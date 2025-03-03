Aaron Ashby Injury: Exits early Monday
Ashby (undisclosed) was forced to exit his outing early against the Reds on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ashby pitched one scoreless inning, while walking two batters versus Cincinnati before leaving the game. He reportedly dealing with command issues when he was on the mound ahead the second inning. More information on Ashby's status will likely come in the near future.
