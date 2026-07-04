These rankings are always subject to change, even after the Sunday night refresh. And this week, they're not even penciled in. Several factors can initiate a change in plans as teams decide to give pitchers more rest around the All-Star break.
Speaking of that, pitchers can't appear in the Midsummer Classic if they take the hill on the Sunday heading into the break. Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer, Paul Skenes, Payton Tolle, Taj Bradley, Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler all have All-Star aspirations, though line up to get the ball Sunday.
Just a quick programming note that the rankings will take next weekend off, but will return on Wednesday Jul. 15 to cover the short and extended weeks.
Week of July 6 - 12
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|ATH, PHI
|Don't worry about homer issues since returning
|2
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|LAA, HOU
|3
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@KC, @DET
|4
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|ATL, MIL
|I'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
|5
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@TB, @WAS
|6
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|@STL, @PIT
|Second start very much in jeopardy
|7
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CIN, @DET
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|ARI
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|ARI
|10
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|NYY, SEA
|The
These rankings are always subject to change, even after the Sunday night refresh. And this week, they're not even penciled in. Several factors can initiate a change in plans as teams decide to give pitchers more rest around the All-Star break.
Speaking of that, pitchers can't appear in the Midsummer Classic if they take the hill on the Sunday heading into the break. Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer, Paul Skenes, Payton Tolle, Taj Bradley, Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler all have All-Star aspirations, though line up to get the ball Sunday.
Just a quick programming note that the rankings will take next weekend off, but will return on Wednesday Jul. 15 to cover the short and extended weeks.
Week of July 6 - 12
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|ATH, PHI
|Don't worry about homer issues since returning
|2
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|LAA, HOU
|3
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@KC, @DET
|4
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|ATL, MIL
|I'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
|5
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@TB, @WAS
|6
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|@STL, @PIT
|Second start very much in jeopardy
|7
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CIN, @DET
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|ARI
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|ARI
|10
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|NYY, SEA
|The Rays grow pitching on palm trees
|11
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|NYY
|12
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@PIT
|13
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|PHI
|14
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|LAA
|15
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|LAA
|16
|Michael King
|SD
|ARI
|17
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@SD
|18
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@SF
|19
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@MIA
|20
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|@CWS, @NYM
|21
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|BOS
|22
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@PIT
|23
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|KC
|24
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|CHC, KC
|25
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TB
|26
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|@MIA
|27
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|SEA, CLE
|18 innings shy of combined total over the past two seasons
|28
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|NYM, @STL
|7%
|29
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|CLE, LAA
|Rebounded nicely with a great double dip to maintain momentum
|30
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|SEA
|When will the kid gloves come off?
|31
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|@NYM
|32
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@NYM
|33
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@SF, @SD
|Inconsistent, but great pair of favorable road matchups
|34
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@MIN, @MIA
|Keeps getting better
|35
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|COL
|36
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|Welcome back, now stay off the IL, please and thanks
|50%
|37
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|ARI
|Check the lost and found for his command and control
|38
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|LAA
|39
|Logan Webb
|SF
|TOR
|40
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@MIA
|41
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|KC
|42
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|NYY, SEA
|43
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@NYM
|44
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX
|45
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|CLE
|46
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TB
|47
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@CIN
|48
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|COL
|49
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|NYY
|50
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@ATL, BOS
|51
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|MIL
|52
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|CLE
|53
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@STL
|54
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|HOU
|55
|Casey Mize
|DET
|PHI
|56
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|TOR, COL
|57
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|ATH
|58
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@BAL, @CIN
|59
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|CHC
|60
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIA
|61
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|PHI
|62
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|HOU, NYY
|Appealing suspension - could miss one or both starts
|63
|Troy Melton
|DET
|ATH
|64
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|17%
|27%
|65
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|ATL
|66
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|BOS, ATH
|38%
|67
|Jake Bennett
|BOS
|@CWS
|68
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|MIL
|2%
|50%
|69
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|COL
|9%
|70
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|BOS
|71
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|COL
|72
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@TEX, @MIN
|73
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|HOU
|74
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@MIA
|75
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|@DET
|19%
|76
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CHC
|77
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|KC, BOS
|16%
|48%
|78
|Mix 12 Reliever
|79
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|CHC
|27%
|80
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|KC
|81
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|KC
|82
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|@SD
|83
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@NYM, @BAL
|84
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|@STL
|85
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@WAS, @TEX
|22%
|86
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TEX
|87
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|ATH
|88
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|COL
|33%
|89
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|@STL
|29%
|90
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|PHI, @BAL
|91
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@WAS
|92
|Mix 15 Reliever
|93
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|LAA
|94
|Gage Jump
|ATH
|@CWS
|95
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@MIN
|12%
|96
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@CIN
|97
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIN
|98
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|ATL
|45%
|99
|Dustin May
|STL
|MIL, ATL
|100
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|MIL, ATL
|101
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|PHI
|12%
|102
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|@WAS
|103
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TB
|104
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@TB, @WAS
|105
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|CLE
|21%
|106
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|MIL
|107
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|@STL
|108
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|SEA
|7%
|8%
|109
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|ARI
|1%
|10%
|110
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|HOU
|5%
|111
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD, @LAD
|36%
|112
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|MIL
|48%
|113
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@WAS
|114
|Hunter Dobbins
|STL
|MIL
|100%
|3%
|115
|Stephen Kolek
|KC
|@NYM
|18%
|116
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SD
|117
|JP Sears
|SD
|TOR
|100%
|8%
|118
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|PHI, CHC
|119
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD, @SF
|0%
|2%
|120
|Trevor McDonald
|SF
|TOR, COL
|26%
|48%
|121
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|@TEX
|122
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|@TEX
|123
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|NYY
|4%
|47%
|124
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|ATL
|14%
|125
|Tim Mayza
|PHI
|@CIN
|100%
|100%
|126
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@DET
|127
|David Peterson
|CHC
|@BAL
|7%
|128
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@LAD
|129
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|@SF
|2%
|7%
|130
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@PIT
|131
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|BOS
|34%
|132
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@CIN
|11%
|13%
|133
|Cal Quantrill
|TEX
|HOU
|100%
|5%
|134
|Patrick Sandoval
|BOS
|@CWS
|100%
|100%
|135
|Jose Cabrera
|ARI
|@SD
|1%
|48%
|136
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@SD, @LAD
|1%
|30%
|137
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@TB
|138
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|NYY
|100%
|7%
|139
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@SF
|100%
|5%
|140
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|ARI, TOR
|141
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|@DET
|142
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@MIN
|33%
|143
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@PIT, @STL
|144
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|@BAL
|0%
|12%
|145
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@DET, @CWS
|28%
|146
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|@CWS
|2%
|17%
|147
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@STL
|148
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|SEA
|1%
|149
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|ATH
|3%
|17%
|150
|Hurston Waldrep
|ATL
|@PIT
|15%
|151
|German Marquez
|SD
|ARI, TOR
|100%
|2%
|152
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@BAL
|8%
|153
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|@LAD, @SF
|0%
|100%
|154
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@SF
|100%
|100%
|155
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@LAD
|100%
|100%
|156
|Brendan Beck
|NYY
|@TB
|100%
|100%
|157
|Sam Aldegheri
|LAA
|@MIN
|0%
|100%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|ATH, PHI
|Don't worry about homer issues since returning
|2
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|LAA, HOU
|3
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@TB, @WAS
|4
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|NYY, SEA
|The Rays grow pitching on palm trees
|5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|NYY
|6
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|LAA
|7
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|LAA
|8
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@SD
|9
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|@SF
|10
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@MIA
|11
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|@CWS, @NYM
|12
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|KC
|13
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|CHC, KC
|14
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TB
|15
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|@MIA
|16
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|CLE, LAA
|Rebounded nicely with a great double dip to maintain momentum
|17
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|SEA
|When will the kid gloves come off?
|18
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|@NYM
|19
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|@NYM
|20
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@SF, @SD
|Inconsistent, but great pair of favorable road matchups
|21
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@MIN, @MIA
|Keeps getting better
|22
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|LAA
|23
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@MIA
|24
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|NYY, SEA
|25
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@NYM
|26
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX
|27
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TB
|28
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|NYY
|29
|Casey Mize
|DET
|PHI
|30
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|ATH
|31
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|CHC
|32
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIA
|33
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|PHI
|34
|Troy Melton
|DET
|ATH
|35
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|36
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|BOS, ATH
|37
|Jake Bennett
|BOS
|@CWS
|38
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|BOS
|39
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@TEX, @MIN
|40
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|HOU
|41
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@MIA
|42
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|@DET
|43
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|CHC
|44
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|KC
|45
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|@SD
|46
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@NYM, @BAL
|47
|Mike Burrows
|HOU
|@WAS, @TEX
|48
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TEX
|49
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|ATH
|50
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|PHI, @BAL
|51
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|@WAS
|52
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|LAA
|53
|Gage Jump
|ATH
|@CWS
|54
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@MIN
|55
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIN
|56
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|@WAS
|57
|AL Reliever
|58
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TB
|59
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@TB, @WAS
|60
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|CLE
|61
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@WAS
|62
|Stephen Kolek
|KC
|@NYM
|63
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|@TEX
|64
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|@TEX
|65
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|@SF
|66
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|BOS
|67
|Cal Quantrill
|TEX
|HOU
|68
|Patrick Sandoval
|BOS
|@CWS
|69
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@TB
|70
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|@DET
|71
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@MIN
|72
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|@BAL
|73
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@DET, @CWS
|74
|Aaron Civale
|ATH
|@CWS
|75
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|ATH
|76
|Brendan Beck
|NYY
|@TB
|77
|Sam Aldegheri
|LAA
|@MIN
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@KC, @DET
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|ATL, MIL
|I'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
|3
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|@STL, @PIT
|Second start very much in jeopardy
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CIN, @DET
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|ARI
|6
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|ARI
|7
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@PIT
|8
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|PHI
|9
|Michael King
|SD
|ARI
|10
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|BOS
|11
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@PIT
|12
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|SEA, CLE
|18 innings shy of combined total over the past two seasons
|13
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|NYM, @STL
|14
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|COL
|15
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|Welcome back, now stay off the IL, please and thanks
|16
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|ARI
|Check the lost and found for his command and control
|17
|Logan Webb
|SF
|TOR
|18
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|KC
|19
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|CLE
|20
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@CIN
|21
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|COL
|22
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@ATL, BOS
|23
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|MIL
|24
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|CLE
|25
|Kyle Harrison
|MIL
|@STL
|26
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|HOU
|27
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|TOR, COL
|28
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@BAL, @CIN
|29
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|HOU, NYY
|Appealing suspension - could miss one or both starts
|30
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|ATL
|31
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|MIL
|32
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|COL
|33
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|COL
|34
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CHC
|35
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|KC, BOS
|36
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|KC
|37
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|@STL
|38
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|COL
|39
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|@STL
|40
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@CIN
|41
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|ATL
|42
|Dustin May
|STL
|MIL, ATL
|43
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|MIL, ATL
|44
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|PHI
|45
|NL Reliever
|46
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|MIL
|47
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|@STL
|48
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|SEA
|49
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|ARI
|50
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|HOU
|51
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD, @LAD
|52
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|MIL
|53
|Hunter Dobbins
|STL
|MIL
|54
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SD
|55
|JP Sears
|SD
|TOR
|56
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|PHI, CHC
|57
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD, @SF
|58
|Trevor McDonald
|SF
|TOR, COL
|59
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|NYY
|60
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|ATL
|61
|Tim Mayza
|PHI
|@CIN
|62
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@DET
|63
|David Peterson
|CHC
|@BAL
|64
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@LAD
|65
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|@PIT
|66
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@CIN
|67
|Jose Cabrera
|ARI
|@SD
|68
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@SD, @LAD
|69
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|NYY
|70
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@SF
|71
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|ARI, TOR
|72
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@PIT, @STL
|73
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|@STL
|74
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|SEA
|75
|Hurston Waldrep
|ATL
|@PIT
|76
|German Marquez
|SD
|ARI, TOR
|77
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@BAL
|78
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|@LAD, @SF
|79
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@SF
|80
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@LAD