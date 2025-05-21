Aaron Civale Injury: Scratched from rehab start

Civale (hamstring) didn't make his rehab start at Triple-A Nashville as originally scheduled, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers haven't officially named a starter for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, so the decision to scratch Civale from his minor-league start could indicate that the 29-year-old righty will be activated early to pitch against the Pirates. If he ends up starting Thursday, Civale would presumably operate under a workload restriction, as he built up to just 60 pitches during his last rehab outing.