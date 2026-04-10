Aaron Ashby News: Goes 2.1 innings as opener Friday

Ashby allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts across 2.1 innings as the Brewers' opener in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

Ashby threw a season-high 44 pitches and was tagged for both runs in the top of the first inning, as James Wood doubled to lead off the game before Curtis Mead singled him home in the next at-bat. CJ Abrams later doubled home Mead. Following Ashby's 2.1 innings, Chad Patrick threw three shutout frames, allowing three hits and one walk with no strikeouts on 50 pitches. Ashby has appeared in an MLB-high eight games already this season and owns a 3.75 ERA and 18:5 K:BB across 12 innings.