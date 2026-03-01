Aaron Bummer headshot

Aaron Bummer News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Bummer (shoulder) struck out a batter in a perfect inning of relief in Friday's 15-8 win over the Red Sox in Grapefruit League play.

Bummer is back to full health after spending the final five weeks of the 2025 season on the shelf due to left shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old is set to serve as one of Atlanta's top left-handed options out of the bullpen in 2026 after compiling a 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB across 54.1 innings last season.

Aaron Bummer
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Bummer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Bummer See More
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
222 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
343 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
353 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
355 days ago
Lineup Lowdown: American League
MLB
Lineup Lowdown: American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
April 3, 2024