Aaron Brooks News: Selected from Triple-A
The Rays selected Brooks' contract from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.
Brooks has made two appearances at Durham this season, during which he's given up eight earned runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out five batters across 8.2 innings. Despite his poor performance, the Rays will bring the 36-year-old up to likely serve in a long-relief role. Mason Englert was optioned to Durham to make room on the active roster, and Justyn-Henry Malloy was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot.
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