Looking for a little taste of baseball DFS action? The MLB season is still around the corner, but the World Baseball Classic has you covered. Friday DraftKings has a DFS slate of three games, with the first starting at 6 p.m. ET. We're talking Puerto Rico versus Colombia, Nicaragua against the Dominican Republic, and the United States squaring off with Brazil.

Now, obviously, these are rosters that have been put together for a tournament, and while we know about the production of some (but not all) of these players on the MLB level, this is a different context. Plus, these are guys who, in the case of the MLB bats, would be rounding into form in Spring Training if not for the World Baseball Classic. Still, it's a chance for some DFS action, so why wouldn't you get yourself a little taste of the action? Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Cristopher Sanchez, DOM vs. NCA ($7,900): The United States and the DR should steamroll their opposition. Sanchez has a lower salary than Logan Webb, so that's the direction I went. Not to crib too much from an ESPN article, but its power rankings for this tournament had Nicaragua in the "Just happy to be here" tier, and I agree. The team is essentially Mark Vientos, a few minor leaguers, and a bunch of dudes who play in Nicaragua. Sanchez finished second in the NL Cy Young voting last year. The fight is not what one would call "fair."

Jose Quintana, COL vs. PRO ($7,500): In this matchup, I opted for Quintana over Seth Lugo because, again, his salary is lower. I figure in a tournament such as this that makes sense. Puerto Rico's lineup is better than Colombia's, but it's not as good as an MLB lineup. The 37-year-old Quintana had a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts with the Brewers last year, and he got a deal to pitch for the Rockies this season, and a viable MLB pitcher could handle this lineup if he is on.

Top Target

You can slot Manny Machado ($4,800) in at third base or shortstop in your DFS lineup, and the Dominican Republic might appreciate that versatility (such as it exists in real life) due to Jeremy Pena's finger injury. Machado has hit .275 in each of the last two seasons with over 30 doubles, 25 homers, and 10 stolen bases. Nicaragua, meanwhile, is in line to start Ronald Medrano, who pitches in the Mexican League. He's not exactly an ace in that league either.

Bargain Bat

Hey, you need a catcher, and Jorge Alfaro ($2,800) is worth a shot. It's a position where the offensive upside is generally low to begin with, and there are six teams in this DFS slate but not six viable MLB catchers among them (and that's with the United States having two). Alfaro has caught in MLB, including last season in a smattering of games with the Nationals. He's a career .253 hitter who has shown that he can still hold his own at the Triple-A level at least. Seth Lugo has a 4.15 ERA with the Royals last year and is working his way back from a back issue. If there is any spot to roll the dice in your lineup, it's catcher.

Stack to Consider

United States vs. Brazil (Bo Takahashi): Bryce Harper ($5,300), Alex Bregman ($4,500), Brice Turang ($3,400)

I had to do a bit of "Who is actually expected to start?" given the robust lineup depth the American have, but this trio should all be out there. Obviously, Brazil is going to be overmatched. I mean, Friday morning Japan mercy ruled Taiwan (the fact it is designated as Chinese Taipei in this tournament is…a choice) and that could and probably should happen here. Brazil is the least-talented team in this tournament. Takahashi pitched in Japan, which means he is no slouch, but he washed out in the Americas topping out at Triple-A in 2021 with a 4.45 ERA in that league. This is a pitcher who is making a living but couldn't cut it in MLB. He will be facing a collection of MLB all-stars. Also, every bullpen arm is a decent bet to get absolutely wrecked out there.

Harper is healthy, and Harper is looking to show that he's still a top-level MLB hitter. Even in a "down" year, the southpaw had an .844 OPS with 27 homers and 12 stolen bases in 132 games. Newly-minted Cub Bregman has long been better against his fellow righties, and he has an .818 against righties since 2023. Also, I know it's maybe a bit much to be considering that when the opposition pitcher is Bo Takahashi, but it's not irrelevant, to be sure. Turang is an elite fielder, which is partially why he's primed to start for the United States. However, he's also a good hitter for a second baseman, having posted an .288 average in 2025. Once again, the lefty stole over 20 bases with the Brew Crew in 2025, but he also popped 18 home runs out of nowhere.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.