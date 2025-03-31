Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Civale Injury: Going on IL with strained hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

The Brewers placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained left hamstring, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Civale was pulled from Sunday's start against the Yankees after three innings due to what the team referred to as a hamstring cramp, but evidently testing revealed a strain. He will be eligible to return in mid-April but it's uncertain whether he'll be ready to return at that time. The Brewers are dealing with numerous pitching injuries and it's unclear who might take Civale's spot in the rotation.

