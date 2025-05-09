Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Civale headshot

Aaron Civale Injury: Four scoreless in rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 9:09am

Civale (hamstring) allowed one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Civale threw 50 pitches as he cruised through his four frames. He will need at least one more rehab start as he continues to get stretched out, but the performance was a positive step for the veteran hurler. Civale has been shelved since late March with a strained left hamstring.

Aaron Civale
Milwaukee Brewers
