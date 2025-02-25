Aaron Bummer News: Set for key setup role

Bummer is expected to become Atlanta's top left-hander setup man in front of closer Raisel Iglesias following the offseason departure of A.J. Minter (hip), David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After recording 46 holds over his last three years with the White Sox, Bummer was dealt to Atlanta in November 2023 but had a bumpy 2024 debut with his new team, managing only two holds in 56 appearances with a 3.58 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB over 55.1 innings. The 31-year-old was the victim of some extraordinary bad luck however, as highlighted by his 2.22 FIP -- Bummer's barrel rate was in the 100th percentile and his groundball rate in the 98th percentile, but the squibs and flares he gave up kept finding holes. Dylan Lee could also see plenty of high-leverage work against southpaw hitters, but Bummer will get first crack at being the eighth-inning bridge to Iglesias, along with right-hander Pierce Johnson.