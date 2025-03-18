Aaron Bummer News: Clean spring so far

Bummer has a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through five Grapefruit League innings.

The southpaw will be part of Atlanta's setup crew this season, along with right-hander Pierce Johnson and fellow lefty Dylan Lee. Bummer recorded a career-high 27 holds back in 2019 with the White Sox, and he could approach that number in 2025 given his impressive stuff -- he generated a 43.9 percent whiff rate with his sweeper last season, and no pitcher in baseball had a lower barrel rate allowed than his 1.3 percent.