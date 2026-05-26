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Aaron Civale Injury: Poised for IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Civale will undergo testing Tuesday for a right shoulder/lat issue and will "likely" go on the 15-day injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Civale was rocked for seven runs over four innings while showing diminished velocity in Monday's loss to the Mariners. The right-hander revealed that "it's something I've been working through for a little bit," and that he's not feeling much pain, but "just something's off." More will be known about a potential timetable for Civale after the test results are in. Gage Jump is expected to take Civale's spot in the Athletics' rotation.

Aaron Civale
Sacramento Athletics
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