While all pitching plans are subject to change, the first week after the break is always more flighty as the weather is wreaking havoc with teams that cooperated and decided early on their rotations.
After the dust settles, it'll be a busy week with 95 games. However, a schedule quirk has 15 matchups on Monday and only five on Thursday.
Be sure to check back Sunday night for any further changes.
Week of July 21-27
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|TB, @BOS
|Only six wins - Exhibit A for using IP instead of wins
|2
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|CWS, SEA
|3
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|LAD, NYY
|Tough path to get back on track
|4
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CLE, ATH
|Let the hug watch commence
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TB, @BOS
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|KC
|7
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CHC
|8
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|NYM
|Might not be the last time he gets extended rest
|9
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|SD
|10
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@TOR, CLE
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@NYM
|12
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@SEA
|Hey Chase, can you float me a 20?
|13
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|SD
|14
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@PHI
|15
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|LAD
|16
|Jesus Luzardo
While all pitching plans are subject to change, the first week after the break is always more flighty as the weather is wreaking havoc with teams that cooperated and decided early on their rotations.
After the dust settles, it'll be a busy week with 95 games. However, a schedule quirk has 15 matchups on Monday and only five on Thursday.
Be sure to check back Sunday night for any further changes.
Week of July 21-27
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|TB, @BOS
|Only six wins - Exhibit A for using IP instead of wins
|2
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|CWS, SEA
|3
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|LAD, NYY
|Tough path to get back on track
|4
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CLE, ATH
|Let the hug watch commence
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TB, @BOS
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|KC
|7
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CHC
|8
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|NYM
|Might not be the last time he gets extended rest
|9
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|SD
|10
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@TOR, CLE
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@NYM
|12
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@SEA
|Hey Chase, can you float me a 20?
|13
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|SD
|14
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@PHI
|15
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|LAD
|16
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|NYY
|17
|Payton Tolle
|BOS
|BAL, TOR
|Has to be Dunkin's next spokesperson
|18
|Framber Valdez
|DET
|@CHC, KC
|19
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CHC, KC
|20
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|@PHI
|21
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@STL
|22
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|23
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|SEA
|24
|Parker Messick
|CLE
|MIN
|25
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|PIT
|26
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|NYM
|There are opening to stick in the rotation this time
|27
|Nick Martinez
|TB
|@TOR, CLE
|28
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|BAL
|29
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|@TOR
|30
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@TEX
|31
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|ATL
|Dinner is on you
|32
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|STL, @SF
|33
|Casey Mize
|DET
|KC
|34
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CIN
|35
|Jake Bennett
|BOS
|BAL
|36
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|@TOR
|37
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|COL
|38
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|CLE
|39
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@NYM
|40
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAA
|Where did the strikeouts go?
|41
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|TOR
|42
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|CHC
|43
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|SEA
|44
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|MIN
|45
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|@LAA, CIN
|23%
|46
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|SD
|47
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|SD, @BAL
|48
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|COL
|33%
|49
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@HOU
|50
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|LAD
|51
|Troy Melton
|DET
|@CHC
|52
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|LAD
|53
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|MIN, @TB
|54
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CIN
|55
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|SF, @DET
|56
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@SEA
|28%
|57
|Michael King
|SD
|@ATL
|58
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|@BOS
|59
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@TEX
|60
|Dustin May
|STL
|ARI
|61
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|@KC, LAA
|8%
|62
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CWS
|63
|Taj Bradley
|MIN
|@CLE
|64
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@PIT
|65
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CLE
|40%
|66
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|STL
|67
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|ATL
|68
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@PHI
|69
|Zach Thornton
|NYM
|@MIL
|9%
|70
|Jack Perkins
|ATH
|@ARI
|8%
|71
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|LAA
|72
|Grayson Rodriguez
|LAA
|@SF
|17%
|73
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|ARI
|74
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|HOU
|75
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|CIN
|76
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|MIA
|100%
|100%
|77
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@SEA, @STL
|78
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|NYM, COL
|79
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@MIL, LAD
|Tough pair to audition for a trade
|80
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|@BOS, ATL
|81
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|HOU
|82
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@NYY, CHC
|39%
|83
|Mix 12 Reliever
|84
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|@COL, ARI
|8%
|85
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@TB
|86
|Ryan Weathers
|NYY
|@PHI
|87
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@NYM
|88
|Jose Urquidy
|PIT
|@NYY
|100%
|100%
|89
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@KC
|90
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@LAA, CIN
|18%
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|@HOU, SD
|11%
|93
|Will Warren
|NYY
|PIT, @PHI
|94
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|MIA
|95
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@STL
|27%
|96
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CIN
|49%
|97
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@MIL
|98
|Walbert Urena
|LAA
|STL
|99
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@BAL
|100
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@LAA
|101
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|ATH
|102
|Peter Lambert
|HOU
|@CWS
|103
|Ryan Johnson
|LAA
|@SF
|1%
|43%
|104
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|ATH
|105
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|MIA
|3%
|13%
|106
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|MIN, @TB
|20%
|107
|Elmer Rodriguez
|NYY
|PIT
|0%
|100%
|108
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@PIT
|109
|Connor Prielipp
|MIN
|ATH
|23%
|110
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|SF
|111
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|SD, @BAL
|46%
|112
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|ARI
|3%
|113
|David Peterson
|CHC
|DET
|4%
|45%
|114
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|CWS
|42%
|115
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|@COL
|116
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|@DET
|117
|Noah Schultz
|CWS
|@TEX
|118
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|SD
|13%
|119
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|TB
|120
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|LAD
|121
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@BOS
|122
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@WAS
|123
|Patrick Sandoval
|BOS
|TOR
|12%
|124
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|@PHI
|33%
|125
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@CWS
|126
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|DET, @PIT
|12%
|127
|Anthony Kay
|CWS
|@TEX
|21%
|128
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@ARI, @MIN
|26%
|129
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|WAS, @MIL
|0%
|100%
|130
|Spencer Miles
|TOR
|TB
|3%
|33%
|131
|Mike Paredes
|MIN
|@CLE
|100%
|100%
|132
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|@STL
|4%
|28%
|133
|Brandon Young
|BAL
|@BOS
|134
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|DET
|8%
|135
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|SF, @DET
|1%
|12%
|136
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|@MIN
|137
|Alan Rangel
|PHI
|NYY
|100%
|2%
|138
|Mitch Bratt
|ARI
|ATH, @WAS
|0%
|3%
|139
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|@NYY
|140
|Stephen Kolek
|KC
|@DET
|7%
|50%
|141
|Gabriel Hughes
|COL
|WAS
|100%
|3%
|142
|Cal Quantrill
|TEX
|CWS
|100%
|13%
|143
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@TEX, HOU
|1%
|15%
|144
|Kohl Drake
|ARI
|ATH, @WAS
|100%
|100%
|145
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@MIL
|100%
|3%
|146
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|@ATL, @MIA
|35%
|147
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@MIN
|2%
|3%
|148
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@ATL, @MIA
|16%
|22%
|149
|Trevor McDonald
|SF
|@KC
|35%
|150
|Gage Jump
|ATH
|@ARI
|151
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|@ATL
|1%
|8%
|152
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|@HOU
|1%
|45%
|153
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|WAS
|0%
|100%
|154
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@MIL
|100%
|3%
|155
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@COL
|100%
|2%
|156
|German Marquez
|SD
|@MIA
|100%
|7%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|LAD, NYY
|Tough path to get back on track
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CHC
|3
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|NYM
|Might not be the last time he gets extended rest
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|SD
|5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@NYM
|6
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|@SEA
|Hey Chase, can you float me a 20?
|7
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|SD
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|@PHI
|9
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|LAD
|10
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|NYY
|11
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@STL
|12
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|NYM
|There are opening to stick in the rotation this time
|13
|Shane Drohan
|MIL
|COL
|14
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@NYM
|15
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAA
|Where did the strikeouts go?
|16
|Braxton Ashcraft
|PIT
|CHC
|17
|Kyle Leahy
|STL
|@LAA, CIN
|18
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|SD
|19
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|SD, @BAL
|20
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|COL
|21
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@HOU
|22
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|LAD
|23
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|LAD
|24
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@SEA
|25
|Michael King
|SD
|@ATL
|26
|Dustin May
|STL
|ARI
|27
|Tyler Mahle
|SF
|@KC, LAA
|28
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@PIT
|29
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@PHI
|30
|Zach Thornton
|NYM
|@MIL
|31
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|LAA
|32
|Foster Griffin
|WAS
|ARI
|33
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@SEA, @STL
|34
|Brandon Sproat
|MIL
|NYM, COL
|35
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|@MIL, LAD
|Tough pair to audition for a trade
|36
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@NYY, CHC
|37
|Andrew Alvarez
|WAS
|@COL, ARI
|38
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@NYM
|39
|Jose Urquidy
|PIT
|@NYY
|40
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@KC
|41
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@LAA, CIN
|42
|Janson Junk
|MIA
|@HOU, SD
|43
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@STL
|44
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CIN
|45
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@MIL
|46
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@BAL
|47
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|@LAA
|48
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|ATH
|49
|NL Reliever
|50
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@PIT
|51
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|SD, @BAL
|52
|Zack Littell
|WAS
|ARI
|53
|David Peterson
|CHC
|DET
|54
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|@COL
|55
|Martin Perez
|ATL
|SD
|56
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|LAD
|57
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@WAS
|58
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|@PHI
|59
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|DET, @PIT
|60
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|WAS, @MIL
|61
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|@STL
|62
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|DET
|63
|Alan Rangel
|PHI
|NYY
|64
|Mitch Bratt
|ARI
|ATH, @WAS
|65
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|@NYY
|66
|Gabriel Hughes
|COL
|WAS
|67
|Kohl Drake
|ARI
|ATH, @WAS
|68
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|COL
|@MIL
|69
|Walker Buehler
|SD
|@ATL, @MIA
|70
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@ATL, @MIA
|71
|Trevor McDonald
|SF
|@KC
|72
|Griffin Canning
|SD
|@ATL
|73
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|@HOU
|74
|Michael Lorenzen
|COL
|WAS
|75
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@MIL
|76
|Miles Mikolas
|WAS
|@COL
|77
|German Marquez
|SD
|@MIA