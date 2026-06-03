Aaron Civale Injury: Starts throwing again
Civale (shoulder) began throwing progression Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Civale is throwing again just under a week after landing on the injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis. The Athletics aren't yet putting a timeline on his return, so Civale would appear to be unlikely to be activated when first eligible June 10. A clearer target for Civale's return should become available once he reaches the point in his throwing program that he's facing hitters.
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