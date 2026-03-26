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Aaron Bummer News: Hangs onto bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Bummer will begin the season as part of Atlanta's bullpen, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 32-year-old southpaw will likely slot in behind Dylan Lee in the pecking order for high-leverage work. Bummer has been a fairly reliable middle-relief option for Atlanta over the last two seasons, posting a 3.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 120:35 K:BB in 109.2 innings, but in 98 appearances he has just seven wins, four holds and zero saves.

Aaron Bummer
Atlanta Braves
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