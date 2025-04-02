Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Ashby headshot

Aaron Ashby Injury: Should resume mound work April 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Ashby (oblique) is continuing to build up during his throwing program and should be ready to throw a bullpen session April 11, MLB.com reports.

Ashby entered spring training with a chance to compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but he never gained much momentum after tweaking his right oblique in his third Cactus League appearance March 3. He was shut down for a couple weeks before resuming his throwing program late in camp, and he seems to be gradually increasing his throwing distance off flat ground. Ashby is one six starters on the 40-man roster who currently resides on the injured list, but Jose Quintana should be ready to make his season debut next week, and Tobias Myers (oblique), Aaron Civale (hamstring) and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) all appear likely to beat Ashby back from the IL. With that in mind, Ashby could be ticketed for the bullpen or the Triple-A Nashville rotation once he's back to full health.

