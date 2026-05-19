Aaron Bummer News: Released by Atlanta
Atlanta released Bummer on Tuesday.
Bummer was torched for six runs on three hits and five walks over one inning of work in Monday's loss to the Marlins, pushing his ERA and WHIP on the season to 7.63 and 1.83, respectively. The veteran lefty's velocity has trended in the wrong direction in recent years, as the 90.2 mph he's averaging on his sinker is more than five mph lower than the 95.4 mph he averaged back in 2021. Bummer's track record should still be enough to land him a fresh start in a new organization.
Aaron Bummer
Free Agent
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