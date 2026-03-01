Aaron Bummer News: Makes spring debut
Bummer (shoulder) struck out a batter in a perfect inning of relief in Friday's 15-8 win over the Red Sox in Grapefruit League play.
Bummer is back to full health after spending the final five weeks of the 2025 season on the shelf due to left shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old is set to serve as one of Atlanta's top left-handed options out of the bullpen in 2026 after compiling a 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB across 54.1 innings last season.
