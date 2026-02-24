2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country

2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins March 5 and runs through March 17, with pool play in San Juan, Houston, Tokyo, and Miami before single-elimination rounds crown a champion at loanDepot Park. All 30 MLB organizations are sending players to the tournament — 304 total across 19 countries, including 78 former All-Stars. Japan enters as the defending champion after Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to seal the 2023 final.

Use the interactive roster explorer above to search every player in the 2026 World Baseball Classic by team, country, or name.

World Baseball Classic Data Study
2026 World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic
Which MLB Stars Play for Their Country?
All 30 MLB organizations are represented across 19 countries. Explore the complete roster breakdown.
304
MLB Players
30
MLB Teams
19
Countries
78
All-Stars
2026 World Baseball Classic Pools
Pool A
San Juan, PR
Puerto Rico20 MLB
Canada22 MLB
Cuba8 MLB
Panama15 MLB
Colombia11 MLB
Pool B
Houston, TX
United States28 MLB
Mexico21 MLB
Italy25 MLB
Great Britain19 MLB
Brazil5 MLB
Pool C
Tokyo, JP
Japan8 MLB
Korea7 MLB
Australia5 MLB
Chinese Taipei9 MLB
Czechia0 MLB
Pool D
Miami, FL
Dominican Republic28 MLB
Venezuela27 MLB
Netherlands15 MLB
Nicaragua7 MLB
Israel24 MLB
Mets1711 countries
Mariners1612 countries
Phillies1510 countries
Brewers148 countries
Pirates1410 countries
Red Sox1410 countries
Royals1410 countries
Cubs139 countries
Athletics128 countries
Blue Jays1211 countries
Diamondbacks129 countries
Marlins117 countries
Padres118 countries
Yankees116 countries
Cardinals107 countries
Orioles107 countries
Rockies106 countries
Tigers107 countries
Giants98 countries
Guardians97 countries
Angels88 countries
Dodgers87 countries
Rangers86 countries
Rays75 countries
Twins76 countries
Reds66 countries
Braves53 countries
White Sox54 countries
Astros33 countries
Nationals33 countries
Data: MLB.com | 2026 World Baseball Classic rosters as of Feb. 23, 2026

2026 WBC Pools

Pool A (San Juan): Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Panama, Colombia
Pool B (Houston): United States, Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, Brazil
Pool C (Tokyo): Japan, Korea, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czechia
Pool D (Miami): Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Israel

Pool D is loaded. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela combine for 55 MLB players between them, and Israel adds another 24 -- making Miami's group the deepest concentration of major league talent in the tournament.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Which MLB Teams Are Losing the Most Players?

The Mets lead all organizations with 17 players heading to the World Baseball Classic across 11 different countries, highlighted by Juan Soto suiting up for the Dominican Republic. The Mariners are close behind at 16 players representing a tournament-high 12 countries, with Julio Rodriguez (Dominican Republic), Cal Raleigh (United States), and Randy Arozarena (Mexico) among the headliners.

The Phillies are sending 15 players, including three key arms: Cristopher Sanchez to the Dominican Republic, Aaron Nola to Italy, and Ranger Suarez to Venezuela. Four more teams — the Brewers, Pirates, Red Sox, and Royals — are each sending 14 players.

On the other end, the Nationals and Astros are sending just three players apiece, giving them the quietest spring training camps in baseball.

Most Internationally Diverse MLB Rosters

Raw player count only tells part of the story. The Mariners are sending players to 12 different countries — the most of any MLB organization — spanning everything from Julio Rodriguez with the Dominican Republic to Dane Dunning with Korea to Pedro Da Costa Lemos with Brazil. 

The Blue Jays and Mets each have players representing 11 countries. The Phillies, Pirates, Red Sox, and Royals are all at 10 countries apiece. 

Even the Angels, who are only sending eight players total, have them spread across eight different nations. It is a reflection of how globally sourced modern MLB rosters have become — and how the World Baseball Classic uniquely fractures a single clubhouse across a dozen competing national teams.

Which Countries Have the Most MLB Talent?

The Dominican Republic and United States are tied with 28 MLB players each. The DR's roster is arguably the deepest in the tournament, headlined by Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and Julio Rodriguez. Team USA counters with Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Venezuela (27 MLB players) rounds out the top tier behind Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez, and Jackson Chourio.

The surprise is Italy. Heritage eligibility rules allow Italian-American players to represent the country, giving Italy 25 MLB players — more than Japan's eight. Aaron Nola, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Jac Caglianone make Italy a legitimate dark horse in Pool B. Israel (24 players) and Great Britain (19, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr.) are similarly deep relative to their baseball histories. 

Japan compensates for its smaller MLB contingent with NPB stars. Ohtani will hit but has confirmed he will not pitch in the tournament.

What This Means for Fantasy Baseball and Betting

Teams losing significant pitching to the World Baseball Classic could start the 2026 MLB season slowly. The Phillies, Red Sox, and Brewers each have rotation arms in the tournament whose spring training routines will be disrupted. Bettors should monitor April workloads for WBC starters like Skenes, Bello, and Sanchez.

On the flip side, historical data shows WBC hitters tend to perform well in April and May. Competitive at-bats against elite pitching during March appear to sharpen timing entering the regular season. Players like Judge, Ohtani, Soto, and Guerrero Jr. could benefit from the early ramp-up.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!

For WBC futures, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela offer value given their MLB depth. Pool D's Miami location gives both teams a home-crowd edge throughout the group stage.

For WBC futures, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela offer value given their MLB depth. Pool D's Miami location gives both teams a home-crowd edge throughout the group stage.

