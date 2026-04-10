Aaron Ashby News: Serving as opener Friday

Ashby will serve as the opener ahead of Chad Patrick on Friday against the Nationals, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The Nationals typically have four lefties in their top five of the lineup against right-handed pitching, so opening with lefty Ashby makes sense for Milwaukee. Ashby already leads the majors with seven appearances this season and has a 3-0 record, 2.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings.