Aaron Ashby Injury: Shut down for two weeks

Ashby (oblique) will be shut down for about two weeks before resuming a throwing program, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ashby said Friday that the second opinion on his right oblique strain was more favorable than the first, but he will still need some down time and will not be ready for Opening Day. The left-hander anticipates being stretched back out as a starting pitcher, but his role with the Brewers, once healthy, is a bit in flux.