Sunday brings a DFS slate featuring three more World Baseball Classic games. This time, the first pitch it at 7 p.m. ET. Thank/blame Daylight Saving Time and springing forward. Also, this time the United States is not in the slate. Instead we have Nicaragua against Israel, Panama against Canada, and Mexico against Brazil. You can't simply just go ahead and stack Americans this time around. Here are my World Baseball Classic DFS lineup suggestions.

Pitching

Dean Kremer, ISR vs. NCA ($7,700): In each of the last three seasons for the Orioles, Kremer has finished with an ERA between 4.10 and 4.19. Given the general level of pitching talent across the World Baseball Classic rosters, being a viable, mid-tier MLB pitcher puts you comfortably about the mean. Nicaragua managed three runs against the Dominican Republic, and then three runs against the Netherlands. Mark Vientos is the only MLB hitter on its roster.

Taijuan Walker, MEX vs. BRA ($7,500): Only Canada was quick to name a starting pitcher for Sunday, opting for Jameson Taillon. I'd rather have Mexico's starter against Brazil, probably the worst team in this tournament. Yes, Brazil scored five against the United States, but in a game it lost 15-5. Then, Brazil got blanked 8-0 by Italy. Javier Assad started the first game for Mexico, and I think the veteran Walker will get the nod over the younger Taj Bradley. Given that Bradley's salary is $7,900, let's hope for Walker, but keep an eye out.

Top Target

Josh Naylor, CAN vs. PAN ($5,300): Larry Walker isn't, well, walking through that door, but Naylor is no slouch as a national's number-one hitter. Last season the lefty hit .295 with 20 homers and 30 stolen bases. In Canada's opener, Naylor had two hits and a walk and scored a run while tallying an RBI. Plus, he's eligible at second base and third base! By dint of catching Panama in its third game, Naylor and company will get a pitching staff that is scrounging around for viable arms. Panama is down to minor leaguers and guys who pitch in Asisa.

Bargain Bat

Spencer Horwitz, ISR vs. NCA ($3,700): Horwitz doesn't have a lot of power for a first baseman, but he has a career .268 average and a career .354 OBP. Last season with the Pirates, he only had 11 homers, but he also had 29 doubles in 108 games. Now, Horwitz is poor against lefties, but the best left-handed pitcher Nicaragua has is Oscar Rayo, a 24-year-old who has never pitched about Double-A.

Stack to Consider

Mexico vs. Brazil (TBD): Randy Arozarena ($5,100), Jonathan Aranda ($5,000), Nick Gonzales ($3,100)

Brazil used nine pitchers against the United States. Granted, none of them went more than 2.1 innings, so any of them could be good to go Sunday. However, in its second game Brazil's starter was Enzo Sawyama, who pitches in Japan. I should specify: He pitches non-professionally in Japan. Look, Brazil brought Jose Contreras' 17-year-old child Joseph along to pitch, and he pitched against the United States. This is not a single MLB talent on the roster, whereas Mexico has plenty of it. To that end, if Italy could score eight runs against Brazil, Mexico should be in double digits.

Yes, Arozarena is an all-or-nothing hitter, but he's also been a 20/20 player in all five of his full MLB campaigns. He's also had over 30 doubles in four of those five seasons. Aranda was a surprise for the Rays in 2025. He came out of nowhere to hit .316 with 14 home runs and 22 doubles in 106 games. Aranda also kicked things off for Mexico with two hits against Great Britain, including a home run. Again, while I don't worry too much about lefty/righty splits when the pitching staff looks like Brazil's, but Gonzales is a righty who saves salary and offers positional versatility. He has essentially no power, but he's hit .265 over the last two seasons and legged out three triples in each campaign.

