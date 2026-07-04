Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Keep an eye on any starter who's set to pitch the Sunday before the All-Star Game.
July 4, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
July 4, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings

These rankings are always subject to change, even after the Sunday night refresh. And this week, they're not even penciled in. Several factors can initiate a change in plans as teams decide to give pitchers more rest around the All-Star break.

Speaking of that, pitchers can't appear in the Midsummer Classic if they take the hill on the Sunday heading into the break. Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer, Paul Skenes, Payton Tolle, Taj Bradley, Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler all have All-Star aspirations, though line up to get the ball Sunday.

Just a quick programming note that the rankings will take next weekend off, but will return on Wednesday Jul. 15 to cover the short and extended weeks.

Week of July 6 - 12

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETATH, PHIDon't worry about homer issues since returning  
2Jacob deGromTEXLAA, HOU   
3Cristopher SanchezPHI@KC, @DET   
4Paul SkenesPITATL, MILI'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing. 
5Cam SchlittlerNYY@TB, @WAS   
6Jacob MisiorowskiMIL@STL, @PITSecond start very much in jeopardy  
7Zack WheelerPHI@CIN, @DET   
8Shohei OhtaniLADARI   
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLADARI   
10Ian SeymourTBNYY, SEAThe

These rankings are always subject to change, even after the Sunday night refresh. And this week, they're not even penciled in. Several factors can initiate a change in plans as teams decide to give pitchers more rest around the All-Star break.

Speaking of that, pitchers can't appear in the Midsummer Classic if they take the hill on the Sunday heading into the break. Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer, Paul Skenes, Payton Tolle, Taj Bradley, Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler all have All-Star aspirations, though line up to get the ball Sunday.

Just a quick programming note that the rankings will take next weekend off, but will return on Wednesday Jul. 15 to cover the short and extended weeks.

Week of July 6 - 12

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETATH, PHIDon't worry about homer issues since returning  
2Jacob deGromTEXLAA, HOU   
3Cristopher SanchezPHI@KC, @DET   
4Paul SkenesPITATL, MILI'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing. 
5Cam SchlittlerNYY@TB, @WAS   
6Jacob MisiorowskiMIL@STL, @PITSecond start very much in jeopardy  
7Zack WheelerPHI@CIN, @DET   
8Shohei OhtaniLADARI   
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLADARI   
10Ian SeymourTBNYY, SEAThe Rays grow pitching on palm trees  
11Drew RasmussenTBNYY   
12Chris SaleATL@PIT   
13Chase BurnsCINPHI   
14Joe RyanMINLAA   
15Nathan EovaldiTEXLAA   
16Michael KingSDARI   
17Trey YesavageTOR@SD   
18Dylan CeaseTOR@SF   
19Bryan WooSEA@MIA   
20Payton TolleBOS@CWS, @NYM   
21Nolan McLeanNYMBOS   
22Brandon WoodruffMIL@PIT   
23Kyle BradishBALKC   
24Shane BazBALCHC, KC   
25Logan GilbertSEA@TB   
26Parker MessickCLE@MIA   
27Max MeyerMIASEA, CLE18 innings shy of combined total over the past two seasons  
28Reynaldo LopezATLNYM, @STL 7% 
29Taj BradleyMINCLE, LAARebounded nicely with a great double dip to maintain momentum  
30Griffin JaxTBSEAWhen will the kid gloves come off?  
31Ranger SuarezBOS@NYM   
32Sonny GrayBOS@NYM   
33Kevin GausmanTOR@SF, @SDInconsistent, but great pair of favorable road matchups  
34Joey CantilloCLE@MIN, @MIAKeeps getting better  
35Robbie RaySFCOL   
36Hunter GreeneCINCHCWelcome back, now stay off the IL, please and thanks 50%
37Emmet SheehanLADARICheck the lost and found for his command and control  
38MacKenzie GoreTEXLAA   
39Logan WebbSFTOR   
40Bryce MillerSEA@MIA   
41Sean ManaeaNYMKC   
42Shane McClanahanTBNYY, SEA   
43Michael WachaKC@NYM   
44Hunter BrownHOU@TEX   
45Eury PerezMIACLE   
46Gerrit ColeNYY@TB   
47Jesus LuzardoPHI@CIN   
48Justin WrobleskiLADCOL   
49Nick MartinezTBNYY   
50Freddy PeraltaNYM@ATL, BOS   
51Braxton AshcraftPITMIL   
52Sandy AlcantaraMIACLE   
53Kyle HarrisonMIL@STL   
54Foster GriffinWASHOU   
55Casey MizeDETPHI   
56Landen RouppSFTOR, COL   
57Framber ValdezDETATH   
58Matthew BoydCHC@BAL, @CIN   
59Trevor RogersBALCHC   
60Tanner BibeeCLE@MIA   
61Jack FlahertyDETPHI   
62Cade CavalliWASHOU, NYYAppealing suspension - could miss one or both starts  
63Troy MeltonDETATH   
64Bailey OberMINCLE 17%27%
65Jared JonesPITATL   
66Noah SchultzCWSBOS, ATH 38% 
67Jake BennettBOS@CWS   
68Kyle LeahySTLMIL 2%50%
69Tyler MahleSFCOL 9% 
70Davis MartinCWSBOS   
71Roki SasakiLADCOL   
72Jose SorianoLAA@TEX, @MIN   
73Kumar RockerTEXHOU   
74Luis CastilloSEA@MIA   
75Jack PerkinsATH@DET 19% 
76Nick LodoloCINCHC   
77Kodai SengaNYMKC, BOS 16%48%
78Mix 12 Reliever     
79Dean KremerBALCHC 27% 
80Christian ScottNYMKC   
81Brandon YoungBALKC   
82Shane BieberTOR@SD   
83Seth LugoKC@NYM, @BAL   
84Logan HendersonMIL@STL   
85Mike BurrowsHOU@WAS, @TEX 22% 
86Reid DetmersLAA@TEX   
87Sean BurkeCWSATH   
88Eric LauerLADCOL 33% 
89Robert GasserMIL@STL 29% 
90Noah CameronKCPHI, @BAL   
91Tatsuya ImaiHOU@WAS   
92Mix 15 Reliever     
93Zebby MatthewsMINLAA   
94Gage JumpATH@CWS   
95Grayson RodriguezLAA@MIN 12% 
96Shota ImanagaCHC@CIN   
97Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIN   
98Mitch KellerPITATL 45% 
99Dustin MaySTLMIL, ATL   
100Michael McGreevySTLMIL, ATL   
101Brady SingerCINPHI 12% 
102Ryan WeathersNYY@WAS   
103George KirbySEA@TB   
104Will WarrenNYY@TB, @WAS   
105Connor PrielippMINCLE 21% 
106Bubba ChandlerPITMIL   
107Shane DrohanMIL@STL   
108Janson JunkMIASEA 7%8%
109Griffin CanningSDARI 1%10%
110Andrew AlvarezWASHOU 5% 
111Zac GallenARI@SD, @LAD 36% 
112Andre PallanteSTLMIL 48% 
113Spencer ArrighettiHOU@WAS   
114Hunter DobbinsSTLMIL 100%3%
115Stephen KolekKC@NYM 18% 
116Merrill KellyARI@SD   
117JP SearsSDTOR 100%8%
118Andrew AbbottCINPHI, CHC   
119Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD, @SF 0%2%
120Trevor McDonaldSFTOR, COL 26%48%
121Peter LambertHOU@TEX   
122Walbert UrenaLAA@TEX   
123Zack LittellWASNYY 4%47%
124Matthew LiberatoreSTLATL 14% 
125Tim MayzaPHI@CIN 100%100%
126Aaron NolaPHI@DET   
127David PetersonCHC@BAL 7% 
128Eduardo RodriguezARI@LAD   
129Spencer MilesTOR@SF 2%7%
130Brandon SproatMIL@PIT   
131Anthony KayCWSBOS 34% 
132Jameson TaillonCHC@CIN 11%13%
133Cal QuantrillTEXHOU 100%5%
134Patrick SandovalBOS@CWS 100%100%
135Jose CabreraARI@SD 1%48%
136Brandon PfaadtARI@SD, @LAD 1%30%
137Emerson HancockSEA@TB   
138Miles MikolasWASNYY 100%7%
139Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@SF 100%5%
140Walker BuehlerSDARI, TOR   
141J.T. GinnATH@DET   
142Slade CecconiCLE@MIN 33% 
143Bryce ElderATL@PIT, @STL   
144Luinder AvilaKC@BAL 0%12%
145Jeffrey SpringsATH@DET, @CWS 28% 
146Aaron CivaleATH@CWS 2%17%
147Martin PerezATL@STL   
148Tyler PhillipsMIASEA 1% 
149Erick FeddeCWSATH 3%17%
150Hurston WaldrepATL@PIT 15% 
151German MarquezSDARI, TOR 100%2%
152Colin ReaCHC@BAL 8% 
153Michael LorenzenCOL@LAD, @SF 0%100%
154Tanner GordonCOL@SF 100%100%
155Ryan FeltnerCOL@LAD 100%100%
156Brendan BeckNYY@TB 100%100%
157Sam AldegheriLAA@MIN 0%100%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDETATH, PHIDon't worry about homer issues since returning
2Jacob deGromTEXLAA, HOU 
3Cam SchlittlerNYY@TB, @WAS 
4Ian SeymourTBNYY, SEAThe Rays grow pitching on palm trees
5Drew RasmussenTBNYY 
6Joe RyanMINLAA 
7Nathan EovaldiTEXLAA 
8Trey YesavageTOR@SD 
9Dylan CeaseTOR@SF 
10Bryan WooSEA@MIA 
11Payton TolleBOS@CWS, @NYM 
12Kyle BradishBALKC 
13Shane BazBALCHC, KC 
14Logan GilbertSEA@TB 
15Parker MessickCLE@MIA 
16Taj BradleyMINCLE, LAARebounded nicely with a great double dip to maintain momentum
17Griffin JaxTBSEAWhen will the kid gloves come off?
18Ranger SuarezBOS@NYM 
19Sonny GrayBOS@NYM 
20Kevin GausmanTOR@SF, @SDInconsistent, but great pair of favorable road matchups
21Joey CantilloCLE@MIN, @MIAKeeps getting better
22MacKenzie GoreTEXLAA 
23Bryce MillerSEA@MIA 
24Shane McClanahanTBNYY, SEA 
25Michael WachaKC@NYM 
26Hunter BrownHOU@TEX 
27Gerrit ColeNYY@TB 
28Nick MartinezTBNYY 
29Casey MizeDETPHI 
30Framber ValdezDETATH 
31Trevor RogersBALCHC 
32Tanner BibeeCLE@MIA 
33Jack FlahertyDETPHI 
34Troy MeltonDETATH 
35Bailey OberMINCLE 
36Noah SchultzCWSBOS, ATH 
37Jake BennettBOS@CWS 
38Davis MartinCWSBOS 
39Jose SorianoLAA@TEX, @MIN 
40Kumar RockerTEXHOU 
41Luis CastilloSEA@MIA 
42Jack PerkinsATH@DET 
43Dean KremerBALCHC 
44Brandon YoungBALKC 
45Shane BieberTOR@SD 
46Seth LugoKC@NYM, @BAL 
47Mike BurrowsHOU@WAS, @TEX 
48Reid DetmersLAA@TEX 
49Sean BurkeCWSATH 
50Noah CameronKCPHI, @BAL 
51Tatsuya ImaiHOU@WAS 
52Zebby MatthewsMINLAA 
53Gage JumpATH@CWS 
54Grayson RodriguezLAA@MIN 
55Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIN 
56Ryan WeathersNYY@WAS 
57AL Reliever   
58George KirbySEA@TB 
59Will WarrenNYY@TB, @WAS 
60Connor PrielippMINCLE 
61Spencer ArrighettiHOU@WAS 
62Stephen KolekKC@NYM 
63Peter LambertHOU@TEX 
64Walbert UrenaLAA@TEX 
65Spencer MilesTOR@SF 
66Anthony KayCWSBOS 
67Cal QuantrillTEXHOU 
68Patrick SandovalBOS@CWS 
69Emerson HancockSEA@TB 
70J.T. GinnATH@DET 
71Slade CecconiCLE@MIN 
72Luinder AvilaKC@BAL 
73Jeffrey SpringsATH@DET, @CWS 
74Aaron CivaleATH@CWS 
75Erick FeddeCWSATH 
76Brendan BeckNYY@TB 
77Sam AldegheriLAA@MIN 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Cristopher SanchezPHI@KC, @DET 
2Paul SkenesPITATL, MILI'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
3Jacob MisiorowskiMIL@STL, @PITSecond start very much in jeopardy
4Zack WheelerPHI@CIN, @DET 
5Shohei OhtaniLADARI 
6Yoshinobu YamamotoLADARI 
7Chris SaleATL@PIT 
8Chase BurnsCINPHI 
9Michael KingSDARI 
10Nolan McLeanNYMBOS 
11Brandon WoodruffMIL@PIT 
12Max MeyerMIASEA, CLE18 innings shy of combined total over the past two seasons
13Reynaldo LopezATLNYM, @STL 
14Robbie RaySFCOL 
15Hunter GreeneCINCHCWelcome back, now stay off the IL, please and thanks
16Emmet SheehanLADARICheck the lost and found for his command and control
17Logan WebbSFTOR 
18Sean ManaeaNYMKC 
19Eury PerezMIACLE 
20Jesus LuzardoPHI@CIN 
21Justin WrobleskiLADCOL 
22Freddy PeraltaNYM@ATL, BOS 
23Braxton AshcraftPITMIL 
24Sandy AlcantaraMIACLE 
25Kyle HarrisonMIL@STL 
26Foster GriffinWASHOU 
27Landen RouppSFTOR, COL 
28Matthew BoydCHC@BAL, @CIN 
29Cade CavalliWASHOU, NYYAppealing suspension - could miss one or both starts
30Jared JonesPITATL 
31Kyle LeahySTLMIL 
32Tyler MahleSFCOL 
33Roki SasakiLADCOL 
34Nick LodoloCINCHC 
35Kodai SengaNYMKC, BOS 
36Christian ScottNYMKC 
37Logan HendersonMIL@STL 
38Eric LauerLADCOL 
39Robert GasserMIL@STL 
40Shota ImanagaCHC@CIN 
41Mitch KellerPITATL 
42Dustin MaySTLMIL, ATL 
43Michael McGreevySTLMIL, ATL 
44Brady SingerCINPHI 
45NL Reliever   
46Bubba ChandlerPITMIL 
47Shane DrohanMIL@STL 
48Janson JunkMIASEA 
49Griffin CanningSDARI 
50Andrew AlvarezWASHOU 
51Zac GallenARI@SD, @LAD 
52Andre PallanteSTLMIL 
53Hunter DobbinsSTLMIL 
54Merrill KellyARI@SD 
55JP SearsSDTOR 
56Andrew AbbottCINPHI, CHC 
57Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD, @SF 
58Trevor McDonaldSFTOR, COL 
59Zack LittellWASNYY 
60Matthew LiberatoreSTLATL 
61Tim MayzaPHI@CIN 
62Aaron NolaPHI@DET 
63David PetersonCHC@BAL 
64Eduardo RodriguezARI@LAD 
65Brandon SproatMIL@PIT 
66Jameson TaillonCHC@CIN 
67Jose CabreraARI@SD 
68Brandon PfaadtARI@SD, @LAD 
69Miles MikolasWASNYY 
70Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@SF 
71Walker BuehlerSDARI, TOR 
72Bryce ElderATL@PIT, @STL 
73Martin PerezATL@STL 
74Tyler PhillipsMIASEA 
75Hurston WaldrepATL@PIT 
76German MarquezSDARI, TOR 
77Colin ReaCHC@BAL 
78Michael LorenzenCOL@LAD, @SF 
79Tanner GordonCOL@SF 
80Ryan FeltnerCOL@LAD 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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