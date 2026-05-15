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Aaron Brooks News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Rays designated Brooks for assignment Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brooks' contract was selected from Triple-A Durham last weekend, but he was shelled for four runs (three earned) on one hit and a pair of walks in one-third of an inning in his lone appearance out of the Tampa Bay bullpen. It was the 36-year-old's first big-league outing since June of 2024 with the Athletics. Brooks has now been booted from the 40-man roster.

Aaron Brooks
Tampa Bay Rays
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