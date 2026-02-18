What is FAAB in Fantasy Baseball?

February 18, 2026
What is FAAB in Fantasy Baseball?
February 18, 2026

Once fantasy baseball managers have completed their draft and the season begins, the waiver wire is arguably the most important factor in how their season plays out. In many leagues, managers will be able to add players to their active roster using FAAB, or free agent acquisition budget. All owners begin the season with a specified dollar amount, typically $100, and can anonymously bid on free agents with the highest bid earning the rights to that player.

This type of acquisition system evens the playing field for all managers, creating an environment where each team has the same chances of nabbing a hot hitter, a projected starter with an optimal matchup or a young player atop the MLB prospect rankings who is about to get called up

FAAB in Fantasy Baseball Defined

Free agent acquisition budget is the system used for fantasy baseball managers to acquire un-rostered players. Each team begins the season with a specified dollar amount that isn't actual currency (typically $100). Some leagues have different rules about which day players clear waivers, though it's often daily in fantasy baseball leagues.

Whether you're trying to fill an injured spot or notice a certain player is poised for a potential breakout when checking MLB projections, using FAAB to boost your team's performance is one of the quickest ways to move up the standings. FAAB is a fair way to make sure all fantasy baseball managers have equal access to the game's best un-rostered players.

How the FAAB System

How the FAAB System Works

All teams begin the season with a specified dollar amount of FAAB. Each day, fantasy baseball managers can bid on any player in the free agency pool, using at least $1 of FAAB or their entire allotment. When waivers clear that morning (before games begin), the team that bid the most FAAB on that player will receive him. There are tiebreakers for teams who bid the same amount that reset with each claim.

It's important to note that if you have the high bid, that is the exact amount in FAAB you will pay. For example, if you bid $20 on third baseman Nolan Arenado and the next highest bid is $4, you'll be docked $20 instead of $5. So it's important to gauge how desirable the player you're going after is, so you're not wasting unnecessary money. It's not easy, but if done correctly can pay off later in the season.

Why FAAB Is Better Than Traditional Waiver Priority

We've all been in a fantasy league where the team atop the waiver priority list (usually a reverse of the draft order) grabs a no-brainer free agent while the rest of the league pouts. FAAB takes that out of the equation. Everyone starts on an even playing field, much like the fantasy baseball auction values seen in auction drafts.

Teams' FAAB will fluctuate throughout the season, but the most impactful acquisitions are typically toward the beginning of the season when diamonds in the rough emerge. Managers should always be paying attention to fantasy baseball rankings to see if a current free agent is moving up the list, and then make a bid to acquire their services.

How FAAB Impacts League Competition

Using FAAB in your fantasy baseball league almost creates a second draft. Each day (or whenever the waiver wire period begins in your league) teams are up against one another, bidding a percentage of their FAAB on a hot hitter or pitcher with a great matchup. 

Keeping an eye on MLB player stats to see who is performing well can give you an upper hand on knowing how much to bid, and potentially stealing away a target from another team while improving your own squad. It's also an added bonus to talk a little trash when you beat someone's bid by $1.

FAAB's Role in Today's Fantasy Baseball Leagues

Bidding on free agents where everyone has a chance at the biggest under-the-radar names in the game is a fair way to run your league's waiver wire. There's certainly strategy involved, and it's important to get a feel for your league's aggressiveness (or timidity) on free agents. 

But the top free agents in any league can swing the standings, so it's important to pay attention to fantasy baseball news so you're aware of hot players that can bolster your roster when you use FAAB as you compete for a championship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Mark Strotman
Mark Strotman is a veteran sports journalist who has covered the Chicago Bulls and the NBA for NBC Sports Chicago for about 8 years. His work has also appeared on ESPN.com, FoxSports.com, The Chicago Tribune, Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports. He covered the NBA Playoffs in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 as well as Team USA Basketball in 2014 and 2016. He has also covered high school football and was nominated for a Midwest Emmy in 2016 for his work on a documentary featuring local Chicago product and NFL prospect Miles Boykin.
