These rankings are always subject to change, even after the Sunday night refresh. And this week, they're not even penciled in. Several factors can initiate a change in plans as teams decide to give pitchers more rest around the All-Star break.

Speaking of that, pitchers can't appear in the Midsummer Classic if they take the hill on the Sunday heading into the break. Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer, Paul Skenes, Payton Tolle, Taj Bradley, Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler all have All-Star aspirations, though line up to get the ball Sunday.

Just a quick programming note that the rankings will take next weekend off, but will return on Wednesday Jul. 15 to cover the short and extended weeks.

Week of July 6 - 12

Mixed League