Aaron Ashby Injury: Diagnosed with oblique strain
Ashby was pulled from Monday's spring training game against the Reds due to a left oblique strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ashby made it through one inning Monday before being pulled with the injury. Skipper Pat Murphy stated that early indications don't point to a long-term absence, but the club will know more after the southpaw undergoes imaging Tuesday.
