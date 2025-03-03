Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Ashby Injury: Diagnosed with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Ashby was pulled from Monday's spring training game against the Reds due to a left oblique strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby made it through one inning Monday before being pulled with the injury. Skipper Pat Murphy stated that early indications don't point to a long-term absence, but the club will know more after the southpaw undergoes imaging Tuesday.

Aaron Ashby
Milwaukee Brewers
