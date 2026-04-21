Aaron Bummer News: Nabs third hold

Bummer retired the only batter he faced Monday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Nationals.

The southpaw got the final out of the seventh inning after Bryce Elder was lifted following 98 pitches, getting James Wood to ground out with Atlanta ahead 7-4. Bummer already has more holds than he did in either 2025 or 2024, and while his 4.76 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through 5.2 innings look shaky, he's been tagged with runs in only one of his nine appearances. He's become the newest incarnation of a LOOGY, working less than an inning in six of those outings while frequently being called in for the final out or two of an inning against left-handed hitters.