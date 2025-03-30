Aaron Civale Injury: Managing hamstring issue

Civale departed Sunday's start against the Yankees after three innings due to left hamstring cramping, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It wasn't immediately apparent that the right-hander suffered an injury, since the five runs, including three homers, he allowed seemed like enough to end his afternoon. The injury doesn't sound like a serious issue, but his status for the next turn through the rotation should receive some clarity in the next couple days. The Brewers can ill afford to lose another starter with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Tobias Myers (oblique) on the IL while Jose Quintana is still ramping up in the minors.