Italy's Vinnie Pasquantino has been on fire in the World Baseball Classic and is one of several Royals worth adding to your DFS lineups for Monday's semifinal between Venezuela and Italy.

The first semifinal of the World Baseball Classic was between two of the three teams positioned as a potential winner in the United States and the Dominican Republic. Monday, though, is the semifinal between two upstarts. Venezuela upset Japan, and then we have the story of the tournament, Italy. Yes, the Italian team is only slightly less American than Team USA, but it's a fun story. Will it continue past Monday, though? We'll find out when these teams square off at 8 p.m. ET.

For DFS purposes, you get $50,000 for six players. One play you designate your Captain. He will earn 1.5 times the points, but at an elevated salary. You are allowed to roster a starting pitcher, but we have Michael Lorenzen versus Keider Montero. I'd eschew the pitchers Monday. Here is the lineup I landed on.

Captain

Vinnie Pasquantino, ITA vs. VEN ($14,400): Montero is starting this game for Venezuela, and he was optioned to Triple-A by the Tigers earlier this month. As a Tigers fan, I have watched the righty work as a swingman for the club, and I have watched him have issues with the long ball. Montero has given up 1.57 homers per nine innings in his career, so I wanted an Italian player who power for my Captain. Pasquantino, also Italy's captain, has three homers in this tournament after hitting 32 for the Royals in 2025.

Utility

Luis Arraez, VEN vs. ITA ($9,000): In MLB, we can note that Arraez hits for average, but doesn't do much else. He's an unremarkable fielder with no power and little speed. Right now, though, that hasn't really mattered for Venezuela. Arraez has a 1.304 OPS with two homers and four doubles in this tournament. Lorenzen, Pasquantino's teammate last year who has been relegated to a one-year deal with the Rockies for 2026, is a righty who posted a 4.64 ERA in 2025.

Maikel Garcia, VEN vs. ITA ($8,400): This is a game heavy on 2025 Kansas City Royals evidently. Garcia dropped from 37 stolen bases in 2024 to 23 in 2025, but improved everywhere else. The third baseman hit .286 with 16 homers and 39 doubles. He' hit .421 for Venezuela, and harkening back to 2024 he's stolen three bases in five games.

Jac Caglianone, ITA vs. VEN ($7,400): I promise you I did not set up for this to be a text rich in Royals from last season. That's just the makeup of this matchup. Caglianone struggled last season with the Royals, but he was a top-10 pick in 2024 and he's a lefty. Montero is a homer-prone righty, so this could be a matchup that benefits Caglianone. To that end, he did slugged .705 in Triple-A last season, and he's slugged .727 in this tournament.

Gleyber Torres, VEN vs. ITA ($6,600): It can't be all guys with an OPS over 1.000 on your roster. Torres has a double and a stolen base, but he's also a righty who had a .358 OBP with the Tigers last season. Lorenzen is a righty, but since 2023 his fellow right handers have averaged .271 against him.

Andrew Fischer, ITA vs. VEN ($3,800): Did you know Venezuela was named for the Italian city of Venice? So, hey, that's fun. The 21-year-old Fischer was a first-round pick in 2025 and he's considered a high-level (but not elite) prospect in baseball. He's earned himself a bit of playing time for Italy, including in each of its last two games. It's only been 12 plate appearances, but Fischer has an 1.235 OPS with five RBI. At this salary, I'm happy to take a shot on him in order to have so many big bats in my lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.