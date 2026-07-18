Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

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July 18, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
July 18, 2026
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
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While all pitching plans are subject to change, the first week after the break is always more flighty as the weather is wreaking havoc with teams that cooperated and decided early on their rotations.

After the dust settles, it'll be a busy week with 95 games. However, a schedule quirk has 15 matchups on Monday and only five on Thursday.

Be sure to check back Sunday night for any further changes.

Week of July 21-27

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Dylan CeaseTORTB, @BOSOnly six wins - Exhibit A for using IP instead of wins  
2Jacob deGromTEXCWS, SEA   
3Cristopher SanchezPHILAD, NYYTough path to get back on track  
4Joe RyanMIN@CLE, ATHLet the hug watch commence  
5Kevin GausmanTORTB, @BOS   
6Tarik SkubalDETKC   
7Paul SkenesPITCHC   
8Jacob MisiorowskiMILNYMMight not be the last time he gets extended rest  
9Chris SaleATLSD   
10Drew RasmussenTB@TOR, CLE   
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@NYM   
12Chase BurnsCIN@SEAHey Chase, can you float me a 20?  
13Eury PerezMIASD   
14Shohei OhtaniLAD@PHI   
15Zack WheelerPHILAD   
16Jesus Luzardo

While all pitching plans are subject to change, the first week after the break is always more flighty as the weather is wreaking havoc with teams that cooperated and decided early on their rotations.

After the dust settles, it'll be a busy week with 95 games. However, a schedule quirk has 15 matchups on Monday and only five on Thursday.

Be sure to check back Sunday night for any further changes.

Week of July 21-27

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Dylan CeaseTORTB, @BOSOnly six wins - Exhibit A for using IP instead of wins  
2Jacob deGromTEXCWS, SEA   
3Cristopher SanchezPHILAD, NYYTough path to get back on track  
4Joe RyanMIN@CLE, ATHLet the hug watch commence  
5Kevin GausmanTORTB, @BOS   
6Tarik SkubalDETKC   
7Paul SkenesPITCHC   
8Jacob MisiorowskiMILNYMMight not be the last time he gets extended rest  
9Chris SaleATLSD   
10Drew RasmussenTB@TOR, CLE   
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@NYM   
12Chase BurnsCIN@SEAHey Chase, can you float me a 20?  
13Eury PerezMIASD   
14Shohei OhtaniLAD@PHI   
15Zack WheelerPHILAD   
16Jesus LuzardoPHINYY   
17Payton TolleBOSBAL, TORHas to be Dunkin's next spokesperson  
18Framber ValdezDET@CHC, KC   
19Jack FlahertyDET@CHC, KC   
20Cam SchlittlerNYY@PHI   
21Hunter GreeneCIN@STL   
22Logan GilbertSEA@TEX   
23Nathan EovaldiTEXSEA   
24Parker MessickCLEMIN   
25Gerrit ColeNYYPIT   
26Logan HendersonMILNYMThere are opening to stick in the rotation this time  
27Nick MartinezTB@TOR, CLE   
28Ranger SuarezBOSBAL   
29Ian SeymourTB@TOR   
30Bryan WooSEA@TEX   
31Kyle BradishBALATLDinner is on you  
32Jose SorianoLAASTL, @SF   
33Casey MizeDETKC   
34George KirbySEACIN   
35Jake BennettBOSBAL   
36Griffin JaxTB@TOR   
37Shane DrohanMILCOL   
38Shane McClanahanTBCLE   
39Emmet SheehanLAD@NYM   
40Logan WebbSFLAAWhere did the strikeouts go?  
41Sonny GrayBOSTOR   
42Braxton AshcraftPITCHC   
43MacKenzie GoreTEXSEA   
44Gavin WilliamsCLEMIN   
45Kyle LeahySTL@LAA, CIN 23% 
46Max MeyerMIASD   
47Reynaldo LopezATLSD, @BAL   
48Robert GasserMILCOL 33% 
49Sandy AlcantaraMIA@HOU   
50Sean ManaeaNYMLAD   
51Troy MeltonDET@CHC   
52Nolan McLeanNYMLAD   
53Tanner BibeeCLEMIN, @TB   
54Luis CastilloSEACIN   
55Michael WachaKCSF, @DET   
56Brady SingerCIN@SEA 28% 
57Michael KingSD@ATL   
58Trey YesavageTOR@BOS   
59Bryce MillerSEA@TEX   
60Dustin MaySTLARI   
61Tyler MahleSF@KC, LAA 8% 
62Hunter BrownHOU@CWS   
63Taj BradleyMIN@CLE   
64Matthew BoydCHC@PIT   
65Bailey OberMIN@CLE 40% 
66Reid DetmersLAASTL   
67Trevor RogersBALATL   
68Justin WrobleskiLAD@PHI   
69Zach ThorntonNYM@MIL 9% 
70Jack PerkinsATH@ARI 8% 
71Robbie RaySFLAA   
72Grayson RodriguezLAA@SF 17% 
73Foster GriffinWASARI   
74Sean BurkeCWSHOU   
75Emerson HancockSEACIN   
76Ronel BlancoHOUMIA 100%100%
77Andrew AbbottCIN@SEA, @STL   
78Brandon SproatMILNYM, COL   
79Freddy PeraltaNYM@MIL, LADTough pair to audition for a trade  
80Shane BazBAL@BOS, ATL   
81Davis MartinCWSHOU   
82Mitch KellerPIT@NYY, CHC 39% 
83Mix 12 Reliever     
84Andrew AlvarezWAS@COL, ARI 8% 
85Joey CantilloCLE@TB   
86Ryan WeathersNYY@PHI   
87Roki SasakiLAD@NYM   
88Jose UrquidyPIT@NYY 100%100%
89Landen RouppSF@KC   
90Matthew LiberatoreSTL@LAA, CIN 18% 
91Mix 15 Reliever     
92Janson JunkMIA@HOU, SD 11% 
93Will WarrenNYYPIT, @PHI   
94Tatsuya ImaiHOUMIA   
95Brandon PfaadtARI@STL 27% 
96Andre PallanteSTLCIN 49% 
97Christian ScottNYM@MIL   
98Walbert UrenaLAASTL   
99Grant HolmesATL@BAL   
100Michael McGreevySTL@LAA   
101Zebby MatthewsMINATH   
102Peter LambertHOU@CWS   
103Ryan JohnsonLAA@SF 1%43%
104Merrill KellyARIATH   
105Cristian JavierHOUMIA 3%13%
106Slade CecconiCLEMIN, @TB 20% 
107Elmer RodriguezNYYPIT 0%100%
108Shota ImanagaCHC@PIT   
109Connor PrielippMINATH 23% 
110Seth LugoKCSF   
111Bryce ElderATLSD, @BAL 46% 
112Zack LittellWASARI 3% 
113David PetersonCHCDET 4%45%
114Kumar RockerTEXCWS 42% 
115Cade CavalliWAS@COL   
116Noah CameronKC@DET   
117Noah SchultzCWS@TEX   
118Martin PerezATLSD 13% 
119Shane BieberTORTB   
120Aaron NolaPHILAD   
121Dean KremerBAL@BOS   
122Eduardo RodriguezARI@WAS   
123Patrick SandovalBOSTOR 12% 
124Eric LauerLAD@PHI 33% 
125Spencer ArrighettiHOU@CWS   
126Jameson TaillonCHCDET, @PIT 12% 
127Anthony KayCWS@TEX 21% 
128Jeffrey SpringsATH@ARI, @MIN 26% 
129Kyle FreelandCOLWAS, @MIL 0%100%
130Spencer MilesTORTB 3%33%
131Mike ParedesMIN@CLE 100%100%
132Rhett LowderCIN@STL 4%28%
133Brandon YoungBAL@BOS   
134Colin ReaCHCDET 8% 
135Luinder AvilaKCSF, @DET 1%12%
136J.T. GinnATH@MIN   
137Alan RangelPHINYY 100%2%
138Mitch BrattARIATH, @WAS 0%3%
139Bubba ChandlerPIT@NYY   
140Stephen KolekKC@DET 7%50%
141Gabriel HughesCOLWAS 100%3%
142Cal QuantrillTEXCWS 100%13%
143Erick FeddeCWS@TEX, HOU 1%15%
144Kohl DrakeARIATH, @WAS 100%100%
145Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@MIL 100%3%
146Walker BuehlerSD@ATL, @MIA 35% 
147Jacob LopezATH@MIN 2%3%
148Randy VasquezSD@ATL, @MIA 16%22%
149Trevor McDonaldSF@KC 35% 
150Gage JumpATH@ARI   
151Griffin CanningSD@ATL 1%8%
152Tyler PhillipsMIA@HOU 1%45%
153Michael LorenzenCOLWAS 0%100%
154Ryan FeltnerCOL@MIL 100%3%
155Miles MikolasWAS@COL 100%2%
156German MarquezSD@MIA 100%7%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Dylan CeaseTORTB, @BOSOnly six wins - Exhibit A for using IP instead of wins
2Jacob deGromTEXCWS, SEA 
3Joe RyanMIN@CLE, ATHLet the hug watch commence
4Kevin GausmanTORTB, @BOS 
5Tarik SkubalDETKC 
6Drew RasmussenTB@TOR, CLE 
7Payton TolleBOSBAL, TORHas to be Dunkin's next spokesperson
8Framber ValdezDET@CHC, KC 
9Jack FlahertyDET@CHC, KC 
10Cam SchlittlerNYY@PHI 
11Logan GilbertSEA@TEX 
12Nathan EovaldiTEXSEA 
13Parker MessickCLEMIN 
14Gerrit ColeNYYPIT 
15Nick MartinezTB@TOR, CLE 
16Ranger SuarezBOSBAL 
17Ian SeymourTB@TOR 
18Bryan WooSEA@TEX 
19Kyle BradishBALATLDinner is on you
20Jose SorianoLAASTL, @SF 
21Casey MizeDETKC 
22George KirbySEACIN 
23Jake BennettBOSBAL 
24Griffin JaxTB@TOR 
25Shane McClanahanTBCLE 
26Sonny GrayBOSTOR 
27MacKenzie GoreTEXSEA 
28Gavin WilliamsCLEMIN 
29Troy MeltonDET@CHC 
30Tanner BibeeCLEMIN, @TB 
31Luis CastilloSEACIN 
32Michael WachaKCSF, @DET 
33Trey YesavageTOR@BOS 
34Bryce MillerSEA@TEX 
35Hunter BrownHOU@CWS 
36Taj BradleyMIN@CLE 
37Bailey OberMIN@CLE 
38Reid DetmersLAASTL 
39Trevor RogersBALATL 
40Jack PerkinsATH@ARI 
41Grayson RodriguezLAA@SF 
42Sean BurkeCWSHOU 
43Emerson HancockSEACIN 
44Ronel BlancoHOUMIA 
45Shane BazBAL@BOS, ATL 
46Davis MartinCWSHOU 
47Joey CantilloCLE@TB 
48Ryan WeathersNYY@PHI 
49Will WarrenNYYPIT, @PHI 
50Tatsuya ImaiHOUMIA 
51Walbert UrenaLAASTL 
52Zebby MatthewsMINATH 
53Peter LambertHOU@CWS 
54Ryan JohnsonLAA@SF 
55Cristian JavierHOUMIA 
56Slade CecconiCLEMIN, @TB 
57Elmer RodriguezNYYPIT 
58AL Reliever   
59Connor PrielippMINATH 
60Seth LugoKCSF 
61Kumar RockerTEXCWS 
62Noah CameronKC@DET 
63Noah SchultzCWS@TEX 
64Shane BieberTORTB 
65Dean KremerBAL@BOS 
66Patrick SandovalBOSTOR 
67Spencer ArrighettiHOU@CWS 
68Anthony KayCWS@TEX 
69Jeffrey SpringsATH@ARI, @MIN 
70Spencer MilesTORTB 
71Mike ParedesMIN@CLE 
72Brandon YoungBAL@BOS 
73Luinder AvilaKCSF, @DET 
74J.T. GinnATH@MIN 
75Stephen KolekKC@DET 
76Cal QuantrillTEXCWS 
77Erick FeddeCWS@TEX, HOU 
78Jacob LopezATH@MIN 
79Gage JumpATH@ARI 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Cristopher SanchezPHILAD, NYYTough path to get back on track
2Paul SkenesPITCHC 
3Jacob MisiorowskiMILNYMMight not be the last time he gets extended rest
4Chris SaleATLSD 
5Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@NYM 
6Chase BurnsCIN@SEAHey Chase, can you float me a 20?
7Eury PerezMIASD 
8Shohei OhtaniLAD@PHI 
9Zack WheelerPHILAD 
10Jesus LuzardoPHINYY 
11Hunter GreeneCIN@STL 
12Logan HendersonMILNYMThere are opening to stick in the rotation this time
13Shane DrohanMILCOL 
14Emmet SheehanLAD@NYM 
15Logan WebbSFLAAWhere did the strikeouts go?
16Braxton AshcraftPITCHC 
17Kyle LeahySTL@LAA, CIN 
18Max MeyerMIASD 
19Reynaldo LopezATLSD, @BAL 
20Robert GasserMILCOL 
21Sandy AlcantaraMIA@HOU 
22Sean ManaeaNYMLAD 
23Nolan McLeanNYMLAD 
24Brady SingerCIN@SEA 
25Michael KingSD@ATL 
26Dustin MaySTLARI 
27Tyler MahleSF@KC, LAA 
28Matthew BoydCHC@PIT 
29Justin WrobleskiLAD@PHI 
30Zach ThorntonNYM@MIL 
31Robbie RaySFLAA 
32Foster GriffinWASARI 
33Andrew AbbottCIN@SEA, @STL 
34Brandon SproatMILNYM, COL 
35Freddy PeraltaNYM@MIL, LADTough pair to audition for a trade
36Mitch KellerPIT@NYY, CHC 
37Andrew AlvarezWAS@COL, ARI 
38Roki SasakiLAD@NYM 
39Jose UrquidyPIT@NYY 
40Landen RouppSF@KC 
41Matthew LiberatoreSTL@LAA, CIN 
42Janson JunkMIA@HOU, SD 
43Brandon PfaadtARI@STL 
44Andre PallanteSTLCIN 
45Christian ScottNYM@MIL 
46Grant HolmesATL@BAL 
47Michael McGreevySTL@LAA 
48Merrill KellyARIATH 
49NL Reliever   
50Shota ImanagaCHC@PIT 
51Bryce ElderATLSD, @BAL 
52Zack LittellWASARI 
53David PetersonCHCDET 
54Cade CavalliWAS@COL 
55Martin PerezATLSD 
56Aaron NolaPHILAD 
57Eduardo RodriguezARI@WAS 
58Eric LauerLAD@PHI 
59Jameson TaillonCHCDET, @PIT 
60Kyle FreelandCOLWAS, @MIL 
61Rhett LowderCIN@STL 
62Colin ReaCHCDET 
63Alan RangelPHINYY 
64Mitch BrattARIATH, @WAS 
65Bubba ChandlerPIT@NYY 
66Gabriel HughesCOLWAS 
67Kohl DrakeARIATH, @WAS 
68Tomoyuki SuganoCOL@MIL 
69Walker BuehlerSD@ATL, @MIA 
70Randy VasquezSD@ATL, @MIA 
71Trevor McDonaldSF@KC 
72Griffin CanningSD@ATL 
73Tyler PhillipsMIA@HOU 
74Michael LorenzenCOLWAS 
75Ryan FeltnerCOL@MIL 
76Miles MikolasWAS@COL 
77German MarquezSD@MIA 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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