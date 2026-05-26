Aaron Civale Injury: Shelved with shoulder tendinitis
The Athletics placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right shoulder tendinitis.
Civale's move to the IL comes after he yielded a season-high seven runs over four innings in his start during Monday's 9-2 loss to the Mariners. The Athletics called up lefty Gage Jump to join the rotation in place of Civale beginning with Tuesday's game against Seattle. Though the Athletics are labeling Civale's shoulder issue as tendinitis for the time being, manager Mark Kotsay indicated that the right-hander would be sent in for further testing Tuesday as the club looks to gain a full understanding of the extent of his injury. The Athletics should have a better sense of a timeline for his return in the coming days.
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