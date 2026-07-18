While all pitching plans are subject to change, the first week after the break is always more flighty as the weather is wreaking havoc with teams that cooperated and decided early on their rotations.

After the dust settles, it'll be a busy week with 95 games. However, a schedule quirk has 15 matchups on Monday and only five on Thursday.

Be sure to check back Sunday night for any further changes.

Week of July 21-27

Mixed League