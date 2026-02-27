Aaron Ashby News: Makes spring debut

Ashby tossed two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game. He allowed three hits, walked one batter and struck out none.

Ashby was not particularly sharp in his spring debut, but he was able to keep the opponent off the scoreboard. He started Thursday's contest and -- per MLB.com -- has not officially been ruled out of the rotation mix, but he started only three games over the last two seasons, so he will likely remain in the bullpen. If he does make any starts during the regular season it will likely be as an opener -- something he did three times last postseason.