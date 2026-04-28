Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) – He finally made his much-anticipated MLB debut last September. Many said it was the most buzz about a pitcher since Stephen Strasburg back in 2010, and I agree. So, he tossed 14 innings over three MLB starts, he allowed five earned runs on 13 hits and seven walks over those innings. He did strike out 16, but the overall numbers did not foreshadow the things to come in the playoffs. His stuff was – forgive the overused description – electric! He didn't

That said, I would like to feature a few young pitchers who have impressed me with both solid numbers and future potential at this point in the season. Then, we'll flip the coin and look at some guys expected to return from the IL before too long.

Not too surprisingly, this year, it seems like there have been even more (than usual) young (at least somewhat lesser known) pitchers finding work in starting rotations. A few have enjoyed some success, which leads to decisions on whether they should be added to your fantasy roster. Even good teams with the very best pitching prospects are at least considering promotions, but some injured veterans are also likely to arrive soon. Even with good beginnings, most kids won't post long-term value as the hitters build a book on them and uncover their flaws. However, some kids (and injured arms) will take advantage of the opportunity, and so should you.

Not too surprisingly, this year, it seems like there have been even more (than usual) young (at least somewhat lesser known) pitchers finding work in starting rotations. A few have enjoyed some success, which leads to decisions on whether they should be added to your fantasy roster. Even good teams with the very best pitching prospects are at least considering promotions, but some injured veterans are also likely to arrive soon. Even with good beginnings, most kids won't post long-term value as the hitters build a book on them and uncover their flaws. However, some kids (and injured arms) will take advantage of the opportunity, and so should you.

That said, I would like to feature a few young pitchers who have impressed me with both solid numbers and future potential at this point in the season. Then, we'll flip the coin and look at some guys expected to return from the IL before too long.

Here are some young arms to pursue:

Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) – He finally made his much-anticipated MLB debut last September. Many said it was the most buzz about a pitcher since Stephen Strasburg back in 2010, and I agree. So, he tossed 14 innings over three MLB starts, he allowed five earned runs on 13 hits and seven walks over those innings. He did strike out 16, but the overall numbers did not foreshadow the things to come in the playoffs. His stuff was – forgive the overused description – electric! He didn't locate all that well, but everything he threw was hot, and the command will be there. Despite his fairly pedestrian peripherals, I was giddy. Maybe you'll be lucky enough to have his owner less interested over his numbers rather than celebrating a breakout performance. If so, swing a trade, today. Just be aware he is fighting shoulder issues, which is never good news.

Nolan McLean (Mets) – Most pitching geeks would have McLean at the top of this list, and he probably deserves to be there. Last year was his first as only a pitcher (he can hit, too), and he piled up more than 160 innings between Double-A, Triple-A and the majors. In 48 innings with the Mets he put together a 2.06 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP while logging 57 strikeouts. Yeah, he's that good. So far in 2026 (29 innings) his numbers are similar or better. He offers decent velocity with a mid-90s fastball, but hitters really struggle to square him up, and he's just 24, so things could get even better.

Jonah Tong (Mets) – To be honest, I'm really not sure where to list him. I've seen him a few times between the minors and the majors, with mixed results. There have been days in which he really caught my eye with good stuff and pretty good command, but on other days, he showed me virtually nothing. My philosophy has been to keep looking once a pitcher shows me something positive. So, here I am. Watching. He doesn't have McLean's stuff. He's easily a notch below that, but his best, if consistent, could help.

Kade Anderson (Mariners) – Wow! Last summer he was considered the top college pitcher. Two minor league starts at Double-A Arkansas. Nine innings. No runs. A 0.89 WHIP with 17 strikeouts. That will turn some heads. I'm thinking if all goes well, we'll see him in Seattle sometime this summer, and he could be an asset right away. Despite his age (21) he has the mound presence to be an instant success.

Bubba Chandler (Pirates) – Here is a guy who looks like he should have already graduated, but the Pirates have been tinkering with his level assignment. Maybe they are closer to being convinced now. He pitched 31 innings in the majors last year (and 100 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis), but he has started this year in Pittsburgh, too. His command can be a bit spotty, but even when he's not in sync, it's not terrible, so my vote would be to let him work things out at the major league level.

Thomas White (Marlins) – It's not unusual for young lefties to need some extra time to prepare for pitching at the highest levels. White fits perfectly. His progression this spring was delayed by a strained oblique, but it appears he is past that, having completed a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter and now pitching at Triple-A Jacksonville. It's only a matter of time before he gets a look with the big club. As a ceiling, I have him slotted in as a back-of-the-rotation type.

You might also consider adding these arms who are getting healthy:

Gerrit Cole (Yankees) – Unlike with the kids above, these guys shouldn't be secrets. The Yankees have done pretty well this year without Cole, but his 2026 debut is right on the horizon now. He started throwing off a mound earlier this spring, and has thrown a couple of rehab starts since with no reported problems. Originally a June return was anticipated, but there has been optimism he could see the MLB mound sometime in May. Cole is the heart of the Yankees, so even if there is a bit of rust when he comes back, I don't expect it to linger. He's a true ace, and I'm ready to watch him.

Jose Berrios (Blue Jays) – Berrios may not be as obvious as some aces, but, consider that he has pitched more innings than any pitcher in MLB the past seven years. He's the definition of a "kitchen sink" pitcher – one who might throw anything in any count. He walks a few too many, which has been climbing, but he usually makes up for it with strikeouts, however, we are seeing a decline there. Both are heavily impacted by the nasty movement he generates. He has yet to pitch in 2026 with a bum elbow, and he is working through some mechanical issues, so hopefully it won't be long.

Tatsuya Imai (Astros) – Here comes another Japanese player. He began his pro career at age 19 in Japan, and he pitched fairly well. The only real blemish on his resume is spotty command. He walked 468 in 923 innings in Japan, and it's gotten worse in the States as he has walked 11 in just nine innings. That won't fly. He could be effective if he throws strikes, but he's had a long time to prove he could do that, without much success. Opposing hitters have learned to lay off, and I think I'll do the same for now. Maybe someday, but not today.

Mick Abel (Twins) – We just took a look at Imai and his status regarding an early-season return, but he's not the only hurler a team is waiting for. Abel just went on the IL with elbow inflammation in mid-April following three pretty lackluster starts (1-2, 3.98 ERA, and a 1.57 WHIP), so not only do the Twins want him healthy, they want him pitching like they know he can. He did just turn in a strong outing against Boston during which he didn't allow a run over seven innings while fanning 10. Okay, it follows a couple shaky outings, but you still have to be encouraged. That's two good ones in a row, Command has never been his strong suit – 16 walks in 39 innings last year – so throwing strikes is a big deal.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

I'm a strikeout junkie. I admit that. So, give me all the Dylan Cease . Actually I already own him on most of my teams, but, damn, I love watching him work. His pitch counts can get a bit high, but he already has a couple 12-strikeout games. Those serve to limit much of the potential damage. I like him a lot.

. Actually I already own him on most of my teams, but, damn, I love watching him work. His pitch counts can get a bit high, but he already has a couple 12-strikeout games. Those serve to limit much of the potential damage. I like him a lot. I keep looking for reasons the Cubs' Shota Imanaga will quit dominating. Let's see, he is too short at only 5'11" (and that might be generous). Nope, doesn't seem to matter. Just modest velocity at 92 mph. Hmmm, still gets them out. I give up. Until further notice you can add him to the list of genuine SPs.

will quit dominating. Let's see, he is too short at only 5'11" (and that might be generous). Nope, doesn't seem to matter. Just modest velocity at 92 mph. Hmmm, still gets them out. I give up. Until further notice you can add him to the list of genuine SPs. I watched Paul Skenes toy with the Brewers for seven innings the other day. One seeing eye groundball was the only hit he allowed. Can you imagine how much you would hear and read about him if he pitched in New York or Los Angeles instead of Pittsburgh? IMHO he is the best pitcher in baseball today.

toy with the Brewers for seven innings the other day. One seeing eye groundball was the only hit he allowed. Can you imagine how much you would hear and read about him if he pitched in New York or Los Angeles instead of Pittsburgh? IMHO he is the best pitcher in baseball today. After six starts, Seattle's George Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, which has been steadily improving despite a lower strikeout rate. I think the Mariners have one of the best rotations in the game, and I expect them to be deep into the playoff hunt as the season progresses. They just need to hit.

is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, which has been steadily improving despite a lower strikeout rate. I think the Mariners have one of the best rotations in the game, and I expect them to be deep into the playoff hunt as the season progresses. They just need to hit. The Padres' German Marquez is something of an enigma. He has made five starts this year, allowing four runs in three of them (14 innings). In his other two starts, the opponents haven't managed a run (11 innings). His overall WHIP of 1.34 does not bode well going forward even when he's pitching in San Diego.

Endgame Odyssey:

Where do I begin? It's gotten to the point I think I could devote the entire weekly column to the bullpen musical chairs. Certainly, part of that is the fact that there aren't enough competent closers to go around, but some top-shelf arms have been caught up in it, too, and this is just my opinion, but that is wrong! Let's take a look. In Toronto, they have announced Jeff Hoffman won't be closing, at least not exclusively. That appears to open the door for Louis Varland, a noncloser now being asked to finish games. In Tampa, Edwin Uceta has been anxious to get in some meaningful innings, but his shoulder has not cooperated. They just moved him to the 60-day DL and shut him down for two to three weeks. Late May is now best case for a return. Seattle's closer, Andres Munoz, has been a bit up and down. He has five saves, but it goes with an ugly 6.55 ERA due to a couple poor outings. I actually like his caddy, setup guy Matt Brash, but the M's seem content to ride with Munoz. The inconsistency can't last too long, or they could be forced to change roles. At the top of the closer list is San Diego's Mason Miller. He has logged 10 saves while compiling a stretch of just over 34 scoreless innings (which was snapped this past weekend). For reference that was eighth on the all-time list of consecutive scoreless innings by a reliever. Washington's Clayton Beeter has found his way to the DL with forearm soreness, which probably opens the door to saves for Louie's brother Gus Varland.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!