS 
38Tatsuya ImaiHOUCLE 
39Gage JumpATHLAA 
40Tanner BibeeCLE@MIL 
41Kumar RockerTEXMIN 
42Brandon YoungBAL@SEA, @LAD 
43Jack LeiterTEXMIN 
44Hagen SmithCWS@NYY, @DET 
45Shane BazBAL@SEA 
46Seth LugoKCSTL 
47Spencer ArrighettiHOUCLE 
48Grayson RodriguezLAA@ATH 
49Stephen KolekKCSTL 
50J.T. GinnATHPIT, LAA 
51Taj BradleyMIN@ARI 
52Mike BurrowsHOUCLE 
53Davis MartinCWS@NYY 
54Jake BennettBOSTOR 
55Trevor RogersBAL@LAD 
56AL Reliever   
57Peter LambertHOUDET 
58Slade CecconiCLE@MIL, @HOU 
59Shane McClanahanTB@LAD 
60Jose SorianoLAA@ATH 
61Jack FlahertyDETCWS 
62Troy MeltonDET@HOU 
63Zebby MatthewsMIN@TEX 
64Jeffrey SpringsATHLAA 
65Kai-Wei TengHOUDET 
66Sean BurkeCWS@DET 
67Joey CantilloCLE@HOU 
68Max ScherzerTOR@BOS 
69Walbert UrenaLAA@ARI, @ATH 
70Aaron CivaleATHPIT 
71Connor PrielippMIN@ARI 
72Mike ParedesMIN@TEX, @ARI 
73Justin VerlanderDET@HOU 
74Luinder AvilaKC@WAS 
75Mitch SpenceKC@WAS 
76Patrick CorbinTOR@CHC 
77Anthony KayCWS@NYY 
78Erick FeddeCWS@DET 
79Chris BassittBAL@LAD 
80Sam AldegheriLAA@ARI 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHIMIA, NYM 
2Chase BurnsCINNYM, @NYYNo signs of slowing down
3Jacob MisiorowskiMILCLELast start was one of the highest Bill James Game Scores in history
4Yoshinobu YamamotoLADBAL 
5Shohei OhtaniLADTB 
6Cristopher SanchezPHINYM 
7Paul SkenesPIT@COL 
8Dustin MaySTLSD, @KCFinally realized walking batters is a bad thing
9Chris SaleATLSF 
10Shota ImanagaCHCCOL, TOR 
11Michael SorokaARIMIN 
12Jesus LuzardoPHIMIAOne of the most frustrating pitchers in the league: Cy Young skills, Matt Young ratios
13Logan WebbSF@MIA 
14Ben BrownCHCTOR 
15Emmet SheehanLADBAL 
16Roki SasakiLADBALLet's see how he responds to struggling last time out
17Michael KingSD@STL 
18Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI 
19Nolan McLeanNYM@CIN 
20Ryne NelsonARILAA, MIN 
21Nick LodoloCINNYM 
22Aaron NolaPHINYM 
23Brandon WoodruffMIL@ATL 
24Freddy PeraltaNYM@PHI 
25Justin WrobleskiLADTB 
26Braxton AshcraftPIT@ATH 
27Sean ManaeaNYM@PHI 
28Max MeyerMIASF 
29Edward CabreraCHCCOL 
30Foster GriffinWASKC 
31Kyle LeahySTLSD 
32Jared JonesPIT@ATH, @COL 
33Shane DrohanMIL@ATL 
34Eduardo RodriguezARILAA 
35Christian ScottNYM@CIN, @PHI 
36Grant HolmesATLSF, MIL 
37Merrill KellyARILAA 
38Eric LauerLADTB 
39Brady SingerCINNYM 
40Tyler MahleSF@MIA 
41JR RitchieATLSF 
42Robert GasserMILCLE 
43Bryce ElderATLMIL 
44Andre PallanteSTLSD 
45Landen RouppSF@ATL 
46Javier AssadCHCCOL 
47NL Reliever   
48Zack LittellWASKC 
49Martin PerezATLMIL 
50Brandon SproatMILCLE 
51Robbie RaySF@ATL 
52Kyle HarrisonMIL@ATL 
53Andrew AlvarezWASKC, @TB 
54Randy VasquezSD@TEX 
55Michael McGreevySTL@KC 
56Andrew AbbottCIN@NYY 
57Colin ReaCHCTOR 
58Matthew LiberatoreSTL@KC 
59Zac GallenARIMIN 
60Ryan FeltnerCOL@CHC 
61Mitch KellerPIT@ATH 
62David PetersonNYM@CIN 
63Griffin CanningSD@STL 
64Andrew PainterPHIMIA 
65Lucas GiolitoSD@STL, @TEX 
66Tyler PhillipsMIA@PHI, SF 
67Michael LorenzenCOL@CHC, PIT 
68Rhett LowderCIN@NYY 
69Bubba ChandlerPIT@COL 
70Tanner GordonCOL@CHC 
71Kyle FreelandCOLPIT 
72Adrian HouserSF@ATL, @MIA 
73Cade CavalliWAS@TB 
74Ryan GustoMIA@PHI, SF 
75Miles MikolasWAS@TB 
76Tomoyuki SuganoCOLPIT 
77Walker BuehlerSD@TEX 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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